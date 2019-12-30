Snapshots Dec 30, 2019 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500 Rusty Hilger, the quarterback of OSU’s first 10-win team, dead at 57 A California woman took her date to a hockey game. He went to the restroom — and never came back. Table Talk: Jim's Coney Island to close Dec. 31, Naples Flatbread closes downtown Updated: 1-year-old still critical after being shot in head; police say to tell shooter that officers will be 'seeing him soon' promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: 2019 Tulsans of the Year The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest