IN BRIEF
OU, OSU 1-2 after first round of Nike Collegiate
Oklahoma holds a six-shot lead over Oklahoma State after one round of the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational on Sunday in North Plains Oregon.
Led by Logan McAllister’s 6-under-par 65, the Sooners opened with a score of 14-under 270 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. McAllister’s teammates, Thomas Johnson and Garett Reband, are part of a six-way tie for second after shooting 67.
OSU’s Aman Gupta and Brian Stark are part of a large group at 68, pushing the Cowboys to an 8-under 276. Texas and Clemson (278) are tied for third in the 15-team event.
The second round is Monday, with the final round on Tuesday.
TU volleyball tops ECU
The Tulsa volleyball team picked up a four-set AAC win over East Carolina at the Reynolds Center, 28-26, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15.
Dilara Gedikoglu led all players with 18 kills and added 10 digs for the Golden Hurricane (9-6, 2-0). Maggie Hembree tied a career high with 13 kills, including seven in the fourth set. Taylor Horsfall had a game-high 31 digs and Roosa Rautio led with 27 assists.
TU plays at SMU on Friday.
TU women lose at UCF
The Tulsa women’s soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to UCF on Sunday afternoon in Orlando, Florida.
The Knights (6-2-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) took the lead just before halftime on a goal by Asia Ervin, then added two more goals in the second half. Tulsa (6-6, 0-2) was outshot 25-10, including 7-3 in shots on goal.
The Golden Hurricane plays host to Temple at 7 p.m. Thursday.
OSU women play to draw
The Oklahoma State women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with TCU at Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU (7-3-1, 1-0-1 Big 12) took the lead on a goal by Yazmeen Ryan in the 81st minute. OSU (7-1-3, 0-1-1) responded with a goal by Ally Jackson in the 88th minute. Both keepers made saves in the final moments of regulation.
The Cowgirls face Kansas Thursday in Stillwater.
TU’s Tseng takes fourth
Tulsa’s Lorena Tseng finished in fourth place at the Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina. Tseng shot a final-round 3-over 75 and finished with a 2-under 214 total. She finished three shots back of medalist Natalie Srinvasan of Furman (211).
TU finished 12th out of 16 teams, with a 908 total after a final-round 297. Wake Forest (863) won the team race by five shots over Furman.
The Hurricane’s next competition is Oct. 13-15 at the Magnolia Invitational in West Point, Mississippi.