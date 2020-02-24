GOLF
College: Women
Westbrook Invitational
Team results
2. Oklahoma 277-274-282—833
OU individual results
2. Ellen Secor 68-69-66—203
8. Libby Winans 64-73-71—208
19. Mikhaela Fortuna 73-68-72—213
19. Kaitlin Milligan 72-68-73—213
26. Sydney Youngblood 73-69-73—215
Local
CHEROKEE HILLS
Old Codgers
1. Rick King, Tom King, Delio Bustos, Joe Worley; 2. Mike Gaubelle, Randy Steed, Jack Beggs, Doug Aldrich; 3. Bob Penix, Mike Collins, Jim Marrujo, Eddie Leaf; Dennis Steele, Don Ingram, Stan Standfield, Joe Martin.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Dick Tullis, 72; 2. Gary Lee, 74; 2. Hank Prideaux, 74; B.J. Barnhart, 74; 5. Frank Prentice, 76; 5. Mel Hayes, 77; 7. Monroe Brewer, 79; 8. Mark Clemons, 80; 9. Bob Bell, 82.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 70.
LAFORTUNE (Championship Course): Bob Nash, 80, shot 78.
LATEST Line
NBA
INDIANA 11 (208½) Charlotte
Milwaukee 1½ (231) TORONTO
Oklahoma City 6½ (217½) CHICAGO
DENVER 12 (216) Detroit
PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Boston
LA LAKERS 8 (238½) New Orleans
GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Sacramento
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DAVIDSON 10½ La Salle
Dayton 12 GEORGE MASON
IOWA ST 4 TCU
Duke 11½ WAKE FOREST
XAVIER 7 Depaul
MICHIGAN ST 7½ Iowa
CENT. MICHIGAN 1 Toledo
Kentucky 8 TEXAS A&M
AUBURN 10 Mississippi
KENT ST 10 Miami (Ohio)
OHIO 1½ Buffalo
Akron 1½ BOWLING GREEN
E. MICHIGAN 3½ N. Illinois
BALL ST 11 W. Michigan
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 7 Drake
VALPARAISO 3 Missouri St
BAYLOR 15 Kansas St
Texas Tech 4 OKLAHOMA
GEORGIA TECH 2 Clemson
NORTH CAROLINA 2½ NC State
Nevada 9½ WYOMING
MISSISSIPPI ST 4 Alabama
SMU 5 Memphis
TULSA 11 Tulane
UTAH ST 22 San Jose St
SAN DIEGO ST 13½ Colorado St
NHL
BOSTON -208 Calgary +188
MONTREAL OFF Vancouver OFF
PHILADELPHIA -205 San Jose +185
CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF
TAMPA BAY -183 Toronto +168
NY ISLANDERS -135 NY Rangers +125
WASHINGTON -180 Winnipeg +165
New Jersey -117 DETROIT +107
NASHVILLE -243 Ottawa +223
ST. LOUIS -190 Chicago +175
MINNESOTA -165 Columbus +155
ARIZONA -125 Florida +115
Edmonton -141 ANAHEIM +131
Home team in CAPS
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3
4. Stanford 24-3 635 4
5. Louisville 25-3 624 5
6. UConn 23-3 605 6
7. Maryland 23-4 587 7
8. NC State 23-3 523 10
9. UCLA 23-4 493 8
10. Mississippi St. 23-5 447 9
11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13
12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16
13. Arizona 22-5 379 11
14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18
15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14
16. DePaul 25-4 324 12
17. Oregon St. 20-8 272 15
18. Iowa 22-5 260 19
19. Florida St. 21-6 198 17
20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20
21. Missouri St. 23-3 165 23
22. Indiana 21-7 127 24
23. Princeton 21-1 83 25
24. Arizona St. 19-9 60 21
25. TCU 20-5 59 -
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.
The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1598 3
2. Baylor (2) 24-2 1532 1
3. Gonzaga 27-2 1442 2
4. Dayton 25-2 1413 5
5. San Diego St. 26-1 1287 4
6. Florida St. 23-4 1247 8
7. Duke 23-4 1186 6
8. Kentucky 22-5 1130 10
9. Maryland 22-5 1124 7
10. Creighton 22-6 986 15
11. Louisville 23-5 966 11
12. Villanova 21-6 928 12
13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16
14. Oregon 21-7 653 14
15. Auburn 23-4 643 13
16. Penn St. 20-7 618 9
17. BYU 23-7 598 23
18. Iowa 19-8 489 20
19. Michigan 18-9 329 -
20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17
21. Colorado 21-7 291 18
22. Texas Tech 18-9 226 -
23. Ohio St. 18-9 210 25
24. Michigan St. 18-9 160 -
25. Houston 21-7 102 22
Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 37 15 0 1 75 211 157
Reading 31 16 5 0 67 184 160
Maine 31 22 2 1 65 170 162
Brampton 30 22 3 0 63 201 182
Adirondack 21 23 8 5 55 177 190
Worcester 18 33 4 0 40 145 210
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 41 10 3 1 86 198 127
Florida 38 13 3 2 81 207 149
Orlando 25 24 5 1 56 154 153
Greenville 25 27 4 1 55 187 206
Atlanta 24 28 1 2 51 175 219
Jacksonville 20 26 5 1 46 151 176
Norfolk 13 34 6 0 32 130 213
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 33 15 7 1 74 173 146
Toledo 31 15 4 1 67 189 146
Fort Wayne 26 21 6 2 60 192 197
Indy 27 24 2 1 57 178 161
Wheeling 24 23 5 0 53 152 174
Kalamazoo 20 25 7 1 48 172 216
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 37 12 6 2 82 232 179
Utah 32 16 5 3 72 189 145
Idaho 31 17 3 4 69 149 145
Rapid City 27 22 5 1 60 158 173
Tulsa 26 25 6 1 59 179 179
Kansas City 24 28 3 1 52 158 194
Wichita 21 28 8 0 50 164 216
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3, OT
Orlando 5, Norfolk 1
Adirondack 5, Reading 2
Newfoundland 4, Maine 1
Florida 5, Jacksonville 4
South Carolina 6, Worcester 5, OT
Wheeling 3, Brampton 2
Allen 2, Tulsa 1, OT
Kansas City 2, Utah 1, SO<
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Utah, 8:10 p.m.<
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at South Carolina, 9:30 a.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 10 a.m.
Maine at Reading, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 63 39 12 12 90 208 159
Tampa Bay 62 40 17 5 85 221 171
Toronto 63 32 23 8 72 220 210
Florida 62 32 24 6 70 217 212
Buffalo 62 29 25 8 66 182 193
Montreal 64 29 27 8 66 194 195
Ottawa 62 21 30 11 53 164 212
Detroit 64 15 45 4 34 130 240
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 62 38 18 6 82 218 190
Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168
Philadelphia 62 35 20 7 77 206 183
N.Y. Islanders 61 35 20 6 76 176 164
Carolina 61 35 22 4 74 201 172
Columbus 63 30 19 14 74 162 163
N.Y. Rangers 61 33 24 4 70 203 188
New Jersey 61 24 27 10 58 167 210
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 63 36 17 10 82 200 174
Colorado 61 36 18 7 79 212 166
Dallas 62 36 20 6 78 167 159
Winnipeg 64 32 27 5 69 193 191
Nashville 61 30 23 8 68 195 196
Minnesota 61 29 25 7 65 186 197
Chicago 62 27 27 8 62 182 197
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 64 34 22 8 76 208 196
Edmonton 62 33 22 7 73 198 192
Vancouver 61 33 22 6 72 203 187
Calgary 63 32 25 6 70 187 196
Arizona 65 31 26 8 70 181 174
San Jose 62 26 32 4 56 159 203
Anaheim 62 24 30 8 56 161 197
Los Angeles 63 22 35 6 50 156 203
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Sunday’s GamesWashington 5, Pittsburgh 3Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1Dallas 2, Chicago 1N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 1Calgary 4, Detroit 2St. Louis 4, Minnesota 1Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2Vegas 6, Anaheim 5, OTMonday’s GamesOttawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.Tuesday’s GamesCalgary at Boston, 6 p.m.Dallas at Carolina, 6 p.m.N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.New Jersey at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Columbus at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesBuffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.Edmonton at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesChicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 42 15 .737 —
Boston 39 17 .696 2½
Philadelphia 35 22 .614 7
Brooklyn 26 29 .473 15
New York 17 39 .304 24½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 36 20 .643 —
Orlando 24 32 .429 12
Washington 20 35 .364 15½
Charlotte 19 37 .339 17
Atlanta 17 41 .293 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 48 8 .857 —
Indiana 33 24 .579 15½
Chicago 20 38 .345 29
Detroit 19 40 .322 30½
Cleveland 15 41 .268 33
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 20 .643 —
Dallas 34 23 .596 2½
Memphis 28 28 .500 8
New Orleans 25 32 .439 11½
San Antonio 24 32 .429 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 39 18 .684 —
Utah 36 20 .643 2½
Oklahoma City 35 22 .614 4
Portland 26 32 .448 13½
Minnesota 16 39 .291 22
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 43 12 .782 —
L.A. Clippers 37 19 .661 6½
Sacramento 23 33 .411 20½
Phoenix 23 34 .404 21
Golden State 12 45 .211 32
x-clinched playoff spotSunday’s GamesL.A. Lakers 114, Boston 112Toronto 127, Indiana 81Denver 128, Minnesota 116Oklahoma City 131, San Antonio 103Chicago 126, Washington 117New Orleans 115, Golden State 101Portland 107, Detroit 104Monday’s GamesAtlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.New York at Houston, 7 p.m.Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.Tuesday’s GamesCharlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesBrooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesNew York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
XFL Football At A Glance
East W L Pct PF PA
DC 2 1 .666 67 58
St. Louis 2 1 .666 68 46
New York 1 2 .333 32 59
Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74
West W L Pct PF PA
Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68
Dallas 2 1 .666 58 45
Seattle 1 2 .333 48 64
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 74 71
———
Saturday, Feb. 22
Houston 34, Tampa Bay 27
Dallas 24, Seattle 12
Sunday, Feb. 23
St. Louis 29, New York 9
Los Angeles 39, DC 9
Saturday, Feb. 29
Los Angeles at New York , 1 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Houston at Dallas, 3 p.m.
DC at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Spring Training Glance
All Times EasternAMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Detroit 2 0 1.000
Texas 2 0 1.000
Chicago 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 1 0 1.000
Toronto 1 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Cleveland 1 0 1.000
Tampa Bay 1 1 0.500
Baltimore 1 1 0.500
Boston 1 1 0.500
Seattle 0 1 0.000
Houston 0 1 0.000
New York 0 2 0.000
Kansas City 0 2 0.000
Oakland 0 3 0.000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Miami 2 0 1.000
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
St. Louis 1 0 1.000
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000
Arizona 1 0 1.000
San Diego 1 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 1 0.500
San Francisco 1 1 0.500
Washington 1 1 0.500
Chicago 1 1 0.500
Milwaukee 0 1 0.000
Colorado 0 1 0.000
Cincinnati 0 1 0.000
New York 0 2 0.000
Pittsburgh 0 3 0.000
Saturday’s GamesBoston 4, Tampa Bay 3Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1St. Louis 2, N.Y. Mets (ss) 0Atlanta 5, Baltimore 0Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1Philadelphia 8, Detroit 8Miami 5, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 4Milwaukee at Texas, cancelledL.A. Angels (ss) at Chicago White Sox, cancelledCincinnati at Cleveland, cancelledSeattle at San Diego, cancelledKansas City at L.A. Angels (ss), ppd.Arizona at Colorado, cancelledWashington at Houston, ppd.Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2Sunday’s GamesWashington (ss) 2, Houston 1Miami 5, Washington (ss) 2Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh (ss) 3Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 7Detroit (ss) 5, Atlanta 1Detroit (ss) 8, Pittsburgh (ss) 4Toronto 5, Minnesota 5Baltimore 11, Boston 5St. Louis 3, N.Y. Mets 3L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2San Francisco 5, Oakland (ss) 3Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 2Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5San Diego 7, Milwaukee 2L.A. Angels 7, Colorado 5Texas 7, Seattle 5Arizona 7, Oakland (ss) 3Monday’s GamesN.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.Boston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.Milwaukee (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.Texas vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.