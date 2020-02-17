GOLF

College: Men

Puerto Rico Classic

Team standings

2. Oklahoma 281-270—551

OU individual standings

3. Garett Reband 70-67—137

3. Patrick Welch 71-66—137

6. Quade Cummins 71-67—138

9. Jake Holbrook 69-70—139

16. Thomas Johnson 71-70—141

College: Women

Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate

Team standings

7. Tulsa 295-293—588

TU individual standings

20. Lorena Tseng 74-72—146

26. Haley Greb 73-74—147

26. Taylor Dobson 73-74—147

52. Lilly Thomas 79-73—152

56. Sammy Liu 75-78—153

Local

CHEROKEE HILLS

Old Codgers

1. Steve Coleman, Sid Stahl, Jim Marujjo; 2.Del Bustos, Joe Inder, Fred Russell, Jerry Shupe; 3. Don Ingram, Jack Beggs, Mike Geubelle, Stan Stanfield.

MOHAWK PARK

Monday Scramble

1. Steve Kebert, Kevin Anderson, Russ Myers, Richard Stevens, Wayne Weaver, 59; 2. Mike Leone, Bailey Jackson, Gary Moutray, Steve Reynolds, Bob Reed, 62; 3. Dell Wilson, Randy Rountree, Bob Morrison, David Adair, 65; 4. Don Jones, Doug Whitson, Aaron Ross, Bob Young, Bob Hensley, 65.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

A FLIGHT: 1. Bill French, 68; 2. Gary Lee, 69; 3. Frank Prentice, 71; 3. Bob Bell, 71; 5. Dick Tullis, 73; 6. Hank Prideaux, 74; 7. Darrell Wood, 75; 7. Charlie Webster, 75; 9. Monroe Brewer, 79; 10. B J Barnhart, 81.

B FLIGHT: 1. Mel Hayes, 68; 2. George Siler, 71; 3. Ken Hayes, 72; 4. Charlie Hearne, 74; 4. Don Miller, 74; 6. James Young, 75; 7. Mark Clemons, 77; 7. Darrell Hathcoch, 77; 9. Jerry Henderson, 80.

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE

Senior Nassau

1. Larry Timbrook, Brad Miller, Ron Gill, Jim Pogue, Leon Thornton, 114-111—225; 2. Scott Keller, Jim Franklin, Don Soles, Hank Wright, Rick Tallent, 113-121—234.

Holes-in-one

FOREST RIDGE: Skip Wedel, No. 13, 154 yards, 9-iron.

LAFORTUNE (Par 3): Ron Snyder, No. 15, 70 yards, A-wedge.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 74.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 84.

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Metcalf, 92, shot 84; Rod Smith, 77, shot 76; Jerry Snedden, 83, shot 80; Fred Taylor, 79, shot 77.

STONE CREEK: Lew Wade, 81, shot 78.

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Larry Timbrook, 70, shot 70.

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 36 12 0 1 73 201 145

Reading 29 14 5 0 63 171 144

Brampton 29 20 3 0 61 193 172

Maine 28 21 2 1 59 160 154

Adirondack 19 22 7 5 50 161 180

Worcester 17 31 3 0 37 134 193

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 38 10 3 1 80 181 116

Florida 35 12 3 2 75 189 134

Orlando 24 21 5 1 54 144 139

Greenville 24 25 3 1 52 176 191

Atlanta 21 28 1 1 44 159 205

Jacksonville 18 24 5 1 42 135 164

Norfolk 12 33 6 0 30 124 207

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 31 14 7 1 70 165 142

Toledo 29 14 4 1 63 180 140

Indy 26 22 2 1 55 168 150

Fort Wayne 23 20 6 2 54 179 183

Wheeling 23 20 5 0 51 144 160

Kalamazoo 19 24 6 1 45 161 204

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 34 11 6 2 76 215 168

Utah 31 15 5 2 69 186 141

Idaho 28 17 3 4 63 138 139

Rapid City 27 21 4 0 58 154 165

Tulsa 25 24 5 1 56 173 170

Wichita 21 27 8 0 50 159 208

Kansas City 22 27 3 1 48 152 188

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 5, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 6, Indy 5

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 1

Reading 3, Worcester 0

Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2

Toledo 4, Idaho 1<

Monday’s Games

Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 3

Utah 3, Rapid City 1<

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 9:30 a.m.

Maine at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 8:10 p.m.<

LATEST Line

College basketball

TENNESSEE 11½ Vanderbilt

ST. JOSEPH’S OFF Davidson

PENN ST 7 Illinois

Akron 8 W. MICHIGAN

OHIO 3 Cent. Michigan

BUFFALO 4 Ball St

FLORIDA 6 Arkansas

WEST VIRGINIA 11 Oklahoma St

Kent St 3 E. MICHIGAN

WISCONSIN 3 Purdue

Saint Louis 3½ UMASS

FLORIDA ST 12 Pittsburgh

MARYLAND 15 Northwestern

MARQUETTE 3½ Creighton

Dayton 3½ VA COMMONWEALTH

MISSOURI 1½ Mississippi

LSU 2 Kentucky

Nevada 1½ NEW MEXICO

Baylor 3 OKLAHOMA

UNLV 1 Colorado St

NHL

PHILADELPHIA -142 Columbus +132

PITTSBURGH -134 Toronto +124

Montreal -185 DETROIT +170

Buffalo -112 OTTAWA +102

NASHVILLE -117 Carolina +107

ST. LOUIS -220 New Jersey +200

WINNIPEG -153 Los Angeles +143

Home team in CAPS

Basketball

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (21) 23-1 788 1

2. Gonzaga (11) 26-1 772 2

3. Kansas 22-3 723 3

4. San Diego State 26-0 717 4

5. Dayton 23-2 659 6

6. Duke 22-3 652 7

7. Maryland 21-4 601 9

8. Florida State 21-4 524 8

9. Penn State 20-5 503 13

10. Kentucky 20-5 488 12

11. Louisville 21-5 466 5

12. Auburn 22-3 398 11

13. Villanova 19-6 383 16

14. Seton Hall 18-7 355 10

15. Creighton 20-6 340 21

16. Oregon 20-6 311 18

17. Colorado 20-6 287 15

18. West Virginia 18-7 279 14

19. Marquette 17-7 171 22

20. Iowa 18-8 168 17

21. Arizona 18-7 132 —

22. Houston 20-6 131 19

23. Butler 19-7 124 20

24. Ohio State 17-8 79 —

25. Michigan State 17-9 76 25

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 59, BYU 56, Michigan 44, Illinois 24, Virginia 20, LSU 16, Northern Iowa 10, Rhode Island 9, Oklahoma 6, SMU 6, Florida 5, Saint Mary’s 5, Cincinnati 3, ETSU 3, Rutgers 3, Stephen F. Austin 2, Arizona State 1, Wisconsin 1.

Women’s Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1

2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2

3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3

4. Stanford 23-3 620 8

5. Louisville 23-3 611 9

6. UConn 21-3 605 5

7. Maryland 22-4 557 10

8. UCLA 21-3 554 7

9. Mississippi St. 22-4 516 6

10. N.C. State 22-3 481 4

11. Arizona 21-4 460 12

12. DePaul 24-3 413 13

13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15

14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18

15. Oregon St. 19-6 311 11

16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16

17. Florida St. 20-5 269 14

18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19

19. Iowa 21-5 203 17

20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21

21. Arizona St. 18-8 143 22

22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23

23. Missouri St. 21-3 122 24

24. Indiana 20-7 87 20

25. Princeton 19-1 52 —

Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Stony Brook 3, Fresno St. 2.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (48) 23-1 1559 1

2. Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1518 2

3. Kansas (1) 22-3 1434 3

4. San Diego St. 26-0 1404 4

5. Dayton 23-2 1294 6

6. Duke 22-3 1285 7

7. Maryland 21-4 1194 9

8. Florida St. 21-4 1088 8

9. Penn St. 20-5 1024 13

10. Kentucky 20-5 1011 12

11. Louisville 21-5 837 5

12. Villanova 19-6 824 15

13. Auburn 22-3 818 11

14. Oregon 20-6 742 17

15. Creighton 20-6 718 23

16. Seton Hall 18-7 672 10

17. West Virginia 18-7 552 14

18. Colorado 20-6 501 16

19. Marquette 17-7 404 18

20. Iowa 18-8 254 21

21. Butler 19-7 242 19

22. Houston 20-6 237 20

23. BYU 21-7 188 —

24. Arizona 18-7 102 —

25. Ohio St. 17-8 95 —

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan St. 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, N. Iowa 9, Utah St. 8, Florida 6, Rutgers 6, ETSU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4, Richmond 3, Tulsa 3, New Mexico St. 2, SMU 2, Arizona St 1, Wright St. 1.

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146

Tampa Bay 59 39 15 5 83 211 156

Toronto 60 31 21 8 70 211 199

Florida 58 30 22 6 66 201 198

Buffalo 59 27 24 8 62 171 183

Montreal 61 27 26 8 62 184 188

Ottawa 59 20 28 11 51 156 200

Detroit 61 14 43 4 32 123 229

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 58 37 16 5 79 206 177

Pittsburgh 57 36 15 6 78 191 152

N.Y. Islanders 57 33 18 6 72 166 157

Columbus 60 30 18 12 72 155 150

Philadelphia 59 32 20 7 71 193 177

Carolina 58 33 21 4 70 189 163

N.Y. Rangers 58 30 24 4 64 189 181

New Jersey 58 22 26 10 54 162 204

WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 59 32 17 10 74 187 172

Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151

Colorado 57 33 18 6 72 203 160

Nashville 58 29 22 7 65 189 187

Winnipeg 60 30 25 5 65 179 181

Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187

Chicago 59 26 25 8 60 176 188

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183

Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180

Vegas 60 30 22 8 68 189 183

Calgary 60 30 24 6 66 174 186

Arizona 61 29 24 8 66 170 166

San Jose 58 26 28 4 56 152 189

Anaheim 58 24 27 7 55 151 180

Los Angeles 59 21 33 5 47 145 187

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Sunday’s GamesPittsburgh 5, Detroit 1Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1Edmonton 4, Carolina 3, OTAnaheim 5, Vancouver 1Nashville 2, St. Louis 1Ottawa 4, Dallas 3, OTNew Jersey 4, Columbus 3, SOBuffalo 5, Toronto 2Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2Monday’s GamesAnaheim at Calgary, 3 p.m.Florida at San Jose, 3 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 3 p.m.Washington at Vegas, 5 p.m.Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.Tuesday’s GamesColumbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesN.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesMontreal at Washington, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 38 16 .704 1½

Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 19 .648 —

Orlando 24 31 .436 11½

Washington 20 33 .377 14½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 17

Atlanta 15 41 .268 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 20 .630 —

Dallas 33 22 .600 1½

Memphis 28 26 .519 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11

New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5

Portland 25 31 .446 13½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Sunday’s Games2020 All-Star GameTeam LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155Monday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Tuesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Wednesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Thursday’s GamesMilwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

