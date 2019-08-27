GOLF
Local
ADAMS
ASMGA 5-Club Medal Play
A FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Bob Carse, 74; 2. Jim Jenkins, 75; 3. Mike Tyndall, 77. Net: 1. Steve Seger, 73; 2. Jerry Benedict, 75; 2. Roger Lawrence, 75; 2. Gary Reheis, 75.
B FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Jim Brown, 80; 2. Larry Cobb, 83; 3. Frank Jordan, 86. Net: 1. Craig Sarver, 72; 2. Jogn Simon, 73; 3. Dennis Cubbage, 76.
C FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Farrell Oldham, 87; 2. Jon Hargis, 88; 3. Don Noak, 90. Net: 1. Stan Bennett, 71; 1. John Parsons, 71; 3. Eric Hsieh, 74; 3. James Keirsey, 74.
D FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Everett Williams, 86; 2. Gary Loosen, 93; 2. Kim Shepherd, 93. Net: 1. JD Paige, 68; 2. Gerald Barnes, 71; 3. Ken Fitch, 74.
E FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Ben Neely, 95; 2. Dwain Baker, 96; 3. Jerry Foster, 100; 3. Paul Vasser, 100. Net: 1. Dan Oglesbee, 68; 2. Randy Everett, 71; 3. Lindsey Stubbs, 72.
BATTLE CREEK
SMGA Stableford
1. James Ko, 30; 2. Tom Corbitt, 29; 2. Ray White, 29; 4. Bob Eva, 28; 5. Pat Gordon, 24; 5. Ken Freebairn, 24.
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Shamble
1. Ralph Fagin, George Crouse, Burns Davis, Donny King, 142; 2. Gary Risner, Rich Buntt, Frank Rehbein, 142; 3. George Corneau, James Howard, Hardy Thomas, Ted Fry, 147; 4. Steve Gidley, Gary Woods, Jerry Mabry, 147.
HERITAGE HILLS
Senior Scramble
1. Don Ward, Lonnie Chambers, Larry Van Winkle, Darrel Rupe, Troy Willcut, 65; 1. Doug Whitson, David Adair, Al Freitus, Bill Reese, 65; 3. Kevin Anderson, Mark Burger, Greg Underhill, Dr. Cha, 66; 3. Ralph Doolittle, Larry O’Mealy, Richard Stevens, Michael Collins, 66; 3. Joe Chuck, Jim Goad, Ron Martin, Stan Stanfield.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Dean Cox, Keith Bacon, Bob Henshaw, Harold Umholtz, 59; 2. Jeff Blair, Dave Snyder, Billy Green, Doyle Williams, 60; 3. Coy Stewart, Lee Benest, Bo Collier, Earl Hall, Albert Young, 61; 4. Ken Ingram, Bob Warner, Rob Jones, Herman Henderson, 62; 5. Steve Carlile, Jim Herron, Jerry Reed, Lloyd Skinner, 62; 6. Joe Widener, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Ken Rentz, Jay Orr 63; 7. Harry Bailey, Craig Crowder, Dave Ostrander, Bob Phillipe, 63; 8. Marc Dale, Jerry Bennett, Mark Nelson, Dave Shouse, 65; 9. Will Cleveland, Bill Cruikshank, Paul Pearcy, Bob Hunt, 65; 10. Cap Hurlbutt, Tom Henderson, Ed Werre, J T Baker, 69; 11. John Baker, Jerry Lewis, Leon Pritchard, Garner Pewewardy, 70.
SOUTH LAKES
Asbury Hackers
Group 1: 1. Graham, Rice, Gibbs; 2. Schaffer, Pierce, Wadley.
Group 2: 1. Demuth, Lakin, Smith, Hockett; 2. Martin, Taylor, Schueller, Tero.
STONECREEK
Blind Partner
1. Carolyn Smith and Janice Boerner, 72.5; 2. Christie Burroughs and Becky Masoner, 78.5; 3. Lee Ellen Thurman and Rita Anderson, 80; 4. Sydney Rhodes and Marsha Cooper, 84.5.
Holes-in-one
BAILEY RANCH: Landon Noonan, No. 5, 183 yards, 6-iron.
CHEROKEE HILLS: David Warren, No. 13, 135 yards, 9-iron.
TWIN OAKS: Susan Barnes, No. 2, 125 yards, 6-iron.
Shoots age or better
OWASSO: Wayne Yeckley, 76, shot 76.
SOUTH LAKES: Eugene Blake, 82, shot 76; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 69; Leon Wilburn, 88, shot 86.
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League TEST
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -123 at MILWAUKEE +113
at PHILADELPHIA -137 Pittsburgh +127
Cincinnati -138 at MIAMI +128
at NEW YORK -127 Chicago +117
LA Dodgers -173 at SAN DIEGO +161
American League
New York -205 at SEATTLE +185
Cleveland -180 at DETROIT +165
Minnesota -171 at CHICAGO +159
at HOUSTON -197 Tampa Bay +182
Oakland -152 at KC +142
at LA ANGELS -160 Texas +150
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -390 Baltimore +360
at TORONTO OFF Atlanta OFF
Boston -171 at COLORADO +159
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at CINCINNATI 4 2½ (57½) UCLA
at CLEMSON 33 37 (59½) Georgia Tech
at TULANE 2 2 (57½) FIU
at TEXAS A&M 33½ 33½ (56½) Texas State
at ARIZONA ST 25½ 25 (62) Kent St
Utah 7 6 (47½) at BYU
Friday
at ARMY 23½ 21½ (47½) Rice
at WAKE FOREST 2½ 3½ (63½) Utah St
Wisconsin 9½ 12½ (57½) at SOUTH FLORIDA
at MICHIGAN ST 20 23 (47½) Tulsa
at RUTGERS 10 15½ (55½) UMass
Colorado 10½ 13½ (57) Colorado St
Purdue 6½ 11 (58½) at NEVADA
Oklahoma St 16½ 14½ (75) at OREGON ST
Saturday
at OHIO STATE 24 27½ (63½) FAU
at NEBRASKA 32 36 (65) South Alabama
at NC STATE 20½ 16½ (54½) East Carolina
at ILLINOIS 15½ 17 (60½) Akron
Indiana 16½ 17 (60) Ball St
at KENTUCKY 13½ 12 (62) Toledo
Mississippi St 22½ 20 (60) Louisiana-Lafayette
at MEMPHIS 7½ 5½ (67½) Mississippi
at TENNESSEE 25½ 26 (57½) Georgia St
E. Michigan 5½ 6 (54) at COASTAL CAROLINA
South Carolina 7½ 10 (63½) North Carolina
Alabama 30 33½ (57½) Duke
at STANFORD 7 6½ (47½) Northwestern
Virginia Tech 2½ 4½ (58½) at BOSTON COLLEGE
Syracuse 16½ 18 (68) at LIBERTY
Florida St 3 4½ (52½) Boise St
at ARKANSAS ST 5½ 3 (57½) SMU
at MICHIGAN 30 34 (54) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at IOWA 21½ 21½ (48½) Miami (Ohio)
at LSU 25½ 27½ (52½) Georgia Southern
Georgia 19½ 21 (58) at VANDERBILT
Virginia +1 2½ (45½) at PITTSBURGH
Missouri 15½ 17½ (53½) at WYOMING
Auburn 6½ 3½ (56) Oregon
at TEXAS 18 20½ (55) Louisiana Tech
at WASHINGTON ST 34 31 (64½) New Mexico St
at SOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (52½) Fresno St
Sunday
at OKLAHOMA 23½ 23½ (83) Houston
Monday
Notre Dame 20 20 (54½) at LOUISVILLE
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Pittsburgh 1½ 3½ (33) at CAROLINA
Minnesota +2½ 3 (35) at BUFFALO
at CINCINNATI 4 3 (33½) Indianapolis
at NY JETS 3 4 (35) Philadelphia
at JACKSONVILLE 3 4 (32½) Atlanta
Baltimore 2½ 6 (33½) at WASHINGTON
at NEW ENGLAND 3½ 2½ (35) NY Giants
at CLEVELAND 4 4½ (33½) Detroit
at GREEN BAY PK 2 (34½) Kansas City
at DALLAS 3 5 (33½) Tampa Bay
at CHICAGO 3 2½ (33) Tennessee
at HOUSTON 2½ 2½ (33) LA Rams
at NEW ORLEANS 4 3½ (36½) Miami
at DENVER 3 2 (33) Arizona
at SAN FRAN 3 4 (34) LA Chargers
at SEATTLE 3 2½ (33½) Oakland
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
x-Washington 21 8 .724 —
x-Connecticut 20 9 .690 1
x-Chicago 18 11 .621 3
Indiana 10 19 .345 11
New York 9 20 .310 12
Atlanta 7 22 .241 14
WESTERN W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 19 11 .633 —
x-Los Angeles 18 10 .643 —
x-Seattle 15 14 .517 3½
Minnesota 15 15 .500 4
Phoenix 13 15 .464 5
Dallas 9 20 .310 9½
———
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.<
Baseball
Pacific Coast League
American Northern W L Pct. GB
Iowa (Cubs) 71 62 .534 —
Memphis (Cardinals) 65 67 .492 5½
Nashville (Rangers) 61 70 .466 9
Omaha (Royals) 56 76 .424 14½
American Southern W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Astros) 80 53 .602 —
San Antonio (Brewers) 78 55 .586 2
New Orleans (Marlins) 69 61 .531 9½
Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 59 73 .447 20½
Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (Giants) 69 64 .519 —
Reno (Diamondbacks) 62 71 .466 7
Fresno (Nationals) 59 74 .444 10
Tacoma (Mariners) 58 74 .439 10½
Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Athletics) 80 53 .602 —
El Paso (Padres) 77 56 .579 3
Albuquerque (Rockies) 58 75 .436 22
Salt Lake (Angels) 57 75 .432 22½
———
Monday’s Games
Memphis at New Orleans, ppd.
Round Rock 6, San Antonio 0
Iowa 7, Oklahoma City 2, 6 innings
Omaha 5, Nashville 0
Albuquerque 8, Las Vegas 7
Salt Lake 11, El Paso 3
Reno 9, Sacramento 5
Fresno 9, Tacoma 3<
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at New Orleans, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, Game 2, TBD
San Antonio at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Fresno, 9:05 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Fresno, 9:05 p.m.<
BOWLING
Local
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Tanner Simmons 727, Gary Martin 704
Broken Arrow: Dustin Hearn 795, Kevin Mitchell 762, Jeff McCratic 758, Nathaniel Maulsby 751, Jared Hoover 738, Russell Huffman 727, Jake Green 723, Rodney Zweiacher 723, Kyle Martinez 711, Royce Rusher 703
WOMEN 700
Broken Arrow: Ashley Rucker 730