GOLF
Local
CHEROKEE HILLS
Old Codgers
1. Mike Geubelle, Dennis Steele, Jim Marrujo, Jerry Shupe; 2. Randy Steed, Jack Beggs, Doug Aldrich, Rick King; 3. Delio Bustos, Joe Inder, Greg Collins, Mike Collins; 4. Mike Mckinney, James Boyd, J.W. Collins, Joe Martin.
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Don Jones, Russ Myers, Bob Morrison, 68; 2. Kevin Anderson, Bob Reed, Bob Young, Bob Hensley, 68; 3. Doug Whitson, Bailey Jackson, Wayne Weaver, 71.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Mason Hill, Mark Nelson, Jerry Reed, David Shouse, 58; 2. Will Cleveland, Bud Musser, Jerry Bennett, Doyle Williams, 58; 3. Brad Warner, Bob Warner, John Baker, Ken Rentz, Craig Crowder, 58; 4. Steve Carlile, Tom Henderson, Daniel Henderson, Bob Hunt, 60; 5. Mike Hill, Billy Green, Frank Wright, Leon Pritchard, 60; 6. Jim Ellis, Paul Pearcy, Mel Gilbertson, Earl Hall, 61; 7. Harry Bailey, Dave McCarty, Bo Collier, Bob Phillipe, 61; 8. Coy Stewart, Dean Wiehl, Zeke Zuniga, Stella Zuniga, 63; 9. Tony Tobias, Lee Benest, Were, Keith Bacon, 63.
Hole-in-one
MEADOWBROOK: Andrew Locke, No. 5, 132 yards, 9-iron.
OAKS: Dustin Bas, No. 11, 220 yards, 2-hybrid.
Shoots age or better
OWASSO: Chet Blair, 82, shot 79; Mike Graves, 76, shot 75.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 73.
Basketball
USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (21) 10-0 761 2
2. Oregon (4) 10-1 723 3
3. Oregon State (4) 11-0 710 4
4. Stanford (2) 10-1 654 1
5. South Carolina 12-1 646 6
6. Baylor 9-1 642 5
7. Louisville 11-1 594 7
8. Florida State 12-0 566 8
9. N.C. State 11-0 525 9
10. UCLA 11-0 507 10
11. Maryland 9-2 432 11
12. Texas A&M 11-1 419 12
13. Kentucky 11-1 386 13
14. Mississippi State 11-2 368 15
15. Indiana 10-2 311 14
16. DePaul 10-2 307 16
17. Gonzaga 11-1 305 18
18. Arizona 11-0 255 19
19. Missouri State 9-2 194 17
20. Arkansas 11-1 188 20
21. West Virginia 9-1 156 25
22. South Dakota 11-2 86 21
23. Michigan 9-2 83 22
24. Tennessee 9-2 67 24
25. Princeton 11-1 62 —
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 23, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Northwestern 16, Arizona State 16, LSU 14, Texas 10, Miami 10, Michigan State 9, Texas Tech 2, Rutgers 2, Marquette 2, Georgia Tech 2, Creighton 1.
Pregame.com Line
College FootballTuesdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU PK 2 (64) at HAWAII
ThursdayIndependence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami 10½ 6½ (50½) at LOUISIANA TECH
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh 9½ 11½ (49) E. Michigan
FridayMilitary Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina 4 4½ (53) Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Michigan St 4 3½ (50) Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Texas A&M 4 6½ (54½) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa 3 2 (52) SOUTHERN CAL
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force 2½ 3 (67½) Washington St
SaturdayCamping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame 6½ 3½ (54½) Iowa St
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Penn St 7 7 (59) Memphis
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
LSU 11 13½ (76) Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
Clemson 1½ 2 (63) Ohio State
MondayFirst Responder Bowl
At Dallas
W Kentucky 2 3 (54½) W. Michigan
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
California 6½ 6 (44) Illinois
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Florida 14½ 14½ (55) Virginia
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St 3 4 (63½) Louisville
Tuesday (12/31)Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Arizona St 3 4½ (53½) Florida St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Navy +2½ 2½ (52) Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Utah 6 7 (55) Texas
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech 3 2½ (46½) Kentucky
Wednesday (Jan. 1)Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 8½ 7 (58) Michigan
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Auburn 9½ 7 (53) Minnesota
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia 7½ 5½ (41) Baylor
Thursday (1/2)Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati 6½ 7 (55) Boston College
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee PK 1½ (51½) Indiana
Friday (1/3)Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 8 (59) Nevada
Saturday (1/4)Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Monday (1/6)LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio)
NFLSundayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Tennessee 2½ 4 (45) at HOUSTON
Cleveland 2½ 2½ (45) at CINCINNATI
at MINNESOTA 7 1 (37) Chicago
Indianapolis 1 4 (43) at JACKSONVILLE
at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (48) Atlanta
at DALLAS 14 10½ (44) Washington
New Orleans 11 13 (47½) at CAROLINA
Philadelphia 4 4 (45½) at NY GIANTS
Pittsburgh +2 2½ (38½) at BALTIMORE
at BUFFALO 3½ PK (37) NY Jets
at NEW ENGLAND 15 15½ (45) Miami
Green Bay 10 13 (43) at DETROIT
at KANSAS CITY 7½ 8½ (46) LA Chargers
at LA RAMS 6½ 7 (49) Arizona
San Francisco +1 3 (47) at SEATTLE
at DENVER 4½ 3 (41) Oakland
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 20 10 0 0 40 122 103
Brampton 17 11 1 0 35 111 92
Reading 15 9 4 0 34 98 97
Maine 14 10 0 1 29 83 89
Adirondack 11 13 2 5 29 91 109
Worcester 9 17 1 0 19 77 102
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 21 2 3 0 45 95 57
Florida 17 8 2 2 38 98 77
Greenville 14 14 0 1 29 93 102
Orlando 12 12 4 1 29 77 82
Atlanta 11 15 0 0 22 86 106
Jacksonville 9 13 4 0 22 72 84
Norfolk 9 18 3 0 21 73 107
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 19 6 4 0 42 93 72
Fort Wayne 15 9 4 0 34 106 99
Toledo 15 9 3 0 33 102 84
Wheeling 13 11 4 0 30 88 97
Indy 14 13 0 0 28 88 73
Kalamazoo 9 14 3 0 21 78 107
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 22 5 4 0 48 121 95
Idaho 17 9 3 2 39 89 85
Rapid City 15 11 3 0 33 87 92
Wichita 14 13 5 0 33 94 120
Utah 14 9 4 1 33 94 79
Tulsa 13 16 2 0 28 100 101
Kansas City 11 15 2 0 24 92 97
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.<
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 38 22 7 9 53 130 100
Toronto 38 20 14 4 44 133 122
Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117
Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121
Buffalo 38 17 14 7 41 115 119
Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111
Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123
Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 38 26 7 5 57 137 111
N.Y. Islanders 35 23 9 3 49 105 91
Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106
Pittsburgh 36 21 11 4 46 120 96
Carolina 37 22 13 2 46 124 102
Columbus 37 17 14 6 40 98 106
N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 114 118
New Jersey 36 12 19 5 29 91 128
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 38 24 8 6 54 118 99
Colorado 37 23 11 3 49 134 103
Winnipeg 37 21 14 2 44 113 107
Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97
Nashville 36 18 12 6 42 126 116
Minnesota 38 18 15 5 41 118 126
Chicago 38 15 17 6 36 105 125
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99
Vegas 40 20 14 6 46 122 118
Edmonton 40 20 16 4 44 117 124
Calgary 39 19 15 5 43 104 116
Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115
Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114
San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133
Los Angeles 39 15 20 4 34 99 124
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Monday’s GamesToronto 8, Carolina 6Minnesota 3, Calgary 0Boston 7, Washington 3Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 1Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1Nashville 3, Arizona 2Montreal 6, Winnipeg 2New Jersey 7, Chicago 1St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 1Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2Colorado 7, Vegas 3Tuesday’s GamesNo games scheduledWednesday’s GamesNo games scheduledThursday’s GamesNo games scheduledFriday’s GamesBoston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Los Angeles at San Jose, 9 p.m.
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 20 7 .741 —
Philadelphia 22 10 .688 ½
Toronto 21 9 .700 ½
Brooklyn 16 13 .552 5
New York 7 24 .226 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 22 8 .733 —
Orlando 13 17 .433 9
Charlotte 13 20 .394 10½
Washington 9 20 .310 12½
Atlanta 6 25 .194 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 4 .871 —
Indiana 21 10 .677 6
Chicago 12 20 .375 15½
Detroit 11 20 .355 16
Cleveland 9 21 .300 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 9 .700 —
Dallas 19 10 .655 1½
San Antonio 12 17 .414 8½
Memphis 11 20 .355 10½
New Orleans 8 23 .258 13½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 21 8 .724 —
Utah 18 12 .600 3½
Oklahoma City 15 14 .517 6
Portland 14 17 .452 8
Minnesota 10 19 .345 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 6 .800 —
L.A. Clippers 22 10 .688 3
Sacramento 12 18 .400 12
Phoenix 11 19 .367 13
Golden State 7 24 .226 17½
Monday’s GamesCleveland 121, Atlanta 118Orlando 103, Chicago 95Philadelphia 125, Detroit 109Indiana 120, Toronto 115, OTWashington 121, New York 115Miami 107, Utah 104San Antonio 145, Memphis 115Denver 113, Phoenix 111Houston 113, Sacramento 104New Orleans 102, Portland 94Golden State 113, Minnesota 104Tuesday’s GamesWednesday’s GamesBoston at Toronto, 11 a.m.Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.Houston at Golden State, 4 p.m.L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.New Orleans at Denver, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesWashington at Detroit, 6 p.m.New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesCleveland at Boston, 3 p.m.Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Local
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Will Gowing 711, Rich Tingler 702
Broken Arrow: Park Powell 772, Johnnie Hughes Jr 706, Gary Monnin 725, Lloyd Walker 713, David Dye 724, Charles Proctor 730, Kinnith Booth 729, Brian Filak 724, Andrew Grizzle 706, Tony Hadden 742, Scott Roush 734, Jesse Shoemaker 723, Mike Baskett 718, Rob Benedict 729, Vic Benedict 717, Terry Jones 730, Colby North 738, Chris Shaw 700, Rodney Zweiacher 756
Coffee Creek: Oscar Stevens 720, Mark Ward 704, Glen Martin 717, Gary Pearson 713
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Kendall Bread 656, Lori Schroeder 627, Sue Person 610
Coffee Creek: Dakota Hicks 759-638, Dayna Mabe 645
SENIOR
Andy B’s: Howard King 667, Allen Robinson 619, Julie Long 562, Nell Haynes 533
Broken Arrow: Frank King 666-658, Doug Barr 588-587, Marcia Davis 537, Fran Deken 526, Terry Ferrel 643, Charles Flager 600, Rosie Gibson 508, Charlie Johnson 583, Nanci Johnson 550, Ken Mayer 600-577, Bob McDaniel 563, Katie O’Brien 536, Earnie Owen 572, Bob Roy 558, Harry Sanders 634-632, Clay Caruth 576, Paul Church 632, Jay Douthit 571, Tom Elmore 557, Fred Engquist 576, Erv Floyd 616, Sandy Floyd 567, Grant Kessler 611, Chris Lucas 562, Connie Marshall 577, Pam Marshall 573, Kathy McElhattan 513, John Payne 575, Peggy Reed 501, Lloyd Walker 673, Anthoine Washington 622, Pam Washington 536, Larry Witzel 613