Today the Tulsa World expands its Sports coverage with a daily notes feature, a wrapup of what is happening in the sports world as athletes continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The feature is provided by our parent company, Lee Enterprises. We will continue to offer a page of puzzles within the Sports section until sports activities resume.
Sports daily notes added to coverage in Tulsa World
Susan Ellerbach
Executive Editor
Susan is the Tulsa World executive editor. She also has held the titles of managing editor, Sunday editor, state editor, business editor and reporter during her more than 30-year career at the Tulsa World.
