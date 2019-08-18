IN BRIEF
Keys, Medvedev claim titles at Cincinnati
Madison Keys rallied late in both sets and beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (5) for her first Cincinnati championship Sunday, sending her into the U.S. Open on a one-week upswing.
By winning her first hardcourt final since the 2017 U.S. Open, she’ll be No. 10 when she returns to New York. Keys entered the tournament on a streak of early flameouts in her last three tournaments.
At 34, Kuznetsova was the oldest finalist in the Western & Southern Open’s history. Keys broke her late in both sets to win the title. Kuznetsova beat three top-10 players during the week, her best showing of a season that started late as she recovered from a knee injury.
On the men’s side, Daniil Medvedev beat David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-4 for his first Masters 1000 title. It was his third straight final, but the first time he’d won. Medvedev lost to Rafael Nadal in Montreal a week earlier, then went on to reach his sixth final of this season, most on the ATP tour. He’s won twice.
At age 23, he became the youngest Cincinnati champion since Andy Murray at 21 in 2008.
Power wins crash-filled IndyCar race at Pocono
Will Power won the shortened race at Pocono Raceway, the 13th straight season he’s won an IndyCar race. The race was called with 72 laps left because of lightning and severe weather in the area.
Power was in the right position to a win a race marred by yet another horrific wreck that collected five drivers on the first lap and sent Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist to the hospital.
IndyCar at Pocono has turned into perhaps the scariest race day in motor sports, 500 miles of danger for drivers on the 2 1/2-mile track and white knuckles and clasped hands for anyone watching the event.
Justin Wilson died in 2015 from a head injury after being struck by debris from another car. Robert Wickens was paralyzed in an early-lap accident last year. His car shot into a fence, leaving the promising IndyCar driver paralyzed from the waist down.
The green flag had barely been dropped when 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato tried to shoot a gap, cut off Alexander Rossi and connected with Ryan Hunter-Reay. Sato’s car landed upside down on Hunter-Reay’s Honda.
“I can’t even begin to understand how after last year Takuma thinks that’s acceptable,” Rossi said. “It’s disgraceful.”
Rosenqvist hit the fence nose first and his car slammed back on the track. Rosenqvist was cleared by doctors.