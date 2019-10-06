IN BRIEF
TU volleyball coach earns 100th career victory
Tulsa volleyball coach Ryan Wills picked up his 100th career victory Sunday, as the Golden Hurricane picked up a 25-14, 25-23, 25-19 sweep at Memphis.
Maddie Rhoder led Tulsa (10-7, 3-1 AAC) with 10 kills, and had an .833 attacking percentage, tying a school record set in 1996. Taylor Horsfall had a game-high 17 digs and Roosa Rautio had 20 assists for Tulsa.
TU plays host to Tulane at 7 p.m. Friday.
OSU women’s soccer knocks off Kansas State
The No. 25 Oklahoma State women’s soccer team defeated Kansas State 2-1 in Stillwater.
The Cowgirls (9-1-3, 2-1-1 Big 12) trailed 1-0 at halftime, but got a pair of goals early in the second half from Grace Yochum (47:13) and Gabriella Coleman (49:10) . OSU is 7-0-1 on its home field this season.
TU women’s soccer blanks UConn
Valiree Morris had a goal and an assist to help lead the Tulsa women’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over UConn at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
Morris assisted on a goal by Reagan Whitlow, who gave TU (8-6, 2-2 AAC) 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute. In the 79th minute, Morris added a goal of her own.
Mica MacKay had six saves in goal for TU, getting the shutout.
Tulsa plays at East Carolina on Thursday.
ITA qualifying draws to begin Monday
Due to inclement weather, all men’s and women’s pre-qualifying consolation round matches at the Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championships on Sunday were canceled.
Singles and double qualifying draws are scheduled to begin Monday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.