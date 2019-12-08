IN BRIEF
Miller, Simmons elected to baseball Hall of Fame
Marvin Miller, the union leader who revolutionized baseball by empowering players to negotiate multimillion-dollar contracts and to play for teams of their own choosing, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday along with former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons.
The announcement was made prior to the start of baseball’s Winter Meetings in San Diego.
After falling short in his first seven times on veterans committee ballots, Miller received the required 75 percent support from this year’s 16-man modern committee.
Miller, who died at age 95 in 2012, led the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966-82, a time when players gained the right to free agency after six seasons of big league service, to salary arbitration and to grievance arbitration. He led the union through five work stoppages and was an adviser during three more after he retired.
Simmons, an eight-time All-Star during a 21-year big league career, was a switch-hitter who batted .285 with 248 homers and 1,389 RBIs for St. Louis (1968-80), Milwaukee (1981-85) and Atlanta (1986-88).
Simmons played in the minor leagues for the Tulsa Oilers in 1969-70.
They will be inducted into Cooperstown during ceremonies on July 26 along with any players chosen next month by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America from a ballot headed by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.
Spurgeon breaks TU indoor long jump record
Carsyn Spurgeon set a program record in the long jump Saturday as the University of Tulsa opened the indoor track and field season at the Crimson & Gold Invitational at Pittsburg (Kansas) State.
Spurgeon, a junior from Vinita, shattered the program’s indoor record with a leap of 19 feet, 11.5 inches (6.08 meters) to win the event. The jump bested the previous program mark by 5.5 feet. Spurgeon’s mark currently ranks sixth in NCAA Division I.
Four other TU athletes set personal-best marks while winning their respective events. Allison Bailey won the 600-yard dash (1:23.64), Zachary Adee won the 60-meter dash (6.95 seconds), Jaidyn McCallon won the 300-meter dash (39.47) and Kinga Parrish claimed the 800-meter run (2:17.33).