Today the Tulsa World expands its Sports coverage with a daily notes feature, a wrapup of what is happening in the sports world as athletes continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The feature is provided by our parent company, Lee Enterprises. We will continue to offer a page of puzzles within the Sports section until sports activities resume.

