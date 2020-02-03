BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Toronto 36 14 .720 —
Boston 33 15 .688 2
Philadelphia 31 19 .620 5
Brooklyn 21 27 .438 14
New York 14 36 .280 22
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 33 15 .688 —
Orlando 21 28 .429 12½
Washington 17 31 .354 16
Charlotte 16 33 .327 17½
Atlanta 13 37 .260 21
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —
Indiana 31 18 .633 11
Chicago 19 33 .365 24½
Detroit 18 33 .353 25
Cleveland 13 37 .260 29½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 31 18 .633 —
Dallas 30 19 .612 1
Memphis 24 25 .490 7
San Antonio 22 26 .458 8½
New Orleans 20 30 .400 11½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 34 16 .680 —
Utah 32 17 .653 1½
Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 4
Portland 23 27 .460 11
Minnesota 15 33 .313 18
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —
L.A. Clippers 34 15 .694 3½
Phoenix 20 29 .408 17½
Sacramento 18 31 .367 19½
Golden State 11 39 .220 27
Sunday
Detroit 128, Denver 123, OT
Houston 117, New Orleans 109
Milwaukee 129, Phoenix 108
Toronto 129, Chicago 102
Monday
Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
College: Men
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference AllGames
W L Pct W L Pct
Tulsa 7 1 .875 15 6 .714
Houston 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Cincinnati 7 2 .778 14 7 .667
SMU 6 3 .667 16 5 .762
Wichita St. 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Memphis 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Temple 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
South Florida 3 6 .333 10 12 .455
East Carolina 3 6 .333 9 13 .409
UConn 2 6 .250 11 10 .524
UCF 2 7 .222 11 10 .524
Tulane 2 7 .222 10 11 .476
Saturday
Memphis 70, UConn 63
South Florida 64, UCF 48
Cincinnati 64, Houston 62
Temple 76, East Carolina 64
Tulsa 54, Wichita St. 51
SMU 82, Tulane 67
Wednesday
Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference AllGames
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 8 0 1.000 19 1 .950
Kansas 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
West Virginia 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Oklahoma 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
Texas 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
TCU 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
Texas Tech 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
Iowa St. 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Kansas St. 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Oklahoma St. 0 8 .000 10 11 .476
Saturday
Texas 72, Iowa St. 68
West Virginia 66, Kansas St. 57
Oklahoma 82, Oklahoma St. 69
Baylor 68, TCU 52
Kansas 78, Texas Tech 75
Monday
Texas at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Conference AllGames
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Auburn 6 2 .750 19 2 .905
Kentucky 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Mississippi St. 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Florida 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
South Carolina 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Arkansas 4 4 .500 16 5 .762
Alabama 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Tennessee 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Texas A&M 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
Georgia 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
Missouri 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
Mississippi 1 7 .125 10 11 .476
Vanderbilt 0 8 .000 8 13 .381
Saturday
LSU 73, Mississippi 63
Georgia 63, Texas A&M 48
Mississippi St. 86, Tennessee 73
South Carolina 76, Missouri 54
Arkansas 82, Alabama 78
Auburn 75, Kentucky 66
Florida 61, Vanderbilt 55
Tuesday
Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Arkansas, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
Conference AllGames
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 8 2 .800 17 8 .680
N. Dakota St. 7 2 .778 16 7 .696
South Dakota 7 3 .700 16 8 .667
Neb.-Omaha 5 3 .625 12 11 .522
Oral Roberts 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
North Dakota 4 5 .444 10 13 .435
Fort Wayne 3 6 .333 10 14 .417
W. Illinois 2 8 .200 5 15 .250
Denver 1 9 .100 5 19 .208
Saturday
N. Dakota St. 71, Fort Wayne 60
Oral Roberts 86, Denver 77
S. Dakota St. 71, W. Illinois 61
Sunday
South Dakota 81, Nebraska-Omaha 80
Tuesday
Peru State at South Dakota, 7 p.m.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2
3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3
4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4
5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6
6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7
7. Duke 18-3 1242 9
8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5
9. Maryland 17-4 999 15
10. Villanova 17-4 959 8
11. Auburn 19-2 926 17
12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10
13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12
14. Oregon 18-5 758 11
15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13
16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14
17. Iowa 16-6 604 18
18. LSU 17-4 572 22
19. Butler 17-5 437 16
20. Illinois 16-6 373 19
21. Creighton 17-5 372 —
22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24
23. Arizona 15-6 164 —
24. Colorado 17-5 134 20
25. Houston 17-5 85 21
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N. Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.
USA Today Top 25
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (20) 19-1 787 1
2. Gonzaga (12) 23-1 772 2
3. Kansas 18-3 718 3
4. San Diego State 23-0 710 4
5. Louisville 19-3 670 5
6. Dayton 20-2 637 7
7. Duke 18-3 615 8
8. Florida State 18-3 534 6
9. Maryland 17-4 509 15
10. Auburn 19-2 455 16
11. West Virginia 17-4 439 11
12. Villanova 17-4 411 10
13. Seton Hall 16-5 405 9
14. Michigan State 16-6 340 14
15. Oregon 18-5 337 12
16. Kentucky 16-5 322 13
17. Iowa 16-6 310 18
18. LSU 17-4 245 24
19. Butler 17-5 205 17
20. Penn State 16-5 201 23
21. Illinois 16-6 176 19
22. Creighton 17-5 158 —
23. Arizona 15-6 125 —
24. Colorado 17-5 92 21
25. Houston 17-5 61 20
Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 31, Rutgers 21, Wichita State 20, Ohio State 20, Marquette 18, Tulsa 12, Yale 10, Saint Mary’s 8, Rhode Island 8, Stanford 4, Northern Iowa 4, Wisconsin 3, Virginia 3, Indiana 2, BYU 2.
College: Women
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1
2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2
3. Oregon 19-2 673 3
4. UConn 19-1 662 4
5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5
6. Stanford 20-2 605 6
7. N.C. State 21-1 563 7
8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9
9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10
10. UCLA 19-2 462 8
11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12
12. Arizona 18-3 413 16
13. Maryland 17-4 371 17
14. DePaul 20-3 360 11
15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13
16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15
17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14
18. Indiana 17-5 194 20
19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19
20. Iowa 18-4 172 18
21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23
22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21
23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22
24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24
25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25
Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.
High school: Boys
Perry 55, Pawnee 51
Pawnee 11 18 14 8 0 — 51
Perry 9 17 12 13 4 — 55
Pawnee: Breeved 15, Mitchell 13, Gordon 11, Harrison 6, Hixon 2, Buchanan 2, Jones 2.
Perry: Goldsberry 27, Hight 17, Dale 5, Fortney 4, Cash 2.
Hockey
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137
Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145
Toronto 52 28 17 7 63 188 171
Florida 50 28 17 5 61 183 167
Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166
Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161
Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176
Detroit 53 12 37 4 28 111 204
Metro GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158
Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142
Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135
N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136
Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139
Philadelphia 52 28 17 7 63 167 157
N.Y. Rangers 50 25 21 4 54 163 161
New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150
Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149
Dallas 51 29 18 4 62 134 129
Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163
Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164
Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171
Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159
Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162
Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162
Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163
Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148
San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177
Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161
Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3
Columbus 4, Montreal 3
Carolina 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Monday
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.
ECHL
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 32 11 0 1 65 180 133
Reading 25 14 5 0 55 153 138
Brampton 25 19 2 0 52 172 154
Maine 24 19 1 1 50 143 138
Adirondack 18 20 6 5 47 147 165
Worcester 17 27 2 0 36 126 175
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 32 9 3 1 68 152 101
Florida 30 11 2 2 64 161 119
Greenville 24 23 1 1 50 167 172
Orlando 20 18 5 1 46 125 121
Atlanta 19 24 1 1 40 142 178
Jacksonville 14 22 5 1 34 112 146
Norfolk 12 29 5 0 29 115 177
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 29 11 6 0 64 143 116
Toledo 25 13 3 1 54 160 125
Fort Wayne 21 16 6 2 50 161 156
Indy 22 19 2 1 47 140 126
Wheeling 20 19 5 0 45 126 148
Kalamazoo 16 21 5 1 38 137 176
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 33 8 6 2 74 205 158
Utah 26 13 5 2 59 165 129
Idaho 25 16 3 4 57 127 132
Rapid City 25 17 4 0 54 144 147
Tulsa 21 22 5 1 48 147 150
Wichita 19 22 8 0 46 141 182
Kansas City 19 23 2 1 41 130 159
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday
Greenville 9, Atlanta 3
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Kansas City at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
College: Women
SMU/DAC Invitational
Team results
3. Tulsa 325-302—627
TU individual results
7. Lorena Tseng 79-74—153
11. Sammy Liu 86-71—157
13. Haley Greb 78-80—158
18. Lilly Thomas 84-77—161
31. Alex Christeson 84-84—168
UCF Challenge
Team standings
5 Oklahoma State 293-285—578
OSU individual standings
5. Lianna Bailey 73-68—141
11. Hailey Jones 70-72—142
45. Isabella Fierro 74-74—148
54. Han-Hsuan Yu 79-71—150
81. Emma Whitaker 76-79—155
Local
CHEROKEE HILLS
Old Codgers
1. Sis Stahl,Jack Beggs,Jim Marujjo, Joe Inder; 2.Don Ingram, Bob Penix, Fred Russell, Joe Martin; 3. Tom Hardstock, John, Dennis Steele, Terry Allyn; 4. Phillip Battese, Dwight George, Mike McKnight, Rick King.
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Dell Wilson, Bailey Jackson, Doug Whitson, Randy Rountree, 63; 2. Kevin Anderson, Al Kubeck, Bob Reed, Wayne Weaver, Bob Hensley, 63; 3. Don Jones, Aaron Ross, Steve Reynolds, Bob Young, Bob Morrison, 66; 4. Steve Kebert, Russ Myers, Gary Moutray, Matt Walls, 67.
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE
Senior Nassau
1. Scott Keller, Randy Haddock, Bobby Lyons, Hank Wright, Chuck Hamilton, 118-111—229; 2. Jeff Graham, Jim Franklin, Don Soles, Frank Wright, 115-119—234.
Hole-in-one
LAFORTUNE (Par 3): Steve Tremble, No. 1, 105 yards, pitching wedge.
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Dale Kinser, No. 12, 156 yards, 8-iron.
THE LINKS ON MEMORIAL: John Honeywell, No. 5, 110 yards, pitching wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 73.
LAFORTUNE: Jim Metcalf, 92, shot 87; Leon Wilburn, 88, shot 88.
SOUTH LAKES: Dave Demuth, 81, shot 80.
STONE CREEK: Jerry Tinsley, 82, shot 76.
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Larry Timbrook, 70, shot 69.
BOWLING
Local
MEN 300
Sahoma: Ian Hotulke 300
Sheridan: Chris Page 300
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Ernie Steagall 730, Russ Word 713, Tommy Goad 701
Broken Arrow: Brian Daniels 755-701, Dana Bardeaux 732, David McCulley 733-733, Sean McMillan 705, Darnell Walker 747, Rodney Zweiacher 706, Ron Phillips 740, Jesse Shoemaker 726, Ed Johnston 719, Kenny Pearson 717, Jeff Linnell 718, Scott Bender 714
Coffee Creek: Thomas Patterson 754, Kevin Trantham 723, Steve Dick 720, Marvin Bryant 739, Joe Bradford 733
Sahoma: Ian Hotulke 759
Sheridan: Chuck West 753, Chris Page 720, Blake Ihrke 730, David Doyle 718, Pat Stinnett 708, Russell Huffman 706
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 685, Lori Schroeder 650, Alisha Breazeale 626
Sheridan: Niki James 668, Charla Fulton 626, Kayla Lassiter 610-606
SENIOR
Andy B’s: Paul Church 659-633, Mike Clayton 632-550, Howard King 616-551, Joe Palmer 605-572, Allen Robinson 604-594, Harry Sanders 588, Ron Reynolds 575-563, Freddie Reeves 659-556, Nell Haynes 572, Jan King 539-516, Julie Long 526, Lee Gibson 507
Broken Arrow: Darin DeSelm 696, Doug Barr 568, Mike Baskett 629, Kathy Behles 500, Ron Brock 557, Paul Church 627, Tony Davis 557, Chris Lucas 584, Ken Mayer 558, Bob McDaniel 565, Garry Melton 572, John Payne 642, Tracy Prather 599, Roy Prettyman 587, Harry Sanders 642-582, Bob Temme 672-667, Lloyd Walker 634-557, Anthoine Washington 623-574, Carol Zilmer 505, Pauline Barnes 515, Judy Beasley 526, Jimmie Edwards 513, Terry Ferrel 589, Charles Flager 624, Nanci Johnson 550, Ken Mayer 630, Bob McDaniel 577, Bob McElhattan 555, Katie O’Brien 540, Peggy Reed 500, Rick Wallace 554, Pam Washington 509
Sahoma: Mark Schrader 650, Ed Miller 676-565, Ron Reynolds 609, Danny Lyons 590, Jack Lancaster 606, Ray Marler 587, Mike Clayton 578, Harry Sanders 572, Paul Bock 572, Steve Trotter 579-561, Howard King 560, Don Seanard 556, Randy Holland 566, Hershel Thompson 553, Georgia Vanhorn 550, Sue Gragg 550, Rita Wilson 501
Sheridan: Gary Monnin 678, David Wilson 642, Paul Church 634, Richard Wymer 629, Leon Wilson 629, Jerry Hunter 623, Roger Conger 622, Don Niemeyer 610, Les Harris 604, Bill Ramsey 602, Fred Engquist 599, Darrell Williams 596, Tracy Patterson 595, Charles Hearn 591, Michael Stephens 591, Eric Bush 581, David Segraves 576, Nanci Johnson 559, Harry Sanders 553, Barbara Kitchingham 531
YOUTH
Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 592, Gabe Jeeter 561, Braden Lang 515, Aiden Farnsworth 509
Broken Arrow: Kaiden Booth 638-536, Tommy Elmore 500, Eian Purnell 531-509, Ian Daniels 531, Christian Hale 600-583, Gabe Hale 546-538, Gabe Snyder 594, Graesyn Hoss 542, Zachary Sprick 501, Casen Stickler 561
Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 665, Lane Spyres 538, Eli Whitehead 568, Gunner Hamilton 521, Maci Winningham 521, Gage Roberts 614
LATEST Line
NBA
Milwaukee 6 (245) NEW ORLEANS
HOUSTON 14 (OFF) Charlotte
DENVER 4½ (223½) Portland
LA LAKERS 12 (229) San Antonio
College basketball
TEXAS TECH 7½ Oklahoma
ALABAMA 6 Tennessee
TOLEDO 6 N. Illinois
KENT ST 4 Ball St
MIAMI (OHIO) 5½ W. Michigan
ARKANSAS 2½ Auburn
FAIRFIELD 1 Monmouth
Buffalo 4 E. MICHIGAN
CENT. MICHIGAN 1 Bowling Green
Duke 15½ BOSTON COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND 16½ UMass
MARYLAND 7½ Rutgers
MICHIGAN 1½ Ohio State
GEORGIA TECH 1½ Virginia Tech
MICHIGAN ST 8½ Penn St
DEPAUL 1½ Xavier
Colorado St 1½ FRESNO ST
KENTUCKY 5 Mississippi St
TEXAS A&M PK Missouri
Boise St 10 WYOMING
NEVADA 10½ Air Force
Home team in CAPS