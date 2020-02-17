GOLF
College: Men
Puerto Rico Classic
Team standings
2. Oklahoma 281-270—551
OU individual standings
3. Garett Reband 70-67—137
3. Patrick Welch 71-66—137
6. Quade Cummins 71-67—138
9. Jake Holbrook 69-70—139
16. Thomas Johnson 71-70—141
College: Women
Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate
Team standings
7. Tulsa 295-293—588
TU individual standings
20. Lorena Tseng 74-72—146
26. Haley Greb 73-74—147
26. Taylor Dobson 73-74—147
52. Lilly Thomas 79-73—152
56. Sammy Liu 75-78—153
Local
CHEROKEE HILLS
Old Codgers
1. Steve Coleman, Sid Stahl, Jim Marujjo; 2.Del Bustos, Joe Inder, Fred Russell, Jerry Shupe; 3. Don Ingram, Jack Beggs, Mike Geubelle, Stan Stanfield.
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Steve Kebert, Kevin Anderson, Russ Myers, Richard Stevens, Wayne Weaver, 59; 2. Mike Leone, Bailey Jackson, Gary Moutray, Steve Reynolds, Bob Reed, 62; 3. Dell Wilson, Randy Rountree, Bob Morrison, David Adair, 65; 4. Don Jones, Doug Whitson, Aaron Ross, Bob Young, Bob Hensley, 65.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
A FLIGHT: 1. Bill French, 68; 2. Gary Lee, 69; 3. Frank Prentice, 71; 3. Bob Bell, 71; 5. Dick Tullis, 73; 6. Hank Prideaux, 74; 7. Darrell Wood, 75; 7. Charlie Webster, 75; 9. Monroe Brewer, 79; 10. B J Barnhart, 81.
B FLIGHT: 1. Mel Hayes, 68; 2. George Siler, 71; 3. Ken Hayes, 72; 4. Charlie Hearne, 74; 4. Don Miller, 74; 6. James Young, 75; 7. Mark Clemons, 77; 7. Darrell Hathcoch, 77; 9. Jerry Henderson, 80.
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE
Senior Nassau
1. Larry Timbrook, Brad Miller, Ron Gill, Jim Pogue, Leon Thornton, 114-111—225; 2. Scott Keller, Jim Franklin, Don Soles, Hank Wright, Rick Tallent, 113-121—234.
Holes-in-one
FOREST RIDGE: Skip Wedel, No. 13, 154 yards, 9-iron.
LAFORTUNE (Par 3): Ron Snyder, No. 15, 70 yards, A-wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 74.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 84.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Metcalf, 92, shot 84; Rod Smith, 77, shot 76; Jerry Snedden, 83, shot 80; Fred Taylor, 79, shot 77.
STONE CREEK: Lew Wade, 81, shot 78.
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Larry Timbrook, 70, shot 70.
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 36 12 0 1 73 201 145
Reading 29 14 5 0 63 171 144
Brampton 29 20 3 0 61 193 172
Maine 28 21 2 1 59 160 154
Adirondack 19 22 7 5 50 161 180
Worcester 17 31 3 0 37 134 193
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 38 10 3 1 80 181 116
Florida 35 12 3 2 75 189 134
Orlando 24 21 5 1 54 144 139
Greenville 24 25 3 1 52 176 191
Atlanta 21 28 1 1 44 159 205
Jacksonville 18 24 5 1 42 135 164
Norfolk 12 33 6 0 30 124 207
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 31 14 7 1 70 165 142
Toledo 29 14 4 1 63 180 140
Indy 26 22 2 1 55 168 150
Fort Wayne 23 20 6 2 54 179 183
Wheeling 23 20 5 0 51 144 160
Kalamazoo 19 24 6 1 45 161 204
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 34 11 6 2 76 215 168
Utah 31 15 5 2 69 186 141
Idaho 28 17 3 4 63 138 139
Rapid City 27 21 4 0 58 154 165
Tulsa 25 24 5 1 56 173 170
Wichita 21 27 8 0 50 159 208
Kansas City 22 27 3 1 48 152 188
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 5, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 6, Indy 5
South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 1
Reading 3, Worcester 0
Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2
Toledo 4, Idaho 1
Monday’s Games
Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 3
Utah 3, Rapid City 1
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 9:30 a.m.
Maine at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 8:10 p.m.
LATEST Line
College basketball
TENNESSEE 11½ Vanderbilt
ST. JOSEPH’S OFF Davidson
PENN ST 7 Illinois
Akron 8 W. MICHIGAN
OHIO 3 Cent. Michigan
BUFFALO 4 Ball St
FLORIDA 6 Arkansas
WEST VIRGINIA 11 Oklahoma St
Kent St 3 E. MICHIGAN
WISCONSIN 3 Purdue
Saint Louis 3½ UMASS
FLORIDA ST 12 Pittsburgh
MARYLAND 15 Northwestern
MARQUETTE 3½ Creighton
Dayton 3½ VA COMMONWEALTH
MISSOURI 1½ Mississippi
LSU 2 Kentucky
Nevada 1½ NEW MEXICO
Baylor 3 OKLAHOMA
UNLV 1 Colorado St
NHL
PHILADELPHIA -142 Columbus +132
PITTSBURGH -134 Toronto +124
Montreal -185 DETROIT +170
Buffalo -112 OTTAWA +102
NASHVILLE -117 Carolina +107
ST. LOUIS -220 New Jersey +200
WINNIPEG -153 Los Angeles +143
Basketball
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (21) 23-1 788 1
2. Gonzaga (11) 26-1 772 2
3. Kansas 22-3 723 3
4. San Diego State 26-0 717 4
5. Dayton 23-2 659 6
6. Duke 22-3 652 7
7. Maryland 21-4 601 9
8. Florida State 21-4 524 8
9. Penn State 20-5 503 13
10. Kentucky 20-5 488 12
11. Louisville 21-5 466 5
12. Auburn 22-3 398 11
13. Villanova 19-6 383 16
14. Seton Hall 18-7 355 10
15. Creighton 20-6 340 21
16. Oregon 20-6 311 18
17. Colorado 20-6 287 15
18. West Virginia 18-7 279 14
19. Marquette 17-7 171 22
20. Iowa 18-8 168 17
21. Arizona 18-7 132 —
22. Houston 20-6 131 19
23. Butler 19-7 124 20
24. Ohio State 17-8 79 —
25. Michigan State 17-9 76 25
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 59, BYU 56, Michigan 44, Illinois 24, Virginia 20, LSU 16, Northern Iowa 10, Rhode Island 9, Oklahoma 6, SMU 6, Florida 5, Saint Mary’s 5, Cincinnati 3, ETSU 3, Rutgers 3, Stephen F. Austin 2, Arizona State 1, Wisconsin 1.
Women’s Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3
4. Stanford 23-3 620 8
5. Louisville 23-3 611 9
6. UConn 21-3 605 5
7. Maryland 22-4 557 10
8. UCLA 21-3 554 7
9. Mississippi St. 22-4 516 6
10. N.C. State 22-3 481 4
11. Arizona 21-4 460 12
12. DePaul 24-3 413 13
13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15
14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18
15. Oregon St. 19-6 311 11
16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16
17. Florida St. 20-5 269 14
18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19
19. Iowa 21-5 203 17
20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21
21. Arizona St. 18-8 143 22
22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23
23. Missouri St. 21-3 122 24
24. Indiana 20-7 87 20
25. Princeton 19-1 52 —
Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Stony Brook 3, Fresno St. 2.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (48) 23-1 1559 1
2. Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1518 2
3. Kansas (1) 22-3 1434 3
4. San Diego St. 26-0 1404 4
5. Dayton 23-2 1294 6
6. Duke 22-3 1285 7
7. Maryland 21-4 1194 9
8. Florida St. 21-4 1088 8
9. Penn St. 20-5 1024 13
10. Kentucky 20-5 1011 12
11. Louisville 21-5 837 5
12. Villanova 19-6 824 15
13. Auburn 22-3 818 11
14. Oregon 20-6 742 17
15. Creighton 20-6 718 23
16. Seton Hall 18-7 672 10
17. West Virginia 18-7 552 14
18. Colorado 20-6 501 16
19. Marquette 17-7 404 18
20. Iowa 18-8 254 21
21. Butler 19-7 242 19
22. Houston 20-6 237 20
23. BYU 21-7 188 —
24. Arizona 18-7 102 —
25. Ohio St. 17-8 95 —
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan St. 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, N. Iowa 9, Utah St. 8, Florida 6, Rutgers 6, ETSU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4, Richmond 3, Tulsa 3, New Mexico St. 2, SMU 2, Arizona St 1, Wright St. 1.
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146
Tampa Bay 59 39 15 5 83 211 156
Toronto 60 31 21 8 70 211 199
Florida 58 30 22 6 66 201 198
Buffalo 59 27 24 8 62 171 183
Montreal 61 27 26 8 62 184 188
Ottawa 59 20 28 11 51 156 200
Detroit 61 14 43 4 32 123 229
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 58 37 16 5 79 206 177
Pittsburgh 57 36 15 6 78 191 152
N.Y. Islanders 57 33 18 6 72 166 157
Columbus 60 30 18 12 72 155 150
Philadelphia 59 32 20 7 71 193 177
Carolina 58 33 21 4 70 189 163
N.Y. Rangers 58 30 24 4 64 189 181
New Jersey 58 22 26 10 54 162 204
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 59 32 17 10 74 187 172
Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151
Colorado 57 33 18 6 72 203 160
Nashville 58 29 22 7 65 189 187
Winnipeg 60 30 25 5 65 179 181
Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187
Chicago 59 26 25 8 60 176 188
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183
Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180
Vegas 60 30 22 8 68 189 183
Calgary 60 30 24 6 66 174 186
Arizona 61 29 24 8 66 170 166
San Jose 58 26 28 4 56 152 189
Anaheim 58 24 27 7 55 151 180
Los Angeles 59 21 33 5 47 145 187
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Sunday’s GamesPittsburgh 5, Detroit 1Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1Edmonton 4, Carolina 3, OTAnaheim 5, Vancouver 1Nashville 2, St. Louis 1Ottawa 4, Dallas 3, OTNew Jersey 4, Columbus 3, SOBuffalo 5, Toronto 2Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2Monday’s GamesAnaheim at Calgary, 3 p.m.Florida at San Jose, 3 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 3 p.m.Washington at Vegas, 5 p.m.Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.Tuesday’s GamesColumbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesN.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesMontreal at Washington, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 38 16 .704 1½
Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 19 .648 —
Orlando 24 31 .436 11½
Washington 20 33 .377 14½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 17
Atlanta 15 41 .268 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630 —
Dallas 33 22 .600 1½
Memphis 28 26 .519 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5
Portland 25 31 .446 13½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Sunday’s Games2020 All-Star GameTeam LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155Monday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Tuesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Wednesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Thursday’s GamesMilwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.