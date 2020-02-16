IN BRIEF
FC Tulsa, Saint Louis FC play to preseason draw
FC Tulsa and Saint Louis FC played to a 1-1 draw in a preseason match Sunday at Titan Sports Complex.
The teams played three 40-minute periods instead of the standard two 45-minute halves. Tulsa took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Dario Suarez in the 35th minute. Marlon had the assist. The lead held until the 90th minute, when Saint Louis’ Tyler Blackwood scored the equalizer. For the second consecutive preseason match, Tulsa’s starting defense did not allow a goal.
FC Tulsa will face Oral Roberts in a preseason match at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Holland Hall.
Top-ranked OU men’s golf leads at Puerto Rico
The No. 1-ranked Oklahoma men’s golf team started its spring season at the Puerto Rico Classic, grabbing the lead after the opening round.
All five Sooners shot under par to put OU in the lead with a 281 (-7) at the Rio Mar Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Oklahoma is one stroke ahead of Georgia Tech and five shots ahead of third-place No. 20 Georgia and Alabama.
Freshman Jake Holbrook is tied for third after posting a three-under par 69. Senior Garett Reband is also in the top-10, shooting a 70 (-2) to tie for seventh.
The second round of the three-round tournament is set for Monday.
OSU women’s tennis defeats Pepperdine
Playing its first outdoors match of the season, No. 14 Oklahoma State knocked off No. 11 Pepperdine 4-3 in Stillwater.
OSU (8-1) claimed the doubles point, then got singles victories from Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (6-3, 6-1) and Alana Wolfberg (6-3, 6-4). With the score tied 3-3, OSU’s Lenka Stara topped Pepperdine’s Daria Kuczer in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 to clinch the win for the Cowgirls.
OSU’s next match is Feb. 23 at South Carolina.
TU women’s tennis falls to Purdue, 4-2
The Tulsa women’s tennis team dropped a 4-2 decision to Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The Hurricane (8-3) took two of the three doubles matches to claim the doubles point, with the teams of Martina Okalova/Vera Ploner and Megan Hopton/Laia Conde Monfort picking up the victories.
Shura Poppe claimed TU’s lone singles win, over Purdue’s Seira Shimizu (6-3, 6-1).
Tulsa plays at Kansas on Tuesday.