football
NFLAMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343 Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Phila. 6 7 0 .462 297 301
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362
South W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229
Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321
L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Sunday
Denver at Kansas City, noon
Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon
Houston at Tennessee, noon
Miami at N.Y. Giants, noon
Seattle at Carolina, noon
Chicago at Green Bay, noon
New England at Cincinnati, noon
Phila. at Washington, noon
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
Monday
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
High school
DISTRICT 3A-3
MVP: Chase Ricke, Lincoln; Jacob Barrett, Checotah
Offensive Player Of The Year: Mason Peery, Stigler
Defensive Player Of The Year: Connor Johnson, Lincoln
Special Teams Player Of The Year: Keegan Porter, Lincoln
QB: Ray Gholston, Idabel
RB: Cameron Gunville, Seminole; Josh Kaste, Lincoln
WR: Dominic Wallace, Webster; Jaxon Calhoun, Stigler; Brendan Dan, Checotah
OL: Luke Wieck, Seminole; Jordan Overson, Lincoln; Tyler Whitlock, Checotah; Keaton Shaffer, Stigler; Terry Walker, Seminole
TE: Carson Taylor, Seminole
DL: Cole West, Stigler; Ian Klaus, Lincoln; Jay Scott, Seminole
DE: Bobby Morton, Checotah; Lamar Rutherford, Idabel; Aj Larue, Lincoln
LB: Thunder Lena, Seminole; Daegan Angel, Seminole
DB: Zac Harwell, Lincoln; Jackson Winkle, Stigler; Hunter Wurtz, Seminole
Kicker: Angel Llanas, Checotah
Long Snapper: Logan Bennett, Seminole
Comeback Player Of The Year: Messiah Block, Idabel
Coach Of The Year: Waymon Potts
ALL DISTRICT 3A-3
CHECOTAH: Chance Wood
IDABEL: John Wolf, Michael Beard, Alex Gil
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN: Colton Starr, Koi Carney, Ethan Barbee, Austin Lovelle, Cade Bennett
OKMULGEE: Lemval Lott, Deandre Barnett, Micah Wilson, Aaron Morgan
ROLAND: Cole Davis, Cameron Gardener
SEMINOLE: Kieran Marshall, Justin Harrison, Amauyn Conley
DISTRICT 2A-3
2A-3 MVP: Joe Whiteley, Sperry; Easton Davis, Beggs
Offensive Player Of The Year: Cooper Park, Sperry; Dusty Pendergrass, Beggs
Defensive Player Of The Year: Walker Niver, Sperry; Zane Adams, Haskell
Special Teams Player Of The Year: Stormy Weathers, Sperry
Quarterback: Kale Carner, Dewey, Tanner Folsom, Kiefer
Running Back: Bryce Carter, Sperry; Cobly Henley, Dewey
H-Back: Adam Mccartney, Kiefer
Reciever: Kohlby Foster, Sperry
Offensive Lineman: Matt Pierce, Beggs
Tight End: Tyler Arnold, Sperry
Interior Defensive Lineman: Levi Juby, Sperry
Defensive End: Matthew Gilmore, Kiefer
Interior Linebacker: Corey Cartledge, Kiefer; Ines Mendoza, Haskell
Outside Linebacker: Grant Johnson, Dewey; Jaxon Sanders, Haskell
Corner: Devin Warren, Morris
Safety: Jalen Bevan, Kiefer
Kicker/Punter: Easton Roberts, Haskell; Hayden Thornton, Dewey
Coach Of The Year: Robert Park, Sperry
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 17 6 .739 —
Philadelphia 18 7 .720 —
Toronto 16 8 .667 1½
Brooklyn 13 11 .542 4½
New York 5 20 .200 13
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 18 6 .750 —
Orlando 11 13 .458 7
Charlotte 11 16 .407 8½
Washington 7 16 .304 10½
Atlanta 6 19 .240 12½
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 3 .880 —
Indiana 16 9 .640 6
Detroit 10 14 .417 11½
Chicago 9 17 .346 13½
Cleveland 5 19 .208 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Dallas 16 7 .696 —
Houston 16 8 .667 ½
San Antonio 9 14 .391 7
Memphis 8 16 .333 8½
New Orleans 6 19 .240 11
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 14 8 .636 —
Utah 14 11 .560 1½
Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 4
Minnesota 10 14 .417 5
Portland 10 15 .400 5½
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 22 3 .880 —
L.A. Clippers 19 7 .731 3½
Phoenix 11 13 .458 10½
Sacramento 11 13 .458 10½
Golden State 5 21 .192 17½
Thursday
Philadelphia at Boston
Cleveland at San Antonio
Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, late
Portland at Denver, late
Friday
Houston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College: Men
Thursday
EAST
West Virginia 84, Austin Peay 53
MIDWEST
Iowa 84, Iowa St. 68
Wright St. 85, Southern U. 62
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 105, Howard Payne 36
College: Women
Thursday
EAST
Rutgers 78, Southern U. 58
SOUTH
Campbell 65, Bluefield 41
Coastal Carolina 132, Wesleyan College 32
NC A&T 57, UNC-Greensboro 48
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 111, La Verne 56
Hockey
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 20 7 6 46 111 84
Buffalo 16 11 6 38 105 100
Montreal 15 11 6 36 104 105
Tampa Bay 16 11 3 35 108 95
Florida 15 11 5 35 107 104
Toronto 15 13 4 34 104 104
Ottawa 13 17 2 28 86 100
Detroit 8 22 3 19 72 131
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 23 5 5 51 120 95
N.Y. Islanders 21 7 2 44 89 70
Pittsburgh 18 10 4 40 105 85
Carolina 19 11 1 39 103 85
Philadelphia 17 9 5 39 97 88
N.Y. Rangers 15 12 3 33 94 94
Columbus 12 14 5 29 76 94
New Jersey 9 16 5 23 74 111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 19 8 6 44 98 90
Colorado 20 8 3 43 114 85
Winnipeg 19 11 2 40 94 88
Dallas 18 11 3 39 84 76
Minnesota 15 12 5 35 98 106
Nashville 14 11 5 33 101 97
Chicago 12 13 6 30 84 98
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 18 11 4 40 91 80
Edmonton 18 12 4 40 105 105
Calgary 17 12 4 38 91 98
Vegas 16 13 5 37 100 98
Vancouver 15 12 4 34 104 95
San Jose 15 16 2 32 89 114
Anaheim 13 14 4 30 82 92
Los Angeles 12 18 2 26 80 103
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Buffalo 4, Nashville 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1
Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0, OT
Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Vegas 2
Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5
Toronto at Calgary, late
Chicago at Arizona, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Carolina at Vancouver, late
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, late
Friday
Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 8 p.m.
ECHL
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 18 8 0 0 36 110 90
Brampton 15 8 1 0 31 94 71
Reading 13 8 4 0 30 87 87
Adirondack 11 10 2 2 26 72 80
Maine 11 9 0 1 23 69 78
Worcester 6 14 1 0 13 57 85
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 17 2 2 0 36 76 44
Florida 14 7 1 2 31 74 62
Greenville 12 11 0 1 25 79 84
Atlanta 11 10 0 0 22 78 78
Orlando 8 10 4 1 21 50 62
Jacksonville 7 10 4 0 18 58 73
Norfolk 7 15 3 0 17 62 92
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 16 6 2 0 34 73 57
Fort Wayne 15 7 2 0 32 95 83
Toledo 13 8 2 0 28 90 73
Wheeling 10 10 4 0 24 76 90
Indy 11 12 0 0 22 74 60
Kalamazoo 7 11 3 0 17 63 86
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 17 4 3 0 37 89 71
Rapid City 15 7 3 0 33 80 75
Idaho 12 9 3 2 29 71 76
Wichita 11 9 5 0 27 73 93
Utah 9 8 4 1 23 71 70
Kansas City 10 11 2 0 22 76 72
Tulsa 9 14 2 0 20 78 83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Thursday
Indy 4, Toledo 3, OT
Friday
Allen at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Brampton at Reading, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Utah, 8:10 p.m.
Golf
Local
SAPULPA Senior Scramble
1. Joe Widener, Jeremy Widener, Bo Collier, Keith Bacon, Doyle Williams 59
2. Wayne Johnson, Craig Crowder, Billy Green, David McCurdy, Garner Pewewardy 59
3. Jim Ellis, Bob Warner, Leon Pritchard, Mark Nelson, Jay Orr 60
4. Harry Bailey, Coy Stewart, Paul Pearcy, Bob Phillipe 61
5. Mike Hill, Tom Henderson, Rob Jones, Earl Hall, Ken Rentz 62
6. Ton y Tobias, Lloyd Skinner, Bob Hunt, Bob Henshaw 63
7. Marc Dale, Bud Musser, Zeke Zuniga, Stella Zuniga 64
8. Steve Carlile, Ron Taber, Jerry Bennett, Dean Wiehl 65
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 72.
CEDAR RIDGE: Pat Shannon, 79, shot 76.
MEADOWBROOK: Ron Anderson, 86, shot 80.
SWIMMING
High school: Girls
Dual scores
Jenks 202, Bartlesville 73; Union 146, Muskogee 80; Jenks 190, Union 89; Jenks 217, Muskogee 51; Union 140, Bartlesville 102; Bartlesville 127, Muskogee 80.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Jenks (Vann, Smith, Rau, Fenton), 1:55.51. 200 freestyle: Vargas, Jenks, 2:03.87. 200 individual medley: Posey, Union, 2:18.07. 50 free: Perry, Bartlesville, 24.79. 100 butterfly: Perry, Bartlesville, 58.86. 100 free: Pangburn, Jenks, 57.69. 500 free: Fenton, Jenks, 5:23.48. 200 free relay: Jenks (Jones, Eaton, Moss, Pangburn), 1:48.04. 50 backstroke: McMahon, Union, 1:01.78. 100 breaststroke: Fenton, jenks, 1:10.55. 400 free relay: Jenks (Rau, Pangburn, Jones, Fenton), 3:56.21.
High school: Boys
Dual scores
Jenks 220, Muskogee 6; Jenks 184, Bartlesville 100; Bartlesville 142, Union 137; Jenks 180, Union 100; Union 194, Muskogee 10; Bartlesville 202, Muskogee 8.
Event winners
200 medley relay: Jenks (Stucky, Wolmarans, Widney, Bick), 1:38.80. 200 free: Sibley, Union, 1:47.49. 200 IM: Stucky, Jenks, 2:00.27. 50 free: Sung, Jenks, 22.89. 100 fly: Truong, Jenks, 52.80. 100 free: Sung, Jenks, 49.25. 500 free: Bick, Jenks, 4:58.82. 200 free relay: Jenks (Widney, Sung, Mendoza, Truong), 1:32.12. 100 back: Stucky, Jenks, 54.30. 100 breast: VonHartitzsch, Union, 1:00.74. 400 free relay: Jenks (Bick, Sung, Stucky, Truong), 3:20.79.
Latest Line
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Houston
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) New Orleans
Indiana 6 (222½) at ATLANTA
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
LA Clippers 5 (230) at MINNESOTA
at CHICAGO 6½ (214) Charlotte
at SACRAMENTO 8 (207) New York
at UTAH 11½ (210½) Golden St.
College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 17 Nebraska
at CREIGHTON 18 Ut Rio Grande Valley
Colorado 4½ at COLORADO ST
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Navy 10 10 (40½) Army
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo 7 6½ (57½) Charlotte
Frisco Bowl
Utah St 8 7 (65) Kent St
Celebration Bowl
NC A&T PK 3 (51½) Alcorn State
New Mexico Bowl
San Diego St 6½ 3½ (41½) C. Mich.
Cure Bowl
Georgia Southern 9½ 4½ (61) Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
SMU PK 3½ (70½) at FAU
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas St 4½ 2½ (63) FIU
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington 3 3½ (50) Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian St 21½ 17 (48) UAB
Gasparilla Bowl
UCF 16½ 17½ (61½) Marshall
Hawaii Bowl
BYU PK 1½ (64) at HAWAII
Independence Bowl
Miami 10½ 6 (50½) at LA. TECH
Quick Lane Bowl
Pittsburgh 9½ 11½ (49) E. Michigan
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Tampa Bay 5 3½ (46) at DETROIT
Philadelphia 5½ 4 (39) at WASHINGTON
at GREEN BAY 5½ 4 (40½) Chicago
New England 10½ 9½ (41½) at CINCINNATI
at TENNESSEE 3 3 (51) Houston
Seattle 6 6½ (49) at CAROLINA
at KANSAS CITY 11 10 (45) Denver
at NY GIANTS 3 3½ (46½) Miami
at PITTSBURGH +1 1½ (35½) Buffalo
at OAKLAND 4 6½ (45½) Jacksonville
Cleveland 2½ 3 (49) at ARIZONA
at SAN FRAN 11½ 10½ (48) Atlanta
LA Rams +2½ 1½ (49) at DALLAS
Minnesota 3 2 (45½) at LA CHARGERS
Monday
at NEW ORLEANS 7½ 9 (47) Indianapolis
Home team in CAPS
BASKETBALL SUMMARY WEB
Scores
Boys
Velma-Alma Comet Classic
Amber-Pocasset 82, Paoli 16
Vinita Invitational
Broken Arrow 73, Vinita 29
Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic
Buffalo 60, Waynoka 38
Garber Tournament
Burlington 43, Mulhall 28
Vinita Invitational
Cascia Hall 67, Jay 43
Cashion 84, Geary 27
Haskell Tournament
Catoosa 74, Salina 41
Vinita Big Dawg Shootout
Central 107, Vinita JV 28
Haskell Tournament
Checotah 64, Berryhill 63
Choctaw 91, Kingston 52
Veterans Arena Invitational
Collinsville 77, Northwest Arkansas Hornets 26
Harrah Panther Classic
El Reno 64, Stillwater 54
Next Era Energy Resources Tournament
Garber 92, Alva JV 23
Adair Invitational
Gravette, Ark. 44, Chouteau-Mazie 23
Harrah 72, OKC Marshall 70
J.T. Dixon Tournament
Haskell 89, Okay 53
Prague Tournament
Holland Hall 70, Edmond Deer Creek JV 25
Immanuel Lutheran at Eagle Point
Tahlequah Invitational
Jenks 66, Sallisaw 42
Velma-Alma Comet Classic
Konawa 62, Sterling 46
Adair Invitational
Locust Grove 64, Dewey 51
Veterans Arena Invitational
Memorial 66, HFC Warriors 56
Garber Tournament
Okarche 34, Ripley 30
Ty Hewitt Invitational
Oklahoma Union 80, Oologah-Talala 72
Preston Tournament
Rejoice Christian 84, Preston JV 30
Veterans Arena Invitational
Sand Springs 64, Wichita Defenders 48
Bishop Kelley Invitational
Sapulpa 75, McLain 54
Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic
Seiling 76, Cherokee JV 28
Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic
South Central HS, Coldwater, Kan. 76, Freedom 11
Harrah Panther Classic
Star Spencer 64, Mount St. Mary 57
Tahlequah Invitational
Tahlequah 41, Bartlesville 36
Durant Lion Classic
Union 61, Hugo 57
Velma-Alma Comet Classic
Velma-Alma 59, Marlow JV 15
Jerry Oquin Tournament
Verdigris 58, Stilwell 47
Haskell Tournament
Wagoner 56, Keys 42
Velma-Alma Comet Classic
Walters 55, Waurika 46
Weleetka at Wilson-Henryetta
Durant Lion Classic
Westmoore 50, McKinney North, Texas 48
Girls
Bishop Kelley Invitational
Ada 62, Claremore 31
Velma-Alma Comet Classic
Amber-Pocasset 63, Paoli 18
Okemah Tournament
Beggs 40, Bristow 38
J.T. Dixon Tournament
Berryhill 48, Haskell 44
Bishop Kelley Invitational
Bishop Kelley 42, Shawnee 40
Vinita Big Dawg Shootout
Broken Arrow 54, Cascia Hall 44
Caney Valley 47, Barnsdall 28
Cashion 64, Mulhall 23
Haskell Tournament
Checotah 60, Catoosa 35
Colcord Tournament
Colcord 50, Lifeway, Ark. 46
Adair Invitational
Dewey 52, Chouteau-Mazie 39
Inola Tournament
Fort Gibson 55, Coweta 37
Garber Tournament
Garber 67, Geary 18
Colcord Tournament
Gentry, Ark. 66, Westville 32
Vinita Big Dawg Shootout
Grove 66, Miami 21
Okemah Tournament
Hilldale 71, Wewoka 51
Prague Tournament
Holland Hall 79, OKC Marshall 23
Immanuel Lutheran at Eagle Point
Bishop Kelley Invitational
Jenks 53, Memorial 25
Haskell Tournament
Keys 63, Salina 16
Vinita Big Dawg Shootout
Lincoln Christian 49, Jay 43
Adair Invitational
Locust Grove 77, Gravette, Ark. 66
Durant Lion Classic
McKinney North, Texas 51, Hugo 45
Garber Tournament
Okarche 72, Alva JV 28
Haskell Tournament
Okay 37, Wagoner 31
Pawhuska 44, Liberty 38
Durant Lion Classic
Piedmont 69, Hale 28
Ripley 52, Burlington 50
Bishiop Kelley Invitational
Sand Springs 57, Edison 40
Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic
Seiling 67, Buffalo JV 10
Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic
South Barber, Kan. 47, Cherokee 33
Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic
South Central HS, Coldwater, Kan. 42, Buffalo 25
Durant Lion Classic
Springdale, Ark. 53, Durant 48
Velma-Alma Comet Classic
Sterling 34, Walters 32
Velma-Alma Comet Classic
Velma-Alma 52, Comanche 35
Jerry Oquin Tournament
Victory Christian 33, Verdigris 24
Vinita Big Dawg Shootout
Vinita 62, Tah. Sequoyah JV 38
Velma-Alma Comet Classic
Waurika 35, Konawa 33
Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic
Waynoka 42, Freedom 28
Weleetka at Wilson-Henryetta
Durant Lion Classic
Westmoore 60, Alma 36
Summaries
Boys
Collinsville 77, Northwest Arkansas Hornets 26
Collinsville 25 23 20 9 — 77
Northwest Arkansas Hornets 11 6 1 8 — 26
Collinsville: Ethan Cole 21, Gaige Longshore 11, Jackson 10, Brandon Morgan 6, Gage Tacker 6, Cody Blair 5, Caden Bouy 4, Chayse Schlomann 4, Christian Walden 3, Corey Dees 3, Blake Mathes 2, Hammond 2
Northwest Arkansas Hornets: Kirkman 11, N. Kirkman 5, Weaver 3, Altemeier 3, Stettmeier 2
El Reno 64, Stillwater 54
El Reno 18 8 18 20 — 64
Stillwater 15 17 14 8 — 54
El Reno: Moore 19, Nicholson 18, Gilliland 6, Bigfoot 5, Havern 5, Black 4, Romannose 3, Hunt 2, Robertson 2
Stillwater: Smithton 14, Barth 11, Gosney 10, Holley 8, Reese 6, Holliday 3, Bratton 2
Gravette, Ark. 44, Chouteau-Mazie 23
Gravette, Ark. 17 9 10 8 — 44
Chouteau-Mazie 9 1 8 5 — 23
Gravette, Ark.: Sisemore 12, Bates 11, Carver 7, Donald 5, Hunt 3, Wilkins 2, Furlow 2, Duke 1, Trembley 1
Chouteau-Mazie: Daniel Chupp 8, Cole Grossman 6, Tie 5, Hayden Stutzman 3, Jalen Miller 1
Haskell 89, Okay 53
Okay 17 12 12 12 — 53
Haskell 23 30 22 14 — 89
Okay: Aaron Perkins 22, Mitchell Richardson 13, Joe Morrison 8, Elijah Lapham 5, Carson Randell 3, Jacob Perry 2
Haskell: Junior Dixon 16, DeAndre Lang 16, Zane Adams 15, Bradley Ward 11, Jakoby Gouldsby 8, Blake Anderson 7, Brannon Westmoreland 6, Lane Mann 4, William Mason 2, Dee Clark 2, Zayne Adams 0
Holland Hall 70, Edmond Deer Creek JV 25
Holland Hall 21 14 21 14 — 70
Edmond Deer Creek JV 2 9 7 7 — 25
Holland Hall: Davis 22, Eaton 14, Roush 11, Mullendore 8, Fox 8, Cook 4, Andrew 3, Gouldsby 2
Edmond Deer Creek JV: Laskie 6, Cunningham 4, Bentley 4, Means 3, Wilson 3, White 3, Jones 2
Jenks 66, Sallisaw 42
Sallisaw 9 11 7 15 — 42
Jenks 21 20 16 9 — 66
Sallisaw: Mings 15, Macon 12, McDonald 6, Alexander 4, Brown 3, Kilpatrick 1, Horn 1
Jenks: Ike Houston 15, Chase Martin 11, Anfernee Nelson 10, Jordan Becknell 8, Braxton Scott 6, Noah Borchers 4, Trendon Tisdale 3, Peter Lymberopoulos 3, Cain Smith 2, Cooper 2, Benjamin Averitt 2, Nelson 0
Memorial 66, HFC Warriors 56
HFC Warriors 8 12 18 18 — 56
Memorial 15 13 6 32 — 66
HFC Warriors: Davis 32, Dobbins 6, Montgomery 6, Dobbins 5, Schrader 5, Hill 2
Memorial: Provitt 19, Key 18, Frierson 10, Tucker 6, Fortenberry 6, Rollerson 3, Pratt 3, Finch 1
Sand Springs 64, Wichita Defenders 48
Sand Springs 21 16 8 19 — 64
Wichita Defenders 11 14 12 11 — 48
Sand Springs: Marlo Fox 17, Josh Minney 12, Daren Hawkins 12, Jaeden Hurd 8, Davon Richardson 8, Cason Savage 5, Ethan Oakley 2
Wichita Defenders: Walters 19, Ammons 10, Brown 8, Addison 5, Packley 2, Cobley 2, Beougher 2
Tahlequah 41, Bartlesville 36
Bartlesville 9 10 5 12 — 36
Tahlequah 5 11 12 13 — 41
Bartlesville: Cole Hicks 16, Shane Simpson 9, Adam Nakvinda 5, Caleb Perry 2, Ward 2, Gage Keaton 2
Tahlequah: Jones 17, Christian 8, McAlvain 7, Leathers 5, Joice 2, Armstrong 2
Union 61, Hugo 57
Hugo 18 17 8 14 — 57
Union 16 15 16 14 — 61
Hugo: Jackson 23, W.King 10, Akins 10, Shanklin 7, Brown 4, Johnson 2, A.King 1, King 0
Union: Micah Lovett 14, AJ Reed 13, Nehemiah Boykins 12, Trent Pierce 8, RJ Forney 8, Mason Mecke 2, Jediah Jones 2, Seth Chargois 2
Girls
Ada 62, Claremore 31
Ada 27 12 16 7 — 62
Claremore 8 11 9 3 — 31
Ada: Owens 20, Havens 17, Wofford 14, Hamilton 5, Frizell 4, Stevenson 2, Wafford 0
Claremore: Grant 10, Hardage 6, Grace Bump 4, Jones 4, Ohman 3, Dennis 3, Ella Claborn 2
Berryhill 48, Haskell 44
Berryhill 14 15 10 9 — 48
Haskell 16 11 8 9 — 44
Berryhill: Brooke Hutchings 19, Gracie Alexander 12, Callie Scott 7, Mia Fugate 6, Mackenzie Duncan 4
Haskell: Sydnie Roberts 16, Baylee Garner 9, Sherri Mason 8, Chassi Dowdy 7, Lynzi Kelley 2, Elise Bowman 2
Bishop Kelley 42, Shawnee 40
Shawnee 10 9 10 11 — 40
Bishop Kelley 5 13 18 6 — 42
Shawnee: Megenee 21, Ramirez 9, Edwards 3, Thomas 3, Martinez 2, Napier 2
Bishop Kelley: Avedon 15, Cyr 13, Niver 11, Ames 2, Miles 1
Broken Arrow 54, Cascia Hall 44
Cascia Hall 10 7 12 15 — 44
Broken Arrow 18 17 12 7 — 54
Cascia Hall: Kate Dreyer 14, Maryn Rodgers 12, Landry Hill 6, Megan Lobato 4, Clara Stephens 3, Claire Woodard 3, Gammill 2
Broken Arrow: Taleyah Jones 13, Jada Hytche 13, Makayla Adams 9, April Duff 7, Tea Myers 6, Hannah Duin 4, Kelsey Duffey 2
Caney Valley 47, Barnsdall 28
Caney Valley 14 10 13 10 — 47
Barnsdall 12 4 2 10 — 28
Caney Valley: Hanna Jones 19, LeiLani Whitworth 9, Paige Urquhart 6, Sammi Gilbreath 5, Makayla Whittle 3, Anna Young 3, Jill Emery 2
Barnsdall: Mackey 8, LeFlore 4, Rasberry 4, Easley 4, Tarwater 4, Patrick 2, Baker 1, Marshall 1
Colcord 50, Lifeway, Ark. 46
Lifeway, Ark. 11 9 13 13 — 46
Colcord 2 13 26 9 — 50
Lifeway, Ark.: Scenter 17, Moseley 17, Moseley 6, Lindsay 4, Fulcher 2, Moleley 0
Colcord: Warren 26, Butts 8, Phan 6, Crittenden 4, Hamilton 2, Kirby 2, Snell 2
Dewey 52, Chouteau-Mazie 39
Dewey 10 21 5 16 — 52
Chouteau-Mazie 11 8 12 8 — 39
Dewey: Cheya 21, Jayme 14, Addison 8, Gabby 6, Kelly 2, Braley 1
Chouteau-Mazie: Loribeth Miller 14, Danielle Sawyer 11, Pierce 8, Owen 2, Schencks 2, Van Horn 2
Fort Gibson 55, Coweta 37
Coweta 11 5 14 7 — 37
Fort Gibson 10 16 13 16 — 55
Coweta: Allyson Mercer 11, L.Mercer 9, Linda Brice 9, Madison Wheat 8
Fort Gibson: Zoey Whiteley 12, Reese Webb 10, Emma Wafford 9, Mallory Baker 8, Baylee London 8, Sydney Taylor 6, Kynzi London 2
Gentry, Ark. 66, Westville 32
Westville 9 4 7 12 — 32
Gentry, Ark. 24 18 19 5 — 66
Westville: Courtney McCollum 7, Karlee Sellers 5, Yari Paine 5, Madison Nanning 4, Timber Snyder 3, Josie Wilkie 2, Zoe Groons 2, Lorne Wilkie 2, Bailey Ross 2
Gentry, Ark.: Tolond 16, Reding 11, Nix 10, Wilnoth 10, Ownes 10, Fowler 3, Little 3, Elllis 2, Welch 1
Grove 66, Miami 21
Grove 15 15 22 14 — 66
Miami 11 8 2 0 — 21
Grove: Mikalle Pair 17, Rory Geer 14, Elizabeth Cash 12, Megan Gibbs 7, Baylee Gregg 7, Kolby Boyett 4, Anna Bacon 3, Dawn Blake 2
Miami: Cali Mercer 6, Hopping 5, Aspen 5, Maddie Arnold 4, Kylie Jinks 1
Holland Hall 79, OKC Marshall 23
OKC Marshall 4 4 6 9 — 23
Holland Hall 15 22 23 19 — 79
OKC Marshall: Gerrta 6, Vaught 4, Thompson 3, Turner 3, Smith 2, Henry 2
Holland Hall: Joci Lake 15, Elise Hill 14, Kalayia Johnson 13, Tyia Treleaven 7, Johnna Orange 7, Ava Greer 7, Lily Collum 6, Carrington Jones-Jackson 6, Miranda Davis 4
Jenks 53, Memorial 25
Memorial 2 8 7 8 — 25
Jenks 13 6 14 20 — 53
Memorial: Chiovari Palmore 12, Nakya Blakley 4, Ma’Kayla Blakley 4, Tori Smith 3, Kaayliah Ruble 2
Jenks: Sydney Ellis 26, Kiara Brown 7, Avery Franklin 7, Trinity Jackson 7, Aeschleman 3, Leanne Morris 3
Keys 63, Salina 16
Salina 4 3 9 0 — 16
Keys 15 24 13 11 — 63
Salina: Hughes 3, Carter 3, Chitwood 3, Hope 3, Leach 2, Six 2
Keys: Eubanks 27, Hammons 11, Ashlyn Berry 10, Stilwell 4, Scott 3, Winkler 2, K.Berry 2, Ward 2, Al. Randomski 2
Lincoln Christian 49, Jay 43
Lincoln Christian 18 13 7 11 — 49
Jay 4 12 11 16 — 43
Lincoln Christian: Bruegguman 17, Gleason 8, Murphy 8, Roberts 8, Clayton 4, Ricke 2, A. Smith 2
Jay: Foreman 15, Kirby 9, King 6, Farley 5, Lawerence 4, Brantley 4
Pawhuska 44, Liberty 38
Pawhuska 7 12 17 8 — 44
Liberty 11 12 5 10 — 38
Pawhuska: Reynolds 12, Soliano 10, M. Curry 7, T. Curry 7, Nelson 4, Bute 3, Laird 2
Liberty: Moore 14, Jaida Cargil 11, Lia Estrada 6, Ashtyn Boone 5, Johnson 2, Delilah Johnson 0
Piedmont 69, Hale 28
Piedmont 25 12 23 9 — 69
Hale 8 4 8 8 — 28
Piedmont: Anderson 18, D.Crawford 14, Harmon 10, Attalla 7, Peyton 6, Raymer 4, J.Crawford 4, Blanchard 3, Edwards 2, Tillman 1, Crawford 0
Hale: V. James 8, M. Smith 8, A. Johnson 6, T. Meals 4, Quinci Edwards 2
Sand Springs 57, Edison 40
Edison 11 10 7 12 — 40
Sand Springs 9 16 11 21 — 57
Edison: Mariah Smith 12, Destiny Smith 8, Taniya Tease 7, Leona Williams 4, Myia Malone 3, Makenzie Davis 2, Sarah Porras 2, Asamy’a Crosslen 2
Sand Springs: Journey Armstead 24, Hailey Jackson 9, Madison Burris 8, Raegan Padilla 7, Mikah Hampton 4, Darrian Jordan 2, Haden Brown 2, Sophia Regalado 1
Vinita 62, Tah. Sequoyah JV 38
Tah. Sequoyah JV 8 13 5 12 — 38
Vinita 19 18 20 5 — 62
Tah. Sequoyah JV: Jones 10, Daugherty 8, Springwater 7, Marshall 5, C. Soap 3, Hair 2
Vinita: Roach 19, Speer 12, Shepard 10, Garrett 8, Bennett 6, Daggs 4, Bandy 1, Backus 1, Chaney 1, Shephard 0