GOLF

Local

ADAMS

ASMGA 5-Club Medal Play

A FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Bob Carse, 74; 2. Jim Jenkins, 75; 3. Mike Tyndall, 77. Net: 1. Steve Seger, 73; 2. Jerry Benedict, 75; 2. Roger Lawrence, 75; 2. Gary Reheis, 75.

B FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Jim Brown, 80; 2. Larry Cobb, 83; 3. Frank Jordan, 86. Net: 1. Craig Sarver, 72; 2. Jogn Simon, 73; 3. Dennis Cubbage, 76.

C FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Farrell Oldham, 87; 2. Jon Hargis, 88; 3. Don Noak, 90. Net: 1. Stan Bennett, 71; 1. John Parsons, 71; 3. Eric Hsieh, 74; 3. James Keirsey, 74.

D FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Everett Williams, 86; 2. Gary Loosen, 93; 2. Kim Shepherd, 93. Net: 1. JD Paige, 68; 2. Gerald Barnes, 71; 3. Ken Fitch, 74.

E FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Ben Neely, 95; 2. Dwain Baker, 96; 3. Jerry Foster, 100; 3. Paul Vasser, 100. Net: 1. Dan Oglesbee, 68; 2. Randy Everett, 71; 3. Lindsey Stubbs, 72.

BATTLE CREEK

SMGA Stableford

1. James Ko, 30; 2. Tom Corbitt, 29; 2. Ray White, 29; 4. Bob Eva, 28; 5. Pat Gordon, 24; 5. Ken Freebairn, 24.

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Shamble

1. Ralph Fagin, George Crouse, Burns Davis, Donny King, 142; 2. Gary Risner, Rich Buntt, Frank Rehbein, 142; 3. George Corneau, James Howard, Hardy Thomas, Ted Fry, 147; 4. Steve Gidley, Gary Woods, Jerry Mabry, 147.

HERITAGE HILLS

Senior Scramble

1. Don Ward, Lonnie Chambers, Larry Van Winkle, Darrel Rupe, Troy Willcut, 65; 1. Doug Whitson, David Adair, Al Freitus, Bill Reese, 65; 3. Kevin Anderson, Mark Burger, Greg Underhill, Dr. Cha, 66; 3. Ralph Doolittle, Larry O’Mealy, Richard Stevens, Michael Collins, 66; 3. Joe Chuck, Jim Goad, Ron Martin, Stan Stanfield.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Dean Cox, Keith Bacon, Bob Henshaw, Harold Umholtz, 59; 2. Jeff Blair, Dave Snyder, Billy Green, Doyle Williams, 60; 3. Coy Stewart, Lee Benest, Bo Collier, Earl Hall, Albert Young, 61; 4. Ken Ingram, Bob Warner, Rob Jones, Herman Henderson, 62; 5. Steve Carlile, Jim Herron, Jerry Reed, Lloyd Skinner, 62; 6. Joe Widener, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Ken Rentz, Jay Orr 63; 7. Harry Bailey, Craig Crowder, Dave Ostrander, Bob Phillipe, 63; 8. Marc Dale, Jerry Bennett, Mark Nelson, Dave Shouse, 65; 9. Will Cleveland, Bill Cruikshank, Paul Pearcy, Bob Hunt, 65; 10. Cap Hurlbutt, Tom Henderson, Ed Werre, J T Baker, 69; 11. John Baker, Jerry Lewis, Leon Pritchard, Garner Pewewardy, 70.

SOUTH LAKES

Asbury Hackers

Group 1: 1. Graham, Rice, Gibbs; 2. Schaffer, Pierce, Wadley.

Group 2: 1. Demuth, Lakin, Smith, Hockett; 2. Martin, Taylor, Schueller, Tero.

STONECREEK

Blind Partner

1. Carolyn Smith and Janice Boerner, 72.5; 2. Christie Burroughs and Becky Masoner, 78.5; 3. Lee Ellen Thurman and Rita Anderson, 80; 4. Sydney Rhodes and Marsha Cooper, 84.5.

Holes-in-one

BAILEY RANCH: Landon Noonan, No. 5, 183 yards, 6-iron.

CHEROKEE HILLS: David Warren, No. 13, 135 yards, 9-iron.

TWIN OAKS: Susan Barnes, No. 2, 125 yards, 6-iron.

Shoots age or better

OWASSO: Wayne Yeckley, 76, shot 76.

SOUTH LAKES: Eugene Blake, 82, shot 76; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 69; Leon Wilburn, 88, shot 86.

Latest Line

BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line Major League Baseball

Wednesday

National League TEST

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

St. Louis -123 at MILWAUKEE +113

at PHILADELPHIA -137 Pittsburgh +127

Cincinnati -138 at MIAMI +128

at NEW YORK -127 Chicago +117

LA Dodgers -173 at SAN DIEGO +161

American League

New York -205 at SEATTLE +185

Cleveland -180 at DETROIT +165

Minnesota -171 at CHICAGO +159

at HOUSTON -197 Tampa Bay +182

Oakland -152 at KC +142

at LA ANGELS -160 Texas +150

Interleague

at WASHINGTON -390 Baltimore +360

at TORONTO OFF Atlanta OFF

Boston -171 at COLORADO +159

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at CINCINNATI 4 2½ (57½) UCLA

at CLEMSON 33 37 (59½) Georgia Tech

at TULANE 2 2 (57½) FIU

at TEXAS A&M 33½ 33½ (56½) Texas State

at ARIZONA ST 25½ 25 (62) Kent St

Utah 7 6 (47½) at BYU

Friday

at ARMY 23½ 21½ (47½) Rice

at WAKE FOREST 2½ 3½ (63½) Utah St

Wisconsin 9½ 12½ (57½) at SOUTH FLORIDA

at MICHIGAN ST 20 23 (47½) Tulsa

at RUTGERS 10 15½ (55½) UMass

Colorado 10½ 13½ (57) Colorado St

Purdue 6½ 11 (58½) at NEVADA

Oklahoma St 16½ 14½ (75) at OREGON ST

Saturday

at OHIO STATE 24 27½ (63½) FAU

at NEBRASKA 32 36 (65) South Alabama

at NC STATE 20½ 16½ (54½) East Carolina

at ILLINOIS 15½ 17 (60½) Akron

Indiana 16½ 17 (60) Ball St

at KENTUCKY 13½ 12 (62) Toledo

Mississippi St 22½ 20 (60) Louisiana-Lafayette

at MEMPHIS 7½ 5½ (67½) Mississippi

at TENNESSEE 25½ 26 (57½) Georgia St

E. Michigan 5½ 6 (54) at COASTAL CAROLINA

South Carolina 7½ 10 (63½) North Carolina

Alabama 30 33½ (57½) Duke

at STANFORD 7 6½ (47½) Northwestern

Virginia Tech 2½ 4½ (58½) at BOSTON COLLEGE

Syracuse 16½ 18 (68) at LIBERTY

Florida St 3 4½ (52½) Boise St

at ARKANSAS ST 5½ 3 (57½) SMU

at MICHIGAN 30 34 (54) MIDDLE TENNESSEE

at IOWA 21½ 21½ (48½) Miami (Ohio)

at LSU 25½ 27½ (52½) Georgia Southern

Georgia 19½ 21 (58) at VANDERBILT

Virginia +1 2½ (45½) at PITTSBURGH

Missouri 15½ 17½ (53½) at WYOMING

Auburn 6½ 3½ (56) Oregon

at TEXAS 18 20½ (55) Louisiana Tech

at WASHINGTON ST 34 31 (64½) New Mexico St

at SOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (52½) Fresno St

Sunday

at OKLAHOMA 23½ 23½ (83) Houston

Monday

Notre Dame 20 20 (54½) at LOUISVILLE

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Pittsburgh 1½ 3½ (33) at CAROLINA

Minnesota +2½ 3 (35) at BUFFALO

at CINCINNATI 4 3 (33½) Indianapolis

at NY JETS 3 4 (35) Philadelphia

at JACKSONVILLE 3 4 (32½) Atlanta

Baltimore 2½ 6 (33½) at WASHINGTON

at NEW ENGLAND 3½ 2½ (35) NY Giants

at CLEVELAND 4 4½ (33½) Detroit

at GREEN BAY PK 2 (34½) Kansas City

at DALLAS 3 5 (33½) Tampa Bay

at CHICAGO 3 2½ (33) Tennessee

at HOUSTON 2½ 2½ (33) LA Rams

at NEW ORLEANS 4 3½ (36½) Miami

at DENVER 3 2 (33) Arizona

at SAN FRAN 3 4 (34) LA Chargers

at SEATTLE 3 2½ (33½) Oakland

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

x-Washington 21 8 .724 —

x-Connecticut 20 9 .690 1

x-Chicago 18 11 .621 3

Indiana 10 19 .345 11

New York 9 20 .310 12

Atlanta 7 22 .241 14

WESTERN W L Pct GB

x-Las Vegas 19 11 .633 —

x-Los Angeles 18 10 .643 —

x-Seattle 15 14 .517 3½

Minnesota 15 15 .500 4

Phoenix 13 15 .464 5

Dallas 9 20 .310 9½

———

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.<

Baseball

Pacific Coast League

American Northern W L Pct. GB

Iowa (Cubs) 71 62 .534 —

Memphis (Cardinals) 65 67 .492 5½

Nashville (Rangers) 61 70 .466 9

Omaha (Royals) 56 76 .424 14½

American Southern W L Pct. GB

Round Rock (Astros) 80 53 .602 —

San Antonio (Brewers) 78 55 .586 2

New Orleans (Marlins) 69 61 .531 9½

Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 59 73 .447 20½

Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB

Sacramento (Giants) 69 64 .519 —

Reno (Diamondbacks) 62 71 .466 7

Fresno (Nationals) 59 74 .444 10

Tacoma (Mariners) 58 74 .439 10½

Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB

Las Vegas (Athletics) 80 53 .602 —

El Paso (Padres) 77 56 .579 3

Albuquerque (Rockies) 58 75 .436 22

Salt Lake (Angels) 57 75 .432 22½

———

Monday’s Games

Memphis at New Orleans, ppd.

Round Rock 6, San Antonio 0

Iowa 7, Oklahoma City 2, 6 innings

Omaha 5, Nashville 0

Albuquerque 8, Las Vegas 7

Salt Lake 11, El Paso 3

Reno 9, Sacramento 5

Fresno 9, Tacoma 3<

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at New Orleans, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, Game 2, TBD

San Antonio at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Fresno, 9:05 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Fresno, 9:05 p.m.<

BOWLING

Local

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Tanner Simmons 727, Gary Martin 704

Broken Arrow: Dustin Hearn 795, Kevin Mitchell 762, Jeff McCratic 758, Nathaniel Maulsby 751, Jared Hoover 738, Russell Huffman 727, Jake Green 723, Rodney Zweiacher 723, Kyle Martinez 711, Royce Rusher 703

WOMEN 700

Broken Arrow: Ashley Rucker 730

