Help us keep the most vulnerable fed

During the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we received a frantic call from an employee of a local senior service organization. Due to the city’s shelter-in-place orders, this organization was unable to continue serving their elderly clients. She informed us of a residential building in Tulsa that had more than 20 homebound seniors who no longer had access to food. Meals on Wheels was able to respond immediately and provide regular, nutritious meals to the elderly occupants that day. This is just one of the many critical requests we have received in the past couple of months. We have been able to respond to this dire need because of the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and the support of people like you.
During this pandemic, we have continued to serve our seniors and vulnerable communities throughout the Tulsa area. So far this year, we have delivered more than 150,000 meals to our neighbors in need. Our volunteers have continued to ensure our homebound clients are safe and healthy with more than 8,000 wellness check calls. These calls also let them know that they are not alone during this time of isolation.
As Tulsa begins to slowly return to normalcy, our seniors still need your help. Vulnerable seniors are at the greatest risk amid COVID-19. Meals on Wheels are on the front lines every day, focused on doing all we can to keep our seniors safe and nourished throughout Tulsa and surrounding communities.
The costs and efforts needed to protect seniors from COVID-19 require additional emergency funds, and that is why we are asking you to send a generous gift to help us continue to stay on the front lines keeping those in our community who are vulnerable safe and healthy.
Double Your Impact! Give today and your donation will be matched by The Helmerich Family Trust dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000.
