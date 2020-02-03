BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Toronto 36 14 .720 —

Boston 33 15 .688 2

Philadelphia 31 19 .620 5

Brooklyn 21 27 .438 14

New York 14 36 .280 22

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 33 15 .688 —

Orlando 21 28 .429 12½

Washington 17 31 .354 16

Charlotte 16 33 .327 17½

Atlanta 13 37 .260 21

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —

Indiana 31 18 .633 11

Chicago 19 33 .365 24½

Detroit 18 33 .353 25

Cleveland 13 37 .260 29½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 31 18 .633 —

Dallas 30 19 .612 1

Memphis 24 25 .490 7

San Antonio 22 26 .458 8½

New Orleans 20 30 .400 11½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 34 16 .680 —

Utah 32 17 .653 1½

Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 4

Portland 23 27 .460 11

Minnesota 15 33 .313 18

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —

L.A. Clippers 34 15 .694 3½

Phoenix 20 29 .408 17½

Sacramento 18 31 .367 19½

Golden State 11 39 .220 27

Sunday

Detroit 128, Denver 123, OT

Houston 117, New Orleans 109

Milwaukee 129, Phoenix 108

Toronto 129, Chicago 102

Monday

Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

College: Men

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference AllGames

W L Pct W L Pct

Tulsa 7 1 .875 15 6 .714

Houston 7 2 .778 17 5 .773

Cincinnati 7 2 .778 14 7 .667

SMU 6 3 .667 16 5 .762

Wichita St. 5 3 .625 17 4 .810

Memphis 5 3 .625 16 5 .762

Temple 3 6 .333 11 10 .524

South Florida 3 6 .333 10 12 .455

East Carolina 3 6 .333 9 13 .409

UConn 2 6 .250 11 10 .524

UCF 2 7 .222 11 10 .524

Tulane 2 7 .222 10 11 .476

Saturday

Memphis 70, UConn 63

South Florida 64, UCF 48

Cincinnati 64, Houston 62

Temple 76, East Carolina 64

Tulsa 54, Wichita St. 51

SMU 82, Tulane 67

Wednesday

Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference AllGames

W L Pct W L Pct

Baylor 8 0 1.000 19 1 .950

Kansas 7 1 .875 18 3 .857

West Virginia 5 3 .625 17 4 .810

Oklahoma 4 4 .500 14 7 .667

Texas 4 4 .500 14 7 .667

TCU 4 4 .500 13 8 .619

Texas Tech 4 4 .500 13 8 .619

Iowa St. 2 6 .250 9 12 .429

Kansas St. 2 6 .250 9 12 .429

Oklahoma St. 0 8 .000 10 11 .476

Saturday

Texas 72, Iowa St. 68

West Virginia 66, Kansas St. 57

Oklahoma 82, Oklahoma St. 69

Baylor 68, TCU 52

Kansas 78, Texas Tech 75

Monday

Texas at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference AllGames

W L Pct W L Pct

LSU 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810

Auburn 6 2 .750 19 2 .905

Kentucky 6 2 .750 16 5 .762

Mississippi St. 5 3 .625 14 7 .667

Florida 5 3 .625 13 8 .619

South Carolina 5 3 .625 13 8 .619

Arkansas 4 4 .500 16 5 .762

Alabama 4 4 .500 12 9 .571

Tennessee 4 4 .500 12 9 .571

Texas A&M 4 4 .500 10 10 .500

Georgia 2 6 .250 12 9 .571

Missouri 2 6 .250 10 11 .476

Mississippi 1 7 .125 10 11 .476

Vanderbilt 0 8 .000 8 13 .381

Saturday

LSU 73, Mississippi 63

Georgia 63, Texas A&M 48

Mississippi St. 86, Tennessee 73

South Carolina 76, Missouri 54

Arkansas 82, Alabama 78

Auburn 75, Kentucky 66

Florida 61, Vanderbilt 55

Tuesday

Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference AllGames

W L Pct W L Pct

S. Dakota St. 8 2 .800 17 8 .680

N. Dakota St. 7 2 .778 16 7 .696

South Dakota 7 3 .700 16 8 .667

Neb.-Omaha 5 3 .625 12 11 .522

Oral Roberts 5 4 .556 12 10 .545

North Dakota 4 5 .444 10 13 .435

Fort Wayne 3 6 .333 10 14 .417

W. Illinois 2 8 .200 5 15 .250

Denver 1 9 .100 5 19 .208

Saturday

N. Dakota St. 71, Fort Wayne 60

Oral Roberts 86, Denver 77

S. Dakota St. 71, W. Illinois 61

Sunday

South Dakota 81, Nebraska-Omaha 80

Tuesday

Peru State at South Dakota, 7 p.m.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1

2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2

3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3

4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4

5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6

6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7

7. Duke 18-3 1242 9

8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5

9. Maryland 17-4 999 15

10. Villanova 17-4 959 8

11. Auburn 19-2 926 17

12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10

13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12

14. Oregon 18-5 758 11

15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13

16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14

17. Iowa 16-6 604 18

18. LSU 17-4 572 22

19. Butler 17-5 437 16

20. Illinois 16-6 373 19

21. Creighton 17-5 372 —

22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24

23. Arizona 15-6 164 —

24. Colorado 17-5 134 20

25. Houston 17-5 85 21

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N. Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.

USA Today Top 25

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (20) 19-1 787 1

2. Gonzaga (12) 23-1 772 2

3. Kansas 18-3 718 3

4. San Diego State 23-0 710 4

5. Louisville 19-3 670 5

6. Dayton 20-2 637 7

7. Duke 18-3 615 8

8. Florida State 18-3 534 6

9. Maryland 17-4 509 15

10. Auburn 19-2 455 16

11. West Virginia 17-4 439 11

12. Villanova 17-4 411 10

13. Seton Hall 16-5 405 9

14. Michigan State 16-6 340 14

15. Oregon 18-5 337 12

16. Kentucky 16-5 322 13

17. Iowa 16-6 310 18

18. LSU 17-4 245 24

19. Butler 17-5 205 17

20. Penn State 16-5 201 23

21. Illinois 16-6 176 19

22. Creighton 17-5 158 —

23. Arizona 15-6 125 —

24. Colorado 17-5 92 21

25. Houston 17-5 61 20

Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 31, Rutgers 21, Wichita State 20, Ohio State 20, Marquette 18, Tulsa 12, Yale 10, Saint Mary’s 8, Rhode Island 8, Stanford 4, Northern Iowa 4, Wisconsin 3, Virginia 3, Indiana 2, BYU 2.

College: Women

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1

2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2

3. Oregon 19-2 673 3

4. UConn 19-1 662 4

5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5

6. Stanford 20-2 605 6

7. N.C. State 21-1 563 7

8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9

9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10

10. UCLA 19-2 462 8

11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12

12. Arizona 18-3 413 16

13. Maryland 17-4 371 17

14. DePaul 20-3 360 11

15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13

16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15

17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14

18. Indiana 17-5 194 20

19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19

20. Iowa 18-4 172 18

21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23

22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21

23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22

24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24

25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.

High school: Boys

Perry 55, Pawnee 51

Pawnee 11 18 14 8 0 — 51

Perry 9 17 12 13 4 — 55

Pawnee: Breeved 15, Mitchell 13, Gordon 11, Harrison 6, Hixon 2, Buchanan 2, Jones 2.

Perry: Goldsberry 27, Hight 17, Dale 5, Fortney 4, Cash 2.

Hockey

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137

Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145

Toronto 52 28 17 7 63 188 171

Florida 50 28 17 5 61 183 167

Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166

Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161

Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176

Detroit 53 12 37 4 28 111 204

Metro GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158

Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142

Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135

N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136

Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139

Philadelphia 52 28 17 7 63 167 157

N.Y. Rangers 50 25 21 4 54 163 161

New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150

Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149

Dallas 51 29 18 4 62 134 129

Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163

Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164

Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171

Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159

Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162

Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162

Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163

Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148

San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177

Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161

Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Columbus 4, Montreal 3

Carolina 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Monday

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.

ECHL

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 32 11 0 1 65 180 133

Reading 25 14 5 0 55 153 138

Brampton 25 19 2 0 52 172 154

Maine 24 19 1 1 50 143 138

Adirondack 18 20 6 5 47 147 165

Worcester 17 27 2 0 36 126 175

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 32 9 3 1 68 152 101

Florida 30 11 2 2 64 161 119

Greenville 24 23 1 1 50 167 172

Orlando 20 18 5 1 46 125 121

Atlanta 19 24 1 1 40 142 178

Jacksonville 14 22 5 1 34 112 146

Norfolk 12 29 5 0 29 115 177

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 29 11 6 0 64 143 116

Toledo 25 13 3 1 54 160 125

Fort Wayne 21 16 6 2 50 161 156

Indy 22 19 2 1 47 140 126

Wheeling 20 19 5 0 45 126 148

Kalamazoo 16 21 5 1 38 137 176

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 33 8 6 2 74 205 158

Utah 26 13 5 2 59 165 129

Idaho 25 16 3 4 57 127 132

Rapid City 25 17 4 0 54 144 147

Tulsa 21 22 5 1 48 147 150

Wichita 19 22 8 0 46 141 182

Kansas City 19 23 2 1 41 130 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday

Greenville 9, Atlanta 3

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday

Kansas City at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

College: Women

SMU/DAC Invitational

Team results

3. Tulsa 325-302—627

TU individual results

7. Lorena Tseng 79-74—153

11. Sammy Liu 86-71—157

13. Haley Greb 78-80—158

18. Lilly Thomas 84-77—161

31. Alex Christeson 84-84—168

UCF Challenge

Team standings

5 Oklahoma State 293-285—578

OSU individual standings

5. Lianna Bailey 73-68—141

11. Hailey Jones 70-72—142

45. Isabella Fierro 74-74—148

54. Han-Hsuan Yu 79-71—150

81. Emma Whitaker 76-79—155

Local

CHEROKEE HILLS

Old Codgers

1. Sis Stahl,Jack Beggs,Jim Marujjo, Joe Inder; 2.Don Ingram, Bob Penix, Fred Russell, Joe Martin; 3. Tom Hardstock, John, Dennis Steele, Terry Allyn; 4. Phillip Battese, Dwight George, Mike McKnight, Rick King.

MOHAWK PARK

Monday Scramble

1. Dell Wilson, Bailey Jackson, Doug Whitson, Randy Rountree, 63; 2. Kevin Anderson, Al Kubeck, Bob Reed, Wayne Weaver, Bob Hensley, 63; 3. Don Jones, Aaron Ross, Steve Reynolds, Bob Young, Bob Morrison, 66; 4. Steve Kebert, Russ Myers, Gary Moutray, Matt Walls, 67.

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE

Senior Nassau

1. Scott Keller, Randy Haddock, Bobby Lyons, Hank Wright, Chuck Hamilton, 118-111—229; 2. Jeff Graham, Jim Franklin, Don Soles, Frank Wright, 115-119—234.

Hole-in-one

LAFORTUNE (Par 3): Steve Tremble, No. 1, 105 yards, pitching wedge.

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Dale Kinser, No. 12, 156 yards, 8-iron.

THE LINKS ON MEMORIAL: John Honeywell, No. 5, 110 yards, pitching wedge.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 73.

LAFORTUNE: Jim Metcalf, 92, shot 87; Leon Wilburn, 88, shot 88.

SOUTH LAKES: Dave Demuth, 81, shot 80.

STONE CREEK: Jerry Tinsley, 82, shot 76.

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Larry Timbrook, 70, shot 69.

BOWLING

Local

MEN 300

Sahoma: Ian Hotulke 300

Sheridan: Chris Page 300

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Ernie Steagall 730, Russ Word 713, Tommy Goad 701

Broken Arrow: Brian Daniels 755-701, Dana Bardeaux 732, David McCulley 733-733, Sean McMillan 705, Darnell Walker 747, Rodney Zweiacher 706, Ron Phillips 740, Jesse Shoemaker 726, Ed Johnston 719, Kenny Pearson 717, Jeff Linnell 718, Scott Bender 714

Coffee Creek: Thomas Patterson 754, Kevin Trantham 723, Steve Dick 720, Marvin Bryant 739, Joe Bradford 733

Sahoma: Ian Hotulke 759

Sheridan: Chuck West 753, Chris Page 720, Blake Ihrke 730, David Doyle 718, Pat Stinnett 708, Russell Huffman 706

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 685, Lori Schroeder 650, Alisha Breazeale 626

Sheridan: Niki James 668, Charla Fulton 626, Kayla Lassiter 610-606

SENIOR

Andy B’s: Paul Church 659-633, Mike Clayton 632-550, Howard King 616-551, Joe Palmer 605-572, Allen Robinson 604-594, Harry Sanders 588, Ron Reynolds 575-563, Freddie Reeves 659-556, Nell Haynes 572, Jan King 539-516, Julie Long 526, Lee Gibson 507

Broken Arrow: Darin DeSelm 696, Doug Barr 568, Mike Baskett 629, Kathy Behles 500, Ron Brock 557, Paul Church 627, Tony Davis 557, Chris Lucas 584, Ken Mayer 558, Bob McDaniel 565, Garry Melton 572, John Payne 642, Tracy Prather 599, Roy Prettyman 587, Harry Sanders 642-582, Bob Temme 672-667, Lloyd Walker 634-557, Anthoine Washington 623-574, Carol Zilmer 505, Pauline Barnes 515, Judy Beasley 526, Jimmie Edwards 513, Terry Ferrel 589, Charles Flager 624, Nanci Johnson 550, Ken Mayer 630, Bob McDaniel 577, Bob McElhattan 555, Katie O’Brien 540, Peggy Reed 500, Rick Wallace 554, Pam Washington 509

Sahoma: Mark Schrader 650, Ed Miller 676-565, Ron Reynolds 609, Danny Lyons 590, Jack Lancaster 606, Ray Marler 587, Mike Clayton 578, Harry Sanders 572, Paul Bock 572, Steve Trotter 579-561, Howard King 560, Don Seanard 556, Randy Holland 566, Hershel Thompson 553, Georgia Vanhorn 550, Sue Gragg 550, Rita Wilson 501

Sheridan: Gary Monnin 678, David Wilson 642, Paul Church 634, Richard Wymer 629, Leon Wilson 629, Jerry Hunter 623, Roger Conger 622, Don Niemeyer 610, Les Harris 604, Bill Ramsey 602, Fred Engquist 599, Darrell Williams 596, Tracy Patterson 595, Charles Hearn 591, Michael Stephens 591, Eric Bush 581, David Segraves 576, Nanci Johnson 559, Harry Sanders 553, Barbara Kitchingham 531

YOUTH

Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 592, Gabe Jeeter 561, Braden Lang 515, Aiden Farnsworth 509

Broken Arrow: Kaiden Booth 638-536, Tommy Elmore 500, Eian Purnell 531-509, Ian Daniels 531, Christian Hale 600-583, Gabe Hale 546-538, Gabe Snyder 594, Graesyn Hoss 542, Zachary Sprick 501, Casen Stickler 561

Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 665, Lane Spyres 538, Eli Whitehead 568, Gunner Hamilton 521, Maci Winningham 521, Gage Roberts 614

LATEST Line

NBA

Milwaukee 6 (245) NEW ORLEANS

HOUSTON 14 (OFF) Charlotte

DENVER 4½ (223½) Portland

LA LAKERS 12 (229) San Antonio

College basketball

TEXAS TECH 7½ Oklahoma

ALABAMA 6 Tennessee

TOLEDO 6 N. Illinois

KENT ST 4 Ball St

MIAMI (OHIO) 5½ W. Michigan

ARKANSAS 2½ Auburn

FAIRFIELD 1 Monmouth

Buffalo 4 E. MICHIGAN

CENT. MICHIGAN 1 Bowling Green

Duke 15½ BOSTON COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND 16½ UMass

MARYLAND 7½ Rutgers

MICHIGAN 1½ Ohio State

GEORGIA TECH 1½ Virginia Tech

MICHIGAN ST 8½ Penn St

DEPAUL 1½ Xavier

Colorado St 1½ FRESNO ST

KENTUCKY 5 Mississippi St

TEXAS A&M PK Missouri

Boise St 10 WYOMING

NEVADA 10½ Air Force

Home team in CAPS

Tags