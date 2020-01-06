1. On Thursday, Jan. 2, members of A-Shift for Collinsville Professional Firefighters Local 3310 ran through a mini-EVOC course consisting of a serpentine navigating both forward and reverse, and into a confined space. Courtesy photo 2. Pride of Owasso staff and directors pose for a picture following the band’s performance in the Rose Parade in California New Year’s Day. “We truly appreciate your dedication & loyalty to our band program,” the Owasso Band Patrons said on its Facebook page. 3. Northeast Elementary recently introduced a new book vending machine. Anderson Rogers designed the Wonder side; Cooper Stockley designed the front; and Zeydan Surrell designed the Rams side. Students can earn tokens for acts of kindness, which can then be used to get a free new book from the machine. 4. Congratulations Crystal on 35 years with Walmart. Crystal, pictured with Store Manager Brian Wallace, currently works at the Walmart Supercenter off of 96th Street in Owasso. “Thank you for all you have done,” Walmart said on its Facebook page. 5. Students in Mrs. Palmer’s geography class at Owasso 7th Grade Center work on a tabletop map of Europe. 6. Happy Adoption Day to Shadow, aka King Droolian. He was adopted by a loving family from the Owasso Animal Shelter on Friday, Jan. 3.