BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 20 7 .741 —
Toronto 21 8 .724 —
Philadelphia 21 10 .677 1
Brooklyn 16 13 .552 5
New York 7 23 .233 14½
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 21 8 .724 —
Orlando 12 17 .414 9
Charlotte 13 20 .394 10
Washington 8 20 .286 12½
Atlanta 6 24 .200 15½
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 4 .871 —
Indiana 20 10 .667 6½
Chicago 12 19 .387 15
Detroit 11 19 .367 15½
Cleveland 8 21 .276 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 20 9 .690 —
Dallas 19 10 .655 1
San Antonio 11 17 .393 8½
Memphis 11 19 .367 9½
New Orleans 7 23 .233 13½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 20 8 .714 —
Utah 18 11 .621 2½
Oklahoma City 15 14 .517 5½
Portland 14 16 .467 7
Minnesota 10 18 .357 10
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 6 .800 —
L.A. Clippers 22 10 .688 3
Sacramento 12 17 .414 11½
Phoenix 11 18 .379 12½
Golden State 6 24 .200 18
Sunday
Toronto 110, Dallas 107
Boston 119, Charlotte 93
Milwaukee 117, Indiana 89
Oklahoma City 118, L.A. Clippers 112
Denver 128, L.A. Lakers 104
Monday
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6 p.m.
Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, late
New Orleans at Portland, late
Minnesota at Golden State, late
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
Boston at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
ThursdayWashington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
College: Men
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2
2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5
3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3
4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4
5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1
6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8
7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10
8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12
9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11
10. Villanova 9-2 950 18
11. Michigan 9-3 889 14
12. Butler 11-1 853 17
13. Maryland 10-2 785 7
14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15
15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20
16. Virginia 9-2 595 9
17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19
18. Dayton 9-2 541 13
19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6
20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23
21. Washington 9-2 326 22
22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25
23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24
24. Arizona 10-3 153 16
25. Iowa 9-3 125 —
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N. Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.
USA Today Top 25
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (23) 13-1 785 2
2. Ohio State (7) 11-1 754 4
3. Duke 10-1 717 3
4. Louisville (2) 11-1 707 5
5. Kansas 9-2 676 1
6. Baylor 9-1 594 11
7. Oregon 10-2 588 10
8. Auburn 11-0 579 9
9. Villanova 9-2 502 14
10. Memphis 10-1 462 13
11. Butler 11-1 432 16
12. Maryland 10-2 386 8
13. Virginia 9-2 362 7
14. San Diego State 12-0 356 20
15. Michigan 9-3 338 15
16. Michigan State 9-3 311 18
17. Florida State 10-2 298 19
18. Dayton 9-2 281 12
19. Kentucky 8-3 220 6
20. Washington 9-2 158 22
21. Penn State 10-2 146 24
22. Texas Tech 8-3 105 25
23. West Virginia 10-1 88 —
24. Arizona 10-3 85 17
25. Wichita State 10-1 70 —
Others receiving votes: Iowa 54, Colorado 42, Seton Hall 37, Xavier 36, Tennessee 34, Utah State 30, Purdue 26, Marquette 24, Northern Iowa 24, Stanford 17, Creighton 15, Indiana 14, Saint Mary’s 12, North Carolina 11, DePaul 9, VCU 7, Liberty 5, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 1.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (19) 10-0 698 2
2. Oregon (5) 10-1 680 3
3. Oregon St. (4) 11-0 654 4
4. South Carolina (1) 12-1 638 5
5. Stanford 10-1 602 1
6. Baylor 9-1 592 7
7. Louisville 11-1 562 6
8. Florida St. 12-0 543 8
9. NC State 11-0 484 9
10. UCLA 11-0 479 10
11. Texas A&M 11-1 433 11
12. Maryland 9-2 385 13
13. Kentucky 11-1 361 14
14. Indiana 10-2 331 12
15. Mississippi St. 11-2 329 15
16. DePaul 10-2 279 16
17. Gonzaga 11-1 277 17
18. Arizona 11-0 248 18
19. West Virginia 9-1 195 22
20. Arkansas 11-1 148 21
21. Missouri St. 9-2 108 20
22. Tennessee 9-2 80 23
23. Michigan 9-2 59 24
24. Miami 8-3 55 -
25. Texas 7-4 40 -
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan St. 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona St. 4, TCU 4, Kansas 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198
x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246
N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353
Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470
South W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317
Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335
Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377
North W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272
Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275
Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360
Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287
Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403
Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301
L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337
Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305
N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417
Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388
South W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421
Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
x-Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279
Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400
West W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289
x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372
L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340
Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday
Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 17
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31
Sunday
N.Y. Giants 41, Washington 35, OT
Miami 38, Cincinnati 35, OT
New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28
N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10
Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15
Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6
Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12
Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Denver 27, Detroit 17
Arizona 27, Seattle 13
Phila. 17, Dallas 9
Kansas City 26, Chicago 3
Monday
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Chicago at Minnesota, noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
Miami at New England, noon
Green Bay at Detroit, noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon
New Orleans at Carolina, noon
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Sunday
N.Y. Rangers 5, Anaheim 1
Calgary 5, Dallas 1
Arizona 5, Detroit 2
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
Monday
Carolina at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, late
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Colorado at Vegas, late
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
No games scheduled
ECHL
Sunday
Wichita 3, Allen 2, OT
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
No games scheduled
GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Low Net: 1. Hank Prideaux, 65; 2. Ron Wilson, 70; 3. Frank Prentice, 71; 3. James Young, 71; 3. Bill Nash, 71; 3. Don Miller, 71; 7. Bill Kusleika, 72; 8. Don Liland, 73; 8. Mark Clemons, 73; 10. Dick Tullis, 74; 10. Ken Hayes, 74; 12. Mike Brannon, 75; 12. Bill Gibbens, 75; 12. Mel Hayes, 75; 15. Craig Hobbs, 76; 15. David Hayes, 76; 17. Charlie Hearne, 79.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 69.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 84.
Latest Line
College football
Hawaii Bowl
BYU 1 (64) HAWAII
Independence Bowl
Miami 6½ (50½) LA TECH
Quick Lane Bowl
Pittsburgh 11½ (49) E. Michigan
Military Bowl
North Carolina 4½ (53) Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan St 3½ (50) Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M 6½ (54½) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
Iowa 2 (52) USC
Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force 3 (67½) Washington St
Camping World Bowl
Notre Dame 3½ (54½) Iowa St
Cotton Bowl
Penn St 7 (59) Memphis
Saturday
Peach Bowl
Lsu 13½ (76) Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl
Clemson 2 (63) Ohio State
Monday
First Responder Bowl
W Kentucky 3 (54½) W. Michigan
Redbox Bowl
California 6 (44) Illinois
Orange Bowl
Florida 14½ (55) Virginia
Music City Bowl
Mississippi St 4 (63½) Louisville
Dec. 31
Sun Bowl
Arizona St 4½ (53½) Florida St
Liberty Bowl
Navy 2½ (52) Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
Wyoming 7 (48½) Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
Utah 7 (55) Texas
Belk Bowl
Virginia Tech 2½ (46½) Kentucky
Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
Alabama 7 (58) Michigan
Outback Bowl
Auburn 7 (53) Minnesota
Rose Bowl
Wisconsin 3 (51½) Oregon
Sugar Bowl
Georgia 6½ (41) Baylor
Jan. 2
Birmingham Bowl
Cincinnati 7 (55) Boston College
Gator Bowl
Tennessee 1½ (51½) Indiana
Jan. 3
Potato Bowl
Ohio 8 (59) Nevada
Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Tulane 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Jan. 6
LendingTree Bowl
La-Lafayette 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio)
NFL
Sunday
Tennessee 4½ (45½) HOUSTON
Cleveland 2½ (45) CINCINNATI
MINNESOTA 7 (41½) Chicago
Indianapolis 3½ (43) JACKSONVILLE
TAMPA BAY 1 (49½) Atlanta
DALLAS 10½ (44½) Washington
New Orleans 13 (47½) CAROLINA
Philadelphia 4½ (45½) NY GIANTS
Pittsburgh 2 (38) BALTIMORE
BUFFALO 1½ (36½) NY Jets
NEW ENGLAND 15½ (45) Miami
Green Bay 9½ (41½) DETROIT
KANSAS CITY 7½ (46½) LA Chargers
LA RAMS 7 (49) Arizona
San Francisco 3 (47) SEATTLE
DENVER 3½ (41) Oakland
Home team in CAPS