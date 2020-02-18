Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 36 12 0 1 73 201 145
Reading 29 14 5 0 63 171 144
Brampton 29 20 3 0 61 193 172
Maine 28 21 2 1 59 160 154
Adirondack 19 22 7 5 50 161 180
Worcester 17 31 3 0 37 134 193
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 38 10 3 1 80 181 116
Florida 35 12 3 2 75 189 134
Orlando 24 21 5 1 54 144 139
Greenville 24 25 3 1 52 176 191
Atlanta 21 28 1 1 44 159 205
Jacksonville 18 24 5 1 42 135 164
Norfolk 12 33 6 0 30 124 207
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 31 14 7 1 70 165 142
Toledo 29 14 4 1 63 180 140
Fort Wayne 24 20 6 2 56 184 187
Indy 26 23 2 1 55 172 155
Wheeling 23 20 5 0 51 144 160
Kalamazoo 19 24 6 1 45 161 204
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 34 11 6 2 76 215 168
Utah 31 15 5 2 69 186 141
Idaho 28 17 3 4 63 138 139
Rapid City 27 21 4 0 58 154 165
Tulsa 25 24 5 1 56 173 170
Wichita 21 27 8 0 50 159 208
Kansas City 22 27 3 1 48 152 188
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Monday’s Games
Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 3
Utah 3, Rapid City 1<
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4
Maine at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 8:10 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.<
Basketball
USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (20) 25-1 761 1
2. Baylor (8) 23-1 746 2
3. Oregon (3) 24-2 725 3
4. Stanford 23-3 653 7
5. UConn 21-3 650 6
6. Louisville 23-3 611 9
7. UCLA 22-3 572 8
8. Maryland 22-4 537 10
9. Mississippi State 22-4 515 5
10. N.C. State 22-3 500 4
11. Arizona 21-4 462 12
12. DePaul 24-3 428 13
13. Gonzaga 25-2 365 15
14. Oregon State 19-7 318 11
15. South Dakota 24-2 305 16
16. Kentucky 19-5 288 19
17. Texas A&M 20-5 259 18
18. Missouri State 21-3 258 17
18. Florida State 20-5 258 14
20. Northwestern 22-3 219 21
21. Iowa 21-5 141 20
22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 140 22
23. Princeton 19-1 117 25
24. Arizona State 18-8 95 24
25. Arkansas 20-5 74 —
Others receiving votes: Indiana 36, TCU 11, Stony Brook 10, Old Dominion 7, Central Michigan 6, LSU 4, Troy 1, Tennessee 1, Ohio State 1, Fresno State 1.
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146
Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159
Toronto 60 31 21 8 70 211 199
Florida 59 31 22 6 68 206 201
Buffalo 59 27 24 8 62 171 183
Montreal 61 27 26 8 62 184 188
Ottawa 59 20 28 11 51 156 200
Detroit 61 14 43 4 32 123 229
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 59 37 17 5 79 208 180
Pittsburgh 57 36 15 6 78 191 152
N.Y. Islanders 58 33 19 6 72 167 159
Columbus 60 30 18 12 72 155 150
Philadelphia 59 32 20 7 71 193 177
Carolina 58 33 21 4 70 189 163
N.Y. Rangers 58 30 24 4 64 189 181
New Jersey 58 22 26 10 54 162 204
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 59 32 17 10 74 187 172
Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151
Colorado 58 33 18 7 73 206 164
Nashville 58 29 22 7 65 189 187
Winnipeg 60 30 25 5 65 179 181
Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187
Chicago 59 26 25 8 60 176 188
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183
Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185
Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180
Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190
Arizona 62 30 24 8 68 172 167
San Jose 59 26 29 4 56 155 194
Anaheim 59 24 28 7 55 155 186
Los Angeles 59 21 33 5 47 145 187
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Monday’s GamesArizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 1Florida 5, San Jose 3Calgary 6, Anaheim 4Vegas 3, Washington 2Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, OTTuesday’s GamesColumbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesN.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesMontreal at Washington, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesN.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 38 16 .704 1½
Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 19 .648 —
Orlando 24 31 .436 11½
Washington 20 33 .377 14½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 17
Atlanta 15 41 .268 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630 —
Dallas 33 22 .600 1½
Memphis 28 26 .519 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5
Portland 25 31 .446 13½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Monday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Tuesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Wednesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Thursday’s GamesMilwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesCleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Local
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Kyle Martinez 771, AJ Nowak 771, Scott Bender 735, Jared Hoover 729, Randy Sparks 714, Mark Ward 705
Broken Arrow: Kyle Martinez 754, Kenneth Pearson 748-711, Aaron Hearn 731, Troy Oden 730, Russell Huffman 729, Terry Fryrear 715, Ed Johnson 714, Jeff Linnell 710, Vic Benedict 700
Coffee Creek: Thomas Patterson 738, Gary Pearson 707, Joey Mabe 701, Kevin Trantham 728, Kenneth Pearson 716, Joe Brown 727, Chris Fletcher Jr 717, Josh Eastom 715, Dustin Hearn 710, Oscar Stephens 707
Sheridan: Ron Allen 732, Harold Achong 724, Tommy Schillar 723, Richard Brackeen 718, Rodger Conger 717, Tony Musser 710, Shawn Cole 704, Doug Pingleton 704
WOMEN 700
Broken Arrow: Lisa Johnson 715
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 633
Coffee Creek: Tonya Bennett 672, Kayna Mabe 635, Katrina Wise 612, Apryl Sneed 600, Cindy Fletcher 632, Dakota Hicks 627
Sheridan: Charla Fulton 684, Michelle Stewart 644, Kayla Lassiter 639, Angela Brooks 638, Niki James 613, Apryl Sneed 612
SENIOR
Andy B’s: Paul Church 682, Howard King 612, Kenneth Gibson 595, Polar Ice 592, Sam Word 555, Annette Busenburg 549
Broken Arrow: Darin DeSelm 662, Rod Vermillion 661, Bob Temme 657-561, Anthoine Washington 646, Doug Barr 645-576, Mike Baskett 644, Harry Sanders 639-634, Lloyd Walker 604, Bruce Gleghorn 600, Fran Deken 590, Pam Marshall 587, Rod Gallagher 586, Garry Melton 580, Frank Coleman 579, Curtis Wilkerson 574, Tony Davis 572, Sam Thompson 571, Bob McDaniel 567, Terry Ferrel 565-551, Larry Gillespie 559, Tom Elmore 559, Bob McElhattan 558, Ken Mayer 556, Mark Blum 554, John Payne 551, Charles Flager 550, Katie O’Brien 528, Susan Piraro-Anderson 526, Peggy Reed 519, Carol Zilmer 516, Pauline Barnes 514, Colleen Dietrich 504, Kathy McElhattan 501
Sahoma: Ed Miller 673, Harry Sanders 649-616, Hershel Thompson 618, Steve Trotter 604-601, Tom Turner 603, Danny Lyons 597, Mike Clayton 597-586, Don Seanard 592, Kevin Timmons 575, Ron Reynolds 588, Dan Henderson 588, Ken Gibson 569, Doug Richmond 563, Mark Schrader 561, David Segraves 574, Ray Marler 563, Randy Holland 554, Rita Wilson 595-585, Lea Gibson 500, Jan King 508, Vicki Leeper 502
Sheridan: Gary Monnin 695, Tracy Patterson 694, Jerry Hunter 634, Charles Hearn 633, Harry Sanders 615, Paul Church 612, Allen Cagle 584, Bill Ramsey 577, Darrell Williams 576, Mark Funderburk 576, David Segraves 571, Leon Wilson 570, Fred Keas 568, Carl Rowton 566, David Doyle 557, CJ Johnson 551, Sheron Mims 531
YOUTH
Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 625, Gabe Jeeter 578, Braden Lang 578, Aiden Farnsworth 551, Shelby Foster 520, Mya Gonzalez 503
Broken Arrow: Ian Daniels 620, Jaxson Novak 588, Ezra Boysel 584, Zachary Sprick 555, Casen Stickler 552, Kaiden Booth 550, Eian Purnell 547-521, Gabe Snyder 540, Hailey Pearson 533, Gabe Hale 508
Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 668, Lane Spyres 531, Eli Whitehead 534, Gage Roberts 560, Brendan Smith 562
GOLF
College: Women
Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate
Team results
10. Tulsa 295-293-304—892
TU individual results
19. Taylor Dobson 73-74-72—219
26. Lorena Tseng 74-72-76—222
30. Haley Greb 73-74-76—223
69. Sammy Liu 75-78-80—233
71. Lilly Thomas 79-73-82—234
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Shamble
1. Steve Gidley, Rich Buntt, Alvin Amacher, Tom Graham, 66; 2. Ralph Fagin, Don Tyler, Leland Slack, Dave Hansen, 67.
Hole-in-one
ADAMS: Robert Jordan, No. 3, 130 yards, 7-iron.
Shoots age or better
INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Bob Sparks, 83, shot 79.
LATEST Line
College basketball
HOUSTON 10½ Tulsa
SETON HALL 6½ Butler
RUTGERS 1½ Michigan
LOUISVILLE 9 Syracuse
WAKE FOREST 1½ Georgia Tech
RICHMOND 12½ George Mason
SIENA 7½ Iona
E TENNESSEE ST 5 Furman
NC GREENSBORO 9½ Wofford
W. CAROLINA 8 Vmi
Auburn 3½ GEORGIA
Chattanooga 9½ THE CITADEL
ALABAMA 11½ Texas A&M
MERCER 8 Samford
CINCINNATI 11 UCF
MEMPHIS 13 East Carolina
SMU 7 TULANE
UMKC PK California Baptist
ARKANSAS ST 8 Louisiana-Monroe
DRAKE 3½ Valparaiso
BRADLEY 6 Missouri St
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 12 Illinois St
SOUTH DAKOTA 2 N. Dakota St
South Dakota State 4½ NORTH DAKOTA
DUQUESNE 10½ G. Washington
VIRGINIA 12 Boston College
TEXAS OFF TCU
LA SALLE 8 Fordham
GEORGETOWN OFF Providence
Villanova 5 DEPAUL
TEXAS TECH 12 Kansas St
VIRGINIA TECH 5 Miami
Duke 8 NC STATE
MINNESOTA 5 Indiana
UTAH ST 20½ Wyoming
MISSISSIPPI ST 5½ South Carolina
FRESNO ST 7½ Air Force
Boise St 8½ SAN JOSE ST
WASHINGTON ST 6 California
UC IRVINE 15½ Long Beach St
Home team in CAPS