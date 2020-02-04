Basketball
NBA
Monday
Dallas 112, Indiana 103
Golden State 125, Washington 117
New York 139, Cleveland 134, OT
Orlando 112, Charlotte 100
Boston 123, Atlanta 115
Miami 137, Philadelphia 106
Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97
Memphis 96, Detroit 82
Sacramento 113, Minnesota 109
L.A. Clippers 108, San Antonio 105
Tuesday
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
College: Women
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (18) 19-1 784 1
2. South Carolina (13) 21-1 777 2
3. Oregon (1) 20-2 734 3
4. Louisville 21-1 706 4
5. Stanford 20-2 661 6
6. UConn 19-2 641 5
7. N.C. State 21-1 598 7
8. Mississippi State 20-3 553 8
9. Oregon State 18-4 536 10
10. UCLA 19-2 490 9
11. Gonzaga 22-1 484 11
12. Maryland 18-4 410 16
12. Arizona 18-3 410 17
14. DePaul 20-3 357 12
15. Kentucky 17-4 292 13
16. Texas A&M 18-4 280 15
17. South Dakota 21-2 277 18
18. Florida State 18-4 251 14
19. Missouri State 18-3 219 21
20. Iowa 18-4 171 19
21. Arizona State 16-6 148 20
22. Indiana 18-5 137 23
23. Northwestern 19-3 116 —
24. Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 103 24
25. Tennessee 17-5 86 22
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 75, Princeton 72, TCU 13, LSU 9, Central Michigan 5, Stony Brook 3, West Virginia 2.
Hockey
NHL
Monday
Florida 5, Toronto 3
Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0
Tuesday
Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
ECHL
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Kansas City at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday
South Carolina at Orlando, 6 p.m.<
GOLF
College: Women
UCF Challenge
Team results
4. Oklahoma State 293-285-274—852
OSU individual results
2. Lianna Bailey 73-68-68—209
4. Hailey Jones 70-72-68—210
33. Han-Hsuan Yu 79-71-67—217
43. Isabella Fierro 74-74-71—219
70. Emma Whitaker 76-79-72—227
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
A FLIGHT: 1. Gary Lee, 71; 2. Don Liland, 72; 3. B.J. Barnhart, 74; 4. Dick Tullis, 76; 4. Ron Wilson, 76; 6. Bob Bell, 80; 6. Bill Kusleika, 80; 6. Pete Van Zant, 80.
B FLIGHT: 1. Bill Nash, 66; 2. Frank Prentice, 72; 3. Mel Hayes, 76; 4. Hank Prideaux, 78; 5. Darrell Hathcock, 79; 6. Mike Hayes, 85; 7. Charlie Webster, 87.
C FLIGHT: 1. Mark Clemons, 72; 2. David Hayes, 76; 2. Ray Godwin, 76; 4. Dave Hohensee, 77; 4. Jerry Henderson, 77; 6. George Siler, 78; 6. Don Miller, 78; 8. James Young, 83.
Shoots age or better
PAGE BELCHER: Bill Nash 84, shot 81.
Holes-in-one
ADAMS: Wayne Majors, No. 16, 118 yards, 8-iron; Wendell Price, No. 6, 165 yards, 5-iron.
BOWLING
Local
MEN 300
Sahoma: Ian Hotulke 300
Sheridan: Chris Page 300
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Ernie Steagall 730, Russ Word 713, Tommy Goad 701
Broken Arrow: Brian Daniels 755-701, Dana Bardeaux 732, David McCulley 733-733, Sean McMillan 705, Darnell Walker 747, Rodney Zweiacher 706, Ron Phillips 740, Jesse Shoemaker 726, Ed Johnston 719, Kenny Pearson 717, Jeff Linnell 718, Scott Bender 714
Coffee Creek: Thomas Patterson 754, Kevin Trantham 723, Steve Dick 720, Marvin Bryant 739, Joe Bradford 733
Sahoma: Ian Hotulke 759
Sheridan: Chuck West 753, Chris Page 720, Blake Ihrke 730, David Doyle 718, Pat Stinnett 708, Russell Huffman 706
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 685, Lori Schroeder 650, Alisha Breazeale 626
Sheridan: Niki James 668, Charla Fulton 626, Kayla Lassiter 610-606
SENIOR
Andy B’s: Paul Church 659-633, Mike Clayton 632-550, Howard King 616-551, Joe Palmer 605-572, Allen Robinson 604-594, Harry Sanders 588, Ron Reynolds 575-563, Freddie Reeves 659-556, Nell Haynes 572, Jan King 539-516, Julie Long 526, Lee Gibson 507
Broken Arrow: Darin DeSelm 696, Doug Barr 568, Mike Baskett 629, Kathy Behles 500, Ron Brock 557, Paul Church 627, Tony Davis 557, Chris Lucas 584, Ken Mayer 558, Bob McDaniel 565, Garry Melton 572, John Payne 642, Tracy Prather 599, Roy Prettyman 587, Harry Sanders 642-582, Bob Temme 672-667, Lloyd Walker 634-557, Anthoine Washington 623-574, Carol Zilmer 505, Pauline Barnes 515, Judy Beasley 526, Jimmie Edwards 513, Terry Ferrel 589, Charles Flager 624, Nanci Johnson 550, Ken Mayer 630, Bob McDaniel 577, Bob McElhattan 555, Katie O’Brien 540, Peggy Reed 500, Rick Wallace 554, Pam Washington 509
Sahoma: Mark Schrader 650, Ed Miller 676-565, Ron Reynolds 609, Danny Lyons 590, Jack Lancaster 606, Ray Marler 587, Mike Clayton 578, Harry Sanders 572, Paul Bock 572, Steve Trotter 579-561, Howard King 560, Don Seanard 556, Randy Holland 566, Hershel Thompson 553, Georgia Vanhorn 550, Sue Gragg 550, Rita Wilson 501
Sheridan: Gary Monnin 678, David Wilson 642, Paul Church 634, Richard Wymer 629, Leon Wilson 629, Jerry Hunter 623, Roger Conger 622, Don Niemeyer 610, Les Harris 604, Bill Ramsey 602, Fred Engquist 599, Darrell Williams 596, Tracy Patterson 595, Charles Hearn 591, Michael Stephens 591, Eric Bush 581, David Segraves 576, Nanci Johnson 559, Harry Sanders 553, Barbara Kitchingham 531
YOUTH
Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 592, Gabe Jeeter 561, Braden Lang 515, Aiden Farnsworth 509
Broken Arrow: Kaiden Booth 638-536, Tommy Elmore 500, Eian Purnell 531-509, Ian Daniels 531, Christian Hale 600-583, Gabe Hale 546-538, Gabe Snyder 594, Graesyn Hoss 542, Zachary Sprick 501, Casen Stickler 561
Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 665, Lane Spyres 538, Eli Whitehead 568, Gunner Hamilton 521, Maci Winningham 521, Gage Roberts 614
LATEST Line
NBA
DETROIT OFF (OFF) Phoenix
BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Golden State
TORONTO 6 (215½) Indiana
BOSTON OFF (OFF) Orlando
MINNESOTA 6 (236½) Atlanta
OKLAHOMA CITY 12 (219½) Cleveland
DALLAS 4½ (229½) Memphis
UTAH OFF (OFF) Denver
LA CLIPPERS 6½ (223) Miami
College basketball
OKLAHOMA ST 3 Tcu
Loyola of Chicago 1 INDIANA ST
BUTLER 3 Villanova
NOTRE DAME 5½ Pittsburgh
WEST VIRGINIA 11½ Iowa St
PROVIDENCE PK Creighton
PURDUE 2 Iowa
FIU 4 FAU
VIRGINIA 7½ Clemson
SAINT LOUIS 4 Duquesne
ST. BONAVENTURE OFF George Wash.
EVANSVILLE OFF S. Illinois
IPFW 9 W. Illinois
E Tennessee St 6 CHATTANOOGA
MISSISSIPPI PK South Carolina
FURMAN 12½ Mercer
NC GREENSBORO 20½ The Citadel
FLORIDA 10 Georgia
Wofford 6 VMI
W. Carolina 4½ SAMFORD
N. Dakota St 2½ NEB.-OMAHA
N. Iowa 4 VALPARAISO
MISSOURI ST 6½ Illinois St
MEMPHIS 8 Temple
GEORGETOWN OFF Seton Hall
MIAMI OFF NC State
MINNESOTA 3 Wisconsin
LOUISVILLE 15½ Wake Forest
DRAKE 1½ Bradley
LSU 12 VANDERBILT
UTAH ST 11½ UNLV
CAL POLY 1 Long Beach St
CAL ST.-FULLERTON PK UC Riverside
Home team in CAPS