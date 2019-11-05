GOLF

Local

BATTLE CREEK

SMGA Flag Tournament

1. Clyde Stoycoff, 69; 2. Larry Peck, 70; 3. Ken Freebairn, 70; 4. John Roop, 71; 5. David Hayes, 71; 6. Billy Decker, 71.

HERITAGE HILLS

Senior Men’s Scramble

1. Ralph Doolittle, Billy Huff, Greg Underhill, Darrel Rupe 59; 2. Kevin Anderson, Al Kubeck, Richard Stevens, Dr. Cha, 62; 3. Mike Leone, Lonnie Chambers, Stan Stanfield, Ray Darnell 63; 4. Bill Reese, Joe Chuck, Ron Martin, Russ Myers 66; 5. Hardy Thomas, Jim Goad, Troy Williams, Steve Dunkin 66; 6. Don Ward, David Adair, Larry O’mealy, Bob Morrison 67; 7. Steve, Larry, Al, J.W Collins 70.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Low Net: 1. Gilbert York, 69; 2. Richard Tullis, 70; 3. Don Miller, 71; 3. George Siler, 71; 5. Darrell Wood, 72; 6. Craig Hobbs, 74; 6. Mike Brannon, 74; Don Liland, 74; 9. Charlie Webster, 78; 10. Bill Kusleika, 79; 10. Hank Prideaux, 79; 12. Frank Prentice, 80; 12. Jerry Henderson, 80; 14. Mark Clemons, 83; 15. Dave Honebsee, 85.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Wayne Johnson, Charlie Hostetter, Ed Werre, Keith Bacon, 62; 2. Lloyd Skinner, Jerry Lewis, Bob Childress, Bo Collier, Bob Henshaw, 64; 3. Dave Henderson, Lee Benest, Dean Wiehl, Herman Henderson, 64; 4. Dave Snyder, Mark Nelson, Jay Orr, Doyle Williams, Richard Lynch, 65 5. Harry Bailey, Paul Pearcy, Jim Herron, David Shouse, 65; 6. Joe Bennett, Craig Crowder, Bailey Jackson, Bob Phillipe, 66; 7. Steve Carlile, Mel Gilbertson, Rob Jones, Leon Pritchard, 66; 8. Marc Dale, Kirk Dale, Zeke Zuniga, Stella Zuniga, 66; 9. Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Billy Green, J T Baker, Van Robinson, 67; 10. Doug Manning, Tom Henderson, David Ostrander, Ken Rentz, 68.

Hole-in-one

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Terry Bentley, No. 9, 136 yards, 3-wood.

Shoots age or better

INDIAN SPRINGS: Bob Sparks, 82, shot 77.

LAFORTUNE: Leon Wilburn, 88, shot 86.

PAGE BELCHER: Richard Tullis, 79, shot 79; Gilbert York, 78, shot 74.

SOUTH LAKES: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 75; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 73.

SOFTBALL

High school: Fast pitch

ALL-LAKE COUNTRY CONFERENCE

Player of the year: Grace Anderson, Tishomingo.

Pitcher of the year: Emmy Guthrie, Lone Grove.

Offensive player of the year: Chloe Pender, Lone Grove

Co-defensive player of the year: Chloe Yeatts, Lone Grove; Abby Beck, Sulphur.

Co-newcomver of the year: Cheyenne Wood, Tishomingo; Emily Nogueira, Dickson.

Coach of the year: Charles Hook, Tishomingo.

Team: Makenzie Ruth, Sulphur; Makella Mobly, Sulphur; Noa Dodson, Lone Grove; Malea McMurtrey, Lone Grove; Taryn Martin, Plainview; Lexi Hackney, Plainview; Trenity Miller, Byng; Kennedy Large, Byng; Taylor Spence, Kingston; Emmy O’Steen, Kingston; Lacie Winchester, Dickson; Makenna Day, Dickson; Logan Bryant, Tishomingo; Jadyn Hook, Tishomingo; McKenzie Reed, Madill; Xiema Gomez, Madill; Brooklin Bain, Comanche; Emily Roden, Comanche; Haven Matthews, Marietta; Kaylie Douglass, Marietra.

Pregame.com Line

NBAWednesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at DETROIT OFF (OFF) New York

at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Washington

at TORONTO 8½ (217) Sacramento

at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Golden State

at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Chicago

Minnesota 5 (225) at MEMPHIS

at DALLAS 7½ (207½) Orlando

at UTAH 2 (212) Philadelphia

at LA CLIPPERS 1 (228) Milwaukee

COLLEGE BASKETBALLWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at BOSTON COLLEGE 2 Wake Forest

at ST. JOHN’S 11 Mercer

at BUTLER 19½ IUPUI

at PURDUE 19 Green Bay

at HOFSTRA 20 San Jose St

at NORTH CAROLINA 10½ Notre Dame

at JAMES MADISON 5½ Charlotte

Florida St 3½ at PITTSBURGH

at OKLAHOMA ST 17½ Oral Roberts

at VANDERBILT 16½ SE Missouri

Belmont 6½ at ILLINOIS ST

at OHIO STATE 7 Cincinnati

Virginia 4½ at SYRACUSE

at ARIZONA 23½ N. Arizona

at STANFORD 10 Montana

at UCLA 16½ Long Beach St

National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at NY RANGERS -148 Detroit +138

at EDMONTON OFF St. Louis OFF

College FootballWednesdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at OHIO 8 7 (54½) Miami (Ohio)

ThursdayLouisiana-Lafayette 11 14 (58) at COASTAL CAROLINA

Temple 2½ 1 (50) at SOUTH FLORIDA

FridayUCF 14½ 17 (70½) at TULSA

Washington 10½ 10 (65) at OREGON ST

SaturdayClemson 30½ 32½ (53½) at NC STATE

at BOSTON COLLEGE +2½ 2 (62) Florida St

at VIRGINIA 17½ 15 (45½) Georgia Tech

Texas Tech PK 3 (60) at WEST VIRGINIA

at MIAMI 6 6½ (51) Louisville

Notre Dame 7½ 8 (51½) at DUKE

at OHIO STATE 43 42½ (63) Maryland

at ARMY 37 34½ (61½) UMass

at CINCINNATI 37 35 (56) UCONN

at MICHIGAN ST 13 15 (45½) Illinois

Wake Forest 1 2 (63½) at VIRGINIA TECH

at SOUTH CAROLINA 4 5 (51) Appalachian St

Penn St 6½ 6½ (47½) at MINNESOTA

at FLORIDA 25 26½ (48) Vanderbilt

Purdue 1 2 (40½) at NORTHWESTERN

Air Force 22 21 (56½) at NEW MEXICO

Stanford 2½ 3½ (54½) at COLORADO

at OLD DOMINION 3½ 4½ (43) UTSA

at ARIZONA ST +2 1½ (57) SOUTHERN CAL

at BOISE ST 13½ 13 (48½) Wyoming

at BYU 20 17 (58½) Liberty

Charlotte 12 13½ (58) at UTEP

Baylor 1 2 (49½) at TCU

at SMU 23½ 21 (70) East Carolina

at TEXAS STATE 6½ 7½ (41½) South Alabama

at ALABAMA 7 6 (65) LSU

at MISSISSIPPI 30 28 (62) New Mexico St

at ARKANSAS 2½ 1½ (51) W Kentucky

at OKLAHOMA 16 14½ (68) Iowa St

at SOUTHERN MISS 6½ 4½ (50½) UAB

Georgia Southern PK 2½ (56) at TROY

Tennessee +3 1 (41½) at KENTUCKY

at GEORGIA 16½ 17 (47) Missouri

at TEXAS 5½ 7 (58½) Kansas St

at LOUISIANA TECH 4½ 5½ (68) North Texas

Georgia St 1½ 2½ (76½) at LOUISIANA-MONROE

at FAU 10 10 (60½) FIU

at FRESNO ST 2½ 6 (59) Utah St

at WISCONSIN 10½ 9½ (38) Iowa

Washington St 7½ 7½ (51) at CALIFORNIA

at SAN DIEGO ST 17 17½ (38½) Nevada

at HAWAII 9 7½ (77) San Jose St

NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

LA Chargers +2 1 (48½) at OAKLAND

SundayKansas City 3 3½ (48½) Kansas City

at CLEVELAND 3 2½ (40½) Buffalo

at TAMPA BAY 6 4½ (51½) Arizona

NY Giants 1½ 2½ (43½) at NY JETS

at NEW ORLEANS 13½ 13 (51½) Atlanta

Baltimore 10 10 (45½) at CINCINNATI

at GREEN BAY 6½ 5 (47) Carolina

at CHICAGO 3 2½ (42) Detroit

at INDIANAPOLIS 11½ 10½ (44) Miami

LA Rams 3½ 3½ (43½) at PITTSBURGH

at DALLAS 3 3 (48) Minnesota

Mondayat SAN FRANCISCO 6 6 (46½) Seattle

USL Champiosnhip Playoff Glance

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Saturday, Nov. 2

Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 1

Indy 1, Nashville 0<

Western Conference

Friday, Nov. 1

Real Monarchs 2, Phoenix 1<

Saturday, Nov. 2

El Paso 3, Sacramento 0<

Conference Championship

Saturday, Nov. 9

Eastern Conference

Louisville at Indy, noon<

Western Conference

El Paso at Real Monarchs, noon<

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98

Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 158 131

Miami 1 7 0 .125 103 256

N.Y. Jets 1 7 0 .125 96 211

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191

Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 182 177

Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189

Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 168 165

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 251 176

Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 176 169

Cleveland 2 6 0 .250 152 205

Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 252 204

Oakland 4 4 0 .500 182 216

L.A. Chargers 4 5 0 .444 183 168

Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 5 3 0 .625 227 142

Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213

N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 176 255

Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156

Carolina 5 3 0 .625 209 204

Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 230 252

Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 226 189

Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158

Detroit 3 4 1 .438 204 217

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 142 144

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102

Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230

L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174

Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251

———

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25<

Sunday’s Games

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3

Buffalo 24, Washington 9

Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14

Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24

Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23

Carolina 30, Tennessee 20

Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18

Oakland 31, Detroit 24

L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11

Denver 24, Cleveland 19

Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34, OT

Baltimore 37, New England 20<

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati<

Monday’s Games

Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 18<

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston<

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.<

MLS Playoff Glance

Conference Championships

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Seattle 3, Los Angeles 1<

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

MLS Cup

Sunday, Nov. 10

Toronto at Seattle, 2 p.m.

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Reading 6 3 1 0 13 31 34

Adirondack 5 3 0 1 11 22 20

Newfoundland 5 5 0 0 10 43 37

Brampton 5 4 0 0 10 33 25

Maine 3 4 0 1 7 25 30

Worcester 3 5 0 0 6 18 25

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 6 1 0 0 12 30 17

Greenville 5 5 0 0 10 43 42

Florida 5 3 0 0 10 26 24

Atlanta 4 3 0 0 8 31 30

Orlando 3 4 0 1 7 21 26

Norfolk 2 6 1 0 5 21 29

Jacksonville 1 5 2 0 4 20 36

Western Conference Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Toledo 5 1 1 0 11 27 22

Fort Wayne 5 3 1 0 11 38 33

Kalamazoo 4 1 1 0 9 26 21

Cincinnati 4 2 1 0 9 19 20

Wheeling 4 3 0 0 8 24 29

Indy 3 4 0 0 6 25 22

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Idaho 7 1 2 0 16 29 22

Allen 6 2 0 0 12 29 30

Rapid City 5 3 2 0 12 34 28

Tulsa 5 6 1 0 11 38 43

Wichita 4 2 3 0 11 28 33

Utah 3 4 2 1 9 37 32

Kansas City 3 6 0 0 6 26 34

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando 2, Jacksonville 1

Allen at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling at Toledo, 9:35 a.m.

Norfolk at Wichita, 10:30 a.m.

Orlando at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Basketball

NBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 5 1 .833 —

Boston 4 1 .800 ½

Toronto 4 2 .667 1

Brooklyn 3 4 .429 2½

New York 1 6 .143 4½

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 5 1 .833 —

Charlotte 3 3 .500 2

Atlanta 2 3 .400 2½

Washington 2 4 .333 3

Orlando 2 4 .333 3

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 5 2 .714 —

Indiana 3 3 .500 1½

Detroit 3 5 .375 2½

Cleveland 2 4 .333 2½

Chicago 2 5 .286 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Dallas 4 2 .667 —

San Antonio 4 2 .667 —

Houston 4 3 .571 ½

Memphis 1 5 .167 3

New Orleans 1 6 .143 3½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 4 2 .667 —

Minnesota 4 2 .667 —

Utah 4 3 .571 ½

Portland 3 4 .429 1½

Oklahoma City 2 4 .333 2

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 5 1 .833 —

Phoenix 5 2 .714 ½

L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 ½

Golden State 2 5 .286 3½

Sacramento 2 5 .286 3½

———

Monday’s Games

Washington 115, Detroit 99

Brooklyn 135, New Orleans 125

Houston 107, Memphis 100

Milwaukee 134, Minnesota 106

Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 109

Golden State 127, Portland 118<

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<

NHL STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 11 1 2 24 52 31

Buffalo 9 4 2 20 45 40

Florida 7 3 4 18 51 51

Toronto 7 5 3 17 53 52

Montreal 7 5 2 16 51 45

Tampa Bay 6 5 2 14 44 47

Ottawa 4 8 1 9 37 44

Detroit 4 11 1 9 34 63

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 11 2 3 25 64 49

N.Y. Islanders 10 3 0 20 40 29

Carolina 9 4 1 19 49 38

Pittsburgh 8 6 1 17 51 39

Philadelphia 6 5 2 14 43 45

Columbus 5 6 3 13 34 50

N.Y. Rangers 5 6 1 11 37 42

New Jersey 3 5 4 10 36 50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 9 3 3 21 47 46

Nashville 9 4 2 20 60 43

Colorado 8 4 2 18 48 39

Winnipeg 8 7 0 16 43 49

Dallas 7 8 1 15 37 41

Chicago 4 6 3 11 31 40

Minnesota 4 9 1 9 33 49

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 10 4 2 22 46 41

Vancouver 9 3 2 20 53 34

Arizona 9 4 1 19 41 30

Anaheim 9 6 1 19 43 39

Vegas 8 5 2 18 49 45

Calgary 8 7 2 18 48 50

Los Angeles 5 9 0 10 38 57

San Jose 4 10 1 9 36 56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Monday’s Games

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 6, Detroit 1

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT<

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, SWE, 1 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 8 p.m.<

BOWLING

Local

MEN 300

Sahoma: Tanner Simmons 300

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Russell Huffman 761, Noyah Downing 714

Broken Arrow: Nathaniel Maulsby 779, Kenny Pearson 725-713, Charles Proctor 722, Edge Silva 712, Ed Johnston 705, Eric Collier 725, Matt Delozier 719, Earl Hearn 712, Russell Huffman 738-701, Kyle Martinez 769, Ron Phillips 720, Mark Ward 771, Brian Daniels 718, Chris Hinnen 702, Myles Jaeschke 738, Frank Coleman 703, Stephen Usrey 721

Sahoma: Marvin Bryant 736, Greg Martin 726

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 684, Lisa Johnson 659, Michelle Stewart 608, Kendall Bread 678, Pam Marshall 639

Sheridan: Tonya Bennett 604

SENIOR

Andy B’s: Kenneth Gibson 604, Sam Word 594, Allen Robinson 590, Mike Clayton 588

Broken Arrow: Bob McElhattan 659, Doug Barr 647-577, Paul Church 550, Marcia Davis 528, Darin DeSelm 658, Terry Ferrel 606, Charles Flager 641, Charlie Johnson 636, Nanci Johnson 593, George Kraemer 556, Ken Mayer 611, Harry Sanders 578, Lloyd Walker 584, Anthoine Washington 589, Curtis Wilkerson 565, Billy Barney 552, Charlie Deweese 551, Colleen Dietrich 526, Tom Elmore 603, Mary Gibson 513, Bruce Gleghorn 565, Gary Goudelock 565, David Guida 559, Chris Lucas 643, Ken Mayer 622, Kathy McElhattan 539, Garry Melton 564, Jim Oestreich 597, Earnie Owen 561, John Payne 606, Peggy Reed 536, Bob Temme 574, Sam Thompson 548, Lloyd Walker 563, Pam Washington 554, Carol Zilmer 523

Sahoma: David Segraves 691-598, Steve Trotter 684-612, Howard King 591, Randy Holland 578, Ken Gibson 575-573, Dan Henderson 570, Mike Clayton 568-556, Ed Miller 565, Mike Leeper 550, Rita Wilson 653, Jan King 506, Cathy Hogan 533

YOUTH

Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 678, Braden Lang 631, Aiden Farnsworth 526

Broken Arrow: Christian Hale 627, Casen Stickler 602, Gabe Hale 506, Kaiden Booth 525, Ian Daniels 519, Gabe Snyder 586

Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 569, Lane Spyres 508, Eli Whitehead 500, Nic Romero 542, Maci Winningham 511, Gage Roberts 523, Reece Trammell 545, Brendan Smith 506

