IN BRIEF
Oklahoma wrestlers take down Fresno State
Oklahoma wrestlers claimed eight of 10 matches against Fresno State in a 25-5 victory on Sunday in Norman.
OU (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) got a major-decision victory from Jake Woodley at 197 pounds (20-7), in addition to wins by Justin Thomas at 157 (4-3 tiebreaker), Anthony Mantanona at 174 (7-4), Darrien Roberts at 184 (5-3), Christian Moody at 125 (6-1), Anthony Madrigal at 133 (6-4), Dom Demas at 141 (3-1) and Jacob Butler at 149 (4-2).
The Sooners will next compete at the Big 12 Championships, March 7-8 at the BOK Center.
OSU wrestling team falls at top-ranked Iowa
The No. 9 Oklahoma State wrestling team dropped a 34-6 decision to No. 1 Iowa in Iowa City.
OSU’s wins were from Wyatt Sheets at 157 pounds and Anthony Montalvo at 184. Sheets pulled off a 9-4 win ovver Iowa’s fifth-ranked Kaleb Young.
Stewart elected to Tulsa Bowling Hall of Fame
The Tulsa Area United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame announced in a news release the election of Charles Stewart Jr. of Tulsa to the local Hall of Fame.
He will be inducted in a March 29 ceremony at Andy B’s bowling center.
Stewart, 75, was elected in the Veterans Division. He began his bowling career in 1962 at what was then Apache Lanes in Tulsa.
Stewart has five 300 games to his credit and has participated in the Classic Traveling League for more than 20 years, as well as several leagues at Andy B’s, where he still competes.
He is married to his wife Celcia and between them they have 11 children and 25 grandchildren as well as a few great grandchildren.
According to the news release, Stewart Jr. was an integral part of the bowling history of Tulsa as he took up the sport at a time that black bowlers were not allowed to participate in American Bowling Congress leagues and tournaments. He honed his skills by bowling in black leagues and tournaments for a few years and when the ABC became integrated he continued to compete with the best bowlers in Tulsa and around the Midwest.
OSU women’s tennis defeats South Carolina
The No. 13 Oklahoma State women’s tennis team knocked off No. 30 South Carolina 4-2 in Columbia, South Carolina.
After OSU claimed the doubles point, South Carolina took the first two singles matches. The Cowgirls responded with consecutive, three-set singles wins from Lisa Marie Rioux (6-1, 3-6, 6-4), Dariya Detkovskaya (3-6, 6-0, 7-6) and Alana Wolfberg (6-7, 6-4, 6-0).
OSU (9-1) opens Big 12 play March 6 against Texas Tech in Stillwater.