First down | Story of the game
Sooners just too strong
Oklahoma had too much star power for South Dakota to handle. From quarterback to receivers to running backs, it seemed as if everyone on the Sooners’ offense stood out Saturday night.
In his second start with OU, quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 47 yards before being pulled in the third quarter.
CeeDee Lamb was Hurts’ top target, catching six passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Running backs Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon combined for 125 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
OU defensive line vs. South Dakota offensive line
OU’s front three overwhelmed South Dakota’s offensive line, not letting the Coyotes do anything offensively. The result was South Dakota not finding the end zone until the third quarter and averaging only 2.5 yards a carry.
Third down | Game MVP
Brendan Radley-Hiles
Radley-Hiles was responsible for the first two forced turnovers of the Alex Grinch era.
He first recovered a fumble, which nose guard Neville Gallimore forced in the second quarter. Radley-Hiles then returned an interception for a 30-yard touchdown at the start of the second half. He also added two tackles and a tackle for loss.
Fourth down | What’s next
First road game of the season
The Sooners leave Norman for the first time this season next week when they head to Los Angeles to play UCLA. OU hosted the Bruins last season, handling UCLA 49-21. UCLA is 0-2 after losing to San Diego State on Saturday.