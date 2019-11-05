GOLF
Local
BATTLE CREEK
SMGA Flag Tournament
1. Clyde Stoycoff, 69; 2. Larry Peck, 70; 3. Ken Freebairn, 70; 4. John Roop, 71; 5. David Hayes, 71; 6. Billy Decker, 71.
HERITAGE HILLS
Senior Men’s Scramble
1. Ralph Doolittle, Billy Huff, Greg Underhill, Darrel Rupe 59; 2. Kevin Anderson, Al Kubeck, Richard Stevens, Dr. Cha, 62; 3. Mike Leone, Lonnie Chambers, Stan Stanfield, Ray Darnell 63; 4. Bill Reese, Joe Chuck, Ron Martin, Russ Myers 66; 5. Hardy Thomas, Jim Goad, Troy Williams, Steve Dunkin 66; 6. Don Ward, David Adair, Larry O’mealy, Bob Morrison 67; 7. Steve, Larry, Al, J.W Collins 70.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Low Net: 1. Gilbert York, 69; 2. Richard Tullis, 70; 3. Don Miller, 71; 3. George Siler, 71; 5. Darrell Wood, 72; 6. Craig Hobbs, 74; 6. Mike Brannon, 74; Don Liland, 74; 9. Charlie Webster, 78; 10. Bill Kusleika, 79; 10. Hank Prideaux, 79; 12. Frank Prentice, 80; 12. Jerry Henderson, 80; 14. Mark Clemons, 83; 15. Dave Honebsee, 85.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Wayne Johnson, Charlie Hostetter, Ed Werre, Keith Bacon, 62; 2. Lloyd Skinner, Jerry Lewis, Bob Childress, Bo Collier, Bob Henshaw, 64; 3. Dave Henderson, Lee Benest, Dean Wiehl, Herman Henderson, 64; 4. Dave Snyder, Mark Nelson, Jay Orr, Doyle Williams, Richard Lynch, 65 5. Harry Bailey, Paul Pearcy, Jim Herron, David Shouse, 65; 6. Joe Bennett, Craig Crowder, Bailey Jackson, Bob Phillipe, 66; 7. Steve Carlile, Mel Gilbertson, Rob Jones, Leon Pritchard, 66; 8. Marc Dale, Kirk Dale, Zeke Zuniga, Stella Zuniga, 66; 9. Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Billy Green, J T Baker, Van Robinson, 67; 10. Doug Manning, Tom Henderson, David Ostrander, Ken Rentz, 68.
Hole-in-one
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Terry Bentley, No. 9, 136 yards, 3-wood.
Shoots age or better
INDIAN SPRINGS: Bob Sparks, 82, shot 77.
LAFORTUNE: Leon Wilburn, 88, shot 86.
PAGE BELCHER: Richard Tullis, 79, shot 79; Gilbert York, 78, shot 74.
SOUTH LAKES: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 75; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 73.
SOFTBALL
High school: Fast pitch
ALL-LAKE COUNTRY CONFERENCE
Player of the year: Grace Anderson, Tishomingo.
Pitcher of the year: Emmy Guthrie, Lone Grove.
Offensive player of the year: Chloe Pender, Lone Grove
Co-defensive player of the year: Chloe Yeatts, Lone Grove; Abby Beck, Sulphur.
Co-newcomver of the year: Cheyenne Wood, Tishomingo; Emily Nogueira, Dickson.
Coach of the year: Charles Hook, Tishomingo.
Team: Makenzie Ruth, Sulphur; Makella Mobly, Sulphur; Noa Dodson, Lone Grove; Malea McMurtrey, Lone Grove; Taryn Martin, Plainview; Lexi Hackney, Plainview; Trenity Miller, Byng; Kennedy Large, Byng; Taylor Spence, Kingston; Emmy O’Steen, Kingston; Lacie Winchester, Dickson; Makenna Day, Dickson; Logan Bryant, Tishomingo; Jadyn Hook, Tishomingo; McKenzie Reed, Madill; Xiema Gomez, Madill; Brooklin Bain, Comanche; Emily Roden, Comanche; Haven Matthews, Marietta; Kaylie Douglass, Marietra.
Pregame.com Line
NBAWednesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) New York
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Washington
at TORONTO 8½ (217) Sacramento
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Golden State
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Chicago
Minnesota 5 (225) at MEMPHIS
at DALLAS 7½ (207½) Orlando
at UTAH 2 (212) Philadelphia
at LA CLIPPERS 1 (228) Milwaukee
COLLEGE BASKETBALLWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at BOSTON COLLEGE 2 Wake Forest
at ST. JOHN’S 11 Mercer
at BUTLER 19½ IUPUI
at PURDUE 19 Green Bay
at HOFSTRA 20 San Jose St
at NORTH CAROLINA 10½ Notre Dame
at JAMES MADISON 5½ Charlotte
Florida St 3½ at PITTSBURGH
at OKLAHOMA ST 17½ Oral Roberts
at VANDERBILT 16½ SE Missouri
Belmont 6½ at ILLINOIS ST
at OHIO STATE 7 Cincinnati
Virginia 4½ at SYRACUSE
at ARIZONA 23½ N. Arizona
at STANFORD 10 Montana
at UCLA 16½ Long Beach St
National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY RANGERS -148 Detroit +138
at EDMONTON OFF St. Louis OFF
College FootballWednesdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at OHIO 8 7 (54½) Miami (Ohio)
ThursdayLouisiana-Lafayette 11 14 (58) at COASTAL CAROLINA
Temple 2½ 1 (50) at SOUTH FLORIDA
FridayUCF 14½ 17 (70½) at TULSA
Washington 10½ 10 (65) at OREGON ST
SaturdayClemson 30½ 32½ (53½) at NC STATE
at BOSTON COLLEGE +2½ 2 (62) Florida St
at VIRGINIA 17½ 15 (45½) Georgia Tech
Texas Tech PK 3 (60) at WEST VIRGINIA
at MIAMI 6 6½ (51) Louisville
Notre Dame 7½ 8 (51½) at DUKE
at OHIO STATE 43 42½ (63) Maryland
at ARMY 37 34½ (61½) UMass
at CINCINNATI 37 35 (56) UCONN
at MICHIGAN ST 13 15 (45½) Illinois
Wake Forest 1 2 (63½) at VIRGINIA TECH
at SOUTH CAROLINA 4 5 (51) Appalachian St
Penn St 6½ 6½ (47½) at MINNESOTA
at FLORIDA 25 26½ (48) Vanderbilt
Purdue 1 2 (40½) at NORTHWESTERN
Air Force 22 21 (56½) at NEW MEXICO
Stanford 2½ 3½ (54½) at COLORADO
at OLD DOMINION 3½ 4½ (43) UTSA
at ARIZONA ST +2 1½ (57) SOUTHERN CAL
at BOISE ST 13½ 13 (48½) Wyoming
at BYU 20 17 (58½) Liberty
Charlotte 12 13½ (58) at UTEP
Baylor 1 2 (49½) at TCU
at SMU 23½ 21 (70) East Carolina
at TEXAS STATE 6½ 7½ (41½) South Alabama
at ALABAMA 7 6 (65) LSU
at MISSISSIPPI 30 28 (62) New Mexico St
at ARKANSAS 2½ 1½ (51) W Kentucky
at OKLAHOMA 16 14½ (68) Iowa St
at SOUTHERN MISS 6½ 4½ (50½) UAB
Georgia Southern PK 2½ (56) at TROY
Tennessee +3 1 (41½) at KENTUCKY
at GEORGIA 16½ 17 (47) Missouri
at TEXAS 5½ 7 (58½) Kansas St
at LOUISIANA TECH 4½ 5½ (68) North Texas
Georgia St 1½ 2½ (76½) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at FAU 10 10 (60½) FIU
at FRESNO ST 2½ 6 (59) Utah St
at WISCONSIN 10½ 9½ (38) Iowa
Washington St 7½ 7½ (51) at CALIFORNIA
at SAN DIEGO ST 17 17½ (38½) Nevada
at HAWAII 9 7½ (77) San Jose St
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
LA Chargers +2 1 (48½) at OAKLAND
SundayKansas City 3 3½ (48½) Kansas City
at CLEVELAND 3 2½ (40½) Buffalo
at TAMPA BAY 6 4½ (51½) Arizona
NY Giants 1½ 2½ (43½) at NY JETS
at NEW ORLEANS 13½ 13 (51½) Atlanta
Baltimore 10 10 (45½) at CINCINNATI
at GREEN BAY 6½ 5 (47) Carolina
at CHICAGO 3 2½ (42) Detroit
at INDIANAPOLIS 11½ 10½ (44) Miami
LA Rams 3½ 3½ (43½) at PITTSBURGH
at DALLAS 3 3 (48) Minnesota
Mondayat SAN FRANCISCO 6 6 (46½) Seattle
USL Champiosnhip Playoff Glance
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 2
Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 1
Indy 1, Nashville 0<
Western Conference
Friday, Nov. 1
Real Monarchs 2, Phoenix 1<
Saturday, Nov. 2
El Paso 3, Sacramento 0<
Conference Championship
Saturday, Nov. 9
Eastern Conference
Louisville at Indy, noon<
Western Conference
El Paso at Real Monarchs, noon<
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 158 131
Miami 1 7 0 .125 103 256
N.Y. Jets 1 7 0 .125 96 211
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 182 177
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189
Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 168 165
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 251 176
Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 176 169
Cleveland 2 6 0 .250 152 205
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 252 204
Oakland 4 4 0 .500 182 216
L.A. Chargers 4 5 0 .444 183 168
Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 3 0 .625 227 142
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 176 255
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 209 204
Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 230 252
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 226 189
Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158
Detroit 3 4 1 .438 204 217
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 142 144
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102
Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174
Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251
———
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 28, Arizona 25<
Sunday’s Games
Houston 26, Jacksonville 3
Buffalo 24, Washington 9
Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14
Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24
Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23
Carolina 30, Tennessee 20
Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18
Oakland 31, Detroit 24
L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11
Denver 24, Cleveland 19
Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34, OT
Baltimore 37, New England 20<
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati<
Monday’s Games
Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 18<
Thursday, Nov. 7
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Nov. 10
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston<
Monday, Nov. 11
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.<
MLS Playoff Glance
Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Seattle 3, Los Angeles 1<
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Toronto 2, Atlanta 1
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10
Toronto at Seattle, 2 p.m.
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 6 3 1 0 13 31 34
Adirondack 5 3 0 1 11 22 20
Newfoundland 5 5 0 0 10 43 37
Brampton 5 4 0 0 10 33 25
Maine 3 4 0 1 7 25 30
Worcester 3 5 0 0 6 18 25
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 6 1 0 0 12 30 17
Greenville 5 5 0 0 10 43 42
Florida 5 3 0 0 10 26 24
Atlanta 4 3 0 0 8 31 30
Orlando 3 4 0 1 7 21 26
Norfolk 2 6 1 0 5 21 29
Jacksonville 1 5 2 0 4 20 36
Western Conference Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 5 1 1 0 11 27 22
Fort Wayne 5 3 1 0 11 38 33
Kalamazoo 4 1 1 0 9 26 21
Cincinnati 4 2 1 0 9 19 20
Wheeling 4 3 0 0 8 24 29
Indy 3 4 0 0 6 25 22
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 7 1 2 0 16 29 22
Allen 6 2 0 0 12 29 30
Rapid City 5 3 2 0 12 34 28
Tulsa 5 6 1 0 11 38 43
Wichita 4 2 3 0 11 28 33
Utah 3 4 2 1 9 37 32
Kansas City 3 6 0 0 6 26 34
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando 2, Jacksonville 1
Allen at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Wheeling at Toledo, 9:35 a.m.
Norfolk at Wichita, 10:30 a.m.
Orlando at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Basketball
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 5 1 .833 —
Boston 4 1 .800 ½
Toronto 4 2 .667 1
Brooklyn 3 4 .429 2½
New York 1 6 .143 4½
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 5 1 .833 —
Charlotte 3 3 .500 2
Atlanta 2 3 .400 2½
Washington 2 4 .333 3
Orlando 2 4 .333 3
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 2 .714 —
Indiana 3 3 .500 1½
Detroit 3 5 .375 2½
Cleveland 2 4 .333 2½
Chicago 2 5 .286 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Dallas 4 2 .667 —
San Antonio 4 2 .667 —
Houston 4 3 .571 ½
Memphis 1 5 .167 3
New Orleans 1 6 .143 3½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 4 2 .667 —
Minnesota 4 2 .667 —
Utah 4 3 .571 ½
Portland 3 4 .429 1½
Oklahoma City 2 4 .333 2
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 5 1 .833 —
Phoenix 5 2 .714 ½
L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 ½
Golden State 2 5 .286 3½
Sacramento 2 5 .286 3½
———
Monday’s Games
Washington 115, Detroit 99
Brooklyn 135, New Orleans 125
Houston 107, Memphis 100
Milwaukee 134, Minnesota 106
Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 109
Golden State 127, Portland 118<
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 11 1 2 24 52 31
Buffalo 9 4 2 20 45 40
Florida 7 3 4 18 51 51
Toronto 7 5 3 17 53 52
Montreal 7 5 2 16 51 45
Tampa Bay 6 5 2 14 44 47
Ottawa 4 8 1 9 37 44
Detroit 4 11 1 9 34 63
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 11 2 3 25 64 49
N.Y. Islanders 10 3 0 20 40 29
Carolina 9 4 1 19 49 38
Pittsburgh 8 6 1 17 51 39
Philadelphia 6 5 2 14 43 45
Columbus 5 6 3 13 34 50
N.Y. Rangers 5 6 1 11 37 42
New Jersey 3 5 4 10 36 50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 9 3 3 21 47 46
Nashville 9 4 2 20 60 43
Colorado 8 4 2 18 48 39
Winnipeg 8 7 0 16 43 49
Dallas 7 8 1 15 37 41
Chicago 4 6 3 11 31 40
Minnesota 4 9 1 9 33 49
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 10 4 2 22 46 41
Vancouver 9 3 2 20 53 34
Arizona 9 4 1 19 41 30
Anaheim 9 6 1 19 43 39
Vegas 8 5 2 18 49 45
Calgary 8 7 2 18 48 50
Los Angeles 5 9 0 10 38 57
San Jose 4 10 1 9 36 56
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Monday’s Games
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4
Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2
Nashville 6, Detroit 1
Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT<
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, SWE, 1 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 8 p.m.<
BOWLING
Local
MEN 300
Sahoma: Tanner Simmons 300
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Russell Huffman 761, Noyah Downing 714
Broken Arrow: Nathaniel Maulsby 779, Kenny Pearson 725-713, Charles Proctor 722, Edge Silva 712, Ed Johnston 705, Eric Collier 725, Matt Delozier 719, Earl Hearn 712, Russell Huffman 738-701, Kyle Martinez 769, Ron Phillips 720, Mark Ward 771, Brian Daniels 718, Chris Hinnen 702, Myles Jaeschke 738, Frank Coleman 703, Stephen Usrey 721
Sahoma: Marvin Bryant 736, Greg Martin 726
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 684, Lisa Johnson 659, Michelle Stewart 608, Kendall Bread 678, Pam Marshall 639
Sheridan: Tonya Bennett 604
SENIOR
Andy B’s: Kenneth Gibson 604, Sam Word 594, Allen Robinson 590, Mike Clayton 588
Broken Arrow: Bob McElhattan 659, Doug Barr 647-577, Paul Church 550, Marcia Davis 528, Darin DeSelm 658, Terry Ferrel 606, Charles Flager 641, Charlie Johnson 636, Nanci Johnson 593, George Kraemer 556, Ken Mayer 611, Harry Sanders 578, Lloyd Walker 584, Anthoine Washington 589, Curtis Wilkerson 565, Billy Barney 552, Charlie Deweese 551, Colleen Dietrich 526, Tom Elmore 603, Mary Gibson 513, Bruce Gleghorn 565, Gary Goudelock 565, David Guida 559, Chris Lucas 643, Ken Mayer 622, Kathy McElhattan 539, Garry Melton 564, Jim Oestreich 597, Earnie Owen 561, John Payne 606, Peggy Reed 536, Bob Temme 574, Sam Thompson 548, Lloyd Walker 563, Pam Washington 554, Carol Zilmer 523
Sahoma: David Segraves 691-598, Steve Trotter 684-612, Howard King 591, Randy Holland 578, Ken Gibson 575-573, Dan Henderson 570, Mike Clayton 568-556, Ed Miller 565, Mike Leeper 550, Rita Wilson 653, Jan King 506, Cathy Hogan 533
YOUTH
Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 678, Braden Lang 631, Aiden Farnsworth 526
Broken Arrow: Christian Hale 627, Casen Stickler 602, Gabe Hale 506, Kaiden Booth 525, Ian Daniels 519, Gabe Snyder 586
Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 569, Lane Spyres 508, Eli Whitehead 500, Nic Romero 542, Maci Winningham 511, Gage Roberts 523, Reece Trammell 545, Brendan Smith 506