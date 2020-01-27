Basketball
NBA
Monday
Cleveland 115, Detroit 100
Miami 113, Orlando 92
Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 97
Sacramento 133, Minnesota 129, OT
Chicago 110, San Antonio 109
Houston at Utah, late
Tuesday
Golden State at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
College: Men
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (44) 17-1 1578 1
2. Gonzaga (19) 21-1 1552 2
3. Kansas (1) 16-3 1434 3
4. San Diego St. 21-0 1408 4
5. Florida St. 17-2 1318 5
6. Louisville 17-3 1277 6
7. Dayton 18-2 1163 7
8. Villanova 16-3 1110 9
9. Duke 16-3 1084 8
10. Seton Hall 15-4 1055 10
11. Oregon 17-4 926 12
12. West Virginia 16-3 874 14
13. Kentucky 15-4 839 15
14. Michigan St. 15-5 751 11
15. Maryland 16-4 650 17
16. Butler 16-4 631 13
17. Auburn 17-2 619 16
18. Iowa 14-5 545 19
19. Illinois 15-5 483 21
20. Colorado 16-4 314 23
21. Houston 16-4 296 25
22. LSU 15-4 260 —
23. Wichita St. 17-3 161 —
24. Penn St. 14-5 114 —
25. Rutgers 15-5 102 24
Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio St. 16, Indiana 15, ETSU 14, N Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Purdue 6, Rhode Island 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, SMU 3, Tulsa 3, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Wisconsin 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (15) 17-1 782 2
2. Gonzaga (17) 21-1 780 1
3. Kansas 16-3 711 3
4. San Diego State 21-0 701 4
5. Louisville 17-3 646 5
6. Florida State 17-2 632 6
7. Dayton 18-2 593 7
8. Duke 16-3 565 8
9. Seton Hall 15-4 521 10
10. Villanova 16-3 511 11
11. West Virginia 16-3 432 15
12. Oregon 17-4 424 13
13. Kentucky 15-4 414 14
14. Michigan State 15-5 403 9
15. Maryland 16-4 362 17
16. Auburn 17-2 312 16
17. Butler 16-4 282 12
18. Iowa 14-5 268 19
19. Illinois 15-5 235 22
20. Houston 16-4 157 24
21. Colorado 16-4 121 —
22. Wichita State 17-3 115 22
23. Penn State 14-5 76 —
24. LSU 15-4 74 —
25. Rutgers 15-5 72 25
Others receiving votes: Arizona 49, Texas Tech 47, Creighton 41, Ohio State 14, Indiana 14, Tulsa 12, Saint Mary’s 8, Yale 7, Marquette 7, Arkansas 6, Northern Iowa 2, Stanford 1, Southern Cal 1, Memphis 1, ETSU 1.
Scores
STATE
Kansas 65, Oklahoma State 50
Murray State 81, Connors State 72
EAST
American U. 77, Lehigh 56
Morgan St. 56, Md.-Eastern Shore 50
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 78, SC State 74
Coppin St. 82, Howard 75
NC A&T 82, Delaware St. 67
Norfolk St. 95, Florida A&M 67
North Carolina 75, NC State 65
Southern U. 67, Alabama A&M 46
MIDWEST
Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62
UMKC 99, Crowley’s Ridge 41
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 102, MVSU 83
FAR WEST
N. Arizona 69, Sacramento St. 54
College: Women
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 19-1 746 1
2. Baylor (3) 17-1 716 2
3. Oregon 17-2 671 4
4. UConn 18-1 665 3
5. Louisville (1) 20-1 643 5
6. Stanford 18-2 599 6
7. N.C. State 19-1 552 8
8. UCLA 18-1 528 10
9. Mississippi St. 18-3 500 9
10. Oregon St. 16-4 479 7
11. DePaul 19-2 437 11
12. Gonzaga 20-1 382 13
13. Kentucky 15-3 380 12
14. Florida St. 17-3 379 14
15. Texas A&M 17-3 352 15
16. Arizona 16-3 288 18
17. Maryland 16-4 273 20
18. Iowa 17-3 240 19
19. Arizona St. 15-5 212 16
20. Indiana 15-5 152 17
21. South Dakota 19-2 127 24
22. Tennessee 16-4 125 23
23. Northwestern 17-3 111 22
24. Missouri St. 16-3 73 —
25. Arkansas 16-4 56 21
Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, Florida Gulf Coast 7, TCU 7, LSU 2, Rutgers 1, Stony Brook 1, Texas 1, West Virginia 1.
Scores
EAST
LIU 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 53
Merrimack 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51
Morgan St. 55, Md.-Eastern Shore 44
Niagara 81, Canisius 62
Robert Morris 70, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
Sacred Heart 54, CCSU 52
Wagner 58, Bryant 45
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 73, Alabama St. 63
Bethune-Cookman 66, SC State 55
Furman 88, Bob Jones 24
Howard 66, Coppin St. 54
Jacksonville 73, Lipscomb 64
Kennesaw St. 59, North Alabama 56
Kentucky 68, Auburn 61
NC A&T 58, Delaware St. 53
Norfolk St. 59, Florida A&M 51
North Florida 65, Liberty 50
Southern U. 55, Alabama A&M 46
Stetson 72, NJIT 49
MIDWEST
Indiana 65, Minnesota 52
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 81, MVSU 47
Texas Southern 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77
FAR WEST
Idaho 71, S. Utah 56
N. Colorado 63, E. Washington 42
High school: Boys
Adair 64, Dewey 34
Adair 12 21 16 15 — 64
Dewey 0 16 6 12 — 34
Adair: Long 18, Condit 10, Beetz 9, Back 8, Ratcliff 6, Jackson 3, Bradbury 2, Farrar 2, Henry 2, Lippe 2.
Dewey: Thornton 11, Laspisa 7, Henley 7, Vaughn 5, Hull 2, Carner 2.
Hale 84, US Grant 55
US Grant 14 18 8 15 — 55
Hale 26 20 26 12 — 84
US Grant: Cogan 11, Karkus 10, Martinez 9, Morero 9, Aguilera 5, Ham 5, Tillaeo 4, Gay 2
Hale: Neal 34, Tyson 17, McKinney 13, Lane 10, Washington 4, Morehead 3, Phillips 2, Love 1
Mingo Valley 50, CHEF 48
Tulsa CHEF 11 13 18 6 — 48
Mingo Valley 12 15 13 10 — 50
CHEF: Warrior 14, Frencher 12, Bradley 9, Stouts 7, Jones 6.
Mingo Valley: Hargrove 19, McKnight 12, Boyle 11, Legnon 6, Freeman 2.
High school: Girls
Hale 55, US Grant 25
US Grant 8 6 2 9 — 25
Hale 14 28 4 9 — 55
US Grant: Ahboah 14, Smith 6, Shields 3, Zuniga 2
Hale: V. James 15, Owens 12, Dixon 8, Quinci Edwards 8, K. James 5, Johnson 3, Smith 2, Quinia Edwards 2
Metro Chr. 50, Lincoln Chr. 45
Metro Chr. 15 10 14 11 — 50
Lincoln Chr. 8 14 10 13 — 45
Metro Christian: Landry Williams 20, Cayden Mershon 12, Avery Blubaugh 8, Caroline Stewart 5, Alex Frie 4, Jaazer Ridges 1
Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 23, Roberts 13, A. Smith 4, Clayton 3, Gleason 2
Hockey
NHL
Monday
Washington 4, Montreal 2
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, SO
Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT
Toronto 5, Nashville 2
St. Louis at Vancouver, late
Anaheim at San Jose, late
Tuesday
Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 8 p.m.
ECHL
Monday
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Tuesday
Utah at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
LATEST Line
NBA
CHARLOTTE 1½ (209½) New York
PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Golden State
MIAMI OFF (OFF) Boston
New Orleans 7½ (233) CLEVELAND
TORONTO 12½ (233) Atlanta
MEMPHIS PK (226) Denver
MILWAUKEE 16 (240) Washington
DALLAS 6 (228) Phoenix
LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
College basketball
Villanova 3 ST. JOHN’S
TENNESSEE 10½ Texas A&M
FLORIDA 5½ Mississippi St
TOLEDO 3 Kent St
CLEMSON 1½ Syracuse
VIRGINIA 1½ Florida St
Michigan 5 NEBRASKA
Rhode Island 4½ GEORGE MASON
VA COMMONWEALTH 8½ Richmond
CINCINNATI 6½ SMU
BOWLING GREEN 1½ Ball St
MIAMI (OHIO) 1 Cent. Michigan
RUTGERS 2½ Purdue
MIAMI OFF Virginia Tech
N. ILLINOIS 2½ Ohio
MISSOURI 4 Georgia
AIR FORCE 2 Fresno St
Auburn 5½ MISSISSIPPI
DUKE 16½ Pittsburgh
Butler 1½ GEORGETOWN
Utah St 13 WYOMING
NFL
Super Bowl LIV
Sunday
Kansas City 1 (54) San Francisco
Home team in CAPS