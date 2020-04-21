Golf
Local: Hole in one
SHANGRI-LA: Drew Mabrey, No. 8, 171 yards, 6-iron.
OAKS: Benton Manly, No. 14, 183 yards, 5-wood.
Local: Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Hawkins, 79, shot 77; Jim Ingram, 78, shot 73 (Monday); Lew Wade, 81, shot 76; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 78, shot 72 (Tuesday)
BROKEN ARROW: Keith Steffan, 82, shot 80
BAILEY RANCH: Jim Brock, 81, shot 79
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 85, shot 83
GRAYHAWK-TALON (Scottsdale, Ariz.): Bob West, 81, shot 78
FOOTBALL
NFL
Draft order
First round
1. Cincinnati
2. Washington
3. Detroit
4. NY Giants
5. Miami
6. L.A. Chargers
7. Carolina
8. Arizona
9. Jacksonville
10. Cleveland
11. N.Y. Jets
12. Las Vegas
13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)
14. Tampa Bay
15. Denver
16. Atlanta
17. Dallas
18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)
19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)
20. Jacksonville (from LA Rams)
21. Philadelphia
22. Minnesota (from Buffalo)
23. New England
24. New Orleans
25. Minnesota
26. Miami (from Houston)
27. Seattle
28. Baltimore
29. Tennessee
30. Green Bay
31. San Francisco
32. Kansas City