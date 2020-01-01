Golf

Local

MEADOWBROOK New Years Day Fourball

1, Ron Baker/Stephen Carney 69

T2, John Ledterman/Steve Ramsey 71

T2, Brady Richardson/Max Daniel 71

THE WOODS senior scramble

1, Tom Todd, Tom Fischer, Wayne Hankins, Dwight George, Bill Sample

2, Paul Lewis, Jerry Hollomon, Bob Penix, Aaron Ross

3, James Olinger, Ted Heinbach, Roger Moss, Mike Gregory

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 75; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 83.

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed INF Garrett Copeland and RHP Colin Kelly.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Jonathan Woodard to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough from Buffalo’s practice squad. Placed DT Armon Watts on IR. Signed DE Curtis Cothran and CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad. Released C John Keenoy from the practice squad. Placed DE Stacy Keely on practice squad IR.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Shelton Gibson and RB Elijah Holyfield. Placed G Brandon Brooks and DE Daeshon Hall on IR. Signed OT Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad. Released LB Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Earl Mitchell. Waived DB Antone Exum Jr.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ron Rivera coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Marcus Sayles.

HOCKEY

NHL STANDINGS

NHL — Fined Minnesota G Alex Stalock $2,000 for diving/embellishment during a Dec. 21 game again Winnipeg.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tucson.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Louis Domingue from Binghamton.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Tim Becks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Latest Line

BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at CLEVELAND 2 (210) Charlotte

at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Denver

at MIAMI 5½ (215) Toronto

at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Golden State

Utah 3½ (210½) at CHICAGO

at SAN ANTONIO 2 (218½) Oklahoma City

at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Brooklyn

at SACRAMENTO 4 (222½) Memphis

at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Detroit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at FIU 2½ UTEP

James Madison 2 at UNC-WILMINGTON

at RICHMOND 13½ St. Joseph’s

at VA COMMONWEALTH OFF Fordham

at DUQUESNE 3½ Saint Louis

at FAU 2 UTSA

at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 6 Towson

at NORTHEASTERN 15½ Elon

at PURDUE 7 Minnesota

Rhode Island 6½ at BROWN

at APPALACHIAN ST 3 Georgia St

at CHARLOTTE 3½ UAB

at COASTAL CAROLINA 2 Georgia Southern

at MARSHALL 7½ Rice

at W KENTUCKY 5 North Texas

at OLD DOMINION 8½ Middle Tennessee

at HOFSTRA 7½ William & Mary

at UALR 2 Texas State

at EASTERN KENTUCKY 1½ Tennessee Tech

Utah Valley 14 at CHICAGO STATE

at BELMONT 23½ SIU-Edwardsville

at UMKC 3 Seattle U

Texas-Arlington 2½ at ARKANSAS ST

at MURRAY STATE 13 UT Martin

at MICHIGAN ST OFF Illinois

South Alabama 2 at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

at LOUISIANA-MONROE 3 Troy

at UTAH 3 Oregon St

at TENNESSEE STATE 3 E. Illinois

Dayton 11½ at LA SALLE

at MOREHEAD STATE 3 Jacksonville St

at N. COLORADO 7½ Montana St

at N. DAKOTA ST 14 W. Illinois

at COLORADO 1 Oregon

at AUSTIN PEAY 10 SE Missouri

North Dakota 4 at DENVER

at S. UTAH 4½ Montana

at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 1½ Oral Roberts

Portland State 7 at IDAHO

Gonzaga 23 at PORTLAND

at PEPPERDINE 3½ Pacific

at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 1½ San Diego

at WASHINGTON 9½ UCLA

at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 9 UT Rio Grand Valley

SOUTHERN CAL 3 at WASHINGTON ST

at STANFORD 11 California

Saint Mary’s CA 2 at SAN FRAN

National Hockey League

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at PITTSBURGH -185 San Jose +170

at BUFFALO -125 Edmonton +115

at NY ISLANDERS -201 New Jersey +181

at BOSTON -205 Columbus +185

Tampa Bay -137 at MONTREAL +127

Florida -133 at OTTAWA +123

Toronto -130 at WINNIPEG +120

at CALGARY -180 NY Rangers +165

at ARIZONA -167 Anaheim +157

at COLORADO -133 St. Louis +123

at VANCOUVER -148 Chicago +138

at VEGAS -164 Philadelphia +154

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Birmingham Bowl

At Birmingham, Ala.

Cincinnati 6½ 7½ (54½) Boston College

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Tennessee PK 2½ (54½) Indiana

Friday

Potato Bowl

At Boise, Idaho

Ohio 6 8 (58½) Nevada

Saturday

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss

Monday

LendingTree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (54½) Miami (Ohio)

Monday (1/13)

Championship Game

At New Orleans, LA.

LSU 4½ 5 (69) Clemson

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at HOUSTON 4 2½ (43½) Buffalo

at NEW ENGLAND 4½ 4½ (44) Tennessee

Sunday

at NEW ORLEANS 7 8 (49½) Minnesota

Seattle +2 1½ (46) at PHILADELPHIA

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 22 10 0 0 44 132 109

Brampton 19 12 2 0 40 125 103

Reading 18 10 4 0 40 113 108

Adirondack 13 15 3 5 34 107 128

Maine 16 12 0 1 33 93 100

Worcester 10 19 2 0 22 88 118

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 23 2 3 1 50 104 62

Florida 19 8 2 2 42 110 80

Greenville 15 17 0 1 31 105 119

Orlando 13 13 4 1 31 81 85

Atlanta 13 16 0 0 26 95 113

Norfolk 10 20 3 0 23 84 122

Jacksonville 9 16 4 0 22 75 100

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 20 8 4 0 44 101 83

Toledo 18 9 3 0 39 118 92

Fort Wayne 15 12 5 0 35 119 120

Wheeling 15 12 4 0 34 98 102

Indy 15 15 1 0 31 99 89

Kalamazoo 12 15 3 0 27 95 122

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 23 5 5 1 52 131 104

Idaho 19 10 3 2 43 98 95

Utah 17 9 4 1 39 109 85

Rapid City 17 11 3 0 37 93 95

Wichita 15 15 6 0 36 103 130

Kansas City 14 16 2 0 30 103 105

Tulsa 13 18 2 1 29 106 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 3, OT

Reading 5, Maine 3

Brampton 5, Adirondack 2

Cincinnati 3, Greenville 2

Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2

Wheeling 6, Norfolk 1

Toledo 8, Fort Wayne 4

Idaho 6, Allen 5, OT

Kansas City 2, Wichita 1, OT<

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 7:05 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Maine, 6:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 6:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 8:10 p.m.<

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 23 8 .742 —

Toronto 23 11 .676 1½

Philadelphia 23 13 .639 2½

Brooklyn 16 16 .500 7½

New York 9 24 .273 15

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 24 9 .727 —

Orlando 15 19 .441 9½

Charlotte 13 23 .361 12½

Washington 10 23 .303 14

Atlanta 7 27 .206 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 30 5 .857 —

Indiana 22 12 .647 7½

Chicago 13 21 .382 16½

Detroit 12 22 .353 17½

Cleveland 10 23 .303 19

WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 23 11 .676 —

Dallas 21 12 .636 1½

San Antonio 14 18 .438 8

Memphis 13 21 .382 10

New Orleans 11 23 .324 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 23 10 .697 —

Utah 21 12 .636 2

Oklahoma City 18 15 .545 5

Portland 14 20 .412 9½

Minnesota 12 20 .375 10½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 26 7 .788 —

L.A. Clippers 24 11 .686 3

Phoenix 13 20 .394 13

Sacramento 12 22 .353 14½

Golden State 9 26 .257 18

Tuesday’s GamesBoston 109, Charlotte 92Indiana 115, Philadelphia 97L.A. Clippers 105, Sacramento 87Toronto 117, Cleveland 97Houston 130, Denver 104San Antonio 117, Golden State 113, OTOklahoma City 106, Dallas 101Wednesday’s GamesOrlando 122, Washington 101Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesCharlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesAtlanta at Boston, 6 p.m.Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Saturday’s GamesMemphis at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.Toronto at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Detroit at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 41 24 7 10 58 138 105

Toronto 41 22 14 5 49 146 132

Tampa Bay 38 21 13 4 46 137 120

Florida 39 20 14 5 45 139 134

Montreal 40 18 16 6 42 131 131

Buffalo 41 17 17 7 41 121 131

Ottawa 40 16 19 5 37 111 132

Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122

N.Y. Islanders 38 25 10 3 53 114 100

Pittsburgh 39 24 11 4 52 136 104

Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112

Philadelphia 40 22 13 5 49 127 118

Columbus 40 18 14 8 44 105 112

N.Y. Rangers 39 19 16 4 42 129 132

New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 102 138

WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 41 26 9 6 58 128 107

Colorado 40 23 13 4 50 144 119

Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103

Winnipeg 40 22 15 3 47 125 120

Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137

Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131

Chicago 41 18 17 6 42 118 132

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 43 22 15 6 50 134 125

Arizona 42 22 16 4 48 118 108

Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119

Edmonton 42 21 17 4 46 125 134

Calgary 42 20 17 5 45 114 127

Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132

Anaheim 40 16 19 5 37 103 124

San Jose 41 17 21 3 37 109 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Tuesday’s GamesNew Jersey 3, Boston 2, SON.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3Vegas 5, Anaheim 2Toronto 4, Minnesota 1Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 4Carolina 3, Montreal 1Columbus 4, Florida 1Detroit 2, San Jose 0Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4Arizona 3, St. Louis 1Chicago 5, Calgary 3Edmonton 7, N.Y. Rangers 5Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3Wednesday’s GamesDallas 4, Nashville 2Thursday’s GamesColumbus at Boston, 6 p.m.Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 8 p.m.St. Louis at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.Friday’s GamesWashington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Saturday’s GamesEdmonton at Boston, noonFlorida at Buffalo, noonSan Jose at Columbus, noonWinnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.St. Louis at Vegas, 3 p.m.Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Playoff Glance

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 4

Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)<

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

BOWLING

Local

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Kenneth Pearson 748, Jeff McCratic 741, Kyle Biggs 731

Broken Arrow: Nathaniel Maulsby 752, Myles Jaeschke 744, Kevin Crowley 719, Steven Hale 711, Dana Bardeaux 708

SENIOR

Sahoma: Steve Trotter 654-552, Danny Lyons 667-585, Joe Rodanski 609, Mark Schrader 622, Ed Miller 599, Don Seanard 598, Mike Bardull 581, Hershel Thompson 586, Paul Bock 586, Raymond Marler 577-560, Joe Palmer 579, George Dunning 567, Harry Sanders 564-561, Brian Marler 561, Randy Holland 568, Howard King 566, Rita Wilson 606-567

YOUTH

Andy B’s: Aiden Farnsworth 630-569, Braden Lang 623-534, Mya Gonzalez 576, Casen Stickler 553-541, Jaxx Crooks 548, Logan DeLosSantos 548

