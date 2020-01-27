Emily Holson, a student in Mr. Andrew De Bella’s writing class at Owasso High School, takes a moment to pen her thoughts during a recent brainstorming session. See full story on page 1. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter
Locals look on at one of the only complete sets of the Old Testament scrolls in the world for public viewing at Friendship Baptist Church, on display Sunday, Jan. 19. See full story on page 17. Courtesy photo
The first meeting of the Diamonds in the Rough was held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Bailey Education Foundation. Hannah (left), daughter of new member, Amber Smith, led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Courtesy photo
2019 Community Enrichment Award: The City of Owasso, represented by Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford, Public Works Director Rogers Stevens, Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo Feary and Planning Manager Karl Fritschen. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter
Emily Holson, a student in Mr. Andrew De Bella’s writing class at Owasso High School, takes a moment to pen her thoughts during a recent brainstorming session. See full story on page 1. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter
Locals look on at one of the only complete sets of the Old Testament scrolls in the world for public viewing at Friendship Baptist Church, on display Sunday, Jan. 19. See full story on page 17. Courtesy photo
The first meeting of the Diamonds in the Rough was held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Bailey Education Foundation. Hannah (left), daughter of new member, Amber Smith, led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Courtesy photo
2019 Economic Impact Award: American Airlines Tulsa Maintenance Facility, represented by Director of Aircraft Overhaul Dave Clinesmith (center). ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell speaks as the keynote during Owasso Chamber’s annual luncheon. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter
2019 Community Enrichment Award: The City of Owasso, represented by Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford, Public Works Director Rogers Stevens, Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo Feary and Planning Manager Karl Fritschen. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter
Owasso head football coach Bill Blankenship addresses the crowd Friday during the Owasso Chamber annual awards luncheon at the Tulsa Tech-Owasso campus. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter