CHEROKEE HILLS

Old Codgers

1. Randy Steed, Jerry Benefield, Mike Geubelle, J.W. Collins; 2. Bob Bridges, Bob Penix, JimMarrujo, Sis Stahl; 3. Mike McKinney, Rick King, Ron Wallace, Jeff Rogers; 4. Mike Collins, Jerry Shupe, Delio Bustos, Gene Higgins; Terry Whiteley, Jack Beggs, Joe Martin.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Low Net: 1. Bill Kusleika, 69; 2. Don Miller, 70; 3. Mike Brannon, 71; 4. Monroe Brewer, 72; 4. Bill Nash, 72; 6. Dick Tullis, 73; 6. Hank Prideaux, 73; 8. Bill French, 74; 8. Mel Hayes, 74; 10. Gilbert York, 76; 10. Frank Prentice, 76; 10. Gary Lee, 76; 13. Ron Wilson, 77; 14. Don Liland, 79.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 73.

2019-20 Bowl Glance

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

<

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 11:30 pm. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 3 a.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 12 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed

s Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

<

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

<

Saturday, Jan. 18

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 2 p.m. (NFL)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (NFL)

<

Saturday, Jan. 25

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 1:30 p.m.

<

Sunday, Jan. 26

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu

10:30 p.m.

Basketball

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Pvs

1. Louisville (28) 9-0 772 1

2. Ohio State (2) 9-0 717 6

3. Kansas 7-1 714 3

4. Maryland (1) 10-0 693 4

5. Duke 9-1 610 8

6. Gonzaga 10-1 589 9

7. Michigan 8-1 563 5

8. Virginia 8-1 533 2

9. Kentucky 7-1 523 10

10. Auburn 8-0 442 13

11. Baylor 7-1 438 16

12. Dayton 7-1 384 17

13. Oregon 7-2 374 14

14. Arizona 9-1 330 11

15. Michigan State 6-3 291 12

16. North Carolina 6-3 284 7

17. Tennessee 7-1 263 20

17. Memphis 8-1 263 18

19. Butler 9-0 250 24

20. Villanova 7-2 190 22

21. Florida State 8-2 189 19

22. Seton Hall 6-3 131 15

23. Colorado 7-1 100 21

24. San Diego State 10-0 82 —

25. Washington 7-2 72 23

Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 68, Xavier 66, Utah State 32, VCU 17, Texas 12, Oklahoma 11, Indiana 10, LSU 10, Oklahoma State 10, DePaul 9, Marquette 8, Wichita State 6, Florida 4, Saint Mary’s 4, Stanford 4, Creighton 2, Iowa State 2, Arkansas 1, Liberty 1, Texas Tech 1.

Women’s Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Prv

1. Stanford (27) 8-0 747 1

2. UConn (1) 8-0 686 4

3. Oregon (1) 7-1 679 3

4. Oregon St. (1) 8-0 653 5

5. South Carolina 9-1 634 6

6. Baylor 8-1 598 7

7. Louisville 9-1 597 2

8. Florida St. 9-0 550 8

9. N.C. State 9-0 490 13

10. UCLA 8-0 458 11

11. Texas A&M 7-1 438 12

12. Indiana 8-1 412 14

13. Maryland 8-2 395 9

14. Kentucky 9-0 386 15

15. Mississippi St. 8-2 349 10

16. DePaul 7-1 302 16

17. Gonzaga 8-1 255 18

18. Arizona 9-0 235 20

19. Michigan St. 6-2 150 19

20. Missouri St. 8-1 148 22

21. Arkansas 8-1 120 23

22. West Virginia 6-1 106 —

23. Tennessee 7-1 96 17

24. Michigan 8-1 79 24

25. Miami 5-3 56 21

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Prv

1. Louisville (55) 9-0 1591 1

2. Kansas (4) 7-1 1486 2

3. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1464 6

4. Maryland 10-0 1428 3

5. Michigan 8-1 1286 4

6. Gonzaga 10-1 1235 9

7. Duke 9-1 1232 10

8. Kentucky 7-1 1170 8

9. Virginia 8-1 1060 5

10. Oregon 7-2 905 13

11. Baylor 7-1 872 18

12. Auburn 8-0 836 14

13. Memphis 8-1 756 15

14. Dayton 7-1 672 19

15. Arizona 9-1 654 12

16. Michigan St. 6-3 637 11

17. North Carolina 6-3 615 7

18. Butler 9-0 529 24

19. Tennessee 7-1 455 21

20. Villanova 7-2 285 23

21. Florida St. 8-2 253 17

22. Seton Hall 6-3 250 16

23. Xavier 9-1 216 —

24. Colorado 7-1 210 20

25. San Diego St. 10-0 197 —

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.

NBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Boston 16 5 .762 —

Philadelphia 17 7 .708 ½

Toronto 15 7 .682 1½

Brooklyn 13 10 .565 4

New York 4 19 .174 13

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 17 6 .739 —

Orlando 11 11 .500 5½

Charlotte 9 16 .360 9

Washington 7 15 .318 9½

Atlanta 6 17 .261 11

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 20 3 .870 —

Indiana 15 8 .652 5

Detroit 9 14 .391 11

Chicago 8 16 .333 12½

Cleveland 5 17 .227 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Dallas 16 7 .696 —

Houston 15 7 .682 ½

San Antonio 9 14 .391 7

Memphis 6 16 .273 9½

New Orleans 6 17 .261 10

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 14 7 .667 —

Utah 13 10 .565 2

Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 4½

Minnesota 10 12 .455 4½

Portland 9 15 .375 6½

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 21 3 .875 —

L.A. Clippers 17 7 .708 4

Phoenix 10 12 .455 10

Sacramento 9 13 .409 11

Golden State 5 19 .208 16

———

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 105, Denver 102

Atlanta 122, Charlotte 107

L.A. Clippers 135, Washington 119

Miami 110, Chicago 105, OT

Philadelphia 110, Toronto 104

Sacramento 110, Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 108, Portland 96

L.A. Lakers 142, Minnesota 125<

Monday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Portland, 9 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.<

Hockey

NHL STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 20 4 6 46 105 73

Florida 15 9 5 35 105 99

Buffalo 14 11 6 34 96 95

Montreal 13 11 6 32 97 102

Toronto 14 13 4 32 100 103

Tampa Bay 14 10 3 31 102 87

Ottawa 12 17 1 25 79 95

Detroit 7 21 3 17 66 124

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 22 4 5 49 115 88

N.Y. Islanders 19 7 2 40 81 68

Philadelphia 17 8 5 39 96 85

Pittsburgh 17 9 4 38 103 81

Carolina 18 11 1 37 97 82

N.Y. Rangers 15 11 3 33 93 91

Columbus 11 14 4 26 71 91

New Jersey 9 15 5 23 74 109

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 18 7 6 42 92 83

Colorado 19 8 2 40 107 79

Winnipeg 18 10 2 38 87 82

Dallas 17 11 3 37 82 76

Minnesota 14 12 4 32 90 98

Nashville 13 10 5 31 95 92

Chicago 12 12 6 30 83 93

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 18 10 4 40 89 75

Edmonton 18 10 4 40 97 93

Vegas 15 12 5 35 93 93

Vancouver 15 11 4 34 103 91

Calgary 15 12 4 34 81 92

San Jose 15 15 2 32 88 111

Anaheim 12 14 4 28 79 90

Los Angeles 11 18 2 24 77 102

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

Florida 5, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 0

Arizona 4, Chicago 3, SO

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT<

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.<

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 17 8 0 0 34 106 87

Brampton 15 8 1 0 31 94 71

Reading 13 8 4 0 30 87 87

Adirondack 11 10 1 2 25 70 77

Maine 10 9 0 1 21 66 76

Worcester 6 14 1 0 13 57 85

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 16 2 2 0 34 74 43

Florida 13 7 1 2 29 71 60

Greenville 12 10 0 1 25 78 81

Orlando 8 9 4 1 21 49 60

Atlanta 10 10 0 0 20 75 77

Jacksonville 7 9 4 0 18 56 70

Norfolk 7 15 3 0 17 62 92

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 15 6 2 0 32 70 55

Fort Wayne 14 7 2 0 30 91 81

Toledo 13 8 1 0 27 87 69

Wheeling 9 10 4 0 22 72 87

Indy 9 12 0 0 18 66 57

Kalamazoo 7 11 2 0 16 61 83

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 16 4 3 0 35 84 70

Rapid City 15 6 3 0 33 77 71

Idaho 12 8 3 2 29 69 72

Wichita 11 8 5 0 27 72 88

Kansas City 10 10 2 0 22 76 68

Utah 9 8 3 1 22 68 66

Tulsa 9 14 2 0 20 78 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 2, Reading 1

Toledo 5, Wheeling 2

Wichita 4, Kansas City 1<

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 8:10 p.m.<

National Football League

AMERICAN

East W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168

Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212

N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301

Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North W L T Pct PF PA

x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236

Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242

Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291

Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366

Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261

L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

NATIONAL

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Phila. 5 7 0 .417 274 284

Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339

South W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381

Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270

Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229

Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321

L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262

Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

———Thursday’s Games

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay 20, Washington 15

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

Denver 38, Houston 24

N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21

Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17

L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

Kansas City 23, New England 16

Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Phila., 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, noon

Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon

Houston at Tennessee, noon

Miami at N.Y. Giants, noon

Seattle at Carolina, noon

Chicago at Green Bay, noon

New England at Cincinnati, noon

Phila. at Washington, noon

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

San Francisco 7 21 7 13 — 48

New Orleans 13 14 6 13 — 46

First QuarterNO—Cook 38 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:34.SF—Bourne 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:26.NO—Cook 26 pass from Brees (run failed), 4:51.Second QuarterNO—J.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 14:57.SF—Sanders 75 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 14:43.NO—Brees 1 run (Lutz kick), 7:29.SF—Mostert 35 pass from Sanders (Gould kick), 5:59.SF—Mostert 10 run (Gould kick), :42.Third QuarterNO—FG Lutz 55, 12:36.SF—Kittle 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:40.NO—FG Lutz 48, 4:51.Fourth QuarterSF—Bourne 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:59.NO—M.Thomas 21 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:06.SF—FG Gould 41, 2:23.NO—Smith 18 pass from Brees (pass failed), :53.SF—FG Gould 30, :00.A—73,038. SF NO

First downs 25 28

Total Net Yards 516 465

Rushes-yards 24-162 27-116

Passing 354 349

Punt Returns 1-3 2-37

Kickoff Returns 1-21 5-155

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-3

Comp-Att-Int 27-36-1 29-41-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-30 0-0

Punts 3-44.7 1-45.0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 10-67 5-50

Time of Possession 28:37 31:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING—San Francisco, Mostert 10-69, Breida 6-54, Samuel 2-33, Coleman 3-6, Garoppolo 2-1, James 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Murray 7-69, Kamara 13-25, T.Hill 5-13, Harris 1-8, Brees 1-1.PASSING—San Francisco, Garoppolo 26-35-1-349, Sanders 1-1-0-35. New Orleans, Brees 29-40-0-349, T.Hill 0-1-0-0.RECEIVING—San Francisco, Sanders 7-157, Kittle 6-67, Samuel 5-76, Juszczyk 3-22, Bourne 3-18, Mostert 2-40, Breida 1-4. New Orleans, Thomas 11-134, Ginn 4-50, Kamara 4-18, Cook 2-64, Smith 2-29, Murray 2-25, J.Hill 2-4, Harris 1-13, T.Hill 1-12.MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

