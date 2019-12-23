BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Boston 20 7 .741 —

Toronto 21 8 .724 —

Philadelphia 21 10 .677 1

Brooklyn 16 13 .552 5

New York 7 23 .233 14½

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 21 8 .724 —

Orlando 12 17 .414 9

Charlotte 13 20 .394 10

Washington 8 20 .286 12½

Atlanta 6 24 .200 15½

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 27 4 .871 —

Indiana 20 10 .667 6½

Chicago 12 19 .387 15

Detroit 11 19 .367 15½

Cleveland 8 21 .276 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 20 9 .690 —

Dallas 19 10 .655 1

San Antonio 11 17 .393 8½

Memphis 11 19 .367 9½

New Orleans 7 23 .233 13½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 20 8 .714 —

Utah 18 11 .621 2½

Oklahoma City 15 14 .517 5½

Portland 14 16 .467 7

Minnesota 10 18 .357 10

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 6 .800 —

L.A. Clippers 22 10 .688 3

Sacramento 12 17 .414 11½

Phoenix 11 18 .379 12½

Golden State 6 24 .200 18

Sunday

Toronto 110, Dallas 107

Boston 119, Charlotte 93

Milwaukee 117, Indiana 89

Oklahoma City 118, L.A. Clippers 112

Denver 128, L.A. Lakers 104

Monday

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, late

New Orleans at Portland, late

Minnesota at Golden State, late

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Boston at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

ThursdayWashington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

College: Men

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2

2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5

3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3

4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4

5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1

6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8

7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10

8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12

9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11

10. Villanova 9-2 950 18

11. Michigan 9-3 889 14

12. Butler 11-1 853 17

13. Maryland 10-2 785 7

14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15

15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20

16. Virginia 9-2 595 9

17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19

18. Dayton 9-2 541 13

19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6

20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23

21. Washington 9-2 326 22

22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25

23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24

24. Arizona 10-3 153 16

25. Iowa 9-3 125 —

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N. Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.

USA Today Top 25

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (23) 13-1 785 2

2. Ohio State (7) 11-1 754 4

3. Duke 10-1 717 3

4. Louisville (2) 11-1 707 5

5. Kansas 9-2 676 1

6. Baylor 9-1 594 11

7. Oregon 10-2 588 10

8. Auburn 11-0 579 9

9. Villanova 9-2 502 14

10. Memphis 10-1 462 13

11. Butler 11-1 432 16

12. Maryland 10-2 386 8

13. Virginia 9-2 362 7

14. San Diego State 12-0 356 20

15. Michigan 9-3 338 15

16. Michigan State 9-3 311 18

17. Florida State 10-2 298 19

18. Dayton 9-2 281 12

19. Kentucky 8-3 220 6

20. Washington 9-2 158 22

21. Penn State 10-2 146 24

22. Texas Tech 8-3 105 25

23. West Virginia 10-1 88 —

24. Arizona 10-3 85 17

25. Wichita State 10-1 70 —

Others receiving votes: Iowa 54, Colorado 42, Seton Hall 37, Xavier 36, Tennessee 34, Utah State 30, Purdue 26, Marquette 24, Northern Iowa 24, Stanford 17, Creighton 15, Indiana 14, Saint Mary’s 12, North Carolina 11, DePaul 9, VCU 7, Liberty 5, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 1.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (19) 10-0 698 2

2. Oregon (5) 10-1 680 3

3. Oregon St. (4) 11-0 654 4

4. South Carolina (1) 12-1 638 5

5. Stanford 10-1 602 1

6. Baylor 9-1 592 7

7. Louisville 11-1 562 6

8. Florida St. 12-0 543 8

9. NC State 11-0 484 9

10. UCLA 11-0 479 10

11. Texas A&M 11-1 433 11

12. Maryland 9-2 385 13

13. Kentucky 11-1 361 14

14. Indiana 10-2 331 12

15. Mississippi St. 11-2 329 15

16. DePaul 10-2 279 16

17. Gonzaga 11-1 277 17

18. Arizona 11-0 248 18

19. West Virginia 9-1 195 22

20. Arkansas 11-1 148 21

21. Missouri St. 9-2 108 20

22. Tennessee 9-2 80 23

23. Michigan 9-2 59 24

24. Miami 8-3 55 -

25. Texas 7-4 40 -

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan St. 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona St. 4, TCU 4, Kansas 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198

x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246

N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353

Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470

South W L T Pct PF PA

y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350

Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317

Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335

Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377

North W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272

Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275

Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360

Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397

West W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287

Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403

Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301

L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337

Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305

N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417

Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388

South W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331

Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421

Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377

Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428

North W L T Pct PF PA

x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283

x-Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259

Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279

Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400

West W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289

x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372

L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340

Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday

Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 17

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31

Sunday

N.Y. Giants 41, Washington 35, OT

Miami 38, Cincinnati 35, OT

New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28

N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10

Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15

Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6

Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12

Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Denver 27, Detroit 17

Arizona 27, Seattle 13

Phila. 17, Dallas 9

Kansas City 26, Chicago 3

Monday

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Chicago at Minnesota, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

Miami at New England, noon

Green Bay at Detroit, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon

New Orleans at Carolina, noon

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Sunday

N.Y. Rangers 5, Anaheim 1

Calgary 5, Dallas 1

Arizona 5, Detroit 2

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Monday

Carolina at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, late

Edmonton at Vancouver, late

Colorado at Vegas, late

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

No games scheduled

ECHL

Sunday

Wichita 3, Allen 2, OT

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

No games scheduled

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Low Net: 1. Hank Prideaux, 65; 2. Ron Wilson, 70; 3. Frank Prentice, 71; 3. James Young, 71; 3. Bill Nash, 71; 3. Don Miller, 71; 7. Bill Kusleika, 72; 8. Don Liland, 73; 8. Mark Clemons, 73; 10. Dick Tullis, 74; 10. Ken Hayes, 74; 12. Mike Brannon, 75; 12. Bill Gibbens, 75; 12. Mel Hayes, 75; 15. Craig Hobbs, 76; 15. David Hayes, 76; 17. Charlie Hearne, 79.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 69.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 84.

Latest Line

College football

Hawaii Bowl

BYU 1 (64) HAWAII

Independence Bowl

Miami 6½ (50½) LA TECH

Quick Lane Bowl

Pittsburgh 11½ (49) E. Michigan

Military Bowl

North Carolina 4½ (53) Temple

Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan St 3½ (50) Wake Forest

Texas Bowl

Texas A&M 6½ (54½) Oklahoma St

Holiday Bowl

Iowa 2 (52) USC

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force 3 (67½) Washington St

Camping World Bowl

Notre Dame 3½ (54½) Iowa St

Cotton Bowl

Penn St 7 (59) Memphis

Saturday

Peach Bowl

Lsu 13½ (76) Oklahoma

Fiesta Bowl

Clemson 2 (63) Ohio State

Monday

First Responder Bowl

W Kentucky 3 (54½) W. Michigan

Redbox Bowl

California 6 (44) Illinois

Orange Bowl

Florida 14½ (55) Virginia

Music City Bowl

Mississippi St 4 (63½) Louisville

Dec. 31

Sun Bowl

Arizona St 4½ (53½) Florida St

Liberty Bowl

Navy 2½ (52) Kansas St

Arizona Bowl

Wyoming 7 (48½) Georgia St

Alamo Bowl

Utah 7 (55) Texas

Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech 2½ (46½) Kentucky

Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

Alabama 7 (58) Michigan

Outback Bowl

Auburn 7 (53) Minnesota

Rose Bowl

Wisconsin 3 (51½) Oregon

Sugar Bowl

Georgia 6½ (41) Baylor

Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl

Cincinnati 7 (55) Boston College

Gator Bowl

Tennessee 1½ (51½) Indiana

Jan. 3

Potato Bowl

Ohio 8 (59) Nevada

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Tulane 7 (56½) Southern Miss

Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl

La-Lafayette 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio)

NFL

Sunday

Tennessee 4½ (45½) HOUSTON

Cleveland 2½ (45) CINCINNATI

MINNESOTA 7 (41½) Chicago

Indianapolis 3½ (43) JACKSONVILLE

TAMPA BAY 1 (49½) Atlanta

DALLAS 10½ (44½) Washington

New Orleans 13 (47½) CAROLINA

Philadelphia 4½ (45½) NY GIANTS

Pittsburgh 2 (38) BALTIMORE

BUFFALO 1½ (36½) NY Jets

NEW ENGLAND 15½ (45) Miami

Green Bay 9½ (41½) DETROIT

KANSAS CITY 7½ (46½) LA Chargers

LA RAMS 7 (49) Arizona

San Francisco 3 (47) SEATTLE

DENVER 3½ (41) Oakland

Home team in CAPS

