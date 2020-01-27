Basketball

NBA

Monday

Cleveland 115, Detroit 100

Miami 113, Orlando 92

Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 97

Sacramento 133, Minnesota 129, OT

Chicago 110, San Antonio 109

Houston at Utah, late

Tuesday

Golden State at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

College: Men

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (44) 17-1 1578 1

2. Gonzaga (19) 21-1 1552 2

3. Kansas (1) 16-3 1434 3

4. San Diego St. 21-0 1408 4

5. Florida St. 17-2 1318 5

6. Louisville 17-3 1277 6

7. Dayton 18-2 1163 7

8. Villanova 16-3 1110 9

9. Duke 16-3 1084 8

10. Seton Hall 15-4 1055 10

11. Oregon 17-4 926 12

12. West Virginia 16-3 874 14

13. Kentucky 15-4 839 15

14. Michigan St. 15-5 751 11

15. Maryland 16-4 650 17

16. Butler 16-4 631 13

17. Auburn 17-2 619 16

18. Iowa 14-5 545 19

19. Illinois 15-5 483 21

20. Colorado 16-4 314 23

21. Houston 16-4 296 25

22. LSU 15-4 260 —

23. Wichita St. 17-3 161 —

24. Penn St. 14-5 114 —

25. Rutgers 15-5 102 24

Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio St. 16, Indiana 15, ETSU 14, N Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Purdue 6, Rhode Island 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, SMU 3, Tulsa 3, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Wisconsin 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (15) 17-1 782 2

2. Gonzaga (17) 21-1 780 1

3. Kansas 16-3 711 3

4. San Diego State 21-0 701 4

5. Louisville 17-3 646 5

6. Florida State 17-2 632 6

7. Dayton 18-2 593 7

8. Duke 16-3 565 8

9. Seton Hall 15-4 521 10

10. Villanova 16-3 511 11

11. West Virginia 16-3 432 15

12. Oregon 17-4 424 13

13. Kentucky 15-4 414 14

14. Michigan State 15-5 403 9

15. Maryland 16-4 362 17

16. Auburn 17-2 312 16

17. Butler 16-4 282 12

18. Iowa 14-5 268 19

19. Illinois 15-5 235 22

20. Houston 16-4 157 24

21. Colorado 16-4 121 —

22. Wichita State 17-3 115 22

23. Penn State 14-5 76 —

24. LSU 15-4 74 —

25. Rutgers 15-5 72 25

Others receiving votes: Arizona 49, Texas Tech 47, Creighton 41, Ohio State 14, Indiana 14, Tulsa 12, Saint Mary’s 8, Yale 7, Marquette 7, Arkansas 6, Northern Iowa 2, Stanford 1, Southern Cal 1, Memphis 1, ETSU 1.

Scores

STATE

Kansas 65, Oklahoma State 50

Murray State 81, Connors State 72

EAST

American U. 77, Lehigh 56

Morgan St. 56, Md.-Eastern Shore 50

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 78, SC State 74

Coppin St. 82, Howard 75

NC A&T 82, Delaware St. 67

Norfolk St. 95, Florida A&M 67

North Carolina 75, NC State 65

Southern U. 67, Alabama A&M 46

MIDWEST

Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62

UMKC 99, Crowley’s Ridge 41

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 102, MVSU 83

FAR WEST

N. Arizona 69, Sacramento St. 54

College: Women

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (26) 19-1 746 1

2. Baylor (3) 17-1 716 2

3. Oregon 17-2 671 4

4. UConn 18-1 665 3

5. Louisville (1) 20-1 643 5

6. Stanford 18-2 599 6

7. N.C. State 19-1 552 8

8. UCLA 18-1 528 10

9. Mississippi St. 18-3 500 9

10. Oregon St. 16-4 479 7

11. DePaul 19-2 437 11

12. Gonzaga 20-1 382 13

13. Kentucky 15-3 380 12

14. Florida St. 17-3 379 14

15. Texas A&M 17-3 352 15

16. Arizona 16-3 288 18

17. Maryland 16-4 273 20

18. Iowa 17-3 240 19

19. Arizona St. 15-5 212 16

20. Indiana 15-5 152 17

21. South Dakota 19-2 127 24

22. Tennessee 16-4 125 23

23. Northwestern 17-3 111 22

24. Missouri St. 16-3 73 —

25. Arkansas 16-4 56 21

Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, Florida Gulf Coast 7, TCU 7, LSU 2, Rutgers 1, Stony Brook 1, Texas 1, West Virginia 1.

Scores

EAST

LIU 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

Merrimack 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51

Morgan St. 55, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

Niagara 81, Canisius 62

Robert Morris 70, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

Sacred Heart 54, CCSU 52

Wagner 58, Bryant 45

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 73, Alabama St. 63

Bethune-Cookman 66, SC State 55

Furman 88, Bob Jones 24

Howard 66, Coppin St. 54

Jacksonville 73, Lipscomb 64

Kennesaw St. 59, North Alabama 56

Kentucky 68, Auburn 61

NC A&T 58, Delaware St. 53

Norfolk St. 59, Florida A&M 51

North Florida 65, Liberty 50

Southern U. 55, Alabama A&M 46

Stetson 72, NJIT 49

MIDWEST

Indiana 65, Minnesota 52

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 81, MVSU 47

Texas Southern 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77

FAR WEST

Idaho 71, S. Utah 56

N. Colorado 63, E. Washington 42

High school: Boys

Adair 64, Dewey 34

Adair 12 21 16 15 — 64

Dewey 0 16 6 12 — 34

Adair: Long 18, Condit 10, Beetz 9, Back 8, Ratcliff 6, Jackson 3, Bradbury 2, Farrar 2, Henry 2, Lippe 2.

Dewey: Thornton 11, Laspisa 7, Henley 7, Vaughn 5, Hull 2, Carner 2.

Hale 84, US Grant 55

US Grant 14 18 8 15 — 55

Hale 26 20 26 12 — 84

US Grant: Cogan 11, Karkus 10, Martinez 9, Morero 9, Aguilera 5, Ham 5, Tillaeo 4, Gay 2

Hale: Neal 34, Tyson 17, McKinney 13, Lane 10, Washington 4, Morehead 3, Phillips 2, Love 1

Mingo Valley 50, CHEF 48

Tulsa CHEF 11 13 18 6 — 48

Mingo Valley 12 15 13 10 — 50

CHEF: Warrior 14, Frencher 12, Bradley 9, Stouts 7, Jones 6.

Mingo Valley: Hargrove 19, McKnight 12, Boyle 11, Legnon 6, Freeman 2.

High school: Girls

Hale 55, US Grant 25

US Grant 8 6 2 9 — 25

Hale 14 28 4 9 — 55

US Grant: Ahboah 14, Smith 6, Shields 3, Zuniga 2

Hale: V. James 15, Owens 12, Dixon 8, Quinci Edwards 8, K. James 5, Johnson 3, Smith 2, Quinia Edwards 2

Metro Chr. 50, Lincoln Chr. 45

Metro Chr. 15 10 14 11 — 50

Lincoln Chr. 8 14 10 13 — 45

Metro Christian: Landry Williams 20, Cayden Mershon 12, Avery Blubaugh 8, Caroline Stewart 5, Alex Frie 4, Jaazer Ridges 1

Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 23, Roberts 13, A. Smith 4, Clayton 3, Gleason 2

Hockey

NHL

Monday

Washington 4, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Toronto 5, Nashville 2

St. Louis at Vancouver, late

Anaheim at San Jose, late

Tuesday

Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 8 p.m.

ECHL

Monday

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Tuesday

Utah at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

LATEST Line

NBA

CHARLOTTE 1½ (209½) New York

PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Golden State

MIAMI OFF (OFF) Boston

New Orleans 7½ (233) CLEVELAND

TORONTO 12½ (233) Atlanta

MEMPHIS PK (226) Denver

MILWAUKEE 16 (240) Washington

DALLAS 6 (228) Phoenix

LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) LA Clippers

College basketball

Villanova 3 ST. JOHN’S

TENNESSEE 10½ Texas A&M

FLORIDA 5½ Mississippi St

TOLEDO 3 Kent St

CLEMSON 1½ Syracuse

VIRGINIA 1½ Florida St

Michigan 5 NEBRASKA

Rhode Island 4½ GEORGE MASON

VA COMMONWEALTH 8½ Richmond

CINCINNATI 6½ SMU

BOWLING GREEN 1½ Ball St

MIAMI (OHIO) 1 Cent. Michigan

RUTGERS 2½ Purdue

MIAMI OFF Virginia Tech

N. ILLINOIS 2½ Ohio

MISSOURI 4 Georgia

AIR FORCE 2 Fresno St

Auburn 5½ MISSISSIPPI

DUKE 16½ Pittsburgh

Butler 1½ GEORGETOWN

Utah St 13 WYOMING

NFL

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday

Kansas City 1 (54) San Francisco

Home team in CAPS

Tags