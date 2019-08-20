GOLF
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Scramble
1. Ralph Fagin, Robert Meyers, Burns Davis, Dave Beinke, 63; 2. George Corneau, Tom Graham, Rich Buntt, Dave Hansen, 63; 3. Gary Risner, DB Merril, James Howard, Ray Dalla Rosa, 65; 4. Steve Gidley, Steve Coleman, Hardy Thomas, Frank Rehbein, 67.
HERITAGE HILLS
Senior Scramble
1. Don Ward, Dr. Cha, Greg Underhill, Troy Willcut, Jim Goad, 62; 2. Mike Leone, Larry O’mealey David Adair, Al Freitus, 63; 3. Ralph Doolittle, Larry Van Winkle, Richard Stevens, Bob Young, 63; 4. Kevin Anderson, Dennis Seawrithg, Bob Whiddon, Ed Mckinney, 66; 4. Bill Reese, Kelly Goforth, Bill Higgins, Bob Reed, 66; 4. Joe Chuck, Lonnie Chambers, Darrell Rupe, John Hartsock, Steven Reynolds, 66.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Bill Erwin, Jerry Bennett, Mark Nelson, Doyle Williams, Mark Dale, 59; 2. Will Cleveland, Dean Wiehl, Ed Werre, Leon Pritchard, 61; 3. Johnny Baker, Craig Crowder, Wayne Johnson, Ken Rentz, Jay Orr, 61; 4. Harry Bailey, Lee Benest, Rob Jones, Bob Phillipe, 62; 5. Jim Ellis, Tom Henderson, Bo Collier, Bob Henshaw, 62; 6. Dave Stauffer, Mel Gilbertson, Paul Pearcy, Bob Hunt, 63; 7. Steve Carlile, Bill Cruikshank, Harold Umholtz Bud Musser, Gail Musser, 63; 8. Brad Warner, Bob Warner, Dave Ostrander, Dave Shouse, 64; 9. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Jerry Reed, Keith Bacon, 66.
SOUTH LAKES
Asbury Hackers
1. Smith, Schaffer, Hockett, Graham; 2. Wood, Martin, Gibbs, Taylor.
Hole-in-one
SAPULPA: Russell Verba, No. 16, 140 yards, 8-iron; Doyle Williams, No. 8, 102 yards, 9-wood.
Shoots age or better
INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Bob Sparks, 82, shot 76.
MUSKOGEE: Bob Weaver, 90, shot 88; Kenneth Web, 88, shot 84.
OAKS: Tom Cilio, 73, shot 73.
PRYOR CREEK: Robert Walker, 76, shot 75.
SAPULPA: Leon Mudd, 76, shot 74.
SOUTH LAKES: Leon Wilburn, 88, shot 86.
Pregame.com Line
Major League BaseballWednesdayNational LeagueFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -142 San Diego +132
Colorado -110 at ARIZONA +100
Washington -147 at PITTSBURGH +137
at ATLANTA -190 Miami +175
at ST. LOUIS -105 Milwaukee -105
at CHICAGO -190 San Francisco +175
American Leagueat MINNESOTA -168 Chicago +158
at TAMPA BAY OFF Seattle OFF
at TEXAS -132 LA Angels +122
Kansas City -119 at BALTIMORE +109
at HOUSTON -415 Detroit +385
at OAKLAND -110 New York +100
Interleagueat BOSTON -153 Philadelphia +143
at NY METS -160 Cleveland +150
at LA DODGERS -300 Toronto +270
College FootballSaturdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Florida 7½ 7½ (47½) Miami
Arizona 13 11 (74) at HAWAII
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CINCINNATI 1½ 3 (42½) NY Giants
Washington +2½ 3 (41½) at ATLANTA
at NEW ENGLAND 4½ 3½ (42) Carolina
Baltimore +2½ 4½ (36) at PHILADELPHIA
Green Bay PK 3 (39½) at OAKLAND
at MIAMI 2½ 3½ (37) Jacksonville
FridayCleveland PK 3 (42½) at TAMPA BAY
Buffalo +2½ 1 (42) at DETROIT
Saturdayat MINNESOTA 4½ 7 (42½) Arizona
at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 4 (40½) Chicago
at DALLAS 2½ PK (40½) Houston
New Orleans PK 3 (42½) at NY JETS
at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) San Francisco
at LA RAMS OFF OFF (OFF) Denver
Seattle +1 2½ (41) at LA CHARGERS
Sundayat TENNESSEE 3 3 (40) Pittsburgh
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29
Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16
Nashville 13 5 6 45 44 20
North Carolina 12 5 7 43 43 21
Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16
Pittsburgh 11 4 8 41 43 28
Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29
Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23
Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33
Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36
Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28
Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39
Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44
Loudoun 5 11 5 20 30 39
Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55
Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33
Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62
Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22
Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23
Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41
Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35
Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34
Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26
New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39
OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36
LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49
Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42
El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25
San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35
Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35
Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37
Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44
Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47
Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53
Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
———
Wednesday, August 14
Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<
Friday, August 16
Atlanta 2 2, Swope Park Rangers 1
OKC Energy 4, Portland II 2
Phoenix 4, Reno 2
Real Monarchs 1, Fresno 1, tie<
Saturday, August 17
Nashville 3, Charlotte 1
North Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 0
Louisville 2, Charleston 1
Ottawa 3, Loudoun 1
Birmingham 1, Memphis 0
Austin 5, Tulsa 1
Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie
El Paso 2, Tacoma 0
LA Galaxy II 2, New Mexico 2, tie
Orange County 3, Las Vegas 0
Sacramento 4, Colorado Springs 0<
Sunday, August 18
Indy 2, Saint Louis 1<
Wednesday, August 21
Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 6 p.m.<
Friday, August 23
Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.<
Saturday, August 24
Saint Louis at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Nashville, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.
El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at OKC Energy, 8 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.
Portland II at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.<
Sunday, August 25
Birmingham at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Indy, 5 p.m.<
Major League Soccer
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30
Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40
New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32
D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33
New York 11 10 5 38 44 39
New England 9 9 8 35 38 45
Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50
Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35
Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43
Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40
Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41
Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25
Minnesota United 12 8 6 42 44 36
LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38
Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34
Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39
San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38
Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38
FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36
Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43
Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45
Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52
Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
———
Wednesday, August 14
Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0
LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0
Portland 3, Chicago 2<
Saturday, August 17
New England 1, New York 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie
Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0
Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1
Colorado 2, Houston 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0<
Sunday, August 18
Atlanta 2, Portland 0<
Wednesday, August 21
Columbus at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<
Thursday, August 22
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.<
Friday, August 23
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m.<
Saturday, August 24
New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.<
Sunday, August 25
Columbus at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<
Baseball
Little League World Series Glance
At South Williamsport, Pa.
UNITED STATES
NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.); SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.); GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.); MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.); SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.); NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.); WEST: Wailuku (Hawaii).<
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea); AUSTRALIA: Sydney; CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy); JAPAN: Chofu City; LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela); MEXICO, Guadalupe<
Double Elimination
Thursday, Aug. 15
Willemstad (Curacao) 11, Sydney (Australia) 0, 4 innings<
Friday, Aug. 16
South Riding (Va.) 3, Barrington (R.I.) 0
South Chungcheong (South Korea) 10, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 3
Coon Rapids (Minn.) 2, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1
Chofu City (Japan) 20, Bologna (Italy) 0, 5 innings
Wailuku (Hawaii) 5, River Ridge (La.) 2
Guadalupe (Mexico) 5, Coquitlam (British Columbia) 0
Elizabeth (N.J.), 6, Salem (Ore.) 2<
Saturday, Aug. 17
Maracaibo (Venezuela) 2, Sydney (Australia) 0, Sydney eliminated
Barrington (R.I.) 6, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1, Bowling Green eliminated
Coquitlam (British Columbia) 10, Bologna (Italy) 0, 4 innings, Bologna eliminated
River Ridge (La.) 3, Salem (Ore.) 2, Salem eliminated<
Sunday, Aug. 18
South Chungcheong (South Korea) 4, Willemstad (Curacao) 0
South Riding (Va.) 11, Coon Rapids (Minn.) 0
Chofu City (Japan) 5, Guadalupe (Mexico) 0<
Monday, Aug. 19
Bowling Green (Ky.) 4, Sydney (Australia) 1
Wailuku (Hawaii) 6, Elizabeth (N.J.) 0
Maracaibo (Venezuela) 8, Guadalupe (Mexico) 7, Guadalupe eliminated
Willemstad (Curacao) 8, Coquitlam (British Columbia) 1, Coquitlam eliminated
River Ridge (La.) 10, Coon Rapids (Minn.) 0, 4 innings, Coon Rapids eliminated<
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Salem (Ore.) 4, Bologna (Italy) 3
Game 21: Maracaibo (Venezuela) vs. Willemstad (Curacao), 2 p.m.
Game 18: Barrington (R.I.) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.), 6:30 p.m.<
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. River Ridge (La.), 10 a.m.
Game 23: South Chungcheong (South Korea) vs. Chofu City (Japan), 2 p.m.
Game 24: South Riding (Va.) vs. Wailuku (Hawaii), 6:30 p.m.<
Thursday, Aug. 22
Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 6 p.m.<
Saturday, Aug. 24
Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner (International final), 11:30 a.m.
Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner (U.S. final), 2:30 p.m.<
Sunday, Aug. 25
Third Place
Game 29: Game 27 loser vs. Game 28 loser, 9 a.m.<
Championship
Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 2 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
x-Washington 20 7 .741 —
x-Connecticut 19 8 .704 1
Chicago 15 11 .577 4½
Indiana 9 17 .346 10½
New York 8 18 .308 11½
Atlanta 5 21 .192 14½
WESTERN W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 18 9 .667 —
Los Angeles 15 10 .600 2
Seattle 15 13 .536 3½
Phoenix 13 13 .500 4½
Minnesota 13 14 .481 5
Dallas 9 18 .333 9
———
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<
Pacific Coast League
American Northern W L Pct. GB
Iowa (Cubs) 67 59 .532 —
Memphis (Cardinals) 59 67 .468 8
Nashville (Rangers) 57 67 .460 9
Omaha (Royals) 54 72 .429 13
American Southern W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Astros) 76 49 .608 —
San Antonio (Brewers) 74 52 .587 2½
New Orleans (Marlins) 67 57 .540 8½
Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 58 67 .464 18
Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (Giants) 66 60 .524 —
Reno (Diamondbacks) 59 67 .468 7
Tacoma (Mariners) 58 68 .460 8
Fresno (Nationals) 55 71 .437 11
Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB
El Paso (Padres) 74 52 .587 —
Las Vegas (Athletics) 74 52 .587 —
Albuquerque (Rockies) 54 72 .429 20
Salt Lake (Angels) 53 73 .421 21
———
Monday’s Games
Omaha 6, New Orleans 1
Round Rock 5, Memphis 4
Nashville 11, Oklahoma City 5
Iowa 9, San Antonio 5
El Paso 9, Fresno 1
Albuquerque 4, Sacramento 1
Las Vegas 6, Reno 5
Tacoma 8, Salt Lake 3<
Tuesday’s Games
Nashville at Oklahoma City, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Nashville at Oklahoma City, Game 2, TBD
Omaha at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Round Rock at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
Fresno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Omaha at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Round Rock at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
Fresno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.<