GOLF

Local

CHEROKEE HILLS

Old Codgers

1. Mike Geubelle, Dennis Steele, Jim Marrujo, Jerry Shupe; 2. Randy Steed, Jack Beggs, Doug Aldrich, Rick King; 3. Delio Bustos, Joe Inder, Greg Collins, Mike Collins; 4. Mike Mckinney, James Boyd, J.W. Collins, Joe Martin.

MOHAWK PARK

Monday Scramble

1. Don Jones, Russ Myers, Bob Morrison, 68; 2. Kevin Anderson, Bob Reed, Bob Young, Bob Hensley, 68; 3. Doug Whitson, Bailey Jackson, Wayne Weaver, 71.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Mason Hill, Mark Nelson, Jerry Reed, David Shouse, 58; 2. Will Cleveland, Bud Musser, Jerry Bennett, Doyle Williams, 58; 3. Brad Warner, Bob Warner, John Baker, Ken Rentz, Craig Crowder, 58; 4. Steve Carlile, Tom Henderson, Daniel Henderson, Bob Hunt, 60; 5. Mike Hill, Billy Green, Frank Wright, Leon Pritchard, 60; 6. Jim Ellis, Paul Pearcy, Mel Gilbertson, Earl Hall, 61; 7. Harry Bailey, Dave McCarty, Bo Collier, Bob Phillipe, 61; 8. Coy Stewart, Dean Wiehl, Zeke Zuniga, Stella Zuniga, 63; 9. Tony Tobias, Lee Benest, Were, Keith Bacon, 63.

Hole-in-one

MEADOWBROOK: Andrew Locke, No. 5, 132 yards, 9-iron.

OAKS: Dustin Bas, No. 11, 220 yards, 2-hybrid.

Shoots age or better

OWASSO: Chet Blair, 82, shot 79; Mike Graves, 76, shot 75.

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 73.

Basketball

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (21) 10-0 761 2

2. Oregon (4) 10-1 723 3

3. Oregon State (4) 11-0 710 4

4. Stanford (2) 10-1 654 1

5. South Carolina 12-1 646 6

6. Baylor 9-1 642 5

7. Louisville 11-1 594 7

8. Florida State 12-0 566 8

9. N.C. State 11-0 525 9

10. UCLA 11-0 507 10

11. Maryland 9-2 432 11

12. Texas A&M 11-1 419 12

13. Kentucky 11-1 386 13

14. Mississippi State 11-2 368 15

15. Indiana 10-2 311 14

16. DePaul 10-2 307 16

17. Gonzaga 11-1 305 18

18. Arizona 11-0 255 19

19. Missouri State 9-2 194 17

20. Arkansas 11-1 188 20

21. West Virginia 9-1 156 25

22. South Dakota 11-2 86 21

23. Michigan 9-2 83 22

24. Tennessee 9-2 67 24

25. Princeton 11-1 62 —

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 23, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Northwestern 16, Arizona State 16, LSU 14, Texas 10, Miami 10, Michigan State 9, Texas Tech 2, Rutgers 2, Marquette 2, Georgia Tech 2, Creighton 1.

Pregame.com Line

College FootballTuesdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU PK 2 (64) at HAWAII

ThursdayIndependence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami 10½ 6½ (50½) at LOUISIANA TECH

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh 9½ 11½ (49) E. Michigan

FridayMilitary Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina 4 4½ (53) Temple

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Michigan St 4 3½ (50) Wake Forest

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Texas A&M 4 6½ (54½) Oklahoma St

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa 3 2 (52) SOUTHERN CAL

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force 2½ 3 (67½) Washington St

SaturdayCamping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame 6½ 3½ (54½) Iowa St

Cotton Bowl

At Arlington, Texas

Penn St 7 7 (59) Memphis

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

LSU 11 13½ (76) Oklahoma

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

Clemson 1½ 2 (63) Ohio State

MondayFirst Responder Bowl

At Dallas

W Kentucky 2 3 (54½) W. Michigan

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

California 6½ 6 (44) Illinois

Orange Bowl

At Miami

Florida 14½ 14½ (55) Virginia

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi St 3 4 (63½) Louisville

Tuesday (12/31)Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Arizona St 3 4½ (53½) Florida St

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Navy +2½ 2½ (52) Kansas St

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio, Texas

Utah 6 7 (55) Texas

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia Tech 3 2½ (46½) Kentucky

Wednesday (Jan. 1)Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Alabama 8½ 7 (58) Michigan

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Auburn 9½ 7 (53) Minnesota

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia 7½ 5½ (41) Baylor

Thursday (1/2)Birmingham Bowl

At Birmingham, Ala.

Cincinnati 6½ 7 (55) Boston College

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Tennessee PK 1½ (51½) Indiana

Friday (1/3)Potato Bowl

At Boise, Idaho

Ohio 6 8 (59) Nevada

Saturday (1/4)Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss

Monday (1/6)LendingTree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio)

NFLSundayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Tennessee 2½ 4 (45) at HOUSTON

Cleveland 2½ 2½ (45) at CINCINNATI

at MINNESOTA 7 1 (37) Chicago

Indianapolis 1 4 (43) at JACKSONVILLE

at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (48) Atlanta

at DALLAS 14 10½ (44) Washington

New Orleans 11 13 (47½) at CAROLINA

Philadelphia 4 4 (45½) at NY GIANTS

Pittsburgh +2 2½ (38½) at BALTIMORE

at BUFFALO 3½ PK (37) NY Jets

at NEW ENGLAND 15 15½ (45) Miami

Green Bay 10 13 (43) at DETROIT

at KANSAS CITY 7½ 8½ (46) LA Chargers

at LA RAMS 6½ 7 (49) Arizona

San Francisco +1 3 (47) at SEATTLE

at DENVER 4½ 3 (41) Oakland

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 20 10 0 0 40 122 103

Brampton 17 11 1 0 35 111 92

Reading 15 9 4 0 34 98 97

Maine 14 10 0 1 29 83 89

Adirondack 11 13 2 5 29 91 109

Worcester 9 17 1 0 19 77 102

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 21 2 3 0 45 95 57

Florida 17 8 2 2 38 98 77

Greenville 14 14 0 1 29 93 102

Orlando 12 12 4 1 29 77 82

Atlanta 11 15 0 0 22 86 106

Jacksonville 9 13 4 0 22 72 84

Norfolk 9 18 3 0 21 73 107

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 19 6 4 0 42 93 72

Fort Wayne 15 9 4 0 34 106 99

Toledo 15 9 3 0 33 102 84

Wheeling 13 11 4 0 30 88 97

Indy 14 13 0 0 28 88 73

Kalamazoo 9 14 3 0 21 78 107

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 22 5 4 0 48 121 95

Idaho 17 9 3 2 39 89 85

Rapid City 15 11 3 0 33 87 92

Wichita 14 13 5 0 33 94 120

Utah 14 9 4 1 33 94 79

Tulsa 13 16 2 0 28 100 101

Kansas City 11 15 2 0 24 92 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.<

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 38 22 7 9 53 130 100

Toronto 38 20 14 4 44 133 122

Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117

Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121

Buffalo 38 17 14 7 41 115 119

Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111

Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123

Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 38 26 7 5 57 137 111

N.Y. Islanders 35 23 9 3 49 105 91

Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106

Pittsburgh 36 21 11 4 46 120 96

Carolina 37 22 13 2 46 124 102

Columbus 37 17 14 6 40 98 106

N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 114 118

New Jersey 36 12 19 5 29 91 128

WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 38 24 8 6 54 118 99

Colorado 37 23 11 3 49 134 103

Winnipeg 37 21 14 2 44 113 107

Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97

Nashville 36 18 12 6 42 126 116

Minnesota 38 18 15 5 41 118 126

Chicago 38 15 17 6 36 105 125

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99

Vegas 40 20 14 6 46 122 118

Edmonton 40 20 16 4 44 117 124

Calgary 39 19 15 5 43 104 116

Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115

Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114

San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133

Los Angeles 39 15 20 4 34 99 124

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Monday’s GamesToronto 8, Carolina 6Minnesota 3, Calgary 0Boston 7, Washington 3Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 1Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1Nashville 3, Arizona 2Montreal 6, Winnipeg 2New Jersey 7, Chicago 1St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 1Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2Colorado 7, Vegas 3Tuesday’s GamesNo games scheduledWednesday’s GamesNo games scheduledThursday’s GamesNo games scheduledFriday’s GamesBoston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Los Angeles at San Jose, 9 p.m.

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 20 7 .741 —

Philadelphia 22 10 .688 ½

Toronto 21 9 .700 ½

Brooklyn 16 13 .552 5

New York 7 24 .226 15

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 22 8 .733 —

Orlando 13 17 .433 9

Charlotte 13 20 .394 10½

Washington 9 20 .310 12½

Atlanta 6 25 .194 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 27 4 .871 —

Indiana 21 10 .677 6

Chicago 12 20 .375 15½

Detroit 11 20 .355 16

Cleveland 9 21 .300 17½

WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 21 9 .700 —

Dallas 19 10 .655 1½

San Antonio 12 17 .414 8½

Memphis 11 20 .355 10½

New Orleans 8 23 .258 13½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 21 8 .724 —

Utah 18 12 .600 3½

Oklahoma City 15 14 .517 6

Portland 14 17 .452 8

Minnesota 10 19 .345 11

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 6 .800 —

L.A. Clippers 22 10 .688 3

Sacramento 12 18 .400 12

Phoenix 11 19 .367 13

Golden State 7 24 .226 17½

Monday’s GamesCleveland 121, Atlanta 118Orlando 103, Chicago 95Philadelphia 125, Detroit 109Indiana 120, Toronto 115, OTWashington 121, New York 115Miami 107, Utah 104San Antonio 145, Memphis 115Denver 113, Phoenix 111Houston 113, Sacramento 104New Orleans 102, Portland 94Golden State 113, Minnesota 104Tuesday’s GamesWednesday’s GamesBoston at Toronto, 11 a.m.Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.Houston at Golden State, 4 p.m.L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.New Orleans at Denver, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesWashington at Detroit, 6 p.m.New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesCleveland at Boston, 3 p.m.Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Local

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Will Gowing 711, Rich Tingler 702

Broken Arrow: Park Powell 772, Johnnie Hughes Jr 706, Gary Monnin 725, Lloyd Walker 713, David Dye 724, Charles Proctor 730, Kinnith Booth 729, Brian Filak 724, Andrew Grizzle 706, Tony Hadden 742, Scott Roush 734, Jesse Shoemaker 723, Mike Baskett 718, Rob Benedict 729, Vic Benedict 717, Terry Jones 730, Colby North 738, Chris Shaw 700, Rodney Zweiacher 756

Coffee Creek: Oscar Stevens 720, Mark Ward 704, Glen Martin 717, Gary Pearson 713

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Kendall Bread 656, Lori Schroeder 627, Sue Person 610

Coffee Creek: Dakota Hicks 759-638, Dayna Mabe 645

SENIOR

Andy B’s: Howard King 667, Allen Robinson 619, Julie Long 562, Nell Haynes 533

Broken Arrow: Frank King 666-658, Doug Barr 588-587, Marcia Davis 537, Fran Deken 526, Terry Ferrel 643, Charles Flager 600, Rosie Gibson 508, Charlie Johnson 583, Nanci Johnson 550, Ken Mayer 600-577, Bob McDaniel 563, Katie O’Brien 536, Earnie Owen 572, Bob Roy 558, Harry Sanders 634-632, Clay Caruth 576, Paul Church 632, Jay Douthit 571, Tom Elmore 557, Fred Engquist 576, Erv Floyd 616, Sandy Floyd 567, Grant Kessler 611, Chris Lucas 562, Connie Marshall 577, Pam Marshall 573, Kathy McElhattan 513, John Payne 575, Peggy Reed 501, Lloyd Walker 673, Anthoine Washington 622, Pam Washington 536, Larry Witzel 613

