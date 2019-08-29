For area residents planning to attend the 45th Annual Coweta Fall Festival, there is a special deal being offered Thursday, Aug. 29 (today) only on ride wristbands.
From 12 noon to 7 p.m., patrons can buy one wristband for $25 and get a second one for $12.50 at the Chamber office, 115 S. Broadway. Wristbands are good for Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5-10 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 14 from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Coweta Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said cash or credit card payments only will be accepted for this one-day special.
For more information, call the Chamber office at 918-486-2513.