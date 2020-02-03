My takeaway from Oklahoma’s drubbing of Oklahoma State over the weekend wasn’t that Brady Manek is a streaky shooter capable of catching fire, or that Austin Reaves is OU’s brightest talent capable of doing things his teammates can’t. We knew this before the Sooners won.
The revelation to me was how important Alondes Williams is to this team, and the role he should be play in OU securing an NCAA Tournament berth.
An example from Saturday: The Sooners led 24-18 with just under 11 minutes remaining in the first half when Williams made a sudden off-the-ball cut down the baseline, leaving defender Cameron McGriff out of the play. He caught Manek’s pass, exploded toward the basket and finished with a two-handed slam before Yor Anei, OSU’s 7-foot rim protector, arrived to challenge.
Reaves went one-on-one and finished with his own slam to make it 28-18, then fed the streaking Williams in transition for a third straight stuff. That sequence provided the Sooners a safe margin for the game’s next 30 minutes.
The last time I saw OU live was its 66-52 loss to Kansas Jan. 14. I wrote about the need for the Sooners to make jumpers, something that didn’t happen that night, since their offense was so predicated on that. It’s still predicated on that, as Manek’s 3-point eruption Saturday showed.
But Williams’ alert movement and explosiveness at the basket does give OU another way to score. That fact, along with his overall energy – he was the only Sooner who competed in a dreadful loss at Kansas State last week – tells me he needs to play for OU to max out.
Not the three minutes he logged against Kansas, or the eight minutes he played in a win over TCU Jan. 18. More like the 20 minutes he has averaged in the four games since. At least.
“He’s been amazing honestly,” Reaves said after Bedlam. “He gives us a spark off the bench, someone that can create a shot for not just himself but others. I think that’s what a lot of people overlook, his ability to make plays for others. He gives us fast-break points, plays good defense. I think he’s playing really good now.”
Williams has started some this year. He has responded occasionally to that reward. But Reaves is right. His biggest spark is from the bench, in relief of De’Vion Harmon or Jamal Bieniemy.
Saturday, the spark helped tilt the game for the Sooners.
“He gives us an extra punch for sure,” coach Lon Kruger said. “He’s making shots. Like Austin said, he can put the ball on the floor and make plays for others. And he’s really done a nice job defensively. So really happy. It's kind of like a new person in the rotation when you have Alondes playing like that.”
I might keep Williams in the rotation Tuesday night at Texas Tech and beyond, straight into March.
On to this week’s Big 12 ranking...
1 – Baylor
Record: 19-1 overall, 8-0 in the Big 12
NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking: 2 (was 1)
This week’s schedule: Mon at Kansas State, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. OSU, 5 p.m.
Well this is weird – the Bears have lost six straight to K-State. Expect that to change Monday night in Bramlage Coliseum.
2 – Kansas
Record: 18-3/7-1
NET: 4 (was 4)
This week: Mon vs. Texas, 8 p.m.; Sat at TCU, 11 a.m.
Kansas went 2-0 last week despite Udoka Azubuike missing about half of those game due to foul trouble. Wonder if the 7-footer is getting a little tired, committing cheap fouls as a result.
3 – West Virginia
Record: 17-4/5-3
NET: 9 (was 7)
This week: Wed vs. Iowa State, 6 p.m.; Sat at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
The Mountaineers struggled to defend the 3-point line in falling at Texas Tech last week, then held K-State to 3-of-17 beyond the arc in a Saturday bounceback.
4 – Texas Tech
Record: 13-8/4-4
NET: 30 (was 39)
This week: Tues vs. Oklahoma, 8 p.m.; Sat at Texas, 3 p.m.
Last week: “Five-star freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey has hit his first wall.” This week: “Wall officially cleared.” Ramsey scored 47 points on 10-of-16 3-point shooting against WVU and KU.
5 – Oklahoma
Record: 14-7/4-4
NET: 48 (was 45)
This week: Tues at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Reaves is still mired in a shooting slump, but it was encouraging to see him affect Bedlam Saturday by driving, dishing and running the floor.
6 – Texas
Record: 14-7/4-4
NET: 62 (was 71)
This week: Mon at Kansas, 8 p.m.; vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Texas won two last week to get Shaka Smart out of trouble. Now there’s talk of an NCAA Tournament berth. Let’s hold off on that until we see what happens in Lawrence, against Tech.
7 – TCU
Record: 13-8/4-4
NET: 67 (was 61)
This week: Wed at OSU, 7 p.m.; Sat vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.
The Horned Frogs are getting points from Desmond Bane, Kevin Samuel and RJ Nembhard. That’s about it. And that’s a tough way to go in conference play.
8 – Iowa State
Record: 9-12/2-6
NET: 76 (was 68)
This week: Wed at West Virginia, 6 p.m.; Sat vs. K-State, 7 p.m.
The only three teams the Cyclones have beaten since their win over Seton Hall Dec. 8: OU, OSU and Purdue Fort Wayne.
9 – Kansas State
Record: 9-12/2-6
NET: 77 (was 89)
This week: Mon vs. Baylor, 8 p.m.; Sat at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
K-State didn’t play that well in beating OU last Tuesday, it’s just the Sooners were awful. The Wildcats weren’t any better in falling at WVU Saturday (38 percent shooting, 14 turnovers vs. 6 assists).
10 – Oklahoma State
Record: 11-10/0-8
NET: 84 (was 76)
This week: Wed vs. TCU, 7 p.m.; Sat at Baylor, 5 p.m.
Before last week I thought the Cowboys had five or six more wins in them. Let’s amend that to two or three, assuming one of them comes Wednesday against the Frogs.