The greatest problem facing today’s family is excessive competitiveness, Dr. Benjamin Spock said during a press conference Saturday.
“Americans feel that they are in the world to take care of themselves,” said Spock, an internationally known child psychiatrist and child care author. “And children are taught to get ahead.”Spock told a story of a father and his son, who was interested in politics and wanted to discuss the problems of the world.
“The father said don’t worry about that, your job is to get ahead.”
Today’s family is subjected to more tension now than it has in the past, Spock said.
“In colonial times families were attacked by Indians or at least that’s what they taught us in history — maybe it was tenser than,” he said, “but certainly (today) it’s tenser than any other time in my 87 years.”
Reasons behind the tension, Spock said, are the disappearance of the extended family, and the gradual disappearance of the small, tight-knit community., and the fact that more women must work.
Spock said as more women enter the workplace, another problem arises — who’s going to take care of the children?
“It would be fine if we had a supply of excellent day-care centers, but we don’t,” he said. “The amount of good day care is grossly inadequate.”
The United States is the most violent country in the world, Spock said.
“The rate of murder in the family, the rate of rape, child and wife abuse is horribly high and going higher all the time,” he said, “So I think these are all expressions of the tension in the family.”
Spock said his views of how to raise children haven’t changed much since his first book, “Baby and Child Care,” in 1946.
“When I first wrote the book I thought that a good pediatrician’s job was to give inoculation and treat illness,” he said.
“But now parents have to worry about teen-age pregnancy and drugs. Which is worse, having to worry about polio or pregnancy?” he asked. “I think it’s worse having to worry about pregnancy and drugs.”
How can society regain the family of the past? Spock suggests becoming aware of how the values have been lost.
“Don’t bring up your children to just get ahead. Instead say: ‘You’re in the world to help solve some of the world’s terrible problems,’ “ he said. “Also be kind to other people and be helpful.”
Spock’s most serious advise to parents is: “as long as children are getting along all right in general, don’t be reading books and going to experts.”