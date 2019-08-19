football
NFL preseason
Sunday
New Orleans 19, L.A. Chargers 17
Minnesota 25, Seattle 19
Monday
San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m.
Thursday
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Carolina at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, CAN, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Pacific Coast League
American Northern W L Pct. GB
Iowa (Cubs) 66 59 .528 —
Memphis (Cardinals) 59 66 .472 7
Nashville (Rangers) 56 67 .455 9
Omaha (Royals) 53 72 .424 13
American Southern W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Astros) 75 49 .605 —
San Antonio (Brewers) 74 51 .592 1½
New Orleans (Marlins) 67 56 .545 7½
Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 58 66 .468 17
Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (Giants) 66 59 .528 —
Reno (Diamondbacks) 59 66 .472 7
Tacoma (Mariners) 57 68 .456 9
Fresno (Nationals) 55 70 .440 11
Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB
El Paso (Padres) 73 52 .584 —
Las Vegas (Athletics) 73 52 .584 —
Albuquerque (Rockies) 53 72 .424 20
Salt Lake (Angels) 53 72 .424 20
Sunday
El Paso 10, Salt Lake 8
Memphis 14, Iowa 2
Sacramento 8, Reno 1
Tacoma 9, Fresno 7
Oklahoma City 14, Round Rock 11
San Antonio 8, New Orleans 0
Omaha 7, Nashville 4
Las Vegas 7, Albuquerque 2
Monday
Omaha at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Round Rock at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
Fresno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Tuesday
Nashville at Oklahoma City, G1, 5:05 p.m.
Nashville at Oklahoma City, G2, TBD
Omaha at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Round Rock at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
Fresno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Little League World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
UNITED STATES
NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.); SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.); GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.); MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.); SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.); NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.); WEST: Wailuku (Hawaii).
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea); AUSTRALIA: Sydney; CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy); JAPAN: Chofu City; LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela); MEXICO, Guadalupe
Double Elimination
Aug. 15
Willemstad (Curacao) 11, Sydney (Australia) 0, 4 innings
Aug. 16
South Riding (Va.) 3, Barrington (R.I.) 0
South Chungcheong (South Korea) 10, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 3
Coon Rapids (Minn.) 2, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1
Chofu City (Japan) 20, Bologna (Italy) 0, 5 innings
Wailuku (Hawaii) 5, River Ridge (La.) 2
Guadalupe (Mexico) 5, Coquitlam (British Columbia) 0
Elizabeth (N.J.), 6, Salem (Ore.) 2
Aug. 17
Maracaibo (Venezuela) 2, Sydney (Australia) 0, Sydney eliminated
Barrington (R.I.) 6, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1, Bowling Green eliminated
Coquitlam (British Columbia) 10, Bologna (Italy) 0, 4 innings, Bologna eliminated
River Ridge (La.) 3, Salem (Ore.) 2, Salem eliminated
Sunday
South Chungcheong (South Korea) 4, Willemstad (Curacao) 0
South Riding (Va.) 11, Coon Rapids (Minn.) 0
Chofu City (Japan) 5, Guadalupe (Mexico) 0
Monday
Bowling Green (Ky.) 4, Sydney (Australia) 1
Wailuku (Hawaii) 6, Elizabeth (N.J.) 0
Maracaibo (Venezuela) 8, Guadalupe (Mexico) 7, Mexico eliminated
Game 19: Coquitlam (British Columbia), vs. Willemstad (Curacao), 3 p.m.
Game 20: River Ridge (La.) vs. Coon Rapids (Minn.), 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Game B: Bologna (Italy) vs. Salem (Ore.), 10 a.m.
Game 18: Barrington (R.I.) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.), 2 p.m.
Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 21: Maracaibo (Venezuela) vs. Game 19 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 23: South Chungcheong (South Korea) vs. Chofu City (Japan), 2 p.m.
Game 24: South Riding (Va.) vs. Wailuku (Hawaii), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner (International final), 11:30 a.m.
Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner (U.S. final), 2:30 p.m.
Aug. 25
Third Place
Game 29: Game 27 loser vs. Game 28 loser, 9 a.m.
Championship
Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 2 p.m.
Local
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Green Monsters 14, Oilers 3
Biscuits 14, Astros 6
Liners 16, Beavers 8
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
x-Washington 20 7 .741 —
x-Connecticut 19 8 .704 1
Chicago 15 11 .577 4½
Indiana 9 17 .346 10½
New York 8 18 .308 11½
Atlanta 5 21 .192 14½
WESTERN W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 18 9 .667 —
Los Angeles 15 10 .600 2
Seattle 15 13 .536 3½
Phoenix 13 13 .500 4½
Minnesota 13 14 .481 5
Dallas 9 18 .333 9
Sunday
Washington 107, Indiana 68
Connecticut 78, Dallas 68
Phoenix 78, New York 72
Las Vegas 100, Chicago 85
Seattle 82, Minnesota 74
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school: Fastpitch
Bixby 6, Enid 1
Inola 9, Vinita 1
GOLF
OJGT
Kickingbird Fall Challenge
Final Results
Girls
Brooklyn Benn, Edmond 78-66—144
Emily Miller, Edmond 71-73—144
Reagan Chaney, Ardmore 75-73—148
Maddi Kamas, Kingfisher 75-73—148
Olivia Coit, Edmond 77-75—152
Lilly Whitley, Edmond 80-75—155
Sarah Sherrard, Moore 77-80—157
Lindyn Ross, Ardmore 89-72—161
Jenna Triplett, Edmond 78-84—162
Sara Armstrong, Guthrie 82-81—163
Lily Stanton, Jenks 81-82—163
Macy Walker, Mustang 88-76—164
Meghan Charles, S. Springs 82-84—166
Morgan Landes, Shawnee 84-82—166
Rylee Roberts, Edmond 81-85—166
Aubrey House, Mcalester 84-83—167
Gracie Doke, Tulsa 80-88—168
Ramsey Gunter, Edmond 88-83—171
Aiden Coffelt, Edmond 92-82—174
Jaiden Gregston, Duncan 91-85—176
Taylor Underwood, Edmond 88-91—179
Rylei Gunter, Edmond 88-94—182
Carter Russell, OKC 97-102—199
15-18 Boys
Jaxon Dowell, Edmond 68-67—135
Jake Hopper, Norman 67-69—136
Andrew Goodman, Norman 71-66—137
Dominic Stevens, Crescent 67-72—139
Buddy Wehrli, Tulsa 70-69—139
Tres Hill, Elk City 70-70—140
Charlie Jackson, Norman 69-71—140
Grant Proctor, Norman 72-68—140
Kameron Shaw, Salina 69-71—140
Samuel Tandy, Springdale 70-70—140
Ben Thionnet, Edmond 72-69—141
Phisher Phillips, Rogers 71-71—142
Ryder Cowan, Edmond 72-71—143
Austin Dolan, Arcadia 70-73—143
Joseph Lewis, OKC 73-70—143
Bo Robbins, Guthrie 71-72—143
Craig Sanders, Edmond 75-68—143
Murphy Allard, Rogers 76-68—144
Shane Herlihy, Edmond 72-72—144
Jack Hope, Edmond 69-75—144
Walker Fuzzell, Edmond 69-76—145
Elliott Horton, OKC 74-71—145
Jory Blaney, Edmond 71-75—146
Zachary Decker, Afton 72-74—146
Sutton McMillan, Choctaw 74-72—146
Bryant Polhill, Edmond 73-73—146
Jacoby Riggs, Grove 76-70—146
Brett Wilcoxen, Tulsa 69-77—146
Kaden Armstrong, BA 73-74—147
Gatlin Goad, Wheeler 75-72—147
Matthew Smith , OKC 75-72—147
Michael Senn III, Rogers 75-73—148
Tate Trotter, Elk City 76-72—148
Tyler Collier, Broken Arrow 76-73—149
Blake Miller, Edmond 74-76—150
Lucas Scheufler, Wellington 75-75—150
Alex Bloxham, Broken Arrow 75-76—151
Max Garza, Oklahoma City 75-76—151
Kolby Matthews, Edmond 73-78—151
Ryan Bell, Norman 81-71—152
A. Apolskis, Bentonville 77-76—153
Parker Sands, Edmond 75-78—153
Lane Whitsell, Edmond 74-79—153
Braden Collier, Norman 80-76—156
Reese Atkins, Edmond 81-76—157
Carson Blaser, Edmond 79-78—157
Conner Hanson, Norman 76-81—157
Michael Huff, Ada 80-77—157
Trent Martindale, Edmond 82-75—157
Bryce Carr, Duncan 81-77—158
Jax Brewer, Goldsby 83-76—159
Parker Hermanski, Edmond 80-79—159
Hunter Stanley, BA 79-80—159
Owen Swearingen, Nevada 79-81—160
Trey Dallas, Edmond 77-84—161
Sean Dobson, OKC 82-79—161
Bo Burton, Edmond 82-81—163
Conner Compton, OKC 80-84—164
Scott McPhail, Edmond 83-81—164
Evan Gwin, Chandler 85-80—165
Caden Conrad, Amarillo 80-88—168
Cash Clark, Norman 82-87—169
Harden Jones, Yukon 81-88—169
Ryan White, Edmond 102-111—213
Bosten Benn, Edmond 80-WD—WD
Kyle Mclaughlin, OKC 74-NS—NS
London Stover, Norman 80-NS—NS
12-14 Boys
Kolby Legg, Bristow 74-74—148
Bo Gentry, Shawnee 70-79—149
Tripp Schuessler, Stillwater 75-74—149
Rhett Hughes, Edmond 81-69—150
Cj Phillips, Edmond 76-74—150
Hunter Baumann, Edmond 78-74—152
Max Bowman, Springfield 77-75—152
Ben McKee, Edmond 89-94—183
Maddox Freeman, Edmond 97-102—199
Local
BAILEY RANCH
Monday Golf Group
1. Frank Phelps, 63; 2. Bill Condrin, 66; 3. Jim Taylor, 70; Elmer Foster, 71; Mike Harper, 71.
CHEROKEE HILLS
Old Codgers
1. Sid Stahl, Jerry Shupe, Jim Marrujo; 2. Joe Worley, Jack Beggs, Fred Russell; 3. Bob Hoelle, Danny Reutlinger, Greg Underhill; 4. Jim Rouse, Mike Collins, Bob Penix; 5. Bill Harper, Freddie Corley, Randy Steed; 6. O.U. Bob, Bill Reese, Mark Burger.
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Mike Leone, Richard Stevens, Bailey Jackson, Steve Reynolds, 57; 2. Hardy Thomas, Bob Reed, Bob Bennett, 59; 3. Al Kubeck, Don Jones, Bob Morrison, Wayne Weaver, 60; 4. Dell Wilson, Dennis Herrig, Gary Moutray, Bob Hensley, 61; 5. Kevin Anderson, Steve Kebert, Barney Akuna, Russ Meyer, 64.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
A Flight: 1. Darrell Wood, 67; 2. Charles Webster, 70; 3. B.J. Barnhart, 71; 4. Hank Prideaux, 72; 5. Ron Wilson, 73; 6. Don Liland, 74; 7. Dick Tullis, 75; 8. Gilbert York, 76; 8.. Frank Prentice, 76; 10. Bill Kusleika, 82.
B Flight: 1. Monroe Brewer, 74; 1. Ken Hayes, 74; 3. Mel Hayes, 77; 3; Mike Hayes, 77; 3. James, Young 77; 6. Don, Miller 80; 6. Tyrone, Gilyard 80; 8. Darrell, Hathcock 81; 9. Mark, Clemons 83.
Hole-in-one
PATRIOT: Nathan Nelson, No. 13, 130 yards, pitching wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 82, shot 74; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 75.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 83, shot 81.
OLDE PAGE: Lew Wade, 80, shot 77.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Metcalf, 91, shot 82.
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
National League
Washington -161 PITTSBURGH +151
CINCINNATI -163 San Diego +153
ATLANTA -300 Miami +270
Milwaukee -111 ST. LOUIS +101
CHICAGO -185 San Francisco +170
ARIZONA -139 Colorado +129
American League
Kansas City -111 BALTIMORE +101
TAMPA BAY OFF Seattle OFF
LA Angels (G1) -132 TEXAS +122
TEXAS (G2) OFF LA Angels OFF
MINNESOTA -215 Chicago +195
HOUSTON -295 Detroit +265
New York -143 OAKLAND +133
Interleague
Philadelphia -112 BOSTON +102
Cleveland -155 NY METS +145
LA DODGERS -300 Toronto +270
College Football
Saturday
Florida 7 (47½) Miami
Arizona 11 (74) HAWAII
NFL
Thursday
CINCINNATI 1½ (41½) NY Giants
Washington 2½ (41½) ATLANTA
NEW ENGLAND 3 (42) Carolina
Baltimore 4 (36) PHILADELPHIA
Green Bay 3 (40) OAKLAND
MIAMI 1 (35) Jacksonville
Friday
Cleveland 2½ (42½) TAMPA BAY
DETROIT PK (42) Buffalo
Saturday
MINNESOTA 7 (42) Arizona
INDIANAPOLIS 3 (40½) Chicago
DALLAS PK (40½) Houston
New Orleans 3 (42½) NY JETS
KANSAS CITY OFF (OFF) San Francisco
LA RAMS OFF (OFF) Denver
LA CHARGERS 1½ (40½) Seattle
Sunday
TENNESSEE 1 (40) Pittsburgh
Home team in CAPS