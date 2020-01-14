GOLF

Local

CHEROKEE HILLS

Old Codgers

1. Don Ingram, Dustin Bennett, Mike McKinney, J.W. Collins, Mike Pinick; 2. Delio Bustos, Mike Geubelle, Stan Stanfield, Joe Martin; 3. Sid Stahl, Jim Marrujo, Rick King, Dean Aldrich, Jack Beggs.

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Shamble

1. Rob Brown, Leland Slack, Rich Buntt, 66; 2. Ralph Fagin, Tom Graham, Alvin Amacher, 66; 3. George Corneau, Frank Rehbein, Don Tyler, 69.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Marc Dale, Paul Pearcy, Keith Bacon, Zeke Zuniga, Stella Zuniga, 61; 2. Steve Carlile, Mark Nelson, Mel Gilbertson, Bob Hunt, 65; 3. Johnny Baker, Bailey Jackson, Frank Wright, Doyle Williams, 65; 4. Wayne Johnson, Charlie Hostetter, Jim Herron, Leon Pritchard, 66; 5. Coy Stewart, Bob Warner, Ron Taber, Earl Hall, 67; 6. Harry Bailey, Lee Benest, Dave Shouse, Herman Henderson, 67; 7. Bud Musser, Bo Collier, Billy Green, Lloyd Skinner, 67; 8. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Craig Crowder, Bob Henshaw, 68; 9. Ken Ingram, Tom Henderson, Jerry Reed, Ken Rentz, 69; 10. Dave Stauffer, Jerry Bennett, Dean Wiehl, Van Robinson, 69.

SOUTH LAKES

Asbury Hackers

Group 1: 1. Ware, Taylor, Martin, Colgan; 2. Smith, Schueller, Tero, Rice.

Group 2: 1. Graham, Barrett, Baldwin; 2. Demuth, Schaffer, Stumpff.

Shoots age or better

INDIAN SPRINGS: Bob Sparks, 83, shot 81.

MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 83, shot 83.

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 72; Dale Starling, 76, shot 76; Lew Wade, 71, shot 77.

Pregame.com Line

NBAWednesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at PHILADELPHIA 7½ (218) Brooklyn

at BOSTON 9½ (218) Detroit

at MIAMI 5 (222) San Antonio

at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Indiana

at OKLAHOMA CITY 2 (213½) Toronto

at CHICAGO 4½ (227) Washington

at DENVER 12½ (210½) Charlotte

at HOUSTON 8½ (236) Portland

at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Dallas

at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Orlando

COLLEGE BASKETBALLWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at BUTLER 6 Seton Hall

Kentucky 6 at SOUTH CAROLINA

at SYRACUSE OFF Boston College

at ST. BONAVENTURE 6 UMass

at GEORGETOWN 1 Creighton

at FLORIDA ST 6½ Virginia

at NC STATE OFF Miami

at RUTGERS 3 Indiana

George Mason 1½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON

at DUQUESNE OFF Fordham

at MERCER 5 Vmi

at FURMAN 11 W. Carolina

at E TENNESSEE ST 17 Samford

Nc Greensboro 11 at THE CITADEL

at INDIANA ST OFF Evansville

at FAIRFIELD 3½ St. Peter’s

at GEORGIA 2½ Tennessee

Wofford 1½ at CHATTANOOGA

Tulsa 2½ at EAST CAROLINA

Rhode Island 8 at ST. JOSEPH’S

at OKLAHOMA ST 3 Texas

at BAYLOR 10 Iowa St

at MARQUETTE 3 Xavier

at MISSOURI ST 1½ Bradley

at N. IOWA 11 Valparaiso

at N. DAKOTA ST 6 South Dakota

at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 8 North Dakota

at PROVIDENCE 4½ St. John’s

at GEORGIA TECH 2½ Notre Dame

at ARKANSAS 15 Vanderbilt

at HOUSTON 8 SMU

Wichita St 4 at TEMPLE

at MINNESOTA 3 Penn St

at COLORADO ST 3 New Mexico

Boise St 1 at AIR FORCE

at UTEP 5½ UTSA

Auburn 3½ at ALABAMA

Stanford 2 at UCLA

UC Irvine 7½ at CAL ST.-FULLERTON

at UNLV 14 San Jose St

National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at MONTREAL -165 Chicago +155

at ST. LOUIS -173 Philadelphia +161

NFLSundayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7½ (45) Green Bay

at KANSAS CITY 7½ 7½ (52½) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

NFL Playoff Glance

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13<

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9<

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12<

Sunday, Jan. 12

Kansas City 51, Houston 31

Green Bay 28, Seattle 23<

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)<

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)<

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

Basketball

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (16) 13-1 774 6

2. South Carolina (12) 16-1 760 5

3. Stanford (2) 15-1 725 4

4. Louisville (1) 16-1 670 7

5. UConn 13-1 665 1

6. Oregon 13-2 631 2

7. Oregon State (1) 15-1 627 3

8. UCLA 16-0 624 9

9. Mississippi State 15-2 504 12

10. N.C. State 15-1 487 8

11. Kentucky 14-2 464 14

12. Texas A&M 14-2 408 10

13. Gonzaga 16-1 396 15

13. Florida State 15-2 396 11

15. DePaul 15-2 367 17

16. Indiana 14-3 280 13

17. Missouri State 14-2 270 18

18. West Virginia 13-1 269 20

19. Arizona State 13-4 218 —

20. Maryland 12-4 188 16

21. South Dakota 15-2 119 22

22. Arizona 13-3 118 19

23. Arkansas 14-3 96 21

24. Iowa 13-3 94 —

25. Tennessee 13-3 83 24

Others receiving votes: Princeton 80, Florida Gulf Coast 47, Northwestern 23, Georgia Tech 9, Rutgers 5, Creighton 2, Stony Brook 1.

BKC Glance

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames W L Pct W L Pct

Wichita St. 3 0 1.000 15 1 .938

Cincinnati 3 1 .750 10 6 .625

Memphis 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

SMU 2 1 .667 12 3 .800

Houston 2 1 .667 12 4 .750

Tulsa 2 1 .667 10 6 .625

East Carolina 2 1 .667 8 8 .500

Tulane 2 2 .500 10 6 .625

UConn 1 3 .250 10 6 .625

Temple 1 3 .250 9 6 .600

South Florida 1 3 .250 8 9 .471

UCF 0 4 .000 9 7 .563

Tuesday’s GamesUCF at Tulane, 7 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesTulsa at East Carolina, 6 p.m.SMU at Houston, 8 p.m.Wichita St. at Temple, 8 p.m.Thursday’s GamesCincinnati at Memphis, 6 p.m.BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames W L Pct W L Pct

Baylor 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929

TCU 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800

West Virginia 2 1 .667 13 2 .867

Kansas 2 1 .667 12 3 .800

Oklahoma 2 1 .667 11 4 .733

Texas 1 2 .333 11 4 .733

Texas Tech 1 2 .333 10 5 .667

Iowa St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533

Oklahoma St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600

Kansas St. 0 3 .000 7 8 .467

Tuesday’s GamesTexas Tech at Kansas St., 7 p.m.Kansas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.TCU at West Virginia, 8 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesIowa St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.Texas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames W L Pct W L Pct

Auburn 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000

Kentucky 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800

LSU 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733

Arkansas 2 1 .667 13 2 .867

Florida 2 1 .667 10 5 .667

Tennessee 2 1 .667 10 5 .667

Texas A&M 2 1 .667 8 6 .571

Missouri 1 2 .333 9 6 .600

Alabama 1 2 .333 8 7 .533

Georgia 0 2 .000 10 5 .667

Mississippi 0 2 .000 9 6 .600

Mississippi St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600

South Carolina 0 2 .000 8 7 .533

Vanderbilt 0 2 .000 8 7 .533

Tuesday’s GamesMississippi at Florida, 6 p.m.LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.Missouri at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesKentucky at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m.Tennessee at Georgia, 6 p.m.Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m.SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames W L Pct W L Pct

S. Dakota St. 4 1 .800 13 7 .650

Nebraska-Omaha 3 1 .750 10 9 .526

N. Dakota St. 2 1 .667 11 6 .647

South Dakota 2 2 .500 11 7 .611

Oral Roberts 2 2 .500 9 8 .529

Fort Wayne 2 2 .500 9 10 .474

North Dakota 2 2 .500 8 10 .444

W. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 10 .333

Denver 0 5 .000 4 15 .211

Wednesday’s GamesSouth Dakota at N. Dakota St., 7 p.m.North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.Thursday’s GamesOral Roberts at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 27 10 0 0 54 148 118

Brampton 22 14 2 0 46 146 114

Reading 20 13 4 0 44 126 125

Adirondack 14 16 5 5 38 117 139

Maine 17 17 0 1 35 105 117

Worcester 15 20 2 0 32 114 134

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 27 5 3 1 58 122 76

Florida 22 11 2 2 48 126 105

Greenville 18 19 1 1 38 125 134

Orlando 14 15 4 1 33 92 98

Atlanta 16 19 0 0 32 108 131

Jacksonville 12 18 4 0 28 95 119

Norfolk 11 23 4 0 26 95 141

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 23 9 6 0 52 119 95

Toledo 20 12 3 1 44 140 111

Fort Wayne 18 14 5 0 41 140 133

Indy 19 16 1 0 39 115 102

Wheeling 17 16 4 0 38 108 127

Kalamazoo 12 18 4 0 28 106 143

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 26 8 6 1 59 156 131

Idaho 22 12 3 2 49 111 107

Utah 20 11 4 2 46 130 101

Rapid City 20 14 3 0 43 110 117

Wichita 18 16 7 0 43 116 141

Kansas City 17 17 2 0 36 117 115

Tulsa 16 21 2 1 35 119 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Monday’s Games

Utah 6, Allen 1<

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 7:05 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Florida at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Indy, 6:05 p.m.<

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 47 27 8 12 66 159 125

Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130

Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153

Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152

Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147

Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148

Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154

Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138

Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122

N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 124 117

Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125

Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142

Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124

N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151

New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156

WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125

Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107

Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134

Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140

Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145

Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150

Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125

Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141

Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143

Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145

Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148

San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153

Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146

Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Monday’s GamesMontreal 2, Calgary 0N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 2Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, SOWashington 2, Carolina 0St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1Tuesday’s GamesVegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.New Jersey at Toronto, 6 p.m.Chicago at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesChicago at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Thursday’s GamesPittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.Friday’s GamesAnaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 27 11 .711 —

Toronto 25 14 .641 2½

Philadelphia 25 16 .610 3½

Brooklyn 18 20 .474 9

New York 11 29 .275 17

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 27 12 .692 —

Orlando 19 21 .475 8½

Charlotte 15 28 .349 14

Washington 13 26 .333 14

Atlanta 8 32 .200 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 35 6 .854 —

Indiana 25 15 .625 9½

Chicago 14 27 .341 21

Detroit 14 27 .341 21

Cleveland 12 28 .300 22½

WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 26 12 .684 —

Dallas 24 15 .615 2½

Memphis 18 22 .450 9

San Antonio 17 21 .447 9

New Orleans 15 26 .366 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 27 12 .692 —

Utah 27 12 .692 —

Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 4½

Portland 17 24 .415 11

Minnesota 15 24 .385 12

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 33 7 .825 —

L.A. Clippers 27 13 .675 6

Phoenix 16 23 .410 16½

Sacramento 15 25 .375 18

Golden State 9 32 .220 24½

Monday’s GamesNew Orleans 117, Detroit 110, OTIndiana 101, Philadelphia 95Boston 113, Chicago 101Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104Portland 115, Charlotte 112Orlando 114, Sacramento 112L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99Tuesday’s GamesPhoenix at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Utah at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.Dallas at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesBrooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesPhoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesChicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Local

MEN 300

Sheridan: Earl Hearn 300

YOUTH 700

Broken Arrow: Casen Stickler 236-268-268=772

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Chuck West 751, Mike Foster 743, Russell Huffman 738, James Gibson 703

Broken Arrow: Frank Morocco 777, Willard Collins 727, Gary Monnin 737, Darin DeSelm 700, Levi Adams 714, Doug Clark 712, Eric Collier 715, Russell Huffman 723, Dusty Kelley 727, Kenny Pearson 717, Tommy Goad 730

Coffee Creek: Gary Pearson 737, Eric Collier 718, Joey Mabe 723, Kenneth Pearson 713, Avery Barrett 708, Levi Adams 708

Sheridan: Rodney Zweiacher 773, Earl Hearn 753, Jamie Walker 720, David Hearn 715, Ron Phillips 714, Jared Hoover 702, Mark Ward 701, Pat Stinnett 722, Ron Phillips 701

WOMEN 700

Sheridan: Ashley Rucker 747

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Nanci Johnson 662, Lisa Johnson 637, Pam Marshall 626

Sahoma: Jennifer Ware 612

Sheridan: Angie McCloughan 637, Nikki James 624, Tonya Bennett 622, Amanda Ross 615, Kim Snyder 602, Shara Doctor 601

SENIOR

Andy B’s: Allen Robinson 689, Paul Church 655, Sam Word 628, Nell Haynes 512

Broken Arrow: Sam Thompson 645, Doug Barr 574, Frank Coleman 597, Fran Deken 516, Colleen Dietrich 515, Tom Elmore 585, Charlie Johnson 625, Grant Kessler 574, Garry Melton 553-550, Marilyn Reeves 509, Lloyd Walker 582-551, Rick Wallace 565, Don Wilson 553, Carol Zilmer 518, Pauline Barnes 541-502, Mike Baskett 602, Judy Beasley 507, Clay Caruth 557, Tony Davis 569, Fred Engquist 571, Terry Ferrel 583, Chris Lucas 601, Ken Mayer 600, Harry Sanders 639, David Seals 556, Bob Temme 566, Pam Washington 517

Sahoma: Steve Trotter 632-570, David Segraves 620, Danny Lyons 617-571, Mark Schrader 619, Joe Palmer 632-576, Doug Richmond 609, Don Seanard 603, Ken Gibson 577-552, Mike Clayton 554-554, Hershel Thompson 555, Fred Reeves 560, Mike Barkdull 558, Dan Whitehouse 550, Rita Wilson 582

Sheridan: Gary Monnin 680, CJ Johnson 679, Charles Hearn 647, Mark Funderburk 630, Paul Church 621, Harry Sanders 619, David Doyle 614, Tracy Patterson 609, David Segraves 604, Darrell Williams 593, Fred Engquist 592, Lawrence Parks 582, Ken Secor 580, Les Harris 576, Eric Bush 573, Roger Conger 570, Leon Wilson 566, Shawn Frankfurt 562, Bill Ramsey 557, Allen Cagle 546, Margaret Snell 507

YOUTH

Broken Arrow: Kaiden Booth 634, Jaxx Crooks 527, Zachary Sprick 507, Armando Munoz 524, Amber Wolfe 512, Christian Hale 625, Gabe Hale 543, Gabe Snyder 544

Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 698, Lane Spyres 534, Gunner Hamilton 607, Reece Trammell 593, Gage Roberts 608, Brendan Smith 530

Tags