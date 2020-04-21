Golf

Local: Hole in one

SHANGRI-LA: Drew Mabrey, No. 8, 171 yards, 6-iron.

OAKS: Benton Manly, No. 14, 183 yards, 5-wood.

Local: Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Ed Hawkins, 79, shot 77; Jim Ingram, 78, shot 73 (Monday); Lew Wade, 81, shot 76; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 78, shot 72 (Tuesday)

BROKEN ARROW: Keith Steffan, 82, shot 80

BAILEY RANCH: Jim Brock, 81, shot 79

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 85, shot 83

GRAYHAWK-TALON (Scottsdale, Ariz.): Bob West, 81, shot 78

FOOTBALL

NFL

Draft order

First round

1. Cincinnati

2. Washington

3. Detroit

4. NY Giants

5. Miami

6. L.A. Chargers

7. Carolina

8. Arizona

9. Jacksonville

10. Cleveland

11. N.Y. Jets

12. Las Vegas

13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)

14. Tampa Bay

15. Denver

16. Atlanta

17. Dallas

18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)

19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

20. Jacksonville (from LA Rams)

21. Philadelphia

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo)

23. New England

24. New Orleans

25. Minnesota

26. Miami (from Houston)

27. Seattle

28. Baltimore

29. Tennessee

30. Green Bay

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City

