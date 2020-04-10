Golf
Local
Hole-in-one
LIT’L LINKS: Kevin Proctor, No. 15, 163 yards, 8 iron; Lonnie Zuniga, No. 9, 185 yards, 6 hybrid.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 74.
transactions
NFLDALLAS COWBOYS: Signed CB Saivion Smith.
HOUSTON TEXANS: Acquired WR Brandin Cooks and a future fourth-round pick from Los Angeles Rams for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Sportlight
April 11
1936: The Detroit Red Wings win the NHL Stanley Cup with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
1965: Jack Nicklaus shoots a record 271 and wins the Masters golf tournament by nine strokes over Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.
1966: Jack Nicklaus wins his third Masters and becomes the first to win in consecutive years as he shoots a 70 in an 18-hole playoff to beat Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer.
1976: Ray Floyd shoots a record-tying 271 to win the Masters by eight strokes over Ben Crenshaw.
1981: Larry Holmes beats Trevor Berbick in a 15-round unanimous decision to retain his world heavyweight title in Las Vegas.
1982: Craig Stadler beats Dan Pohl in a sudden-death playoff to take the Masters.
1983: Spain’s Seve Ballesteros wins the Masters by four shots over Tom Kite and Ben Crenshaw.
1989: Ron Hextall scores his second career goal and becomes the first goalie to connect for a playoff goal, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 8-5.
1993: Bernhard Langer of Germany wraps up his second Masters title with a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 13. Langer posts a four-stroke win over Chip Beck with an 11-under 277 total.
2004: Phil Mickelson’s agonizing pursuit of a major ends at the Masters when he makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole, ending a spectacular back-nine duel with Ernie Els.
2007: Roberto Luongo sets an NHL record for saves in a first career playoff start, making 72 in Vancouver’s 5-4 quadruple-overtime win over Dallas. The sixth-longest playoff game in NHL history, ends on a goal by Henrik Sedin 18:06 into the fourth overtime period.
2008: Missouri’s Jacob Priday sets a Big 12 Conference record, hitting four home runs against Texas in a 31-12 rout. The senior goes 5 for 5, drives in nine runs and scores six times.
2010: Phil Mickelson wins his third Masters title, shooting a 5-under 67 to pull away for a three-stroke win over Lee Westwood.