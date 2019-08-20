GOLF

Local

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Scramble

1. Ralph Fagin, Robert Meyers, Burns Davis, Dave Beinke, 63; 2. George Corneau, Tom Graham, Rich Buntt, Dave Hansen, 63; 3. Gary Risner, DB Merril, James Howard, Ray Dalla Rosa, 65; 4. Steve Gidley, Steve Coleman, Hardy Thomas, Frank Rehbein, 67.

HERITAGE HILLS

Senior Scramble

1. Don Ward, Dr. Cha, Greg Underhill, Troy Willcut, Jim Goad, 62; 2. Mike Leone, Larry O’mealey David Adair, Al Freitus, 63; 3. Ralph Doolittle, Larry Van Winkle, Richard Stevens, Bob Young, 63; 4. Kevin Anderson, Dennis Seawrithg, Bob Whiddon, Ed Mckinney, 66; 4. Bill Reese, Kelly Goforth, Bill Higgins, Bob Reed, 66; 4. Joe Chuck, Lonnie Chambers, Darrell Rupe, John Hartsock, Steven Reynolds, 66.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Bill Erwin, Jerry Bennett, Mark Nelson, Doyle Williams, Mark Dale, 59; 2. Will Cleveland, Dean Wiehl, Ed Werre, Leon Pritchard, 61; 3. Johnny Baker, Craig Crowder, Wayne Johnson, Ken Rentz, Jay Orr, 61; 4. Harry Bailey, Lee Benest, Rob Jones, Bob Phillipe, 62; 5. Jim Ellis, Tom Henderson, Bo Collier, Bob Henshaw, 62; 6. Dave Stauffer, Mel Gilbertson, Paul Pearcy, Bob Hunt, 63; 7. Steve Carlile, Bill Cruikshank, Harold Umholtz Bud Musser, Gail Musser, 63; 8. Brad Warner, Bob Warner, Dave Ostrander, Dave Shouse, 64; 9. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Jerry Reed, Keith Bacon, 66.

SOUTH LAKES

Asbury Hackers

1. Smith, Schaffer, Hockett, Graham; 2. Wood, Martin, Gibbs, Taylor.

Hole-in-one

SAPULPA: Russell Verba, No. 16, 140 yards, 8-iron; Doyle Williams, No. 8, 102 yards, 9-wood.

Shoots age or better

INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Bob Sparks, 82, shot 76.

MUSKOGEE: Bob Weaver, 90, shot 88; Kenneth Web, 88, shot 84.

OAKS: Tom Cilio, 73, shot 73.

PRYOR CREEK: Robert Walker, 76, shot 75.

SAPULPA: Leon Mudd, 76, shot 74.

SOUTH LAKES: Leon Wilburn, 88, shot 86.

Pregame.com Line

Major League BaseballWednesdayNational LeagueFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at CINCINNATI -142 San Diego +132

Colorado -110 at ARIZONA +100

Washington -147 at PITTSBURGH +137

at ATLANTA -190 Miami +175

at ST. LOUIS -105 Milwaukee -105

at CHICAGO -190 San Francisco +175

American Leagueat MINNESOTA -168 Chicago +158

at TAMPA BAY OFF Seattle OFF

at TEXAS -132 LA Angels +122

Kansas City -119 at BALTIMORE +109

at HOUSTON -415 Detroit +385

at OAKLAND -110 New York +100

Interleagueat BOSTON -153 Philadelphia +143

at NY METS -160 Cleveland +150

at LA DODGERS -300 Toronto +270

College FootballSaturdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Florida 7½ 7½ (47½) Miami

Arizona 13 11 (74) at HAWAII

NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at CINCINNATI 1½ 3 (42½) NY Giants

Washington +2½ 3 (41½) at ATLANTA

at NEW ENGLAND 4½ 3½ (42) Carolina

Baltimore +2½ 4½ (36) at PHILADELPHIA

Green Bay PK 3 (39½) at OAKLAND

at MIAMI 2½ 3½ (37) Jacksonville

FridayCleveland PK 3 (42½) at TAMPA BAY

Buffalo +2½ 1 (42) at DETROIT

Saturdayat MINNESOTA 4½ 7 (42½) Arizona

at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 4 (40½) Chicago

at DALLAS 2½ PK (40½) Houston

New Orleans PK 3 (42½) at NY JETS

at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) San Francisco

at LA RAMS OFF OFF (OFF) Denver

Seattle +1 2½ (41) at LA CHARGERS

Sundayat TENNESSEE 3 3 (40) Pittsburgh

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29

Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16

Nashville 13 5 6 45 44 20

North Carolina 12 5 7 43 43 21

Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16

Pittsburgh 11 4 8 41 43 28

Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29

Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23

Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33

Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36

Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28

Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39

Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44

Loudoun 5 11 5 20 30 39

Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55

Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33

Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62

Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22

Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23

Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41

Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35

Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34

Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26

New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39

OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36

LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49

Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42

El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25

San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35

Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35

Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37

Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44

Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47

Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53

Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Wednesday, August 14

Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<

Friday, August 16

Atlanta 2 2, Swope Park Rangers 1

OKC Energy 4, Portland II 2

Phoenix 4, Reno 2

Real Monarchs 1, Fresno 1, tie<

Saturday, August 17

Nashville 3, Charlotte 1

North Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 0

Louisville 2, Charleston 1

Ottawa 3, Loudoun 1

Birmingham 1, Memphis 0

Austin 5, Tulsa 1

Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie

El Paso 2, Tacoma 0

LA Galaxy II 2, New Mexico 2, tie

Orange County 3, Las Vegas 0

Sacramento 4, Colorado Springs 0<

Sunday, August 18

Indy 2, Saint Louis 1<

Wednesday, August 21

Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 6 p.m.<

Friday, August 23

Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.<

Saturday, August 24

Saint Louis at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at OKC Energy, 8 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.<

Sunday, August 25

Birmingham at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Indy, 5 p.m.<

Major League Soccer

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30

Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40

New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32

D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33

New York 11 10 5 38 44 39

New England 9 9 8 35 38 45

Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50

Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35

Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43

Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40

Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41

Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25

Minnesota United 12 8 6 42 44 36

LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38

Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34

Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39

San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38

Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38

FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36

Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43

Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45

Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52

Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Wednesday, August 14

Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0

LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0

Portland 3, Chicago 2<

Saturday, August 17

New England 1, New York 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie

Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0

Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 2, Houston 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0<

Sunday, August 18

Atlanta 2, Portland 0<

Wednesday, August 21

Columbus at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<

Thursday, August 22

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.<

Friday, August 23

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m.<

Saturday, August 24

New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.<

Sunday, August 25

Columbus at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<

Baseball

Little League World Series Glance

At South Williamsport, Pa.

UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.); SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.); GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.); MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.); SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.); NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.); WEST: Wailuku (Hawaii).<

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea); AUSTRALIA: Sydney; CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy); JAPAN: Chofu City; LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela); MEXICO, Guadalupe<

Double Elimination

Thursday, Aug. 15

Willemstad (Curacao) 11, Sydney (Australia) 0, 4 innings<

Friday, Aug. 16

South Riding (Va.) 3, Barrington (R.I.) 0

South Chungcheong (South Korea) 10, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 3

Coon Rapids (Minn.) 2, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1

Chofu City (Japan) 20, Bologna (Italy) 0, 5 innings

Wailuku (Hawaii) 5, River Ridge (La.) 2

Guadalupe (Mexico) 5, Coquitlam (British Columbia) 0

Elizabeth (N.J.), 6, Salem (Ore.) 2<

Saturday, Aug. 17

Maracaibo (Venezuela) 2, Sydney (Australia) 0, Sydney eliminated

Barrington (R.I.) 6, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1, Bowling Green eliminated

Coquitlam (British Columbia) 10, Bologna (Italy) 0, 4 innings, Bologna eliminated

River Ridge (La.) 3, Salem (Ore.) 2, Salem eliminated<

Sunday, Aug. 18

South Chungcheong (South Korea) 4, Willemstad (Curacao) 0

South Riding (Va.) 11, Coon Rapids (Minn.) 0

Chofu City (Japan) 5, Guadalupe (Mexico) 0<

Monday, Aug. 19

Bowling Green (Ky.) 4, Sydney (Australia) 1

Wailuku (Hawaii) 6, Elizabeth (N.J.) 0

Maracaibo (Venezuela) 8, Guadalupe (Mexico) 7, Guadalupe eliminated

Willemstad (Curacao) 8, Coquitlam (British Columbia) 1, Coquitlam eliminated

River Ridge (La.) 10, Coon Rapids (Minn.) 0, 4 innings, Coon Rapids eliminated<

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Salem (Ore.) 4, Bologna (Italy) 3

Game 21: Maracaibo (Venezuela) vs. Willemstad (Curacao), 2 p.m.

Game 18: Barrington (R.I.) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.), 6:30 p.m.<

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. River Ridge (La.), 10 a.m.

Game 23: South Chungcheong (South Korea) vs. Chofu City (Japan), 2 p.m.

Game 24: South Riding (Va.) vs. Wailuku (Hawaii), 6:30 p.m.<

Thursday, Aug. 22

Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 6 p.m.<

Saturday, Aug. 24

Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner (International final), 11:30 a.m.

Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner (U.S. final), 2:30 p.m.<

Sunday, Aug. 25

Third Place

Game 29: Game 27 loser vs. Game 28 loser, 9 a.m.<

Championship

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 2 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

x-Washington 20 7 .741 —

x-Connecticut 19 8 .704 1

Chicago 15 11 .577 4½

Indiana 9 17 .346 10½

New York 8 18 .308 11½

Atlanta 5 21 .192 14½

WESTERN W L Pct GB

x-Las Vegas 18 9 .667 —

Los Angeles 15 10 .600 2

Seattle 15 13 .536 3½

Phoenix 13 13 .500 4½

Minnesota 13 14 .481 5

Dallas 9 18 .333 9

———

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<

Pacific Coast League

American Northern W L Pct. GB

Iowa (Cubs) 67 59 .532 —

Memphis (Cardinals) 59 67 .468 8

Nashville (Rangers) 57 67 .460 9

Omaha (Royals) 54 72 .429 13

American Southern W L Pct. GB

Round Rock (Astros) 76 49 .608 —

San Antonio (Brewers) 74 52 .587 2½

New Orleans (Marlins) 67 57 .540 8½

Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 58 67 .464 18

Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB

Sacramento (Giants) 66 60 .524 —

Reno (Diamondbacks) 59 67 .468 7

Tacoma (Mariners) 58 68 .460 8

Fresno (Nationals) 55 71 .437 11

Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB

El Paso (Padres) 74 52 .587 —

Las Vegas (Athletics) 74 52 .587 —

Albuquerque (Rockies) 54 72 .429 20

Salt Lake (Angels) 53 73 .421 21

———

Monday’s Games

Omaha 6, New Orleans 1

Round Rock 5, Memphis 4

Nashville 11, Oklahoma City 5

Iowa 9, San Antonio 5

El Paso 9, Fresno 1

Albuquerque 4, Sacramento 1

Las Vegas 6, Reno 5

Tacoma 8, Salt Lake 3<

Tuesday’s Games

Nashville at Oklahoma City, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Nashville at Oklahoma City, Game 2, TBD

Omaha at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Round Rock at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Fresno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Omaha at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Round Rock at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Fresno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.<

Tags