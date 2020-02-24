GOLF

College: Women

Westbrook Invitational

Team results

2. Oklahoma 277-274-282—833

OU individual results

2. Ellen Secor 68-69-66—203

8. Libby Winans 64-73-71—208

19. Mikhaela Fortuna 73-68-72—213

19. Kaitlin Milligan 72-68-73—213

26. Sydney Youngblood 73-69-73—215

Local

CHEROKEE HILLS

Old Codgers

1. Rick King, Tom King, Delio Bustos, Joe Worley; 2. Mike Gaubelle, Randy Steed, Jack Beggs, Doug Aldrich; 3. Bob Penix, Mike Collins, Jim Marrujo, Eddie Leaf; Dennis Steele, Don Ingram, Stan Standfield, Joe Martin.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Dick Tullis, 72; 2. Gary Lee, 74; 2. Hank Prideaux, 74; B.J. Barnhart, 74; 5. Frank Prentice, 76; 5. Mel Hayes, 77; 7. Monroe Brewer, 79; 8. Mark Clemons, 80; 9. Bob Bell, 82.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 70.

LAFORTUNE (Championship Course): Bob Nash, 80, shot 78.

LATEST Line

NBA

INDIANA 11 (208½) Charlotte

Milwaukee 1½ (231) TORONTO

Oklahoma City 6½ (217½) CHICAGO

DENVER 12 (216) Detroit

PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Boston

LA LAKERS 8 (238½) New Orleans

GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DAVIDSON 10½ La Salle

Dayton 12 GEORGE MASON

IOWA ST 4 TCU

Duke 11½ WAKE FOREST

XAVIER 7 Depaul

MICHIGAN ST 7½ Iowa

CENT. MICHIGAN 1 Toledo

Kentucky 8 TEXAS A&M

AUBURN 10 Mississippi

KENT ST 10 Miami (Ohio)

OHIO 1½ Buffalo

Akron 1½ BOWLING GREEN

E. MICHIGAN 3½ N. Illinois

BALL ST 11 W. Michigan

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 7 Drake

VALPARAISO 3 Missouri St

BAYLOR 15 Kansas St

Texas Tech 4 OKLAHOMA

GEORGIA TECH 2 Clemson

NORTH CAROLINA 2½ NC State

Nevada 9½ WYOMING

MISSISSIPPI ST 4 Alabama

SMU 5 Memphis

TULSA 11 Tulane

UTAH ST 22 San Jose St

SAN DIEGO ST 13½ Colorado St

NHL

BOSTON -208 Calgary +188

MONTREAL OFF Vancouver OFF

PHILADELPHIA -205 San Jose +185

CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF

TAMPA BAY -183 Toronto +168

NY ISLANDERS -135 NY Rangers +125

WASHINGTON -180 Winnipeg +165

New Jersey -117 DETROIT +107

NASHVILLE -243 Ottawa +223

ST. LOUIS -190 Chicago +175

MINNESOTA -165 Columbus +155

ARIZONA -125 Florida +115

Edmonton -141 ANAHEIM +131

Home team in CAPS

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1

2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2

3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3

4. Stanford 24-3 635 4

5. Louisville 25-3 624 5

6. UConn 23-3 605 6

7. Maryland 23-4 587 7

8. NC State 23-3 523 10

9. UCLA 23-4 493 8

10. Mississippi St. 23-5 447 9

11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13

12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16

13. Arizona 22-5 379 11

14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18

15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14

16. DePaul 25-4 324 12

17. Oregon St. 20-8 272 15

18. Iowa 22-5 260 19

19. Florida St. 21-6 198 17

20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20

21. Missouri St. 23-3 165 23

22. Indiana 21-7 127 24

23. Princeton 21-1 83 25

24. Arizona St. 19-9 60 21

25. TCU 20-5 59 -

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.

The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1598 3

2. Baylor (2) 24-2 1532 1

3. Gonzaga 27-2 1442 2

4. Dayton 25-2 1413 5

5. San Diego St. 26-1 1287 4

6. Florida St. 23-4 1247 8

7. Duke 23-4 1186 6

8. Kentucky 22-5 1130 10

9. Maryland 22-5 1124 7

10. Creighton 22-6 986 15

11. Louisville 23-5 966 11

12. Villanova 21-6 928 12

13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16

14. Oregon 21-7 653 14

15. Auburn 23-4 643 13

16. Penn St. 20-7 618 9

17. BYU 23-7 598 23

18. Iowa 19-8 489 20

19. Michigan 18-9 329 -

20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17

21. Colorado 21-7 291 18

22. Texas Tech 18-9 226 -

23. Ohio St. 18-9 210 25

24. Michigan St. 18-9 160 -

25. Houston 21-7 102 22

Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 37 15 0 1 75 211 157

Reading 31 16 5 0 67 184 160

Maine 31 22 2 1 65 170 162

Brampton 30 22 3 0 63 201 182

Adirondack 21 23 8 5 55 177 190

Worcester 18 33 4 0 40 145 210

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 41 10 3 1 86 198 127

Florida 38 13 3 2 81 207 149

Orlando 25 24 5 1 56 154 153

Greenville 25 27 4 1 55 187 206

Atlanta 24 28 1 2 51 175 219

Jacksonville 20 26 5 1 46 151 176

Norfolk 13 34 6 0 32 130 213

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 33 15 7 1 74 173 146

Toledo 31 15 4 1 67 189 146

Fort Wayne 26 21 6 2 60 192 197

Indy 27 24 2 1 57 178 161

Wheeling 24 23 5 0 53 152 174

Kalamazoo 20 25 7 1 48 172 216

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 37 12 6 2 82 232 179

Utah 32 16 5 3 72 189 145

Idaho 31 17 3 4 69 149 145

Rapid City 27 22 5 1 60 158 173

Tulsa 26 25 6 1 59 179 179

Kansas City 24 28 3 1 52 158 194

Wichita 21 28 8 0 50 164 216

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3, OT

Orlando 5, Norfolk 1

Adirondack 5, Reading 2

Newfoundland 4, Maine 1

Florida 5, Jacksonville 4

South Carolina 6, Worcester 5, OT

Wheeling 3, Brampton 2

Allen 2, Tulsa 1, OT

Kansas City 2, Utah 1, SO<

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Utah, 8:10 p.m.<

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at South Carolina, 9:30 a.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 10 a.m.

Maine at Reading, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 63 39 12 12 90 208 159

Tampa Bay 62 40 17 5 85 221 171

Toronto 63 32 23 8 72 220 210

Florida 62 32 24 6 70 217 212

Buffalo 62 29 25 8 66 182 193

Montreal 64 29 27 8 66 194 195

Ottawa 62 21 30 11 53 164 212

Detroit 64 15 45 4 34 130 240

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 62 38 18 6 82 218 190

Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168

Philadelphia 62 35 20 7 77 206 183

N.Y. Islanders 61 35 20 6 76 176 164

Carolina 61 35 22 4 74 201 172

Columbus 63 30 19 14 74 162 163

N.Y. Rangers 61 33 24 4 70 203 188

New Jersey 61 24 27 10 58 167 210

WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 63 36 17 10 82 200 174

Colorado 61 36 18 7 79 212 166

Dallas 62 36 20 6 78 167 159

Winnipeg 64 32 27 5 69 193 191

Nashville 61 30 23 8 68 195 196

Minnesota 61 29 25 7 65 186 197

Chicago 62 27 27 8 62 182 197

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 64 34 22 8 76 208 196

Edmonton 62 33 22 7 73 198 192

Vancouver 61 33 22 6 72 203 187

Calgary 63 32 25 6 70 187 196

Arizona 65 31 26 8 70 181 174

San Jose 62 26 32 4 56 159 203

Anaheim 62 24 30 8 56 161 197

Los Angeles 63 22 35 6 50 156 203

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Sunday’s GamesWashington 5, Pittsburgh 3Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1Dallas 2, Chicago 1N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 1Calgary 4, Detroit 2St. Louis 4, Minnesota 1Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2Vegas 6, Anaheim 5, OTMonday’s GamesOttawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.Tuesday’s GamesCalgary at Boston, 6 p.m.Dallas at Carolina, 6 p.m.N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.New Jersey at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Columbus at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesBuffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.Edmonton at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesChicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 42 15 .737 —

Boston 39 17 .696 2½

Philadelphia 35 22 .614 7

Brooklyn 26 29 .473 15

New York 17 39 .304 24½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 36 20 .643 —

Orlando 24 32 .429 12

Washington 20 35 .364 15½

Charlotte 19 37 .339 17

Atlanta 17 41 .293 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 48 8 .857 —

Indiana 33 24 .579 15½

Chicago 20 38 .345 29

Detroit 19 40 .322 30½

Cleveland 15 41 .268 33

WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 36 20 .643 —

Dallas 34 23 .596 2½

Memphis 28 28 .500 8

New Orleans 25 32 .439 11½

San Antonio 24 32 .429 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 39 18 .684 —

Utah 36 20 .643 2½

Oklahoma City 35 22 .614 4

Portland 26 32 .448 13½

Minnesota 16 39 .291 22

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 43 12 .782 —

L.A. Clippers 37 19 .661 6½

Sacramento 23 33 .411 20½

Phoenix 23 34 .404 21

Golden State 12 45 .211 32

x-clinched playoff spotSunday’s GamesL.A. Lakers 114, Boston 112Toronto 127, Indiana 81Denver 128, Minnesota 116Oklahoma City 131, San Antonio 103Chicago 126, Washington 117New Orleans 115, Golden State 101Portland 107, Detroit 104Monday’s GamesAtlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.New York at Houston, 7 p.m.Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.Tuesday’s GamesCharlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesBrooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesNew York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

XFL Football At A Glance

East W L Pct PF PA

DC 2 1 .666 67 58

St. Louis 2 1 .666 68 46

New York 1 2 .333 32 59

Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74

West W L Pct PF PA

Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68

Dallas 2 1 .666 58 45

Seattle 1 2 .333 48 64

Los Angeles 1 2 .333 74 71

———

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston 34, Tampa Bay 27

Dallas 24, Seattle 12

Sunday, Feb. 23

St. Louis 29, New York 9

Los Angeles 39, DC 9

Saturday, Feb. 29

Los Angeles at New York , 1 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Houston at Dallas, 3 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Spring Training Glance

All Times EasternAMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Detroit 2 0 1.000

Texas 2 0 1.000

Chicago 1 0 1.000

Minnesota 1 0 1.000

Toronto 1 0 1.000

Los Angeles 1 0 1.000

Cleveland 1 0 1.000

Tampa Bay 1 1 0.500

Baltimore 1 1 0.500

Boston 1 1 0.500

Seattle 0 1 0.000

Houston 0 1 0.000

New York 0 2 0.000

Kansas City 0 2 0.000

Oakland 0 3 0.000

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Miami 2 0 1.000

Los Angeles 2 0 1.000

St. Louis 1 0 1.000

Philadelphia 1 0 1.000

Arizona 1 0 1.000

San Diego 1 0 1.000

Atlanta 1 1 0.500

San Francisco 1 1 0.500

Washington 1 1 0.500

Chicago 1 1 0.500

Milwaukee 0 1 0.000

Colorado 0 1 0.000

Cincinnati 0 1 0.000

New York 0 2 0.000

Pittsburgh 0 3 0.000

Saturday’s GamesBoston 4, Tampa Bay 3Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1St. Louis 2, N.Y. Mets (ss) 0Atlanta 5, Baltimore 0Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1Philadelphia 8, Detroit 8Miami 5, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 4Milwaukee at Texas, cancelledL.A. Angels (ss) at Chicago White Sox, cancelledCincinnati at Cleveland, cancelledSeattle at San Diego, cancelledKansas City at L.A. Angels (ss), ppd.Arizona at Colorado, cancelledWashington at Houston, ppd.Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2Sunday’s GamesWashington (ss) 2, Houston 1Miami 5, Washington (ss) 2Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh (ss) 3Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 7Detroit (ss) 5, Atlanta 1Detroit (ss) 8, Pittsburgh (ss) 4Toronto 5, Minnesota 5Baltimore 11, Boston 5St. Louis 3, N.Y. Mets 3L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2San Francisco 5, Oakland (ss) 3Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 2Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5San Diego 7, Milwaukee 2L.A. Angels 7, Colorado 5Texas 7, Seattle 5Arizona 7, Oakland (ss) 3Monday’s GamesN.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.Boston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.Milwaukee (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.Texas vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

