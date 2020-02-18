Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 36 12 0 1 73 201 145

Reading 29 14 5 0 63 171 144

Brampton 29 20 3 0 61 193 172

Maine 28 21 2 1 59 160 154

Adirondack 19 22 7 5 50 161 180

Worcester 17 31 3 0 37 134 193

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 38 10 3 1 80 181 116

Florida 35 12 3 2 75 189 134

Orlando 24 21 5 1 54 144 139

Greenville 24 25 3 1 52 176 191

Atlanta 21 28 1 1 44 159 205

Jacksonville 18 24 5 1 42 135 164

Norfolk 12 33 6 0 30 124 207

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 31 14 7 1 70 165 142

Toledo 29 14 4 1 63 180 140

Fort Wayne 24 20 6 2 56 184 187

Indy 26 23 2 1 55 172 155

Wheeling 23 20 5 0 51 144 160

Kalamazoo 19 24 6 1 45 161 204

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 34 11 6 2 76 215 168

Utah 31 15 5 2 69 186 141

Idaho 28 17 3 4 63 138 139

Rapid City 27 21 4 0 58 154 165

Tulsa 25 24 5 1 56 173 170

Wichita 21 27 8 0 50 159 208

Kansas City 22 27 3 1 48 152 188

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Monday’s Games

Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 3

Utah 3, Rapid City 1<

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4

Maine at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 8:10 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.<

Basketball

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (20) 25-1 761 1

2. Baylor (8) 23-1 746 2

3. Oregon (3) 24-2 725 3

4. Stanford 23-3 653 7

5. UConn 21-3 650 6

6. Louisville 23-3 611 9

7. UCLA 22-3 572 8

8. Maryland 22-4 537 10

9. Mississippi State 22-4 515 5

10. N.C. State 22-3 500 4

11. Arizona 21-4 462 12

12. DePaul 24-3 428 13

13. Gonzaga 25-2 365 15

14. Oregon State 19-7 318 11

15. South Dakota 24-2 305 16

16. Kentucky 19-5 288 19

17. Texas A&M 20-5 259 18

18. Missouri State 21-3 258 17

18. Florida State 20-5 258 14

20. Northwestern 22-3 219 21

21. Iowa 21-5 141 20

22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 140 22

23. Princeton 19-1 117 25

24. Arizona State 18-8 95 24

25. Arkansas 20-5 74 —

Others receiving votes: Indiana 36, TCU 11, Stony Brook 10, Old Dominion 7, Central Michigan 6, LSU 4, Troy 1, Tennessee 1, Ohio State 1, Fresno State 1.

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146

Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159

Toronto 60 31 21 8 70 211 199

Florida 59 31 22 6 68 206 201

Buffalo 59 27 24 8 62 171 183

Montreal 61 27 26 8 62 184 188

Ottawa 59 20 28 11 51 156 200

Detroit 61 14 43 4 32 123 229

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 59 37 17 5 79 208 180

Pittsburgh 57 36 15 6 78 191 152

N.Y. Islanders 58 33 19 6 72 167 159

Columbus 60 30 18 12 72 155 150

Philadelphia 59 32 20 7 71 193 177

Carolina 58 33 21 4 70 189 163

N.Y. Rangers 58 30 24 4 64 189 181

New Jersey 58 22 26 10 54 162 204

WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 59 32 17 10 74 187 172

Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151

Colorado 58 33 18 7 73 206 164

Nashville 58 29 22 7 65 189 187

Winnipeg 60 30 25 5 65 179 181

Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187

Chicago 59 26 25 8 60 176 188

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183

Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185

Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180

Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190

Arizona 62 30 24 8 68 172 167

San Jose 59 26 29 4 56 155 194

Anaheim 59 24 28 7 55 155 186

Los Angeles 59 21 33 5 47 145 187

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Monday’s GamesArizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 1Florida 5, San Jose 3Calgary 6, Anaheim 4Vegas 3, Washington 2Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, OTTuesday’s GamesColumbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesN.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesMontreal at Washington, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesN.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 38 16 .704 1½

Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 19 .648 —

Orlando 24 31 .436 11½

Washington 20 33 .377 14½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 17

Atlanta 15 41 .268 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 20 .630 —

Dallas 33 22 .600 1½

Memphis 28 26 .519 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11

New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5

Portland 25 31 .446 13½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Monday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Tuesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Wednesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Thursday’s GamesMilwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesCleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Local

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Kyle Martinez 771, AJ Nowak 771, Scott Bender 735, Jared Hoover 729, Randy Sparks 714, Mark Ward 705

Broken Arrow: Kyle Martinez 754, Kenneth Pearson 748-711, Aaron Hearn 731, Troy Oden 730, Russell Huffman 729, Terry Fryrear 715, Ed Johnson 714, Jeff Linnell 710, Vic Benedict 700

Coffee Creek: Thomas Patterson 738, Gary Pearson 707, Joey Mabe 701, Kevin Trantham 728, Kenneth Pearson 716, Joe Brown 727, Chris Fletcher Jr 717, Josh Eastom 715, Dustin Hearn 710, Oscar Stephens 707

Sheridan: Ron Allen 732, Harold Achong 724, Tommy Schillar 723, Richard Brackeen 718, Rodger Conger 717, Tony Musser 710, Shawn Cole 704, Doug Pingleton 704

WOMEN 700

Broken Arrow: Lisa Johnson 715

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 633

Coffee Creek: Tonya Bennett 672, Kayna Mabe 635, Katrina Wise 612, Apryl Sneed 600, Cindy Fletcher 632, Dakota Hicks 627

Sheridan: Charla Fulton 684, Michelle Stewart 644, Kayla Lassiter 639, Angela Brooks 638, Niki James 613, Apryl Sneed 612

SENIOR

Andy B’s: Paul Church 682, Howard King 612, Kenneth Gibson 595, Polar Ice 592, Sam Word 555, Annette Busenburg 549

Broken Arrow: Darin DeSelm 662, Rod Vermillion 661, Bob Temme 657-561, Anthoine Washington 646, Doug Barr 645-576, Mike Baskett 644, Harry Sanders 639-634, Lloyd Walker 604, Bruce Gleghorn 600, Fran Deken 590, Pam Marshall 587, Rod Gallagher 586, Garry Melton 580, Frank Coleman 579, Curtis Wilkerson 574, Tony Davis 572, Sam Thompson 571, Bob McDaniel 567, Terry Ferrel 565-551, Larry Gillespie 559, Tom Elmore 559, Bob McElhattan 558, Ken Mayer 556, Mark Blum 554, John Payne 551, Charles Flager 550, Katie O’Brien 528, Susan Piraro-Anderson 526, Peggy Reed 519, Carol Zilmer 516, Pauline Barnes 514, Colleen Dietrich 504, Kathy McElhattan 501

Sahoma: Ed Miller 673, Harry Sanders 649-616, Hershel Thompson 618, Steve Trotter 604-601, Tom Turner 603, Danny Lyons 597, Mike Clayton 597-586, Don Seanard 592, Kevin Timmons 575, Ron Reynolds 588, Dan Henderson 588, Ken Gibson 569, Doug Richmond 563, Mark Schrader 561, David Segraves 574, Ray Marler 563, Randy Holland 554, Rita Wilson 595-585, Lea Gibson 500, Jan King 508, Vicki Leeper 502

Sheridan: Gary Monnin 695, Tracy Patterson 694, Jerry Hunter 634, Charles Hearn 633, Harry Sanders 615, Paul Church 612, Allen Cagle 584, Bill Ramsey 577, Darrell Williams 576, Mark Funderburk 576, David Segraves 571, Leon Wilson 570, Fred Keas 568, Carl Rowton 566, David Doyle 557, CJ Johnson 551, Sheron Mims 531

YOUTH

Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 625, Gabe Jeeter 578, Braden Lang 578, Aiden Farnsworth 551, Shelby Foster 520, Mya Gonzalez 503

Broken Arrow: Ian Daniels 620, Jaxson Novak 588, Ezra Boysel 584, Zachary Sprick 555, Casen Stickler 552, Kaiden Booth 550, Eian Purnell 547-521, Gabe Snyder 540, Hailey Pearson 533, Gabe Hale 508

Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 668, Lane Spyres 531, Eli Whitehead 534, Gage Roberts 560, Brendan Smith 562

GOLF

College: Women

Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate

Team results

10. Tulsa 295-293-304—892

TU individual results

19. Taylor Dobson 73-74-72—219

26. Lorena Tseng 74-72-76—222

30. Haley Greb 73-74-76—223

69. Sammy Liu 75-78-80—233

71. Lilly Thomas 79-73-82—234

Local

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Shamble

1. Steve Gidley, Rich Buntt, Alvin Amacher, Tom Graham, 66; 2. Ralph Fagin, Don Tyler, Leland Slack, Dave Hansen, 67.

Hole-in-one

ADAMS: Robert Jordan, No. 3, 130 yards, 7-iron.

Shoots age or better

INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Bob Sparks, 83, shot 79.

LATEST Line

College basketball

HOUSTON 10½ Tulsa

SETON HALL 6½ Butler

RUTGERS 1½ Michigan

LOUISVILLE 9 Syracuse

WAKE FOREST 1½ Georgia Tech

RICHMOND 12½ George Mason

SIENA 7½ Iona

E TENNESSEE ST 5 Furman

NC GREENSBORO 9½ Wofford

W. CAROLINA 8 Vmi

Auburn 3½ GEORGIA

Chattanooga 9½ THE CITADEL

ALABAMA 11½ Texas A&M

MERCER 8 Samford

CINCINNATI 11 UCF

MEMPHIS 13 East Carolina

SMU 7 TULANE

UMKC PK California Baptist

ARKANSAS ST 8 Louisiana-Monroe

DRAKE 3½ Valparaiso

BRADLEY 6 Missouri St

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 12 Illinois St

SOUTH DAKOTA 2 N. Dakota St

South Dakota State 4½ NORTH DAKOTA

DUQUESNE 10½ G. Washington

VIRGINIA 12 Boston College

TEXAS OFF TCU

LA SALLE 8 Fordham

GEORGETOWN OFF Providence

Villanova 5 DEPAUL

TEXAS TECH 12 Kansas St

VIRGINIA TECH 5 Miami

Duke 8 NC STATE

MINNESOTA 5 Indiana

UTAH ST 20½ Wyoming

MISSISSIPPI ST 5½ South Carolina

FRESNO ST 7½ Air Force

Boise St 8½ SAN JOSE ST

WASHINGTON ST 6 California

UC IRVINE 15½ Long Beach St

Home team in CAPS

