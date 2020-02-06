Valentine’s Day is all about sweetness — sweethearts, sweet cards and definitely sweet treats. While chocolates continue to be a steadfast tradition, there is a plethora of delicious options for chocolate treats in our town. Why not surprise your sweetie this Valentine’s Day with something even more spectacular? These desserts, available at several of our favorite bakeries and restaurants around town, are guaranteed to wow.
Crazy shakes at MAD Eats
MAD Eats
201 S. Main St., Owasso, 918-401-4353
MAD Eats was one of the first spots in town to hop on the crazy shake train, and its spectacular shakes alone are worth the drive to Owasso. Resist the urge to skip straight to dessert, though, because the food created by Erik Reynolds, chef-owner of SMOKE Woodfire Grill, is guaranteed to be delicious. The MAD stands for Modern American Diner and is reflective of the chef-driven classic diner fare, served with a modern twist. For Valentine’s Day, or any other occasion to spotlight your sweetie, save room for a MAD Shake, the diner’s over-the-top take on the classic comfort food dessert. I dare you to finish a “Goonies Never Say Die” shake ($10) — a chocolate and peanut butter shake, M&M-coated rim, adorned with peanut butter cups, a chocolate pretzel rod and whipped cream. For Valentine’s Day, opt for the chocolate-covered strawberry shake ($10). For ultimate sweetness, share straws “Lady and the Tramp”-style.
Stacked cookie cake at OK Cookie Momster
OK Cookie Momster
3324 E. 31st St., 918-551-6888
For obvious reasons, OK Cookie Momster is known for delicious and creatively decorated iced cookies, but the so-called “regular cookies,” aka chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and peanut butter, are just as amazing. This Valentine’s Day (or any day for that matter), why not bring home a stacked cookie cake for your sweetie? The bakery takes six of its regular-sized flavored cookies, then stacks them, layered and frosted with homemade buttercream icing. Cookie cakes are $40 — to place an order, call the bakery or visit its website.
Cheesecake-stuffed apples at Flo’s Burger Diner
Flo’s Burger Diner
2604 E. 11th St., 918-398-7102
Brandy’s Southern Sweets
918-644-7177
facebook.com/ brandyssouthernsweets
We’ve all seen chocolate-dipped strawberries, but what about chocolate-dipped and cheesecake-stuffed apples? The apples ($9 each) are dipped in white chocolate, stuffed with a scratch-made cheesecake, edged with white chocolate and crushed candy or crumble, then topped with your choice of candy, pie filling or other sweet treats. They’re made by chef Brandy Adkins of Brandy’s Southern Sweets who also owns Flo’s Burger Diner. Flavors include dutch apple pie cheesecake-stuffed apples, key lime pie-stuffed apples, cookies and crème-stuffed apples, and candy bar-stuffed apples, with pieces of Hershey bars, Twix bars, Reese’s peanut butter cups and other chopped candies, among other tempting combinations. Pick up will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Flo’s Burger Diner.
Ice cream sandwiches at Antoinette Baking Co.
Antoinette Baking Co.
207 N. Main St.,
918-764-8404
If pie night isn’t enough temptation to get you into Antoinette Baking Co., the Tulsa Arts District bakery known for mile-high pies, French macarons and creative breakfast and brunch items is offering a six-pack of amazing ice cream sandwiches. The assortment includes two each of three flavor combinations — dark chocolate cookies with passion fruit ice cream, caramelized brioche with raspberry sour cream ice cream and brown butter cookies with caramel crunch ice cream — for $25. Visit the bakery’s website for more Valentine’s Day offerings, including chocolate-covered macarons, crepe cakes and heart-shaped crispy cereal treats.
Ludger’s Valentine’s cake at Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery
Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery
6527 E. 91st St., 918-622-2537
The history of Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery can be traced back to 1964, when a teenage Ludger Schulz began his culinary apprenticeship in Münster, Germany. After a storied culinary career, Schulz opened Ludger’s Cakes & Catering and began offering the famous Bavarian cream cheesecake for weddings and other special occasions. A 6-inch heart-shaped Bavarian cream cheesecake is covered in chocolate ganache and topped with a buttercream red rose. Customers can add a sauce or writing on the cake for an extra fee. The cake is presented in a gorgeous red box with a black bow ($25.95). A gluten-free version is also available ($30.95).
Whoopie pies and macarons at Saint Amon Baking Co.
Saint Amon Baking Co.
6333 E. 120th Court,
918-364-2143
Jean Baptiste “J.B.” Saint Amon is a classically trained French pastry chef. Sarah Saint Amon is a classically trained American pastry chef. Together, they bring the idea of a classic French patisserie to Tulsa. The kouign amann, a traditional French treat similar to a caramelized croissant, is worth the drive to south Tulsa. So is the croissant bread. And the baguettes. And cronuts. Sarah will even teach you how to make macarons in a private class. For Valentine’s Day, the pastry case will be stocked with assorted sweets, but order ahead for heart-shaped whoopie pies ($4.25), heart-shaped macarons ($1.95), chocolate-dipped strawberries ($1.95), cupcakes ($2) and flaky, heart-shaped napoleons for two ($8.95). In addition, there will be a few surprise specialties of the day that will be available in the display case.