Football

NFL Preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 3 0 0 1.000 63 23

Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 75 50

Miami 2 1 0 .667 70 50

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 44 41

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 44 32

Houston 1 1 0 .500 56 51

Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 17 75

Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 34 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 35

Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 81 28

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 63 41

Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 63 76

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 3 0 0 1.000 69 50

Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 45 34

Denver 1 2 0 .333 43 56

L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 30 36

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 1.000 88 58

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 27

Washington 1 2 0 .333 42 60

Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 49 63

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 57 56

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 44 51

Carolina 1 2 0 .333 40 50

Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 54 89

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 2 0 0 1.000 59 44

Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 62 74

Chicago 0 2 0 .000 26 55

Detroit 0 3 0 .000 46 85

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 41 24

Seattle 1 1 0 .500 41 39

Arizona 1 1 0 .500 43 46

L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 13 28

Thursday

N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 23

Washington 19, Atlanta 7

New England 10, Carolina 3

Baltimore 26, Philadelphia 15

Miami 22, Jacksonville 7

Oakland 22, Green Bay 21

Friday

Tampa Bay 13, Cleveland 12

Buffalo 24, Detroit 20

Saturday

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

High school

Immanuel Lutheran 46, Arkansas Christian Academy 28

Baseball

Pacific Coast League

American Northern W L Pct. GB

Iowa (Cubs) 69 60 .535 —

Memphis (Cardinals) 62 67 .481 7

Nashville (Rangers) 59 68 .465 9

Omaha (Royals) 55 73 .430 13½

American Southern W L Pct. GB

Round Rock (Astros) 76 52 .594 —

San Antonio (Brewers) 75 54 .581 1½

New Orleans (Marlins) 68 58 .540 7

Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 59 69 .461 17

Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB

Sacramento (Giants) 68 61 .527 —

Reno (Diamondbacks) 59 70 .457 9

Tacoma (Mariners) 58 70 .453 9½

Fresno (Nationals) 56 73 .434 12

Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB

Las Vegas (Athletics) 77 52 .597 —

El Paso (Padres) 75 54 .581 2

Albuquerque (Rockies) 56 73 .434 21

Salt Lake (Angels) 55 73 .430 21½

Friday

Round Rock 3, New Orleans 2

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, late

Memphis 9, Omaha 1

Nashville 3, Iowa 1

Fresno at Albuquerque, late

Sacramento at El Paso, late

Salt Lake at Reno, late

Las Vegas at Tacoma, late

Saturday

Round Rock at New Orleans, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Round Rock at New Orleans, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Omaha at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Fresno at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Local

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Biscuits 6, Oilers 4

Green Monsters 20, Beavers 1

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.); SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.); GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.); MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.); SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.); NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.); WEST: Wailuku (Hawaii).

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea); AUSTRALIA: Sydney; CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy); JAPAN: Chofu City; LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela); MEXICO: Guadalupe

Double Elimination

Thursday

Willemstad (Curacao) 5, South Chungcheong (South Korea) 3, South Chungcheong eliminated

River Ridge (La.) 10, South Riding (Va.) 0, South Riding eliminated

Saturday

Game 27: Chofu City (Japan) vs. Willemstad (Curacao), (International final), 11:30 a.m.

Game 28: Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. River Ridge (La.) (U.S. final), 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Third Place

Game 29: Game 27 loser vs. Game 28 loser, 9 a.m.

Championship

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 2 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

x-Connecticut 20 8 .714 —

x-Washington 20 8 .714 —

x-Chicago 17 11 .607 3

Indiana 9 19 .321 11

New York 9 19 .321 11

Atlanta 6 22 .214 14

WESTERN W L Pct GB

x-Las Vegas 19 10 .655 —

x-Los Angeles 17 10 .630 1

Seattle 15 13 .536 3½

Minnesota 14 15 .483 5

Phoenix 13 14 .481 5

Dallas 9 19 .321 9½

Thursday

Minnesota 86, Dallas 70

Los Angeles 98, Indiana 65

Friday

Connecticut 89, Las Vegas 85

Atlanta 90, New York 87

Chicago 85, Washington 78

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday

New York at Washington, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 15 9 3 48 46 30

Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40

New York City FC 12 5 8 44 46 32

New York 12 10 5 41 46 40

D.C. United 10 9 9 39 35 35

New England 9 9 8 35 38 45

Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50

Orlando City 9 12 7 34 35 36

Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43

Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40

Columbus 7 15 6 27 29 42

Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 19 3 4 61 71 25

LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38

Minnesota United 12 9 6 42 44 37

Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34

Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39

San Jose 11 10 5 38 42 42

Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38

FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36

Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43

Sporting Kansas City 9 11 7 34 40 45

Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52

Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Thursday

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0

Friday

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0

Seattle at Portland, late

Saturday

New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.

USL Championship

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

New York Red Bulls II 15 5 5 50 59 30

North Carolina 13 5 7 46 47 23

Tampa Bay 13 4 7 46 41 20

Nashville 13 6 6 45 45 22

Pittsburgh 12 4 8 44 44 28

Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16

Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29

Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23

Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33

Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36

Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28

Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39

Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44

Loudoun 5 12 5 20 30 40

Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55

Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33

Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62

Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22

Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23

Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41

Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35

Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34

Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26

New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39

OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36

LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49

Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42

El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25

San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35

Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35

Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37

Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44

Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47

Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53

Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday

Pittsburgh 1, Loudoun 0

Sacramento at Phoenix, late

Saturday

Saint Louis at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at OKC Energy, 8 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

softball

High school

Durant 4, Pryor 1

Carl Albert 1, Pryor 1

Volleyball

College

Sooner Athletic Conference-Red River Athletic Conference Crossover

At Oklahoma City

Abe Lemons Arena

Huston-Tillotson def. Langston, 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18)

Langston def. Paul Quinn, 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-21)

Mid-America Christian def. University of the Southwest, 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-23)

Oklahoma City def. Huston-Tillotson, 3-0 (25-21, 28-26, 25-14)

Oklahoma City def. Paul Quinn, 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-15)

Southwestern Christian def. University of the Southwest, 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-18)

Wiley def. Mid-America Christian, 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-15)

Wiley def. Southwestern Christian, 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-19)

High school

Regent d. Crossings 25-13, 25-15, 25-18

Regent d. Oologah 25-8, 25-8, 25-18

Regent d. Noah 22-25, 20-25, 25-10, 25-19, 15-8

Golf

PGA Tour Championship

Friday at Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)

FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses

Second Round

Brooks Koepka (-7) 67-67 — 134 -13

Justin Thomas (-10) 70-68 — 138 -12

Rory McIlroy (-5) 66-67 — 133 -12

Xander Schauffele (-4) 64-69 — 133 -11

Paul Casey (-2) 66-67 — 133 -9

Patrick Cantlay (-8) 70-71 — 141 -7

Chez Reavie (-1) 71-64 — 135 -6

Patrick Reed (-6) 70-70 — 140 -6

Matt Kuchar (-4) 66-72 — 138 -6

Adam Scott (-3) 68-70 — 138 -5

Tony Finau (-3) 70-69 — 139 -4

Jon Rahm (-4) 68-72 — 140 -4

Abraham Ancer (-4) 72-69 — 141 -3

Sungjae Im (-1) 67-71 — 138 -3

Jason Kokrak (E) 71-67 — 138 -2

Tommy Fleetwood (-1) 69-70 — 139 -2

Corey Conners (-1) 68-71 — 139 -2

Gary Woodland (-3) 68-73 — 141 -2

Hideki Matsuyama (-3) 66-75 — 141 -2

Kevin Kisner (-2) 71-70 — 141 -1

Bryson DeChambeau (E) 68-71 — 139 -1

Webb Simpson (-4) 74-70 — 144 E

Rickie Fowler (-2) 71-71 — 142 E

Justin Rose (-2) 68-74 — 142 E

Louis Oosthuizen (E) 70-71 — 141 +1

Charles Howell III (E) 68-73 — 141 +1

Dustin Johnson (-3) 73-72 — 145 +2

Brandt Snedeker (-2) 73-72 — 145 +3

Marc Leishman (-1) 71-73 — 144 +3

Lucas Glover (E) 73-75 — 148 +8

LPGA: CP Women’s Open

Friday at Aurora, Ontario

Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72 (36-36)

Second Round

Nicole Broch Larsen 66-66 — 132

Jin Young Ko 66-67 — 133

Yu Liu 68-67 — 135

Brooke M. Henderson 66-69 — 135

Pajaree Anannarukarn 66-69 — 135

Amy Olson 68-68 — 136

Mi Jung Hur 71-66 — 137

Brittany Altomare 71-66 — 137

Minjee Lee 69-68 — 137

Angel Yin 69-68 — 137

Xiyu Lin 70-68 — 138

Wei-Ling Hsu 69-69 — 138

Nasa Hataoka 69-69 — 138

Megan Khang 67-71 — 138

Ariya Jutanugarn 73-66 — 139

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-67 — 139

Jenny Shin 70-69 — 139

Aditi Ashok 70-69 — 139

Sakura Yokomine 70-69 — 139

Isi Gabsa 69-70 — 139

Jessica Korda 69-70 — 139

Nelly Korda 69-70 — 139

Su Oh 68-71 — 139

Marissa Steen 67-72 — 139

Jennifer Kupcho 74-66 — 140

Carlota Ciganda 73-67 — 140

Lizette Salas 73-67 — 140

Lydia Ko 73-67 — 140

Katherine Kirk 71-69 — 140

Caroline Masson 71-69 — 140

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 71-69 — 140

Ayako Uehara 71-69 — 140

Sarah Schmelzel 70-70 — 140

Bronte Law 69-71 — 140

Georgia Hall 68-72 — 140

Tiffany Chan 67-73 — 140

Anne-Catherine Tanguay 66-74 — 140

Kristen Gillman 73-68 — 141

Lexi Thompson 72-69 — 141

In Gee Chun 71-70 — 141

Jing Yan 70-71 — 141

Jeongeun Lee6 70-71 — 141

Amy Yang 68-73 — 141

Annie Park 65-76 — 141

Jeong Eun Lee 72-70 — 142

Mirim Lee 72-70 — 142

Dana Finkelstein 72-70 — 142

P.K. Kongkraphan 72-70 — 142

Stephanie Meadow 71-71 — 142

Suzann Pettersen 71-71 — 142

Jennifer Song 71-71 — 142

Julieta Granada 71-71 — 142

Jane Park 71-71 — 142

Hee Young Park 70-72 — 142

Cydney Clanton 70-72 — 142

Danielle Kang 70-72 — 142

Sarah Kemp 69-73 — 142

Sung Hyun Park 69-73 — 142

Mel Reid 75-68 — 143

Sarah Burnham 75-68 — 143

Kelly Tan 74-69 — 143

Azahara Munoz 74-69 — 143

Na Yeon Choi 72-71 — 143

Lauren Kim 72-71 — 143

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 72-71 — 143

Kendall Dye 72-71 — 143

Celine Boutier 71-72 — 143

Ally McDonald 70-73 — 143

Haeji Kang 69-74 — 143

Daniela Darquea 69-74 — 143

Gerina Piller 69-74 — 143

Louise Ridderstrom 67-76 — 143

Champions: Boeing Classic

Friday at Snoqualmie, Wash

Yardage: 7,264. Par: 72

First Round

(54 hole tournament)

Fred Funk 33-31 — 064

Fred Couples 33-32 — 065

Doug Garwood 31-35 — 066

Jeff Maggert 34-32 — 066

Bernhard Langer 35-31 — 066

Paul Broadhurst 33-33 — 066

Stephen Leaney 32-34 — 066

Gene Sauers 35-32 — 067

Jerry Kelly 34-33 — 067

Retief Goosen 32-35 — 067

Mark O’Meara 32-35 — 067

Kent Jones 34-34 — 068

Ken Duke 35-33 — 068

Greg Kraft 34-34 — 068

Kirk Triplett 35-33 — 068

Tom Pernice Jr. 32-36 — 068

Duffy Waldorf 34-34 — 068

David Frost 34-35 — 069

Tom Gillis 35-34 — 069

John Huston 33-36 — 069

Russ Cochran 34-35 — 069

Glen Day 36-33 — 069

Brandt Jobe 33-36 — 069

Woody Austin 35-34 — 069

Scott McCarron 34-35 — 069

Colin Montgomerie 35-34 — 069

Steve Flesch 35-34 — 069

Scott Parel 38-31 — 069

Paul Goydos 35-34 — 069

Joe Durant 36-33 — 069

Marco Dawson 33-36 — 069

Cliff Kresge 34-35 — 069

Tommy Tolles 35-34 — 069

Dave Cunningham 35-34 — 069

David McKenzie 37-32 — 069

Larry Mize 35-35 — 070

Olin Browne 37-33 — 070

Wes Short, Jr. 36-34 — 070

Tim Petrovic 35-35 — 070

Michael Allen 36-34 — 070

Darren Clarke 36-34 — 070

David Toms 36-34 — 070

Davis Love III 36-34 — 070

Stephen Ames 33-37 — 070

Miguel Angel Jimenez 36-34 — 070

Tommy Armour III 35-36 — 071

Lee Janzen 36-35 — 071

Bob Estes 35-36 — 071

Joey Sindelar 40-31 — 071

Mark Calcavecchia 34-37 — 071

Billy Andrade 38-33 — 071

Kevin Sutherland 36-35 — 071

Gibby Gilbert III 36-35 — 071

Brian Mogg 35-36 — 071

Dudley Hart 38-34 — 072

Skip Kendall 36-36 — 072

Billy Mayfair 36-36 — 072

Ken Tanigawa 34-38 — 072

Vijay Singh 35-37 — 072

Shaun Micheel 37-36 — 073

Brad Bryant 37-36 — 073

Steve Jones 37-36 — 073

Willie Wood 39-34 — 073

Jeff Sluman 36-37 — 073

Esteban Toledo 35-38 — 073

David Morland IV 34-39 — 073

Gary Hallberg 35-39 — 074

Chris DiMarco 37-37 — 074

Michael Bradley 38-36 — 074

Jerry Smith 39-35 — 074

Rocco Mediate 38-36 — 074

Bart Bryant 39-35 — 074

Robert Gamez 38-37 — 075

Mark Brooks 40-35 — 075

Dan Forsman 37-38 — 075

John Daly 37-40 — 077

Tom Byrum 40-38 — 078

Robert Rannow 39-43 — 082

Euro. : Scandinavian Invitation

Friday at Gothenburg, Sweden

Yardage: 6,865; Par: 70

Second Round

Matthew Fitzpatrick 64-65 — 129

Henrik Stenson 69-62 — 131

Ashun Wu 67-64 — 131

Joakim Lagergren 63-69 — 132

Jason Scrivener 69-63 — 132

Erik van Rooyen 65-68 — 133

Victor Perez 68-65 — 133

Gavin Green 66-67 — 133

Wade Ormsby 62-71 — 133

James Morrison 66-68 — 134

Alexander Bjork 67-67 — 134

Alexander Levy 63-71 — 134

Robert Rock 68-66 — 134

Sihwan Kim 66-68 — 134

John Catlin 66-69 — 135

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 69-66 — 135

Kalle Samooja 67-68 — 135

Soren Kjeldsen 68-68 — 136

Haydn Porteous 70-66 — 136

Sebastian Soderberg 67-69 — 136

Gavin Moynihan 69-67 — 136

Also

Paul Peterson 70-67 — 137

Alex Noren 72-67 — 139

Missed cut

Julian Suri 74-72 — 146

Sean Crocker 74-RET

Korn Ferry: Boise Open

Friday at Boise, Idaho

Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71

Second Round

Ryan Brehm 67-63 — 130

Charlie Saxon 64-67 — 131

Tyler Duncan 65-67 — 132

Zac Blair 66-66 — 132

Grayson Murray 64-68 — 132

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 68-65 — 133

Bronson Burgoon 68-65 — 133

Anirban Lahiri 68-65 — 133

Brendon Todd 66-67 — 133

Doug Ghim 70-64 — 134

Tom Hoge 65-69 — 134

Justin Harding 71-63 — 134

Grant Hirschman 68-66 — 134

Matthew NeSmith 70-64 — 134

Viktor Hovland 67-67 — 134

Austin Smotherman 66-68 — 134

Kevin Dougherty 72-63 — 135

Marcelo Rozo 68-67 — 135

Ollie Schniederjans 69-66 — 135

Kramer Hickok 67-68 — 135

Hank Lebioda 65-70 — 135

Brandon Crick 66-69 — 135

Mark Anderson 65-71 — 136

Mark Hubbard 67-69 — 136

Tyson Alexander 70-66 — 136

Michael Gellerman 68-68 — 136

Hunter Mahan 72-64 — 136

Anders Albertson 70-66 — 136

Joey Garber 70-66 — 136

Michael Gligic 68-68 — 136

Billy Hurley III 69-67 — 136

Kyle Jones 66-70 — 136

Seth Reeves 69-68 — 137

Scott Harrington 70-67 — 137

Ben Martin 71-66 — 137

Brandon Hagy 70-67 — 137

Jonathan Byrd 72-65 — 137

Steve Marino 70-67 — 137

John Huh 70-67 — 137

Cameron Davis 67-70 — 137

Kevin Chappell 70-67 — 137

Xinjun Zhang 69-68 — 137

Davis Riley 68-69 — 137

Beau Hossler 71-66 — 137

Dawie van der Walt 70-67 — 137

Roberto Diaz 74-64 — 138

Harry Higgs 69-69 — 138

Joshua Creel 71-67 — 138

David Hearn 70-68 — 138

Robert Streb 69-69 — 138

Rob Oppenheim 68-70 — 138

Drew Weaver 74-64 — 138

Fabian Gomez 68-70 — 138

Wade Binfield 69-69 — 138

Cameron Percy 69-69 — 138

Chris Baker 68-70 — 138

Scott Langley 70-68 — 138

Carl Yuan 69-69 — 138

Joseph Bramlett 70-69 — 139

Brandon Harkins 68-71 — 139

Jonathan Randolph 72-67 — 139

Blayne Barber 72-67 — 139

Brett Stegmaier 72-67 — 139

Nicolas Echavarria 68-71 — 139

Justin Lower 68-71 — 139

Adam Svensson 68-71 — 139

Scottie Scheffler 71-68 — 139

Wes Roach 69-70 — 139

John Oda 70-69 — 139

Steven Alker 70-69 — 139

David Lipsky 73-66 — 139

OGA Oklahoma Open

At Oak Tree Country Club

Round 2

Fred Wedel, The Woodlands, TX 65-66—131

Zach Bauchou, Stillwater 64-68—132

Max McGreevy, Dallas, TX 67-65—132

Zander Lozano, Fair Oaks Rch, TX 65-68—133

Sean Romero, Texarkana, AR 63-70—133

Cyril Bouniol, Willow Park, TX 67-67—134

Andrew Hudson, Fort Worth, TX 66-68—134

Preston Stanley, Katy, TX 68-66—134

Matt Gurska, Hermitage, PA 67-68—135

Hayden Wood, Edmond 65-70—135

Local

CEDAR RIDGE

2019 CGA Cedar Ridge Derby

Win: Blake & Stacy Heldmar and Mir Khezri & Paula Poormon

Place: Jim & Melissa Consedine and Harley & Deb Thomas

Show: John & Sandi Bouchard and Pat & Diane Cavanaugh

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

Saturday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at CHICAGO -140 Washington +130

Philadelphia -120 at MIAMI +110

Cincinnati -108 at PITTSBURGH -102

at MILWAUKEE -106 Arizona -104

at NEW YORK -114 Atlanta +104

at ST. LOUIS -185 Colorado +170

American League

at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF

at HOUSTON -240 LA Angels +220

at MINNESOTA -310 Detroit +280

at CLEVELAND -325 Kansas City +295

at CHICAGO -118 Texas +108

at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF

Interleague

at LA DODGERS -149 NY Yankees +139

Boston -110 at SAN DIEGO +100

at OAKLAND -130 San Fran +120

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Florida 7½ 7 (46) Miami

Arizona 13 11 (73½) at HAWAII

NFL Preseason

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at MINNESOTA 4½ 6 (43) Arizona

at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 2½ (37) Chicago

at DALLAS 2½ PK (40) Houston

New Orleans PK 3 (42) at NY JETS

at KANSAS CITY 4 3½ (45) San Fran

at LA RAMS 2 1½ (35½) Denver

Seattle +1 3 (40½) at CHARGRS

Sunday

at TENNESSEE 3 2½ (40) Pittsburgh

Home team in CAPS

