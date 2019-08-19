football

NFL preseason

Sunday

New Orleans 19, L.A. Chargers 17

Minnesota 25, Seattle 19

Monday

San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m.

Thursday

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, CAN, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m.

Baseball

Pacific Coast League

American Northern W L Pct. GB

Iowa (Cubs) 66 59 .528 —

Memphis (Cardinals) 59 66 .472 7

Nashville (Rangers) 56 67 .455 9

Omaha (Royals) 53 72 .424 13

American Southern W L Pct. GB

Round Rock (Astros) 75 49 .605 —

San Antonio (Brewers) 74 51 .592 1½

New Orleans (Marlins) 67 56 .545 7½

Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 58 66 .468 17

Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB

Sacramento (Giants) 66 59 .528 —

Reno (Diamondbacks) 59 66 .472 7

Tacoma (Mariners) 57 68 .456 9

Fresno (Nationals) 55 70 .440 11

Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB

El Paso (Padres) 73 52 .584 —

Las Vegas (Athletics) 73 52 .584 —

Albuquerque (Rockies) 53 72 .424 20

Salt Lake (Angels) 53 72 .424 20

Sunday

El Paso 10, Salt Lake 8

Memphis 14, Iowa 2

Sacramento 8, Reno 1

Tacoma 9, Fresno 7

Oklahoma City 14, Round Rock 11

San Antonio 8, New Orleans 0

Omaha 7, Nashville 4

Las Vegas 7, Albuquerque 2

Monday

Omaha at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Round Rock at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Fresno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday

Nashville at Oklahoma City, G1, 5:05 p.m.

Nashville at Oklahoma City, G2, TBD

Omaha at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Round Rock at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Fresno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.); SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.); GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.); MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.); SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.); NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.); WEST: Wailuku (Hawaii).

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea); AUSTRALIA: Sydney; CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy); JAPAN: Chofu City; LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela); MEXICO, Guadalupe

Double Elimination

Aug. 15

Willemstad (Curacao) 11, Sydney (Australia) 0, 4 innings

Aug. 16

South Riding (Va.) 3, Barrington (R.I.) 0

South Chungcheong (South Korea) 10, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 3

Coon Rapids (Minn.) 2, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1

Chofu City (Japan) 20, Bologna (Italy) 0, 5 innings

Wailuku (Hawaii) 5, River Ridge (La.) 2

Guadalupe (Mexico) 5, Coquitlam (British Columbia) 0

Elizabeth (N.J.), 6, Salem (Ore.) 2

Aug. 17

Maracaibo (Venezuela) 2, Sydney (Australia) 0, Sydney eliminated

Barrington (R.I.) 6, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1, Bowling Green eliminated

Coquitlam (British Columbia) 10, Bologna (Italy) 0, 4 innings, Bologna eliminated

River Ridge (La.) 3, Salem (Ore.) 2, Salem eliminated

Sunday

South Chungcheong (South Korea) 4, Willemstad (Curacao) 0

South Riding (Va.) 11, Coon Rapids (Minn.) 0

Chofu City (Japan) 5, Guadalupe (Mexico) 0

Monday

Bowling Green (Ky.) 4, Sydney (Australia) 1

Wailuku (Hawaii) 6, Elizabeth (N.J.) 0

Maracaibo (Venezuela) 8, Guadalupe (Mexico) 7, Mexico eliminated

Game 19: Coquitlam (British Columbia), vs. Willemstad (Curacao), 3 p.m.

Game 20: River Ridge (La.) vs. Coon Rapids (Minn.), 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Game B: Bologna (Italy) vs. Salem (Ore.), 10 a.m.

Game 18: Barrington (R.I.) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.), 2 p.m.

Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 21: Maracaibo (Venezuela) vs. Game 19 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 23: South Chungcheong (South Korea) vs. Chofu City (Japan), 2 p.m.

Game 24: South Riding (Va.) vs. Wailuku (Hawaii), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner (International final), 11:30 a.m.

Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner (U.S. final), 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 25

Third Place

Game 29: Game 27 loser vs. Game 28 loser, 9 a.m.

Championship

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 2 p.m.

Local

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Green Monsters 14, Oilers 3

Biscuits 14, Astros 6

Liners 16, Beavers 8

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

x-Washington 20 7 .741 —

x-Connecticut 19 8 .704 1

Chicago 15 11 .577 4½

Indiana 9 17 .346 10½

New York 8 18 .308 11½

Atlanta 5 21 .192 14½

WESTERN W L Pct GB

x-Las Vegas 18 9 .667 —

Los Angeles 15 10 .600 2

Seattle 15 13 .536 3½

Phoenix 13 13 .500 4½

Minnesota 13 14 .481 5

Dallas 9 18 .333 9

Sunday

Washington 107, Indiana 68

Connecticut 78, Dallas 68

Phoenix 78, New York 72

Las Vegas 100, Chicago 85

Seattle 82, Minnesota 74

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school: Fastpitch

Bixby 6, Enid 1

Inola 9, Vinita 1

GOLF

OJGT

Kickingbird Fall Challenge

Final Results

Girls

Brooklyn Benn, Edmond 78-66—144

Emily Miller, Edmond 71-73—144

Reagan Chaney, Ardmore 75-73—148

Maddi Kamas, Kingfisher 75-73—148

Olivia Coit, Edmond 77-75—152

Lilly Whitley, Edmond 80-75—155

Sarah Sherrard, Moore 77-80—157

Lindyn Ross, Ardmore 89-72—161

Jenna Triplett, Edmond 78-84—162

Sara Armstrong, Guthrie 82-81—163

Lily Stanton, Jenks 81-82—163

Macy Walker, Mustang 88-76—164

Meghan Charles, S. Springs 82-84—166

Morgan Landes, Shawnee 84-82—166

Rylee Roberts, Edmond 81-85—166

Aubrey House, Mcalester 84-83—167

Gracie Doke, Tulsa 80-88—168

Ramsey Gunter, Edmond 88-83—171

Aiden Coffelt, Edmond 92-82—174

Jaiden Gregston, Duncan 91-85—176

Taylor Underwood, Edmond 88-91—179

Rylei Gunter, Edmond 88-94—182

Carter Russell, OKC 97-102—199

15-18 Boys

Jaxon Dowell, Edmond 68-67—135

Jake Hopper, Norman 67-69—136

Andrew Goodman, Norman 71-66—137

Dominic Stevens, Crescent 67-72—139

Buddy Wehrli, Tulsa 70-69—139

Tres Hill, Elk City 70-70—140

Charlie Jackson, Norman 69-71—140

Grant Proctor, Norman 72-68—140

Kameron Shaw, Salina 69-71—140

Samuel Tandy, Springdale 70-70—140

Ben Thionnet, Edmond 72-69—141

Phisher Phillips, Rogers 71-71—142

Ryder Cowan, Edmond 72-71—143

Austin Dolan, Arcadia 70-73—143

Joseph Lewis, OKC 73-70—143

Bo Robbins, Guthrie 71-72—143

Craig Sanders, Edmond 75-68—143

Murphy Allard, Rogers 76-68—144

Shane Herlihy, Edmond 72-72—144

Jack Hope, Edmond 69-75—144

Walker Fuzzell, Edmond 69-76—145

Elliott Horton, OKC 74-71—145

Jory Blaney, Edmond 71-75—146

Zachary Decker, Afton 72-74—146

Sutton McMillan, Choctaw 74-72—146

Bryant Polhill, Edmond 73-73—146

Jacoby Riggs, Grove 76-70—146

Brett Wilcoxen, Tulsa 69-77—146

Kaden Armstrong, BA 73-74—147

Gatlin Goad, Wheeler 75-72—147

Matthew Smith , OKC 75-72—147

Michael Senn III, Rogers 75-73—148

Tate Trotter, Elk City 76-72—148

Tyler Collier, Broken Arrow 76-73—149

Blake Miller, Edmond 74-76—150

Lucas Scheufler, Wellington 75-75—150

Alex Bloxham, Broken Arrow 75-76—151

Max Garza, Oklahoma City 75-76—151

Kolby Matthews, Edmond 73-78—151

Ryan Bell, Norman 81-71—152

A. Apolskis, Bentonville 77-76—153

Parker Sands, Edmond 75-78—153

Lane Whitsell, Edmond 74-79—153

Braden Collier, Norman 80-76—156

Reese Atkins, Edmond 81-76—157

Carson Blaser, Edmond 79-78—157

Conner Hanson, Norman 76-81—157

Michael Huff, Ada 80-77—157

Trent Martindale, Edmond 82-75—157

Bryce Carr, Duncan 81-77—158

Jax Brewer, Goldsby 83-76—159

Parker Hermanski, Edmond 80-79—159

Hunter Stanley, BA 79-80—159

Owen Swearingen, Nevada 79-81—160

Trey Dallas, Edmond 77-84—161

Sean Dobson, OKC 82-79—161

Bo Burton, Edmond 82-81—163

Conner Compton, OKC 80-84—164

Scott McPhail, Edmond 83-81—164

Evan Gwin, Chandler 85-80—165

Caden Conrad, Amarillo 80-88—168

Cash Clark, Norman 82-87—169

Harden Jones, Yukon 81-88—169

Ryan White, Edmond 102-111—213

Bosten Benn, Edmond 80-WD—WD

Kyle Mclaughlin, OKC 74-NS—NS

London Stover, Norman 80-NS—NS

12-14 Boys

Kolby Legg, Bristow 74-74—148

Bo Gentry, Shawnee 70-79—149

Tripp Schuessler, Stillwater 75-74—149

Rhett Hughes, Edmond 81-69—150

Cj Phillips, Edmond 76-74—150

Hunter Baumann, Edmond 78-74—152

Max Bowman, Springfield 77-75—152

Ben McKee, Edmond 89-94—183

Maddox Freeman, Edmond 97-102—199

Local

BAILEY RANCH

Monday Golf Group

1. Frank Phelps, 63; 2. Bill Condrin, 66; 3. Jim Taylor, 70; Elmer Foster, 71; Mike Harper, 71.

CHEROKEE HILLS

Old Codgers

1. Sid Stahl, Jerry Shupe, Jim Marrujo; 2. Joe Worley, Jack Beggs, Fred Russell; 3. Bob Hoelle, Danny Reutlinger, Greg Underhill; 4. Jim Rouse, Mike Collins, Bob Penix; 5. Bill Harper, Freddie Corley, Randy Steed; 6. O.U. Bob, Bill Reese, Mark Burger.

MOHAWK PARK

Monday Scramble

1. Mike Leone, Richard Stevens, Bailey Jackson, Steve Reynolds, 57; 2. Hardy Thomas, Bob Reed, Bob Bennett, 59; 3. Al Kubeck, Don Jones, Bob Morrison, Wayne Weaver, 60; 4. Dell Wilson, Dennis Herrig, Gary Moutray, Bob Hensley, 61; 5. Kevin Anderson, Steve Kebert, Barney Akuna, Russ Meyer, 64.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

A Flight: 1. Darrell Wood, 67; 2. Charles Webster, 70; 3. B.J. Barnhart, 71; 4. Hank Prideaux, 72; 5. Ron Wilson, 73; 6. Don Liland, 74; 7. Dick Tullis, 75; 8. Gilbert York, 76; 8.. Frank Prentice, 76; 10. Bill Kusleika, 82.

B Flight: 1. Monroe Brewer, 74; 1. Ken Hayes, 74; 3. Mel Hayes, 77; 3; Mike Hayes, 77; 3. James, Young 77; 6. Don, Miller 80; 6. Tyrone, Gilyard 80; 8. Darrell, Hathcock 81; 9. Mark, Clemons 83.

Hole-in-one

PATRIOT: Nathan Nelson, No. 13, 130 yards, pitching wedge.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 82, shot 74; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 75.

MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 83, shot 81.

OLDE PAGE: Lew Wade, 80, shot 77.

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Metcalf, 91, shot 82.

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

National League

Washington -161 PITTSBURGH +151

CINCINNATI -163 San Diego +153

ATLANTA -300 Miami +270

Milwaukee -111 ST. LOUIS +101

CHICAGO -185 San Francisco +170

ARIZONA -139 Colorado +129

American League

Kansas City -111 BALTIMORE +101

TAMPA BAY OFF Seattle OFF

LA Angels (G1) -132 TEXAS +122

TEXAS (G2) OFF LA Angels OFF

MINNESOTA -215 Chicago +195

HOUSTON -295 Detroit +265

New York -143 OAKLAND +133

Interleague

Philadelphia -112 BOSTON +102

Cleveland -155 NY METS +145

LA DODGERS -300 Toronto +270

College Football

Saturday

Florida 7 (47½) Miami

Arizona 11 (74) HAWAII

NFL

Thursday

CINCINNATI 1½ (41½) NY Giants

Washington 2½ (41½) ATLANTA

NEW ENGLAND 3 (42) Carolina

Baltimore 4 (36) PHILADELPHIA

Green Bay 3 (40) OAKLAND

MIAMI 1 (35) Jacksonville

Friday

Cleveland 2½ (42½) TAMPA BAY

DETROIT PK (42) Buffalo

Saturday

MINNESOTA 7 (42) Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS 3 (40½) Chicago

DALLAS PK (40½) Houston

New Orleans 3 (42½) NY JETS

KANSAS CITY OFF (OFF) San Francisco

LA RAMS OFF (OFF) Denver

LA CHARGERS 1½ (40½) Seattle

Sunday

TENNESSEE 1 (40) Pittsburgh

Home team in CAPS

