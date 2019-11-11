Thunderbird, EPIC Partnership Earns Its Stripes

Weather Alert

...MIX OF LIGHT WINTRY WEATHER TODAY ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...A MIX OF LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE, SLEET AND SNOW. A LIGHT GLAZE WITH A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF ICING WILL BE POSSIBLE ON ELEVATED SURFACES. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE INCH, ESPECIALLY IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN AREAS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. WINDS GUSTING AROUND 40 MPH WILL ALSO CONTINUE. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...ELEVATED ROADS AND BRIDGES MAY BECOME SLICK IN SPOTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. IN ARKANSAS, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-800-245- 1672 OR GO TO IDRIVEARKANSAS.COM. IN OKLAHOMA, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&