football

NFLAMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168

Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343 Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North W L T Pct PF PA

x-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242

Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291

Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366

Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261

L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Phila. 6 7 0 .462 297 301

Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310

N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362

South W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381

Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270

Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229

Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321

L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262

Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday

Denver at Kansas City, noon

Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon

Houston at Tennessee, noon

Miami at N.Y. Giants, noon

Seattle at Carolina, noon

Chicago at Green Bay, noon

New England at Cincinnati, noon

Phila. at Washington, noon

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

Monday

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

High school

DISTRICT 3A-3

MVP: Chase Ricke, Lincoln; Jacob Barrett, Checotah

Offensive Player Of The Year: Mason Peery, Stigler

Defensive Player Of The Year: Connor Johnson, Lincoln

Special Teams Player Of The Year: Keegan Porter, Lincoln

QB: Ray Gholston, Idabel

RB: Cameron Gunville, Seminole; Josh Kaste, Lincoln

WR: Dominic Wallace, Webster; Jaxon Calhoun, Stigler; Brendan Dan, Checotah

OL: Luke Wieck, Seminole; Jordan Overson, Lincoln; Tyler Whitlock, Checotah; Keaton Shaffer, Stigler; Terry Walker, Seminole

TE: Carson Taylor, Seminole

DL: Cole West, Stigler; Ian Klaus, Lincoln; Jay Scott, Seminole

DE: Bobby Morton, Checotah; Lamar Rutherford, Idabel; Aj Larue, Lincoln

LB: Thunder Lena, Seminole; Daegan Angel, Seminole

DB: Zac Harwell, Lincoln; Jackson Winkle, Stigler; Hunter Wurtz, Seminole

Kicker: Angel Llanas, Checotah

Long Snapper: Logan Bennett, Seminole

Comeback Player Of The Year: Messiah Block, Idabel

Coach Of The Year: Waymon Potts

ALL DISTRICT 3A-3

CHECOTAH: Chance Wood

IDABEL: John Wolf, Michael Beard, Alex Gil

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN: Colton Starr, Koi Carney, Ethan Barbee, Austin Lovelle, Cade Bennett

OKMULGEE: Lemval Lott, Deandre Barnett, Micah Wilson, Aaron Morgan

ROLAND: Cole Davis, Cameron Gardener

SEMINOLE: Kieran Marshall, Justin Harrison, Amauyn Conley

DISTRICT 2A-3

2A-3 MVP: Joe Whiteley, Sperry; Easton Davis, Beggs

Offensive Player Of The Year: Cooper Park, Sperry; Dusty Pendergrass, Beggs

Defensive Player Of The Year: Walker Niver, Sperry; Zane Adams, Haskell

Special Teams Player Of The Year: Stormy Weathers, Sperry

Quarterback: Kale Carner, Dewey, Tanner Folsom, Kiefer

Running Back: Bryce Carter, Sperry; Cobly Henley, Dewey

H-Back: Adam Mccartney, Kiefer

Reciever: Kohlby Foster, Sperry

Offensive Lineman: Matt Pierce, Beggs

Tight End: Tyler Arnold, Sperry

Interior Defensive Lineman: Levi Juby, Sperry

Defensive End: Matthew Gilmore, Kiefer

Interior Linebacker: Corey Cartledge, Kiefer; Ines Mendoza, Haskell

Outside Linebacker: Grant Johnson, Dewey; Jaxon Sanders, Haskell

Corner: Devin Warren, Morris

Safety: Jalen Bevan, Kiefer

Kicker/Punter: Easton Roberts, Haskell; Hayden Thornton, Dewey

Coach Of The Year: Robert Park, Sperry

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Boston 17 6 .739 —

Philadelphia 18 7 .720 —

Toronto 16 8 .667 1½

Brooklyn 13 11 .542 4½

New York 5 20 .200 13

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 18 6 .750 —

Orlando 11 13 .458 7

Charlotte 11 16 .407 8½

Washington 7 16 .304 10½

Atlanta 6 19 .240 12½

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 22 3 .880 —

Indiana 16 9 .640 6

Detroit 10 14 .417 11½

Chicago 9 17 .346 13½

Cleveland 5 19 .208 16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Dallas 16 7 .696 —

Houston 16 8 .667 ½

San Antonio 9 14 .391 7

Memphis 8 16 .333 8½

New Orleans 6 19 .240 11

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 14 8 .636 —

Utah 14 11 .560 1½

Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 4

Minnesota 10 14 .417 5

Portland 10 15 .400 5½

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 22 3 .880 —

L.A. Clippers 19 7 .731 3½

Phoenix 11 13 .458 10½

Sacramento 11 13 .458 10½

Golden State 5 21 .192 17½

Thursday

Philadelphia at Boston

Cleveland at San Antonio

Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, late

Portland at Denver, late

Friday

Houston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College: Men

Thursday

EAST

West Virginia 84, Austin Peay 53

MIDWEST

Iowa 84, Iowa St. 68

Wright St. 85, Southern U. 62

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 105, Howard Payne 36

College: Women

Thursday

EAST

Rutgers 78, Southern U. 58

SOUTH

Campbell 65, Bluefield 41

Coastal Carolina 132, Wesleyan College 32

NC A&T 57, UNC-Greensboro 48

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 111, La Verne 56

Hockey

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 20 7 6 46 111 84

Buffalo 16 11 6 38 105 100

Montreal 15 11 6 36 104 105

Tampa Bay 16 11 3 35 108 95

Florida 15 11 5 35 107 104

Toronto 15 13 4 34 104 104

Ottawa 13 17 2 28 86 100

Detroit 8 22 3 19 72 131

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 23 5 5 51 120 95

N.Y. Islanders 21 7 2 44 89 70

Pittsburgh 18 10 4 40 105 85

Carolina 19 11 1 39 103 85

Philadelphia 17 9 5 39 97 88

N.Y. Rangers 15 12 3 33 94 94

Columbus 12 14 5 29 76 94

New Jersey 9 16 5 23 74 111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 19 8 6 44 98 90

Colorado 20 8 3 43 114 85

Winnipeg 19 11 2 40 94 88

Dallas 18 11 3 39 84 76

Minnesota 15 12 5 35 98 106

Nashville 14 11 5 33 101 97

Chicago 12 13 6 30 84 98

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 18 11 4 40 91 80

Edmonton 18 12 4 40 105 105

Calgary 17 12 4 38 91 98

Vegas 16 13 5 37 100 98

Vancouver 15 12 4 34 104 95

San Jose 15 16 2 32 89 114

Anaheim 13 14 4 30 82 92

Los Angeles 12 18 2 26 80 103

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0, OT

Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Vegas 2

Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5

Toronto at Calgary, late

Chicago at Arizona, late

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

Carolina at Vancouver, late

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, late

Friday

Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 8 p.m.

ECHL

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 18 8 0 0 36 110 90

Brampton 15 8 1 0 31 94 71

Reading 13 8 4 0 30 87 87

Adirondack 11 10 2 2 26 72 80

Maine 11 9 0 1 23 69 78

Worcester 6 14 1 0 13 57 85

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 17 2 2 0 36 76 44

Florida 14 7 1 2 31 74 62

Greenville 12 11 0 1 25 79 84

Atlanta 11 10 0 0 22 78 78

Orlando 8 10 4 1 21 50 62

Jacksonville 7 10 4 0 18 58 73

Norfolk 7 15 3 0 17 62 92

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 16 6 2 0 34 73 57

Fort Wayne 15 7 2 0 32 95 83

Toledo 13 8 2 0 28 90 73

Wheeling 10 10 4 0 24 76 90

Indy 11 12 0 0 22 74 60

Kalamazoo 7 11 3 0 17 63 86

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 17 4 3 0 37 89 71

Rapid City 15 7 3 0 33 80 75

Idaho 12 9 3 2 29 71 76

Wichita 11 9 5 0 27 73 93

Utah 9 8 4 1 23 71 70

Kansas City 10 11 2 0 22 76 72

Tulsa 9 14 2 0 20 78 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday

Indy 4, Toledo 3, OT

Friday

Allen at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 8:10 p.m.

Golf

Local

SAPULPA Senior Scramble

1. Joe Widener, Jeremy Widener, Bo Collier, Keith Bacon, Doyle Williams 59

2. Wayne Johnson, Craig Crowder, Billy Green, David McCurdy, Garner Pewewardy 59

3. Jim Ellis, Bob Warner, Leon Pritchard, Mark Nelson, Jay Orr 60

4. Harry Bailey, Coy Stewart, Paul Pearcy, Bob Phillipe 61

5. Mike Hill, Tom Henderson, Rob Jones, Earl Hall, Ken Rentz 62

6. Ton y Tobias, Lloyd Skinner, Bob Hunt, Bob Henshaw 63

7. Marc Dale, Bud Musser, Zeke Zuniga, Stella Zuniga 64

8. Steve Carlile, Ron Taber, Jerry Bennett, Dean Wiehl 65

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 72.

CEDAR RIDGE: Pat Shannon, 79, shot 76.

MEADOWBROOK: Ron Anderson, 86, shot 80.

SWIMMING

High school: Girls

Dual scores

Jenks 202, Bartlesville 73; Union 146, Muskogee 80; Jenks 190, Union 89; Jenks 217, Muskogee 51; Union 140, Bartlesville 102; Bartlesville 127, Muskogee 80.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Jenks (Vann, Smith, Rau, Fenton), 1:55.51. 200 freestyle: Vargas, Jenks, 2:03.87. 200 individual medley: Posey, Union, 2:18.07. 50 free: Perry, Bartlesville, 24.79. 100 butterfly: Perry, Bartlesville, 58.86. 100 free: Pangburn, Jenks, 57.69. 500 free: Fenton, Jenks, 5:23.48. 200 free relay: Jenks (Jones, Eaton, Moss, Pangburn), 1:48.04. 50 backstroke: McMahon, Union, 1:01.78. 100 breaststroke: Fenton, jenks, 1:10.55. 400 free relay: Jenks (Rau, Pangburn, Jones, Fenton), 3:56.21.

High school: Boys

Dual scores

Jenks 220, Muskogee 6; Jenks 184, Bartlesville 100; Bartlesville 142, Union 137; Jenks 180, Union 100; Union 194, Muskogee 10; Bartlesville 202, Muskogee 8.

Event winners

200 medley relay: Jenks (Stucky, Wolmarans, Widney, Bick), 1:38.80. 200 free: Sibley, Union, 1:47.49. 200 IM: Stucky, Jenks, 2:00.27. 50 free: Sung, Jenks, 22.89. 100 fly: Truong, Jenks, 52.80. 100 free: Sung, Jenks, 49.25. 500 free: Bick, Jenks, 4:58.82. 200 free relay: Jenks (Widney, Sung, Mendoza, Truong), 1:32.12. 100 back: Stucky, Jenks, 54.30. 100 breast: VonHartitzsch, Union, 1:00.74. 400 free relay: Jenks (Bick, Sung, Stucky, Truong), 3:20.79.

Latest Line

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Houston

at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) New Orleans

Indiana 6 (222½) at ATLANTA

at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Milwaukee

at MIAMI OFF (OFF) LA Lakers

LA Clippers 5 (230) at MINNESOTA

at CHICAGO 6½ (214) Charlotte

at SACRAMENTO 8 (207) New York

at UTAH 11½ (210½) Golden St.

College Basketball

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at INDIANA 17 Nebraska

at CREIGHTON 18 Ut Rio Grande Valley

Colorado 4½ at COLORADO ST

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Navy 10 10 (40½) Army

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo 7 6½ (57½) Charlotte

Frisco Bowl

Utah St 8 7 (65) Kent St

Celebration Bowl

NC A&T PK 3 (51½) Alcorn State

New Mexico Bowl

San Diego St 6½ 3½ (41½) C. Mich.

Cure Bowl

Georgia Southern 9½ 4½ (61) Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl

SMU PK 3½ (70½) at FAU

Camellia Bowl

Arkansas St 4½ 2½ (63) FIU

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 3 3½ (50) Boise St

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian St 21½ 17 (48) UAB

Gasparilla Bowl

UCF 16½ 17½ (61½) Marshall

Hawaii Bowl

BYU PK 1½ (64) at HAWAII

Independence Bowl

Miami 10½ 6 (50½) at LA. TECH

Quick Lane Bowl

Pittsburgh 9½ 11½ (49) E. Michigan

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Tampa Bay 5 3½ (46) at DETROIT

Philadelphia 5½ 4 (39) at WASHINGTON

at GREEN BAY 5½ 4 (40½) Chicago

New England 10½ 9½ (41½) at CINCINNATI

at TENNESSEE 3 3 (51) Houston

Seattle 6 6½ (49) at CAROLINA

at KANSAS CITY 11 10 (45) Denver

at NY GIANTS 3 3½ (46½) Miami

at PITTSBURGH +1 1½ (35½) Buffalo

at OAKLAND 4 6½ (45½) Jacksonville

Cleveland 2½ 3 (49) at ARIZONA

at SAN FRAN 11½ 10½ (48) Atlanta

LA Rams +2½ 1½ (49) at DALLAS

Minnesota 3 2 (45½) at LA CHARGERS

Monday

at NEW ORLEANS 7½ 9 (47) Indianapolis

Home team in CAPS

BASKETBALL SUMMARY WEB

Scores

Boys

Velma-Alma Comet Classic

Amber-Pocasset 82, Paoli 16

Vinita Invitational

Broken Arrow 73, Vinita 29

Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic

Buffalo 60, Waynoka 38

Garber Tournament

Burlington 43, Mulhall 28

Vinita Invitational

Cascia Hall 67, Jay 43

Cashion 84, Geary 27

Haskell Tournament

Catoosa 74, Salina 41

Vinita Big Dawg Shootout

Central 107, Vinita JV 28

Haskell Tournament

Checotah 64, Berryhill 63

Choctaw 91, Kingston 52

Veterans Arena Invitational

Collinsville 77, Northwest Arkansas Hornets 26

Harrah Panther Classic

El Reno 64, Stillwater 54

Next Era Energy Resources Tournament

Garber 92, Alva JV 23

Adair Invitational

Gravette, Ark. 44, Chouteau-Mazie 23

Harrah 72, OKC Marshall 70

J.T. Dixon Tournament

Haskell 89, Okay 53

Prague Tournament

Holland Hall 70, Edmond Deer Creek JV 25

Immanuel Lutheran at Eagle Point

Tahlequah Invitational

Jenks 66, Sallisaw 42

Velma-Alma Comet Classic

Konawa 62, Sterling 46

Adair Invitational

Locust Grove 64, Dewey 51

Veterans Arena Invitational

Memorial 66, HFC Warriors 56

Garber Tournament

Okarche 34, Ripley 30

Ty Hewitt Invitational

Oklahoma Union 80, Oologah-Talala 72

Preston Tournament

Rejoice Christian 84, Preston JV 30

Veterans Arena Invitational

Sand Springs 64, Wichita Defenders 48

Bishop Kelley Invitational

Sapulpa 75, McLain 54

Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic

Seiling 76, Cherokee JV 28

Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic

South Central HS, Coldwater, Kan. 76, Freedom 11

Harrah Panther Classic

Star Spencer 64, Mount St. Mary 57

Tahlequah Invitational

Tahlequah 41, Bartlesville 36

Durant Lion Classic

Union 61, Hugo 57

Velma-Alma Comet Classic

Velma-Alma 59, Marlow JV 15

Jerry Oquin Tournament

Verdigris 58, Stilwell 47

Haskell Tournament

Wagoner 56, Keys 42

Velma-Alma Comet Classic

Walters 55, Waurika 46

Weleetka at Wilson-Henryetta

Durant Lion Classic

Westmoore 50, McKinney North, Texas 48

Girls

Bishop Kelley Invitational

Ada 62, Claremore 31

Velma-Alma Comet Classic

Amber-Pocasset 63, Paoli 18

Okemah Tournament

Beggs 40, Bristow 38

J.T. Dixon Tournament

Berryhill 48, Haskell 44

Bishop Kelley Invitational

Bishop Kelley 42, Shawnee 40

Vinita Big Dawg Shootout

Broken Arrow 54, Cascia Hall 44

Caney Valley 47, Barnsdall 28

Cashion 64, Mulhall 23

Haskell Tournament

Checotah 60, Catoosa 35

Colcord Tournament

Colcord 50, Lifeway, Ark. 46

Adair Invitational

Dewey 52, Chouteau-Mazie 39

Inola Tournament

Fort Gibson 55, Coweta 37

Garber Tournament

Garber 67, Geary 18

Colcord Tournament

Gentry, Ark. 66, Westville 32

Vinita Big Dawg Shootout

Grove 66, Miami 21

Okemah Tournament

Hilldale 71, Wewoka 51

Prague Tournament

Holland Hall 79, OKC Marshall 23

Immanuel Lutheran at Eagle Point

Bishop Kelley Invitational

Jenks 53, Memorial 25

Haskell Tournament

Keys 63, Salina 16

Vinita Big Dawg Shootout

Lincoln Christian 49, Jay 43

Adair Invitational

Locust Grove 77, Gravette, Ark. 66

Durant Lion Classic

McKinney North, Texas 51, Hugo 45

Garber Tournament

Okarche 72, Alva JV 28

Haskell Tournament

Okay 37, Wagoner 31

Pawhuska 44, Liberty 38

Durant Lion Classic

Piedmont 69, Hale 28

Ripley 52, Burlington 50

Bishiop Kelley Invitational

Sand Springs 57, Edison 40

Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic

Seiling 67, Buffalo JV 10

Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic

South Barber, Kan. 47, Cherokee 33

Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic

South Central HS, Coldwater, Kan. 42, Buffalo 25

Durant Lion Classic

Springdale, Ark. 53, Durant 48

Velma-Alma Comet Classic

Sterling 34, Walters 32

Velma-Alma Comet Classic

Velma-Alma 52, Comanche 35

Jerry Oquin Tournament

Victory Christian 33, Verdigris 24

Vinita Big Dawg Shootout

Vinita 62, Tah. Sequoyah JV 38

Velma-Alma Comet Classic

Waurika 35, Konawa 33

Pioneer Cellular Northwestern Prep Classic

Waynoka 42, Freedom 28

Weleetka at Wilson-Henryetta

Durant Lion Classic

Westmoore 60, Alma 36

Summaries

Boys

Collinsville 77, Northwest Arkansas Hornets 26

Collinsville 25 23 20 9 — 77

Northwest Arkansas Hornets 11 6 1 8 — 26

Collinsville: Ethan Cole 21, Gaige Longshore 11, Jackson 10, Brandon Morgan 6, Gage Tacker 6, Cody Blair 5, Caden Bouy 4, Chayse Schlomann 4, Christian Walden 3, Corey Dees 3, Blake Mathes 2, Hammond 2

Northwest Arkansas Hornets: Kirkman 11, N. Kirkman 5, Weaver 3, Altemeier 3, Stettmeier 2

El Reno 64, Stillwater 54

El Reno 18 8 18 20 — 64

Stillwater 15 17 14 8 — 54

El Reno: Moore 19, Nicholson 18, Gilliland 6, Bigfoot 5, Havern 5, Black 4, Romannose 3, Hunt 2, Robertson 2

Stillwater: Smithton 14, Barth 11, Gosney 10, Holley 8, Reese 6, Holliday 3, Bratton 2

Gravette, Ark. 44, Chouteau-Mazie 23

Gravette, Ark. 17 9 10 8 — 44

Chouteau-Mazie 9 1 8 5 — 23

Gravette, Ark.: Sisemore 12, Bates 11, Carver 7, Donald 5, Hunt 3, Wilkins 2, Furlow 2, Duke 1, Trembley 1

Chouteau-Mazie: Daniel Chupp 8, Cole Grossman 6, Tie 5, Hayden Stutzman 3, Jalen Miller 1

Haskell 89, Okay 53

Okay 17 12 12 12 — 53

Haskell 23 30 22 14 — 89

Okay: Aaron Perkins 22, Mitchell Richardson 13, Joe Morrison 8, Elijah Lapham 5, Carson Randell 3, Jacob Perry 2

Haskell: Junior Dixon 16, DeAndre Lang 16, Zane Adams 15, Bradley Ward 11, Jakoby Gouldsby 8, Blake Anderson 7, Brannon Westmoreland 6, Lane Mann 4, William Mason 2, Dee Clark 2, Zayne Adams 0

Holland Hall 70, Edmond Deer Creek JV 25

Holland Hall 21 14 21 14 — 70

Edmond Deer Creek JV 2 9 7 7 — 25

Holland Hall: Davis 22, Eaton 14, Roush 11, Mullendore 8, Fox 8, Cook 4, Andrew 3, Gouldsby 2

Edmond Deer Creek JV: Laskie 6, Cunningham 4, Bentley 4, Means 3, Wilson 3, White 3, Jones 2

Jenks 66, Sallisaw 42

Sallisaw 9 11 7 15 — 42

Jenks 21 20 16 9 — 66

Sallisaw: Mings 15, Macon 12, McDonald 6, Alexander 4, Brown 3, Kilpatrick 1, Horn 1

Jenks: Ike Houston 15, Chase Martin 11, Anfernee Nelson 10, Jordan Becknell 8, Braxton Scott 6, Noah Borchers 4, Trendon Tisdale 3, Peter Lymberopoulos 3, Cain Smith 2, Cooper 2, Benjamin Averitt 2, Nelson 0

Memorial 66, HFC Warriors 56

HFC Warriors 8 12 18 18 — 56

Memorial 15 13 6 32 — 66

HFC Warriors: Davis 32, Dobbins 6, Montgomery 6, Dobbins 5, Schrader 5, Hill 2

Memorial: Provitt 19, Key 18, Frierson 10, Tucker 6, Fortenberry 6, Rollerson 3, Pratt 3, Finch 1

Sand Springs 64, Wichita Defenders 48

Sand Springs 21 16 8 19 — 64

Wichita Defenders 11 14 12 11 — 48

Sand Springs: Marlo Fox 17, Josh Minney 12, Daren Hawkins 12, Jaeden Hurd 8, Davon Richardson 8, Cason Savage 5, Ethan Oakley 2

Wichita Defenders: Walters 19, Ammons 10, Brown 8, Addison 5, Packley 2, Cobley 2, Beougher 2

Tahlequah 41, Bartlesville 36

Bartlesville 9 10 5 12 — 36

Tahlequah 5 11 12 13 — 41

Bartlesville: Cole Hicks 16, Shane Simpson 9, Adam Nakvinda 5, Caleb Perry 2, Ward 2, Gage Keaton 2

Tahlequah: Jones 17, Christian 8, McAlvain 7, Leathers 5, Joice 2, Armstrong 2

Union 61, Hugo 57

Hugo 18 17 8 14 — 57

Union 16 15 16 14 — 61

Hugo: Jackson 23, W.King 10, Akins 10, Shanklin 7, Brown 4, Johnson 2, A.King 1, King 0

Union: Micah Lovett 14, AJ Reed 13, Nehemiah Boykins 12, Trent Pierce 8, RJ Forney 8, Mason Mecke 2, Jediah Jones 2, Seth Chargois 2

Girls

Ada 62, Claremore 31

Ada 27 12 16 7 — 62

Claremore 8 11 9 3 — 31

Ada: Owens 20, Havens 17, Wofford 14, Hamilton 5, Frizell 4, Stevenson 2, Wafford 0

Claremore: Grant 10, Hardage 6, Grace Bump 4, Jones 4, Ohman 3, Dennis 3, Ella Claborn 2

Berryhill 48, Haskell 44

Berryhill 14 15 10 9 — 48

Haskell 16 11 8 9 — 44

Berryhill: Brooke Hutchings 19, Gracie Alexander 12, Callie Scott 7, Mia Fugate 6, Mackenzie Duncan 4

Haskell: Sydnie Roberts 16, Baylee Garner 9, Sherri Mason 8, Chassi Dowdy 7, Lynzi Kelley 2, Elise Bowman 2

Bishop Kelley 42, Shawnee 40

Shawnee 10 9 10 11 — 40

Bishop Kelley 5 13 18 6 — 42

Shawnee: Megenee 21, Ramirez 9, Edwards 3, Thomas 3, Martinez 2, Napier 2

Bishop Kelley: Avedon 15, Cyr 13, Niver 11, Ames 2, Miles 1

Broken Arrow 54, Cascia Hall 44

Cascia Hall 10 7 12 15 — 44

Broken Arrow 18 17 12 7 — 54

Cascia Hall: Kate Dreyer 14, Maryn Rodgers 12, Landry Hill 6, Megan Lobato 4, Clara Stephens 3, Claire Woodard 3, Gammill 2

Broken Arrow: Taleyah Jones 13, Jada Hytche 13, Makayla Adams 9, April Duff 7, Tea Myers 6, Hannah Duin 4, Kelsey Duffey 2

Caney Valley 47, Barnsdall 28

Caney Valley 14 10 13 10 — 47

Barnsdall 12 4 2 10 — 28

Caney Valley: Hanna Jones 19, LeiLani Whitworth 9, Paige Urquhart 6, Sammi Gilbreath 5, Makayla Whittle 3, Anna Young 3, Jill Emery 2

Barnsdall: Mackey 8, LeFlore 4, Rasberry 4, Easley 4, Tarwater 4, Patrick 2, Baker 1, Marshall 1

Colcord 50, Lifeway, Ark. 46

Lifeway, Ark. 11 9 13 13 — 46

Colcord 2 13 26 9 — 50

Lifeway, Ark.: Scenter 17, Moseley 17, Moseley 6, Lindsay 4, Fulcher 2, Moleley 0

Colcord: Warren 26, Butts 8, Phan 6, Crittenden 4, Hamilton 2, Kirby 2, Snell 2

Dewey 52, Chouteau-Mazie 39

Dewey 10 21 5 16 — 52

Chouteau-Mazie 11 8 12 8 — 39

Dewey: Cheya 21, Jayme 14, Addison 8, Gabby 6, Kelly 2, Braley 1

Chouteau-Mazie: Loribeth Miller 14, Danielle Sawyer 11, Pierce 8, Owen 2, Schencks 2, Van Horn 2

Fort Gibson 55, Coweta 37

Coweta 11 5 14 7 — 37

Fort Gibson 10 16 13 16 — 55

Coweta: Allyson Mercer 11, L.Mercer 9, Linda Brice 9, Madison Wheat 8

Fort Gibson: Zoey Whiteley 12, Reese Webb 10, Emma Wafford 9, Mallory Baker 8, Baylee London 8, Sydney Taylor 6, Kynzi London 2

Gentry, Ark. 66, Westville 32

Westville 9 4 7 12 — 32

Gentry, Ark. 24 18 19 5 — 66

Westville: Courtney McCollum 7, Karlee Sellers 5, Yari Paine 5, Madison Nanning 4, Timber Snyder 3, Josie Wilkie 2, Zoe Groons 2, Lorne Wilkie 2, Bailey Ross 2

Gentry, Ark.: Tolond 16, Reding 11, Nix 10, Wilnoth 10, Ownes 10, Fowler 3, Little 3, Elllis 2, Welch 1

Grove 66, Miami 21

Grove 15 15 22 14 — 66

Miami 11 8 2 0 — 21

Grove: Mikalle Pair 17, Rory Geer 14, Elizabeth Cash 12, Megan Gibbs 7, Baylee Gregg 7, Kolby Boyett 4, Anna Bacon 3, Dawn Blake 2

Miami: Cali Mercer 6, Hopping 5, Aspen 5, Maddie Arnold 4, Kylie Jinks 1

Holland Hall 79, OKC Marshall 23

OKC Marshall 4 4 6 9 — 23

Holland Hall 15 22 23 19 — 79

OKC Marshall: Gerrta 6, Vaught 4, Thompson 3, Turner 3, Smith 2, Henry 2

Holland Hall: Joci Lake 15, Elise Hill 14, Kalayia Johnson 13, Tyia Treleaven 7, Johnna Orange 7, Ava Greer 7, Lily Collum 6, Carrington Jones-Jackson 6, Miranda Davis 4

Jenks 53, Memorial 25

Memorial 2 8 7 8 — 25

Jenks 13 6 14 20 — 53

Memorial: Chiovari Palmore 12, Nakya Blakley 4, Ma’Kayla Blakley 4, Tori Smith 3, Kaayliah Ruble 2

Jenks: Sydney Ellis 26, Kiara Brown 7, Avery Franklin 7, Trinity Jackson 7, Aeschleman 3, Leanne Morris 3

Keys 63, Salina 16

Salina 4 3 9 0 — 16

Keys 15 24 13 11 — 63

Salina: Hughes 3, Carter 3, Chitwood 3, Hope 3, Leach 2, Six 2

Keys: Eubanks 27, Hammons 11, Ashlyn Berry 10, Stilwell 4, Scott 3, Winkler 2, K.Berry 2, Ward 2, Al. Randomski 2

Lincoln Christian 49, Jay 43

Lincoln Christian 18 13 7 11 — 49

Jay 4 12 11 16 — 43

Lincoln Christian: Bruegguman 17, Gleason 8, Murphy 8, Roberts 8, Clayton 4, Ricke 2, A. Smith 2

Jay: Foreman 15, Kirby 9, King 6, Farley 5, Lawerence 4, Brantley 4

Pawhuska 44, Liberty 38

Pawhuska 7 12 17 8 — 44

Liberty 11 12 5 10 — 38

Pawhuska: Reynolds 12, Soliano 10, M. Curry 7, T. Curry 7, Nelson 4, Bute 3, Laird 2

Liberty: Moore 14, Jaida Cargil 11, Lia Estrada 6, Ashtyn Boone 5, Johnson 2, Delilah Johnson 0

Piedmont 69, Hale 28

Piedmont 25 12 23 9 — 69

Hale 8 4 8 8 — 28

Piedmont: Anderson 18, D.Crawford 14, Harmon 10, Attalla 7, Peyton 6, Raymer 4, J.Crawford 4, Blanchard 3, Edwards 2, Tillman 1, Crawford 0

Hale: V. James 8, M. Smith 8, A. Johnson 6, T. Meals 4, Quinci Edwards 2

Sand Springs 57, Edison 40

Edison 11 10 7 12 — 40

Sand Springs 9 16 11 21 — 57

Edison: Mariah Smith 12, Destiny Smith 8, Taniya Tease 7, Leona Williams 4, Myia Malone 3, Makenzie Davis 2, Sarah Porras 2, Asamy’a Crosslen 2

Sand Springs: Journey Armstead 24, Hailey Jackson 9, Madison Burris 8, Raegan Padilla 7, Mikah Hampton 4, Darrian Jordan 2, Haden Brown 2, Sophia Regalado 1

Vinita 62, Tah. Sequoyah JV 38

Tah. Sequoyah JV 8 13 5 12 — 38

Vinita 19 18 20 5 — 62

Tah. Sequoyah JV: Jones 10, Daugherty 8, Springwater 7, Marshall 5, C. Soap 3, Hair 2

Vinita: Roach 19, Speer 12, Shepard 10, Garrett 8, Bennett 6, Daggs 4, Bandy 1, Backus 1, Chaney 1, Shephard 0

Tags