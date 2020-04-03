Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: April 3, 2020 @ 8:09 pm
Golf
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 75.
