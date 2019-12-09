GOLF
Local
CHEROKEE HILLS
Old Codgers
1. Randy Steed, Jerry Benefield, Mike Geubelle, J.W. Collins; 2. Bob Bridges, Bob Penix, JimMarrujo, Sis Stahl; 3. Mike McKinney, Rick King, Ron Wallace, Jeff Rogers; 4. Mike Collins, Jerry Shupe, Delio Bustos, Gene Higgins; Terry Whiteley, Jack Beggs, Joe Martin.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Low Net: 1. Bill Kusleika, 69; 2. Don Miller, 70; 3. Mike Brannon, 71; 4. Monroe Brewer, 72; 4. Bill Nash, 72; 6. Dick Tullis, 73; 6. Hank Prideaux, 73; 8. Bill French, 74; 8. Mel Hayes, 74; 10. Gilbert York, 76; 10. Frank Prentice, 76; 10. Gary Lee, 76; 13. Ron Wilson, 77; 14. Don Liland, 79.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 73.
Pregame.com Line
NBATuesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (206) Denver
Washington 1½ (234) at CHARLOTTE
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at PORTLAND 9 (218½) New York
COLLEGE BASKETBALLTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Maryland 1 at PENN ST
at TEMPLE 14 St. Joseph’s
at ST. JOHN’S 11½ Brown
at NOTRE DAME 20½ Detroit
at UALR 5½ Tennessee State
at KANSAS 25 Milwaukee
at UCF 8½ Green Bay
at PRINCETON 7 Monmouth
at BYU 7½ Nevada
at COLORADO 8½ N. Iowa
at COLORADO ST 6 South Dakota State
New Mexico St 10½ at DENVER
at BAYLOR 5 Butler
Louisville 7 at TEXAS TECH
Indiana 2½ at UCONN
National Hockey LeagueTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -162 Montreal +152
at FLORIDA -107 Tampa Bay -103
St. Louis -130 at BUFFALO +120
at WINNIPEG -256 Detroit +226
at NASHVILLE -168 San Jose +158
at MINNESOTA -168 Anaheim +158
at DALLAS -205 New Jersey +185
Carolina -126 at EDMONTON +116
at ARIZONA OFF Calgary OFF
at VEGAS -190 Chicago +175
Toronto -118 at VANCOUVER +108
at LOS ANGELES -118 NY Rangers +108
College FootballSaturdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Navy 10 10½ (40½) Army
Friday Bowls (12/20)Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau, Bahamas
Buffalo 7 5½ (57) Charlotte
Frisco Bowl
At Frisco, TX
Utah St 8 9½ (65) Kent St
Saturday Bowls (12/21)Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
Alcorn State PK PK (OFF) NC A&T
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque, N.M.
San Diego St 6½ 4½ (41) Cent. Michigan
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Georgia Southern 9½ 5 (56½) Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
At Boca Raton, Fla.
SMU PK 3½ (72) at FAU
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas St 4½ 3 (63) FIU
Las Vegas Bowl
At Las Vegas
Washington 3 3½ (49½) Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
At New Orleans
Appalachian St 21½ 17 (48) UAB
More BowlsGasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF 16½ 17½ (61½) Marshall
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU PK 2 (62½) at HAWAII
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami 10½ 7 (50) at LOUISIANA TECH
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh 9½ 10½ (48) E. Michigan
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina 4 5½ (52½) Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Michigan St 4 3 (49) Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Texas A&M 4 6 (53½) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa 3 1½ (51½) SOUTHERN CAL
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force 2½ 2½ (67) Washington St
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame 6½ 3½ (57) Iowa St
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Penn St 7 7 (60½) Memphis
Saturday (12/28)Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
LSU 11 13 (76) Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
Clemson 1½ 2 (63) Ohio State
Monday (12/30)First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
W Kentucky 2 2½ (52½) W. Michigan
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St 3 3 (62) Louisville
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
California 6½ 6½ (41½) Illinois
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Florida 14½ 13½ (54) Virginia
Tuesday (12/31)Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech 3 3 (46½) Kentucky
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Arizona St 3 5½ (56) Florida St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas St 2½ 1 (52) Navy
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming 7 7 (49½) Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Utah 6 7 (55) Texas
Wednesday (Jan. 1)Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 8½ 7 (58) Michigan
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Auburn 9½ 7½ (51½) Minnesota
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Wisconsin 1 2½ (50½) Oregon
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia 7½ 7½ (42½) Baylor
Thursday (1/2)Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati 6½ 7 (54½) Boston College
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee PK 1½ (49) Indiana
Friday (1/3)Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 6½ (57½) Nevada
Saturday (1/4)Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (57½) Southern Miss
Monday (1/6)LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio)
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BALTIMORE 14½ 15 (45) NY Jets
SundayTampa Bay 5 3½ (47½) at DETROIT
Philadelphia 5½ 6 (40½) at WASHINGTON
at GREEN BAY 5½ 4½ (41) Chicago
New England 10½ 9½ (40½) at CINCINNATI
at TENNESSEE 3 3 (50) Houston
Seattle 6 6 (48½) at CAROLINA
at KANSAS CITY 11 10 (45½) Denver
at NY GIANTS 3 3 (48) Miami
at PITTSBURGH +1 2 (36½) Buffalo
at OAKLAND 4 6½ (45½) Jacksonville
Cleveland 2½ 2 (47½) at ARIZONA
at SAN FRANCISCO 11½ 11 (47) Atlanta
at DALLAS 2½ PK (48) LA Rams
Minnesota 3 2½ (44½) at LA CHARGERS
Mondayat NEW ORLEANS 7½ 9 (45½) Indianapolis
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
2019-20 Bowl Glance
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
<
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 11:30 pm. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 3 a.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 12 p.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed
s Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)
<
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
<
Saturday, Jan. 18
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 2 p.m. (NFL)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (NFL)
<
Saturday, Jan. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 1:30 p.m.
<
Sunday, Jan. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu
10:30 p.m.
Basketball
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (28) 9-0 772 1
2. Ohio State (2) 9-0 717 6
3. Kansas 7-1 714 3
4. Maryland (1) 10-0 693 4
5. Duke 9-1 610 8
6. Gonzaga 10-1 589 9
7. Michigan 8-1 563 5
8. Virginia 8-1 533 2
9. Kentucky 7-1 523 10
10. Auburn 8-0 442 13
11. Baylor 7-1 438 16
12. Dayton 7-1 384 17
13. Oregon 7-2 374 14
14. Arizona 9-1 330 11
15. Michigan State 6-3 291 12
16. North Carolina 6-3 284 7
17. Tennessee 7-1 263 20
17. Memphis 8-1 263 18
19. Butler 9-0 250 24
20. Villanova 7-2 190 22
21. Florida State 8-2 189 19
22. Seton Hall 6-3 131 15
23. Colorado 7-1 100 21
24. San Diego State 10-0 82 —
25. Washington 7-2 72 23
Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 68, Xavier 66, Utah State 32, VCU 17, Texas 12, Oklahoma 11, Indiana 10, LSU 10, Oklahoma State 10, DePaul 9, Marquette 8, Wichita State 6, Florida 4, Saint Mary’s 4, Stanford 4, Creighton 2, Iowa State 2, Arkansas 1, Liberty 1, Texas Tech 1.
Women’s Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Prv
1. Stanford (27) 8-0 747 1
2. UConn (1) 8-0 686 4
3. Oregon (1) 7-1 679 3
4. Oregon St. (1) 8-0 653 5
5. South Carolina 9-1 634 6
6. Baylor 8-1 598 7
7. Louisville 9-1 597 2
8. Florida St. 9-0 550 8
9. N.C. State 9-0 490 13
10. UCLA 8-0 458 11
11. Texas A&M 7-1 438 12
12. Indiana 8-1 412 14
13. Maryland 8-2 395 9
14. Kentucky 9-0 386 15
15. Mississippi St. 8-2 349 10
16. DePaul 7-1 302 16
17. Gonzaga 8-1 255 18
18. Arizona 9-0 235 20
19. Michigan St. 6-2 150 19
20. Missouri St. 8-1 148 22
21. Arkansas 8-1 120 23
22. West Virginia 6-1 106 —
23. Tennessee 7-1 96 17
24. Michigan 8-1 79 24
25. Miami 5-3 56 21
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (55) 9-0 1591 1
2. Kansas (4) 7-1 1486 2
3. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1464 6
4. Maryland 10-0 1428 3
5. Michigan 8-1 1286 4
6. Gonzaga 10-1 1235 9
7. Duke 9-1 1232 10
8. Kentucky 7-1 1170 8
9. Virginia 8-1 1060 5
10. Oregon 7-2 905 13
11. Baylor 7-1 872 18
12. Auburn 8-0 836 14
13. Memphis 8-1 756 15
14. Dayton 7-1 672 19
15. Arizona 9-1 654 12
16. Michigan St. 6-3 637 11
17. North Carolina 6-3 615 7
18. Butler 9-0 529 24
19. Tennessee 7-1 455 21
20. Villanova 7-2 285 23
21. Florida St. 8-2 253 17
22. Seton Hall 6-3 250 16
23. Xavier 9-1 216 —
24. Colorado 7-1 210 20
25. San Diego St. 10-0 197 —
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 16 5 .762 —
Philadelphia 17 7 .708 ½
Toronto 15 7 .682 1½
Brooklyn 13 10 .565 4
New York 4 19 .174 13
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 17 6 .739 —
Orlando 11 11 .500 5½
Charlotte 9 16 .360 9
Washington 7 15 .318 9½
Atlanta 6 17 .261 11
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 3 .870 —
Indiana 15 8 .652 5
Detroit 9 14 .391 11
Chicago 8 16 .333 12½
Cleveland 5 17 .227 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Dallas 16 7 .696 —
Houston 15 7 .682 ½
San Antonio 9 14 .391 7
Memphis 6 16 .273 9½
New Orleans 6 17 .261 10
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 14 7 .667 —
Utah 13 10 .565 2
Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 4½
Minnesota 10 12 .455 4½
Portland 9 15 .375 6½
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 21 3 .875 —
L.A. Clippers 17 7 .708 4
Phoenix 10 12 .455 10
Sacramento 9 13 .409 11
Golden State 5 19 .208 16
———
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 105, Denver 102
Atlanta 122, Charlotte 107
L.A. Clippers 135, Washington 119
Miami 110, Chicago 105, OT
Philadelphia 110, Toronto 104
Sacramento 110, Dallas 106
Oklahoma City 108, Portland 96
L.A. Lakers 142, Minnesota 125<
Monday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Portland, 9 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.<
Hockey
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 20 4 6 46 105 73
Florida 15 9 5 35 105 99
Buffalo 14 11 6 34 96 95
Montreal 13 11 6 32 97 102
Toronto 14 13 4 32 100 103
Tampa Bay 14 10 3 31 102 87
Ottawa 12 17 1 25 79 95
Detroit 7 21 3 17 66 124
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 22 4 5 49 115 88
N.Y. Islanders 19 7 2 40 81 68
Philadelphia 17 8 5 39 96 85
Pittsburgh 17 9 4 38 103 81
Carolina 18 11 1 37 97 82
N.Y. Rangers 15 11 3 33 93 91
Columbus 11 14 4 26 71 91
New Jersey 9 15 5 23 74 109
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 18 7 6 42 92 83
Colorado 19 8 2 40 107 79
Winnipeg 18 10 2 38 87 82
Dallas 17 11 3 37 82 76
Minnesota 14 12 4 32 90 98
Nashville 13 10 5 31 95 92
Chicago 12 12 6 30 83 93
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 18 10 4 40 89 75
Edmonton 18 10 4 40 97 93
Vegas 15 12 5 35 93 93
Vancouver 15 11 4 34 103 91
Calgary 15 12 4 34 81 92
San Jose 15 15 2 32 88 111
Anaheim 12 14 4 28 79 90
Los Angeles 11 18 2 24 77 102
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Sunday’s Games
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2
Florida 5, San Jose 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 0
Arizona 4, Chicago 3, SO
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT<
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.<
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 17 8 0 0 34 106 87
Brampton 15 8 1 0 31 94 71
Reading 13 8 4 0 30 87 87
Adirondack 11 10 1 2 25 70 77
Maine 10 9 0 1 21 66 76
Worcester 6 14 1 0 13 57 85
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 16 2 2 0 34 74 43
Florida 13 7 1 2 29 71 60
Greenville 12 10 0 1 25 78 81
Orlando 8 9 4 1 21 49 60
Atlanta 10 10 0 0 20 75 77
Jacksonville 7 9 4 0 18 56 70
Norfolk 7 15 3 0 17 62 92
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 15 6 2 0 32 70 55
Fort Wayne 14 7 2 0 30 91 81
Toledo 13 8 1 0 27 87 69
Wheeling 9 10 4 0 22 72 87
Indy 9 12 0 0 18 66 57
Kalamazoo 7 11 2 0 16 61 83
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 16 4 3 0 35 84 70
Rapid City 15 6 3 0 33 77 71
Idaho 12 8 3 2 29 69 72
Wichita 11 8 5 0 27 72 88
Kansas City 10 10 2 0 22 76 68
Utah 9 8 3 1 22 68 66
Tulsa 9 14 2 0 20 78 83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Sunday’s Games
Brampton 2, Reading 1
Toledo 5, Wheeling 2
Wichita 4, Kansas City 1<
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Tuesday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Utah, 8:10 p.m.<
National Football League
AMERICAN
East W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212
N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301
Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251
NATIONAL
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Phila. 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229
Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321
L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
———Thursday’s Games
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay 20, Washington 15
Minnesota 20, Detroit 7
Atlanta 40, Carolina 20
San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46
Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35
Denver 38, Houston 24
N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21
Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17
L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10
Tennessee 42, Oakland 21
Kansas City 23, New England 16
Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17
L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Phila., 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Denver at Kansas City, noon
Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon
Houston at Tennessee, noon
Miami at N.Y. Giants, noon
Seattle at Carolina, noon
Chicago at Green Bay, noon
New England at Cincinnati, noon
Phila. at Washington, noon
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46
San Francisco 7 21 7 13 — 48
New Orleans 13 14 6 13 — 46
First QuarterNO—Cook 38 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:34.SF—Bourne 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:26.NO—Cook 26 pass from Brees (run failed), 4:51.Second QuarterNO—J.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 14:57.SF—Sanders 75 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 14:43.NO—Brees 1 run (Lutz kick), 7:29.SF—Mostert 35 pass from Sanders (Gould kick), 5:59.SF—Mostert 10 run (Gould kick), :42.Third QuarterNO—FG Lutz 55, 12:36.SF—Kittle 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:40.NO—FG Lutz 48, 4:51.Fourth QuarterSF—Bourne 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:59.NO—M.Thomas 21 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:06.SF—FG Gould 41, 2:23.NO—Smith 18 pass from Brees (pass failed), :53.SF—FG Gould 30, :00.A—73,038. SF NO
First downs 25 28
Total Net Yards 516 465
Rushes-yards 24-162 27-116
Passing 354 349
Punt Returns 1-3 2-37
Kickoff Returns 1-21 5-155
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-3
Comp-Att-Int 27-36-1 29-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-30 0-0
Punts 3-44.7 1-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 10-67 5-50
Time of Possession 28:37 31:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING—San Francisco, Mostert 10-69, Breida 6-54, Samuel 2-33, Coleman 3-6, Garoppolo 2-1, James 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Murray 7-69, Kamara 13-25, T.Hill 5-13, Harris 1-8, Brees 1-1.PASSING—San Francisco, Garoppolo 26-35-1-349, Sanders 1-1-0-35. New Orleans, Brees 29-40-0-349, T.Hill 0-1-0-0.RECEIVING—San Francisco, Sanders 7-157, Kittle 6-67, Samuel 5-76, Juszczyk 3-22, Bourne 3-18, Mostert 2-40, Breida 1-4. New Orleans, Thomas 11-134, Ginn 4-50, Kamara 4-18, Cook 2-64, Smith 2-29, Murray 2-25, J.Hill 2-4, Harris 1-13, T.Hill 1-12.MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.