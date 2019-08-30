Volleyball
Cal def. Oklahoma 25-11, 25-20, 28-26
Softball
High school
Berryhill 10, Jay 0
Golf
College: Men
CARMEL CUP
At Pebble Beach, California
First round
Teams: 1. Oklahoma 349; 2. Arkansas 353; 3. Texas Tech 358; 4. Georgia 364; 5. Oklahoma St. 365; 6. Mississippi State 370; 7. Vanderbilt 371; 8. TCU 373.
OU scores
1. Garrett Reband 65
T5. Turner Hosch 69
T5. Jake Holbrook 69
T11. Quade Cummins 71
T27. Blake Lorenz 75
T38. Thomas Johnson 78
OSU scores
T5. Ferdinand Müller 69
T17. Brian Stark 72
T25. Aman Gupta 74
T27. Austin Eckroat 75
T27. Rayhan Thomas 75
T45. Dillon Stewart 81
Local
MEADOWBROOK Couples Par 3 Scramble
1, Ken & Tita McCoy, Brian & Glynda Begnel; 2, Mark & Linda Allert; Mike & Paula O’Niel; 3, Bob & Denise Rock, Bob Flynn-Judy Smith; 4, Marc & Claudette Labonte, Dan Rankins-Paula Robinson.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Tournament Final
Flt A: 1. Frank Prentice +5; 2. Gilbert York +6; 2. Ron Wilson +6; 4. Bob Bell +7; 5. Gary Lee +8; 6. Dick Tullis +16; Tyrone Gilyard +17
Flt B: 1. Mel Hayes +17; 2. Monroe Brewer +21; 3. Mark Clemons +24; 3. Don Miller +24; 3. Darrell Hathcock +24; 6. Duane Dunham +32
Hole-in-one
PAGE BELCHER (Olde Page): Gary Lee, No. 8, 115 yards, pitching wedge.
Golf
PGA Champion Tour — Shaw Charity Classic Scores
Friday
At Canyon Meadows G&CC
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.35 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par 70 (35-35)
First Round
Michael Bradley 32-29 — 61
Steve Flesch 33-29 — 62
Tom Byrum 34-29 — 63
Dan Forsman 35-29 — 64
Wes Short, Jr. 35-29 — 64
Billy Andrade 33-31 — 64
Mark Brooks 33-31 — 64
Tim Petrovic 32-32 — 64
Retief Goosen 35-29 — 64
Scott McCarron 34-30 — 64
David Morland IV 34-30 — 64
Shaun Micheel 30-35 — 65
Ken Duke 34-31 — 65
Davis Love III 34-31 — 65
John Huston 35-31 — 66
Michael Campbell 34-32 — 66
Corey Pavin 34-32 — 66
Doug Garwood 34-32 — 66
Ken Tanigawa 34-32 — 66
Doug Barron 33-33 — 66
Mike Goodes 33-34 — 67
Billy Mayfair 34-33 — 67
Bob Estes 32-35 — 67
Steve Pate 32-35 — 67
Jeff Maggert 34-33 — 67
Mark O’Meara 34-33 — 67
Stephen Ames 34-33 — 67
Bart Bryant 36-31 — 67
Colin Montgomerie 35-32 — 67
Joe Durant 35-32 — 67
Tom Gillis 34-33 — 67
Greg Kraft 33-35 — 68
Chris DiMarco 34-34 — 68
David Frost 35-33 — 68
Brett Quigley 35-33 — 68
Vijay Singh 34-34 — 68
Jay Haas 34-34 — 68
Woody Austin 34-34 — 68
Bernhard Langer 31-37 — 68
Rocco Mediate 35-33 — 68
Jeff Sluman 33-35 — 68
David McKenzie 35-33 — 68
Blaine McCallister 36-33 — 69
Olin Browne 36-33 — 69
Lee Janzen 34-35 — 69
Skip Kendall 36-33 — 69
Tom Pernice Jr. 37-32 — 69
Paul Goydos 34-35 — 69
Jesper Parnevik 37-32 — 69
Gene Sauers 35-34 — 69
Carlos Franco 34-35 — 69
Brandt Jobe 34-35 — 69
Glen Day 34-36 — 70
Russ Cochran 37-33 — 70
Frank Lickliter II 34-36 — 70
Duffy Waldorf 34-36 — 70
Scott Parel 35-35 — 70
Esteban Toledo 37-33 — 70
Michael Allen 38-32 — 70
Cliff Kresge 35-35 — 70
Gibby Gilbert III 38-32 — 70
Darren Clarke 35-36 — 71
Grant Waite 38-33 — 71
Steve Jones 34-37 — 71
Paul Broadhurst 36-35 — 71
Kirk Triplett 36-35 — 71
Tommy Tolles 35-36 — 71
Joey Sindelar 37-35 — 72
Jerry Smith 37-35 — 72
Brandel Chamblee 37-35 — 72
John Riegger 37-35 — 72
Tommy Armour III 33-40 — 73
Stephen Leaney 36-37 — 73
Jerry Kelly 38-36 — 74
Scott Pieri 37-37 — 74
Brian Cooper 39-35 — 74
Mark Calcavecchia 36-39 — 75
Larry Mize 37-39 — 76
Friday’s Sports Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP John Means from the family medical emergency list.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Jon Jay on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Ryan Cordell from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C-1B Ryan Lavarnway and assigned him to Columbus (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the sale of the team to John Sherman a group of local investors.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 29.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Cole Hamels from the paternity list. Optioned RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Lane Thomas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 28. Activated OF Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day IL. Announced INF-OF Drew Robinson cleared release waivers and is a free agent.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Roenis Elias from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Hunter Strickland from the paternity list. Designated LHP Matt Grace for assignment. Optioned C Spencer Kieboom to Harrisburg (EL).
American Association
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Exercised the 2020 contract options on RHPs Sam Bragg, Alex Boshers, Tyler Herron, Connor Leedholm, Keaton Steele, Joel Seddon, Mark Seyler and Harrison Cooney; OFs Clint Coulter, Brett Vertigan, Mike Hart and Bury Reynolds; INFs Jordan Ebert, Andrew Ely, Mitch Glasser, Alay Lago, Josh Rehwaldt and Kevin Taylor; LHP Will Solomon and C Graham Low.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded LHP Kevin McGovern to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for future considerations.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired RHP Scott Richmond from Quebec (Can-Am) to complete a previous trade. Signed RHP Scott Richmond. Placed RHP Joe Iorio on the inactive list.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS — Promoted Ryan Atkinson to general manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived-injured DT Vincent Valentine.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released WR Michael Floyd, LB Shane Ray, LS Matthews Orzech, LB Silas Stewart, G Patrick Vahe, OT Darrell Williams, QB Joe Callahan, K Elliott Fry, WR Joe Horn Jr., G Isaiah Williams and WR Jaylen Smith.
BUFFALO BILLS — Traded C Rusell Bodine to New England for 2020 sixth-round draft pick.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived-injured G Kofi Amichia and DB Damian Parms. Waived LB Brandon Bell, G Tyler Catalina, C Parker Collins, DB Corn Elder, DT Woodrow Hamilton, G Taylor Hearn, TE Cole Hunt, WR Damion Jeanpiere, WR Andre Levrone, WR Jaydon Mickens, DB Ryan Pulley, WR Rashad Ross, TE Jason Vander Laan, LB Antwione Williams, and C John Yarbrough. Released RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LS Andrew DePaola, DB Lorenzo Doss, QB Taylor Heinicke and WR Aldrick Robinson. Placed K Graham gano and G Kitt O’Brien on IR.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived LB Curtis Akins, C Kirk Barron, S Demetrious Cox, LS Dan Godsil, CB Tony Lippett, DT Dare Odeyingbo, LB Sterling Sheffield, DE Immanuel Turner, K Tristan Vizcaino and G Christian Westerman. Waived-injured DT Christian Ringo.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to Detroit for QB David Blough and an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived-injured WR Bug Howard.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived DB Andrew Adams, DB Andre Chachere, WR Jordan Lasley, DE Eric Lee, WR Tommylee Lewis, DE Mitchell Loewen, OT Ryan Pope, P Ryan Santoso, G Micah St. Andrew, DB Jamar Summers and RB James RB Williams. Released C Luke Bowanko.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded C-G Evan Boehm and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to Miami for an undisclosed conditional 2020 draft pick.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived-injured LB Davis Tull. Released DT Datone Jones, RB Thomas Rawls, OT Josh Wells and LB Ramik Wilson.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived QB Brandon Allen, G Abdul Beecham, TE CKendall Blanton, TE Romello Brooker, TE Keenen Brown, RB Matt Colburn, DB Jake Gervase, WR Jalen Greene, OT Brandon Hitner, C Vitas Hrynkiewicz, DT Bryant Jones, OT Matt Kaskey, LB Ketner Kupp, WR Johnathan Lloyd, P Brock Miller, WR Austin Proehl, DB Ramon Richards and DT Boogie Roberts.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DB Duke Dawson to Denver for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to Minnesota for G Danny Isidora.
NEW YORK JETS — Announced the resignation of president Neil Glat to become senior adviser. Waived DB Santos Ramirez. Signed DB Matthias Farley. Placed DB Brandon Bryant on IR.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived G Fisayo Awolaja, WR Simmie Cobbs, WR Travin Dural, WR Cyril Grayson, DE Corbin Kaufusi, LB Drew Lewis, LB Darnell Sankey and RB Shane Smith. Released TE A.J. Derby, DE Geneo Grissom, G Ryan Groy, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, DB Kayvon Webster and RB Kerwynn Williams. Signed G Jermon Bushrod. Placed LB Will Compton, LB Colton Jumper and LB Josh Martin.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Richard Rodgers on IR. Waived/Injured DT Aziz Shittu. Released DE Kasim Edebali, DE Eli Harold, LB Hayes Pullard, CB Orlando Scandrick and TE Will Tye. Waived WR Carlton Agudosi, S Trae Elston, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre’ Hall, CB Ajene Harris, CB Josh Hawkins, QB Cody Kessler, T Riley Mayfield, CB Jeremiah McKinnon, WR Marken Michel, RB Donnel Pumphrey, G Keegan Render, CB Sojourn Shelton, LB Alex Singleton, WR DeAndre Thompkins, S Jason Thompson, DT Kevin Wilkins and LB Chris Worley.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed C Rodney Hudson to a multi-year contract extension. Waived LB Bryson Allen-Williams, TE Brandon Barnes, LB James Cowser, CB Joshua Holsey and DT Gabe Wright. Released RB Mack Brown, LB Brandon Marshall, S Jordan Richards and TE Luke Willson. Waived-injured DE Alex Barrett, DB Makinton Dorleant, G-C Cameron Hunt and DT Eddie Vanderdoes.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Jay Bromley, CB Chris Campbell, DB Jordan Holland, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Wesley Johnson, TE Tyree Mayfield, CB Quinten Rollins, RB Brandon Wilds and OT Sam Young. Released DT Jay Bromley, DB Dontae Johnson, C Wesley Johnson, DB Quinten Rollins and OT Sam Young.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Lukas Denis, WR Matthew Eaton, CB De’Vante Harris, G Ruben Holcomb, LB Farrington Huguenin, WR Anthony Johnson, LB David Kenney, WR DaMarkus Lodge, LB Corey Nelson, TE Scott Orndoff, OT William Poehls, DL Elijah Qualls, OT Brock Ruble, WR Spencer Schnell, LB Emmanuel Smith, QB Vincent Testaverde, DL Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and G Salesi Uhatafe. Released OL Josh LeRibeus and LB Corey Nelson. Waived-injured WRs K.J. Brent and Cortrelle Simpson.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed G Matteo Drobac.
HERSHEY BEARS — Named Scott Allen assistant coach and Jared Elenberger video coach.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Acquired the rights to F Hayden Hodgson from Wichita for future considerations and signed him.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended San Josed coach Matias Almeyda an additional two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for on-field misconduct during an Aug. 21 match against the Los Angeles Football Club. The suspension is in addition to the one-game suspension as a result of being dismissed from the game.
D.C. UNITED — Loaned M Chris Durkin to Sint-Truidense V.V. (Belgium) until June 2020.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Chris Tierney player recruitment manager.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed M Felipe Hernandez.
COLLEGE
PROVIDENCE — Named Bob Walsh associate director of player development, scouting and recruiting coordination for men’s basketball.
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS OFF Cincinnati OFF
at CHICAGO -153 Milwaukee +143
New York -108 at PHILADELPHIA -102
at WASHINGTON -310 Miami +280
LA Dodgers -145 at ARIZONA +135
Pittsburgh -108 at COLORADO -102
San Diego -115 at SAN FRAN +105
American League
at NEW YORK -157 Oakland +147
Houston -168 at TORONTO +158
Minnesota -137 at DETROIT +127
at TAMPA BAY OFF Cleveland OFF
Baltimore -109 at KC -101
at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Boston OFF
Interleague
at ATLANTA -183 Chicago WS +168
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at OHIO STATE 24 27½ (64) FAU
at NEBRASKA 32 35½ (66½) South Alabama
at NC STATE 20½ 17½ (52) East Carolina
at ILLINOIS 15½ 18 (61) Akron
Indiana 16½ 18 (61) Ball St
at KENTUCKY 13½ 11½ (61½) Toledo
Mississippi St 22½ 19 (60) Louisiana-Lafayette
at MEMPHIS 7½ 4½ (65) Mississippi
at TENNESSEE 25½ 26 (57½) Georgia St
E. Michigan 5½ 6 (53½) at COASTAL CAROLINA
South Carolina 7½ 11 (62½) North Carolina
Alabama 30 32½ (56½) Duke
at STANFORD 7 6½ (47½) Northwestern
Virginia Tech 2½ 4½ (58) at BOSTON COLLEGE
Syracuse 16½ 18 (68) at LIBERTY
at FLORIDA ST 3 6½ (54½) Boise St
at ARKANSAS ST 5½ 2½ (56½) SMU
at MICHIGAN 30 34½ (54½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at IOWA 21½ 22 (47) Miami (Ohio)
at LSU 25½ 27½ (52½) Georgia Southern
Georgia 19½ 22 (58) at VANDERBILT
Virginia +1 2½ (46½) at PITTSBURGH
Missouri 15½ 17 (54½) at WYOMING
Auburn 6½ 4 (55½) Oregon
at TEXAS 18 20½ (55½) Louisiana Tech
at WASHINGTON ST 34 32 (64½) New Mexico St
at SOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (52½) Fresno St
Sunday
at OKLAHOMA 23½ 23 (80) Houston
Monday
Notre Dame 20 18 (54½) at LOUISVILLE
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at CHICAGO 3½ 3 (46) Green Bay
Sunday 9/8
at MINNESOTA 5 3½ (47) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 8½ (45½) Washington
at NY JETS 3 3 (40) Buffalo
Baltimore 3 5 (37½) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (49½) San Fran
Kansas City 5 3½ (52) at JACKSONVILLE
at CLEVELAND 3½ 5½ (45½) Tennessee
LA Rams 3 3 (50½) at CAROLINA
Detroit 1 2½ (47½) at ARIZONA
at SEATTLE 7 9½ (44½) Cincinnati
at LA CHARGERS 3 7 (44) Indianapolis
at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NY Giants
at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 6 (51) Pittsburgh
Monday 9/9
at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (53½) Houston
at OAKLAND 3 PK (43) Denver
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Omega European Masters Leading Scores
Friday
At Crans-sur-Sierre GC
Crans Montana, Switzerland
Purse: $2.77 million
Yardage: 6,848; Par: 70
Second Round
Gavin Green, Malaysia 65 — 64 — 129
Wade Ormsby, Australia 66 — 64 — 130
Matthias Schwab, Austria 63 — 67 — 130
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67 — 63 — 130
Tommy Fleetwood, England 65 — 65 — 130
Andres Romero, Argentina 69 — 61 — 130
Hideto Tanihara, Japan 66 — 66 — 132
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 64 — 68 — 132
Adri Arnaus, Spain 66 — 67 — 133
Miguel Angel Jiminez, Spain 67 — 66 — 133
Renato Paratore, Italy 67 — 66 — 133
James Morrsion, England 67 — 67 — 134
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 67 — 67 — 134
Christian Bezuidenhout, South Africa 67 — 67 — 134
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 64 — 70 — 134
Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 65 — 69 — 134
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 64 — 70 — 134
Sergio Garcia, Spain 66 — 68 — 134
Lucas Bjerregaard, South Africa 66 — 68 — 134
Also
Sean Crocker, United States 68 — 67 — 135
Eddie Pepperell, England 70 — 66 — 136
Troy Merritt, United States 67 — 71 — 138
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 69 — 69 — 138
Missed Cut
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 71 — 69 — 140
Alex Noren, Sweden 69 — 71 — 140
Kurt Kitayama, United States 69 — 72 — 141
Sihwan Kim, United States 69 — 74 — 143
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 71 — 73 — 144
Matt Wallace, England 71 — 74 — 145
Julian Suri, United States 72 — 73 — 145
MLS Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 15 9 3 48 46 30
Philadelphia 14 8 6 48 51 41
New York City FC 13 5 8 47 48 33
New York 12 11 5 41 47 42
D.C. United 10 10 9 39 36 38
New England 10 9 8 38 40 46
Montreal 11 14 4 37 42 53
Toronto FC 10 10 7 37 43 44
Orlando City 9 12 7 34 35 36
Chicago 8 12 9 33 43 42
Columbus 8 15 6 30 32 43
Cincinnati 5 19 3 18 27 64
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 3 5 62 74 28
Real Salt Lake 13 10 4 43 40 34
Seattle 12 8 7 43 42 40
LA Galaxy 13 11 3 42 38 41
Minnesota 12 9 6 42 44 37
San Jose 12 10 5 41 45 43
FC Dallas 11 10 7 40 44 37
Portland 11 11 4 37 42 40
Sporting Kansas City 9 11 7 34 40 45
Houston 9 14 4 31 38 48
Colorado 7 14 6 27 43 54
Vancouver 6 14 9 27 29 50
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.Thursday, August 22Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0Friday, August 23Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0Seattle 2, Portland 1Saturday, August 24New York City FC 2, New York 1New England 2, Chicago 1Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 1Toronto FC 2, Montreal 1Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0San Jose 3, Vancouver 1Sunday, August 25Columbus 3, Cincinnati 1FC Dallas 5, Houston 1LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tieWednesday, August 28Montreal 2, Vancouver 1Saturday, August 31Colorado at New York, 6 p.m.Chicago at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.D.C. United at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.Toronto FC at New England, 6:30 p.m.Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.Cincinnati at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.New York City FC at Vancouver, 9 p.m.Real Salt Lake at Portland, 9:30 p.m.Orlando City at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.Sunday, September 1LA Galaxy at Seattle, 5:30 p.m.Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.Saturday, September 7New England at New York City FC, 2:55 p.m.Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 9:50 p.m.
USL Championship Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 16 5 5 53 64 31
Tampa Bay 14 4 7 49 46 20
Nashville 14 6 6 48 47 23
North Carolina 13 6 7 46 47 24
Indy 14 4 4 46 35 17
Pittsburgh 12 4 8 44 44 28
Louisville 12 7 6 42 37 29
Ottawa 10 4 9 39 37 24
Birmingham 9 10 6 33 26 39
Charleston 7 7 9 30 31 35
Saint Louis 6 9 8 26 27 30
Charlotte 5 11 10 25 30 42
Bethlehem Steel 6 13 5 23 32 47
Memphis 5 13 7 22 23 39
Loudoun 5 12 6 21 31 41
Atlanta 5 15 5 20 29 60
Hartford 5 17 4 19 33 64
Swope Park Rangers 3 14 6 15 29 55
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 18 2 5 59 68 25
Fresno 13 3 8 47 41 24
Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41
OKC Energy 9 8 9 36 39 38
Austin 10 9 6 36 37 39
Real Monarchs 10 8 5 35 45 37
San Antonio 9 9 7 34 44 35
Sacramento 10 10 4 34 35 28
New Mexico 8 7 10 34 45 44
Orange County 8 8 9 33 40 36
LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49
Portland 8 9 8 32 45 43
El Paso 8 8 8 32 26 26
Las Vegas 8 10 7 31 33 38
Rio Grande Valley 7 11 7 28 39 44
Colorado 6 16 4 22 24 49
Tulsa 4 13 8 20 31 54
Tacoma 4 15 5 17 22 59
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.Friday, August 23Pittsburgh 1, Loudoun 0Phoenix 2, Sacramento 1Saturday, August 24Ottawa 2, Saint Louis 1Louisville 1, North Carolina 0Hartford 3, Atlanta 2Tampa Bay 5, Memphis 0Nashville 2, Charleston 1New York Red Bulls II 5, Swope Park Rangers 1Rio Grande Valley 1, El Paso 0San Antonio 5, New Mexico 0OKC Energy 4, Austin 2Orange County 3, Real Monarchs 1Fresno 2, Colorado 1Las Vegas 1, Portland 0Sunday, August 25Birmingham 3, Bethlehem Steel 2Indy 3, Charlotte 1Tuesday, August 27Phoenix 4, Tacoma 2Wednesday, August 28Memphis 2, Atlanta 1Birmingham 1, Loudoun 1, tieLas Vegas 1, Tulsa 1, tieFriday, August 30Charleston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Indy at Louisville, 6 p.m.Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 6 p.m.OKC Energy at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.San Antonio at Tacoma, 9 p.m.Saturday, August 31North Carolina at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.Phoenix at Colorado, 7 p.m.Fresno at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.Sacramento at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.Portland at Reno, 9 p.m.Sunday, September 1Orange County at New Mexico, 5 p.m.Swope Park Rangers at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 7:30 p.m.Hartford at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.Monday, September 2Memphis at Charleston, 5 p.m.Wednesday, September 4New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 6 p.m.Birmingham at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Ottawa at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.Tulsa at El Paso, 8 p.m.Las Vegas at Real Monarchs, 8 p.m.Saturday, September 7Tampa Bay at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Loudoun at Hartford, 6 p.m.Bethlehem Steel at North Carolina, 6 p.m.Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Ottawa at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Indy at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.Austin at Colorado, 7 p.m.Swope Park Rangers at Memphis, 7 p.m.Tulsa at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.Nashville at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.Fresno at Reno, 9 p.m.El Paso at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.San Antonio at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.Sunday, September 8Orange County at Portland, 4 p.m.New Mexico at OKC Energy, 6 p.m.Tuesday, September 10Tacoma at Reno, 9 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
x-Washington 22 8 .733 —
x-Connecticut 21 9 .700 1
x-Chicago 18 13 .581 4½
Indiana 11 20 .355 11½
New York 9 21 .300 13
Atlanta 7 23 .233 15
WESTERN W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 19 11 .633 —
x-Las Vegas 19 12 .613 ½
x-Minnesota 16 15 .516 3½
x-Phoenix 15 15 .500 4
x-Seattle 15 15 .500 4
Dallas 10 20 .333 9
———
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles 87, Indiana 83
Phoenix 65, Atlanta 58
Dallas 88, Chicago 83<
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at New York, 6:30 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.<