Football
NFL Preseason
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 0 0 1.000 63 23
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 75 50
Miami 2 1 0 .667 70 50
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 44 41
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 44 32
Houston 1 1 0 .500 56 51
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 17 75
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 34 45
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 35
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 81 28
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 63 41
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 63 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 3 0 0 1.000 69 50
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 45 34
Denver 1 2 0 .333 43 56
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 30 36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 1.000 88 58
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 27
Washington 1 2 0 .333 42 60
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 49 63
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 57 56
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 44 51
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 40 50
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 54 89
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 0 0 1.000 59 44
Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 62 74
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 26 55
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 46 85
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 41 24
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 41 39
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 43 46
L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 13 28
Thursday
N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 23
Washington 19, Atlanta 7
New England 10, Carolina 3
Baltimore 26, Philadelphia 15
Miami 22, Jacksonville 7
Oakland 22, Green Bay 21
Friday
Tampa Bay 13, Cleveland 12
Buffalo 24, Detroit 20
Saturday
Arizona at Minnesota, noon
Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.
Sunday
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
High school
Immanuel Lutheran 46, Arkansas Christian Academy 28
Baseball
Pacific Coast League
American Northern W L Pct. GB
Iowa (Cubs) 69 60 .535 —
Memphis (Cardinals) 62 67 .481 7
Nashville (Rangers) 59 68 .465 9
Omaha (Royals) 55 73 .430 13½
American Southern W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Astros) 76 52 .594 —
San Antonio (Brewers) 75 54 .581 1½
New Orleans (Marlins) 68 58 .540 7
Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 59 69 .461 17
Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (Giants) 68 61 .527 —
Reno (Diamondbacks) 59 70 .457 9
Tacoma (Mariners) 58 70 .453 9½
Fresno (Nationals) 56 73 .434 12
Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Athletics) 77 52 .597 —
El Paso (Padres) 75 54 .581 2
Albuquerque (Rockies) 56 73 .434 21
Salt Lake (Angels) 55 73 .430 21½
Friday
Round Rock 3, New Orleans 2
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, late
Memphis 9, Omaha 1
Nashville 3, Iowa 1
Fresno at Albuquerque, late
Sacramento at El Paso, late
Salt Lake at Reno, late
Las Vegas at Tacoma, late
Saturday
Round Rock at New Orleans, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Round Rock at New Orleans, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
Omaha at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
Fresno at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Local
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Biscuits 6, Oilers 4
Green Monsters 20, Beavers 1
Little League World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
UNITED STATES
NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.); SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.); GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.); MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.); SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.); NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.); WEST: Wailuku (Hawaii).
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea); AUSTRALIA: Sydney; CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy); JAPAN: Chofu City; LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela); MEXICO: Guadalupe
Double Elimination
Thursday
Willemstad (Curacao) 5, South Chungcheong (South Korea) 3, South Chungcheong eliminated
River Ridge (La.) 10, South Riding (Va.) 0, South Riding eliminated
Saturday
Game 27: Chofu City (Japan) vs. Willemstad (Curacao), (International final), 11:30 a.m.
Game 28: Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. River Ridge (La.) (U.S. final), 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
Third Place
Game 29: Game 27 loser vs. Game 28 loser, 9 a.m.
Championship
Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 2 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 20 8 .714 —
x-Washington 20 8 .714 —
x-Chicago 17 11 .607 3
Indiana 9 19 .321 11
New York 9 19 .321 11
Atlanta 6 22 .214 14
WESTERN W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 19 10 .655 —
x-Los Angeles 17 10 .630 1
Seattle 15 13 .536 3½
Minnesota 14 15 .483 5
Phoenix 13 14 .481 5
Dallas 9 19 .321 9½
Thursday
Minnesota 86, Dallas 70
Los Angeles 98, Indiana 65
Friday
Connecticut 89, Las Vegas 85
Atlanta 90, New York 87
Chicago 85, Washington 78
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday
New York at Washington, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 15 9 3 48 46 30
Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40
New York City FC 12 5 8 44 46 32
New York 12 10 5 41 46 40
D.C. United 10 9 9 39 35 35
New England 9 9 8 35 38 45
Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50
Orlando City 9 12 7 34 35 36
Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43
Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40
Columbus 7 15 6 27 29 42
Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 3 4 61 71 25
LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38
Minnesota United 12 9 6 42 44 37
Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34
Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39
San Jose 11 10 5 38 42 42
Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38
FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36
Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43
Sporting Kansas City 9 11 7 34 40 45
Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52
Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Thursday
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0
Friday
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0
Seattle at Portland, late
Saturday
New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.
USL Championship
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 15 5 5 50 59 30
North Carolina 13 5 7 46 47 23
Tampa Bay 13 4 7 46 41 20
Nashville 13 6 6 45 45 22
Pittsburgh 12 4 8 44 44 28
Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16
Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29
Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23
Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33
Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36
Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28
Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39
Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44
Loudoun 5 12 5 20 30 40
Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55
Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33
Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62
Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22
Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23
Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41
Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35
Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34
Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26
New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39
OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36
LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49
Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42
El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25
San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35
Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35
Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37
Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44
Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47
Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53
Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday
Pittsburgh 1, Loudoun 0
Sacramento at Phoenix, late
Saturday
Saint Louis at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Nashville, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.
El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at OKC Energy, 8 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.
Portland II at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
softball
High school
Durant 4, Pryor 1
Carl Albert 1, Pryor 1
Volleyball
College
Sooner Athletic Conference-Red River Athletic Conference Crossover
At Oklahoma City
Abe Lemons Arena
Huston-Tillotson def. Langston, 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18)
Langston def. Paul Quinn, 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-21)
Mid-America Christian def. University of the Southwest, 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-23)
Oklahoma City def. Huston-Tillotson, 3-0 (25-21, 28-26, 25-14)
Oklahoma City def. Paul Quinn, 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-15)
Southwestern Christian def. University of the Southwest, 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-18)
Wiley def. Mid-America Christian, 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-15)
Wiley def. Southwestern Christian, 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-19)
High school
Regent d. Crossings 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
Regent d. Oologah 25-8, 25-8, 25-18
Regent d. Noah 22-25, 20-25, 25-10, 25-19, 15-8
Golf
PGA Tour Championship
Friday at Atlanta
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)
FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses
Second Round
Brooks Koepka (-7) 67-67 — 134 -13
Justin Thomas (-10) 70-68 — 138 -12
Rory McIlroy (-5) 66-67 — 133 -12
Xander Schauffele (-4) 64-69 — 133 -11
Paul Casey (-2) 66-67 — 133 -9
Patrick Cantlay (-8) 70-71 — 141 -7
Chez Reavie (-1) 71-64 — 135 -6
Patrick Reed (-6) 70-70 — 140 -6
Matt Kuchar (-4) 66-72 — 138 -6
Adam Scott (-3) 68-70 — 138 -5
Tony Finau (-3) 70-69 — 139 -4
Jon Rahm (-4) 68-72 — 140 -4
Abraham Ancer (-4) 72-69 — 141 -3
Sungjae Im (-1) 67-71 — 138 -3
Jason Kokrak (E) 71-67 — 138 -2
Tommy Fleetwood (-1) 69-70 — 139 -2
Corey Conners (-1) 68-71 — 139 -2
Gary Woodland (-3) 68-73 — 141 -2
Hideki Matsuyama (-3) 66-75 — 141 -2
Kevin Kisner (-2) 71-70 — 141 -1
Bryson DeChambeau (E) 68-71 — 139 -1
Webb Simpson (-4) 74-70 — 144 E
Rickie Fowler (-2) 71-71 — 142 E
Justin Rose (-2) 68-74 — 142 E
Louis Oosthuizen (E) 70-71 — 141 +1
Charles Howell III (E) 68-73 — 141 +1
Dustin Johnson (-3) 73-72 — 145 +2
Brandt Snedeker (-2) 73-72 — 145 +3
Marc Leishman (-1) 71-73 — 144 +3
Lucas Glover (E) 73-75 — 148 +8
LPGA: CP Women’s Open
Friday at Aurora, Ontario
Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72 (36-36)
Second Round
Nicole Broch Larsen 66-66 — 132
Jin Young Ko 66-67 — 133
Yu Liu 68-67 — 135
Brooke M. Henderson 66-69 — 135
Pajaree Anannarukarn 66-69 — 135
Amy Olson 68-68 — 136
Mi Jung Hur 71-66 — 137
Brittany Altomare 71-66 — 137
Minjee Lee 69-68 — 137
Angel Yin 69-68 — 137
Xiyu Lin 70-68 — 138
Wei-Ling Hsu 69-69 — 138
Nasa Hataoka 69-69 — 138
Megan Khang 67-71 — 138
Ariya Jutanugarn 73-66 — 139
Jasmine Suwannapura 72-67 — 139
Jenny Shin 70-69 — 139
Aditi Ashok 70-69 — 139
Sakura Yokomine 70-69 — 139
Isi Gabsa 69-70 — 139
Jessica Korda 69-70 — 139
Nelly Korda 69-70 — 139
Su Oh 68-71 — 139
Marissa Steen 67-72 — 139
Jennifer Kupcho 74-66 — 140
Carlota Ciganda 73-67 — 140
Lizette Salas 73-67 — 140
Lydia Ko 73-67 — 140
Katherine Kirk 71-69 — 140
Caroline Masson 71-69 — 140
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 71-69 — 140
Ayako Uehara 71-69 — 140
Sarah Schmelzel 70-70 — 140
Bronte Law 69-71 — 140
Georgia Hall 68-72 — 140
Tiffany Chan 67-73 — 140
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 66-74 — 140
Kristen Gillman 73-68 — 141
Lexi Thompson 72-69 — 141
In Gee Chun 71-70 — 141
Jing Yan 70-71 — 141
Jeongeun Lee6 70-71 — 141
Amy Yang 68-73 — 141
Annie Park 65-76 — 141
Jeong Eun Lee 72-70 — 142
Mirim Lee 72-70 — 142
Dana Finkelstein 72-70 — 142
P.K. Kongkraphan 72-70 — 142
Stephanie Meadow 71-71 — 142
Suzann Pettersen 71-71 — 142
Jennifer Song 71-71 — 142
Julieta Granada 71-71 — 142
Jane Park 71-71 — 142
Hee Young Park 70-72 — 142
Cydney Clanton 70-72 — 142
Danielle Kang 70-72 — 142
Sarah Kemp 69-73 — 142
Sung Hyun Park 69-73 — 142
Mel Reid 75-68 — 143
Sarah Burnham 75-68 — 143
Kelly Tan 74-69 — 143
Azahara Munoz 74-69 — 143
Na Yeon Choi 72-71 — 143
Lauren Kim 72-71 — 143
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 72-71 — 143
Kendall Dye 72-71 — 143
Celine Boutier 71-72 — 143
Ally McDonald 70-73 — 143
Haeji Kang 69-74 — 143
Daniela Darquea 69-74 — 143
Gerina Piller 69-74 — 143
Louise Ridderstrom 67-76 — 143
Champions: Boeing Classic
Friday at Snoqualmie, Wash
Yardage: 7,264. Par: 72
First Round
(54 hole tournament)
Fred Funk 33-31 — 064
Fred Couples 33-32 — 065
Doug Garwood 31-35 — 066
Jeff Maggert 34-32 — 066
Bernhard Langer 35-31 — 066
Paul Broadhurst 33-33 — 066
Stephen Leaney 32-34 — 066
Gene Sauers 35-32 — 067
Jerry Kelly 34-33 — 067
Retief Goosen 32-35 — 067
Mark O’Meara 32-35 — 067
Kent Jones 34-34 — 068
Ken Duke 35-33 — 068
Greg Kraft 34-34 — 068
Kirk Triplett 35-33 — 068
Tom Pernice Jr. 32-36 — 068
Duffy Waldorf 34-34 — 068
David Frost 34-35 — 069
Tom Gillis 35-34 — 069
John Huston 33-36 — 069
Russ Cochran 34-35 — 069
Glen Day 36-33 — 069
Brandt Jobe 33-36 — 069
Woody Austin 35-34 — 069
Scott McCarron 34-35 — 069
Colin Montgomerie 35-34 — 069
Steve Flesch 35-34 — 069
Scott Parel 38-31 — 069
Paul Goydos 35-34 — 069
Joe Durant 36-33 — 069
Marco Dawson 33-36 — 069
Cliff Kresge 34-35 — 069
Tommy Tolles 35-34 — 069
Dave Cunningham 35-34 — 069
David McKenzie 37-32 — 069
Larry Mize 35-35 — 070
Olin Browne 37-33 — 070
Wes Short, Jr. 36-34 — 070
Tim Petrovic 35-35 — 070
Michael Allen 36-34 — 070
Darren Clarke 36-34 — 070
David Toms 36-34 — 070
Davis Love III 36-34 — 070
Stephen Ames 33-37 — 070
Miguel Angel Jimenez 36-34 — 070
Tommy Armour III 35-36 — 071
Lee Janzen 36-35 — 071
Bob Estes 35-36 — 071
Joey Sindelar 40-31 — 071
Mark Calcavecchia 34-37 — 071
Billy Andrade 38-33 — 071
Kevin Sutherland 36-35 — 071
Gibby Gilbert III 36-35 — 071
Brian Mogg 35-36 — 071
Dudley Hart 38-34 — 072
Skip Kendall 36-36 — 072
Billy Mayfair 36-36 — 072
Ken Tanigawa 34-38 — 072
Vijay Singh 35-37 — 072
Shaun Micheel 37-36 — 073
Brad Bryant 37-36 — 073
Steve Jones 37-36 — 073
Willie Wood 39-34 — 073
Jeff Sluman 36-37 — 073
Esteban Toledo 35-38 — 073
David Morland IV 34-39 — 073
Gary Hallberg 35-39 — 074
Chris DiMarco 37-37 — 074
Michael Bradley 38-36 — 074
Jerry Smith 39-35 — 074
Rocco Mediate 38-36 — 074
Bart Bryant 39-35 — 074
Robert Gamez 38-37 — 075
Mark Brooks 40-35 — 075
Dan Forsman 37-38 — 075
John Daly 37-40 — 077
Tom Byrum 40-38 — 078
Robert Rannow 39-43 — 082
Euro. : Scandinavian Invitation
Friday at Gothenburg, Sweden
Yardage: 6,865; Par: 70
Second Round
Matthew Fitzpatrick 64-65 — 129
Henrik Stenson 69-62 — 131
Ashun Wu 67-64 — 131
Joakim Lagergren 63-69 — 132
Jason Scrivener 69-63 — 132
Erik van Rooyen 65-68 — 133
Victor Perez 68-65 — 133
Gavin Green 66-67 — 133
Wade Ormsby 62-71 — 133
James Morrison 66-68 — 134
Alexander Bjork 67-67 — 134
Alexander Levy 63-71 — 134
Robert Rock 68-66 — 134
Sihwan Kim 66-68 — 134
John Catlin 66-69 — 135
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 69-66 — 135
Kalle Samooja 67-68 — 135
Soren Kjeldsen 68-68 — 136
Haydn Porteous 70-66 — 136
Sebastian Soderberg 67-69 — 136
Gavin Moynihan 69-67 — 136
Also
Paul Peterson 70-67 — 137
Alex Noren 72-67 — 139
Missed cut
Julian Suri 74-72 — 146
Sean Crocker 74-RET
Korn Ferry: Boise Open
Friday at Boise, Idaho
Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71
Second Round
Ryan Brehm 67-63 — 130
Charlie Saxon 64-67 — 131
Tyler Duncan 65-67 — 132
Zac Blair 66-66 — 132
Grayson Murray 64-68 — 132
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 68-65 — 133
Bronson Burgoon 68-65 — 133
Anirban Lahiri 68-65 — 133
Brendon Todd 66-67 — 133
Doug Ghim 70-64 — 134
Tom Hoge 65-69 — 134
Justin Harding 71-63 — 134
Grant Hirschman 68-66 — 134
Matthew NeSmith 70-64 — 134
Viktor Hovland 67-67 — 134
Austin Smotherman 66-68 — 134
Kevin Dougherty 72-63 — 135
Marcelo Rozo 68-67 — 135
Ollie Schniederjans 69-66 — 135
Kramer Hickok 67-68 — 135
Hank Lebioda 65-70 — 135
Brandon Crick 66-69 — 135
Mark Anderson 65-71 — 136
Mark Hubbard 67-69 — 136
Tyson Alexander 70-66 — 136
Michael Gellerman 68-68 — 136
Hunter Mahan 72-64 — 136
Anders Albertson 70-66 — 136
Joey Garber 70-66 — 136
Michael Gligic 68-68 — 136
Billy Hurley III 69-67 — 136
Kyle Jones 66-70 — 136
Seth Reeves 69-68 — 137
Scott Harrington 70-67 — 137
Ben Martin 71-66 — 137
Brandon Hagy 70-67 — 137
Jonathan Byrd 72-65 — 137
Steve Marino 70-67 — 137
John Huh 70-67 — 137
Cameron Davis 67-70 — 137
Kevin Chappell 70-67 — 137
Xinjun Zhang 69-68 — 137
Davis Riley 68-69 — 137
Beau Hossler 71-66 — 137
Dawie van der Walt 70-67 — 137
Roberto Diaz 74-64 — 138
Harry Higgs 69-69 — 138
Joshua Creel 71-67 — 138
David Hearn 70-68 — 138
Robert Streb 69-69 — 138
Rob Oppenheim 68-70 — 138
Drew Weaver 74-64 — 138
Fabian Gomez 68-70 — 138
Wade Binfield 69-69 — 138
Cameron Percy 69-69 — 138
Chris Baker 68-70 — 138
Scott Langley 70-68 — 138
Carl Yuan 69-69 — 138
Joseph Bramlett 70-69 — 139
Brandon Harkins 68-71 — 139
Jonathan Randolph 72-67 — 139
Blayne Barber 72-67 — 139
Brett Stegmaier 72-67 — 139
Nicolas Echavarria 68-71 — 139
Justin Lower 68-71 — 139
Adam Svensson 68-71 — 139
Scottie Scheffler 71-68 — 139
Wes Roach 69-70 — 139
John Oda 70-69 — 139
Steven Alker 70-69 — 139
David Lipsky 73-66 — 139
OGA Oklahoma Open
At Oak Tree Country Club
Round 2
Fred Wedel, The Woodlands, TX 65-66—131
Zach Bauchou, Stillwater 64-68—132
Max McGreevy, Dallas, TX 67-65—132
Zander Lozano, Fair Oaks Rch, TX 65-68—133
Sean Romero, Texarkana, AR 63-70—133
Cyril Bouniol, Willow Park, TX 67-67—134
Andrew Hudson, Fort Worth, TX 66-68—134
Preston Stanley, Katy, TX 68-66—134
Matt Gurska, Hermitage, PA 67-68—135
Hayden Wood, Edmond 65-70—135
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
2019 CGA Cedar Ridge Derby
Win: Blake & Stacy Heldmar and Mir Khezri & Paula Poormon
Place: Jim & Melissa Consedine and Harley & Deb Thomas
Show: John & Sandi Bouchard and Pat & Diane Cavanaugh
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -140 Washington +130
Philadelphia -120 at MIAMI +110
Cincinnati -108 at PITTSBURGH -102
at MILWAUKEE -106 Arizona -104
at NEW YORK -114 Atlanta +104
at ST. LOUIS -185 Colorado +170
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at HOUSTON -240 LA Angels +220
at MINNESOTA -310 Detroit +280
at CLEVELAND -325 Kansas City +295
at CHICAGO -118 Texas +108
at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF
Interleague
at LA DODGERS -149 NY Yankees +139
Boston -110 at SAN DIEGO +100
at OAKLAND -130 San Fran +120
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Florida 7½ 7 (46) Miami
Arizona 13 11 (73½) at HAWAII
NFL Preseason
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at MINNESOTA 4½ 6 (43) Arizona
at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 2½ (37) Chicago
at DALLAS 2½ PK (40) Houston
New Orleans PK 3 (42) at NY JETS
at KANSAS CITY 4 3½ (45) San Fran
at LA RAMS 2 1½ (35½) Denver
Seattle +1 3 (40½) at CHARGRS
Sunday
at TENNESSEE 3 2½ (40) Pittsburgh
Home team in CAPS