Golf
Local
MEADOWBROOK New Years Day Fourball
1, Ron Baker/Stephen Carney 69
T2, John Ledterman/Steve Ramsey 71
T2, Brady Richardson/Max Daniel 71
THE WOODS senior scramble
1, Tom Todd, Tom Fischer, Wayne Hankins, Dwight George, Bill Sample
2, Paul Lewis, Jerry Hollomon, Bob Penix, Aaron Ross
3, James Olinger, Ted Heinbach, Roger Moss, Mike Gregory
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 75; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 83.
Wednesday’s Sports Transactions
BASEBALL
Frontier League
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed INF Garrett Copeland and RHP Colin Kelly.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Jonathan Woodard to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough from Buffalo’s practice squad. Placed DT Armon Watts on IR. Signed DE Curtis Cothran and CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad. Released C John Keenoy from the practice squad. Placed DE Stacy Keely on practice squad IR.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Shelton Gibson and RB Elijah Holyfield. Placed G Brandon Brooks and DE Daeshon Hall on IR. Signed OT Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad. Released LB Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Earl Mitchell. Waived DB Antone Exum Jr.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ron Rivera coach.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Marcus Sayles.
HOCKEY
NHL STANDINGS
NHL — Fined Minnesota G Alex Stalock $2,000 for diving/embellishment during a Dec. 21 game again Winnipeg.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tucson.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Louis Domingue from Binghamton.
COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Tim Becks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 2 (210) Charlotte
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Denver
at MIAMI 5½ (215) Toronto
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Golden State
Utah 3½ (210½) at CHICAGO
at SAN ANTONIO 2 (218½) Oklahoma City
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at SACRAMENTO 4 (222½) Memphis
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Detroit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at FIU 2½ UTEP
James Madison 2 at UNC-WILMINGTON
at RICHMOND 13½ St. Joseph’s
at VA COMMONWEALTH OFF Fordham
at DUQUESNE 3½ Saint Louis
at FAU 2 UTSA
at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 6 Towson
at NORTHEASTERN 15½ Elon
at PURDUE 7 Minnesota
Rhode Island 6½ at BROWN
at APPALACHIAN ST 3 Georgia St
at CHARLOTTE 3½ UAB
at COASTAL CAROLINA 2 Georgia Southern
at MARSHALL 7½ Rice
at W KENTUCKY 5 North Texas
at OLD DOMINION 8½ Middle Tennessee
at HOFSTRA 7½ William & Mary
at UALR 2 Texas State
at EASTERN KENTUCKY 1½ Tennessee Tech
Utah Valley 14 at CHICAGO STATE
at BELMONT 23½ SIU-Edwardsville
at UMKC 3 Seattle U
Texas-Arlington 2½ at ARKANSAS ST
at MURRAY STATE 13 UT Martin
at MICHIGAN ST OFF Illinois
South Alabama 2 at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
at LOUISIANA-MONROE 3 Troy
at UTAH 3 Oregon St
at TENNESSEE STATE 3 E. Illinois
Dayton 11½ at LA SALLE
at MOREHEAD STATE 3 Jacksonville St
at N. COLORADO 7½ Montana St
at N. DAKOTA ST 14 W. Illinois
at COLORADO 1 Oregon
at AUSTIN PEAY 10 SE Missouri
North Dakota 4 at DENVER
at S. UTAH 4½ Montana
at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 1½ Oral Roberts
Portland State 7 at IDAHO
Gonzaga 23 at PORTLAND
at PEPPERDINE 3½ Pacific
at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 1½ San Diego
at WASHINGTON 9½ UCLA
at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 9 UT Rio Grand Valley
SOUTHERN CAL 3 at WASHINGTON ST
at STANFORD 11 California
Saint Mary’s CA 2 at SAN FRAN
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -185 San Jose +170
at BUFFALO -125 Edmonton +115
at NY ISLANDERS -201 New Jersey +181
at BOSTON -205 Columbus +185
Tampa Bay -137 at MONTREAL +127
Florida -133 at OTTAWA +123
Toronto -130 at WINNIPEG +120
at CALGARY -180 NY Rangers +165
at ARIZONA -167 Anaheim +157
at COLORADO -133 St. Louis +123
at VANCOUVER -148 Chicago +138
at VEGAS -164 Philadelphia +154
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati 6½ 7½ (54½) Boston College
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee PK 2½ (54½) Indiana
Friday
Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 8 (58½) Nevada
Saturday
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Monday
LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (54½) Miami (Ohio)
Monday (1/13)
Championship Game
At New Orleans, LA.
LSU 4½ 5 (69) Clemson
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at HOUSTON 4 2½ (43½) Buffalo
at NEW ENGLAND 4½ 4½ (44) Tennessee
Sunday
at NEW ORLEANS 7 8 (49½) Minnesota
Seattle +2 1½ (46) at PHILADELPHIA
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 22 10 0 0 44 132 109
Brampton 19 12 2 0 40 125 103
Reading 18 10 4 0 40 113 108
Adirondack 13 15 3 5 34 107 128
Maine 16 12 0 1 33 93 100
Worcester 10 19 2 0 22 88 118
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 23 2 3 1 50 104 62
Florida 19 8 2 2 42 110 80
Greenville 15 17 0 1 31 105 119
Orlando 13 13 4 1 31 81 85
Atlanta 13 16 0 0 26 95 113
Norfolk 10 20 3 0 23 84 122
Jacksonville 9 16 4 0 22 75 100
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 20 8 4 0 44 101 83
Toledo 18 9 3 0 39 118 92
Fort Wayne 15 12 5 0 35 119 120
Wheeling 15 12 4 0 34 98 102
Indy 15 15 1 0 31 99 89
Kalamazoo 12 15 3 0 27 95 122
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 23 5 5 1 52 131 104
Idaho 19 10 3 2 43 98 95
Utah 17 9 4 1 39 109 85
Rapid City 17 11 3 0 37 93 95
Wichita 15 15 6 0 36 103 130
Kansas City 14 16 2 0 30 103 105
Tulsa 13 18 2 1 29 106 116
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Tuesday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 3, OT
Reading 5, Maine 3
Brampton 5, Adirondack 2
Cincinnati 3, Greenville 2
Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2
Wheeling 6, Norfolk 1
Toledo 8, Fort Wayne 4
Idaho 6, Allen 5, OT
Kansas City 2, Wichita 1, OT<
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Thursday’s Games
Norfolk at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 7:05 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Maine, 6:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 6:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 8:10 p.m.<
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 8 .742 —
Toronto 23 11 .676 1½
Philadelphia 23 13 .639 2½
Brooklyn 16 16 .500 7½
New York 9 24 .273 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 24 9 .727 —
Orlando 15 19 .441 9½
Charlotte 13 23 .361 12½
Washington 10 23 .303 14
Atlanta 7 27 .206 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 30 5 .857 —
Indiana 22 12 .647 7½
Chicago 13 21 .382 16½
Detroit 12 22 .353 17½
Cleveland 10 23 .303 19
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 23 11 .676 —
Dallas 21 12 .636 1½
San Antonio 14 18 .438 8
Memphis 13 21 .382 10
New Orleans 11 23 .324 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 23 10 .697 —
Utah 21 12 .636 2
Oklahoma City 18 15 .545 5
Portland 14 20 .412 9½
Minnesota 12 20 .375 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 26 7 .788 —
L.A. Clippers 24 11 .686 3
Phoenix 13 20 .394 13
Sacramento 12 22 .353 14½
Golden State 9 26 .257 18
Tuesday’s GamesBoston 109, Charlotte 92Indiana 115, Philadelphia 97L.A. Clippers 105, Sacramento 87Toronto 117, Cleveland 97Houston 130, Denver 104San Antonio 117, Golden State 113, OTOklahoma City 106, Dallas 101Wednesday’s GamesOrlando 122, Washington 101Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesCharlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesAtlanta at Boston, 6 p.m.Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Saturday’s GamesMemphis at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.Toronto at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Detroit at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 41 24 7 10 58 138 105
Toronto 41 22 14 5 49 146 132
Tampa Bay 38 21 13 4 46 137 120
Florida 39 20 14 5 45 139 134
Montreal 40 18 16 6 42 131 131
Buffalo 41 17 17 7 41 121 131
Ottawa 40 16 19 5 37 111 132
Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122
N.Y. Islanders 38 25 10 3 53 114 100
Pittsburgh 39 24 11 4 52 136 104
Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112
Philadelphia 40 22 13 5 49 127 118
Columbus 40 18 14 8 44 105 112
N.Y. Rangers 39 19 16 4 42 129 132
New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 102 138
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 41 26 9 6 58 128 107
Colorado 40 23 13 4 50 144 119
Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103
Winnipeg 40 22 15 3 47 125 120
Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137
Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131
Chicago 41 18 17 6 42 118 132
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 43 22 15 6 50 134 125
Arizona 42 22 16 4 48 118 108
Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119
Edmonton 42 21 17 4 46 125 134
Calgary 42 20 17 5 45 114 127
Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132
Anaheim 40 16 19 5 37 103 124
San Jose 41 17 21 3 37 109 139
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Tuesday’s GamesNew Jersey 3, Boston 2, SON.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3Vegas 5, Anaheim 2Toronto 4, Minnesota 1Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 4Carolina 3, Montreal 1Columbus 4, Florida 1Detroit 2, San Jose 0Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4Arizona 3, St. Louis 1Chicago 5, Calgary 3Edmonton 7, N.Y. Rangers 5Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3Wednesday’s GamesDallas 4, Nashville 2Thursday’s GamesColumbus at Boston, 6 p.m.Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 8 p.m.St. Louis at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.Friday’s GamesWashington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Saturday’s GamesEdmonton at Boston, noonFlorida at Buffalo, noonSan Jose at Columbus, noonWinnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.St. Louis at Vegas, 3 p.m.Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Playoff Glance
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4
Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 5
Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)<
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
BOWLING
Local
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Kenneth Pearson 748, Jeff McCratic 741, Kyle Biggs 731
Broken Arrow: Nathaniel Maulsby 752, Myles Jaeschke 744, Kevin Crowley 719, Steven Hale 711, Dana Bardeaux 708
SENIOR
Sahoma: Steve Trotter 654-552, Danny Lyons 667-585, Joe Rodanski 609, Mark Schrader 622, Ed Miller 599, Don Seanard 598, Mike Bardull 581, Hershel Thompson 586, Paul Bock 586, Raymond Marler 577-560, Joe Palmer 579, George Dunning 567, Harry Sanders 564-561, Brian Marler 561, Randy Holland 568, Howard King 566, Rita Wilson 606-567
YOUTH
Andy B’s: Aiden Farnsworth 630-569, Braden Lang 623-534, Mya Gonzalez 576, Casen Stickler 553-541, Jaxx Crooks 548, Logan DeLosSantos 548