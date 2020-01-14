GOLF
Local
CHEROKEE HILLS
Old Codgers
1. Don Ingram, Dustin Bennett, Mike McKinney, J.W. Collins, Mike Pinick; 2. Delio Bustos, Mike Geubelle, Stan Stanfield, Joe Martin; 3. Sid Stahl, Jim Marrujo, Rick King, Dean Aldrich, Jack Beggs.
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Shamble
1. Rob Brown, Leland Slack, Rich Buntt, 66; 2. Ralph Fagin, Tom Graham, Alvin Amacher, 66; 3. George Corneau, Frank Rehbein, Don Tyler, 69.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Marc Dale, Paul Pearcy, Keith Bacon, Zeke Zuniga, Stella Zuniga, 61; 2. Steve Carlile, Mark Nelson, Mel Gilbertson, Bob Hunt, 65; 3. Johnny Baker, Bailey Jackson, Frank Wright, Doyle Williams, 65; 4. Wayne Johnson, Charlie Hostetter, Jim Herron, Leon Pritchard, 66; 5. Coy Stewart, Bob Warner, Ron Taber, Earl Hall, 67; 6. Harry Bailey, Lee Benest, Dave Shouse, Herman Henderson, 67; 7. Bud Musser, Bo Collier, Billy Green, Lloyd Skinner, 67; 8. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Craig Crowder, Bob Henshaw, 68; 9. Ken Ingram, Tom Henderson, Jerry Reed, Ken Rentz, 69; 10. Dave Stauffer, Jerry Bennett, Dean Wiehl, Van Robinson, 69.
SOUTH LAKES
Asbury Hackers
Group 1: 1. Ware, Taylor, Martin, Colgan; 2. Smith, Schueller, Tero, Rice.
Group 2: 1. Graham, Barrett, Baldwin; 2. Demuth, Schaffer, Stumpff.
Shoots age or better
INDIAN SPRINGS: Bob Sparks, 83, shot 81.
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 83, shot 83.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 72; Dale Starling, 76, shot 76; Lew Wade, 71, shot 77.
Pregame.com Line
NBAWednesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 7½ (218) Brooklyn
at BOSTON 9½ (218) Detroit
at MIAMI 5 (222) San Antonio
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Indiana
at OKLAHOMA CITY 2 (213½) Toronto
at CHICAGO 4½ (227) Washington
at DENVER 12½ (210½) Charlotte
at HOUSTON 8½ (236) Portland
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Dallas
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Orlando
COLLEGE BASKETBALLWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at BUTLER 6 Seton Hall
Kentucky 6 at SOUTH CAROLINA
at SYRACUSE OFF Boston College
at ST. BONAVENTURE 6 UMass
at GEORGETOWN 1 Creighton
at FLORIDA ST 6½ Virginia
at NC STATE OFF Miami
at RUTGERS 3 Indiana
George Mason 1½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON
at DUQUESNE OFF Fordham
at MERCER 5 Vmi
at FURMAN 11 W. Carolina
at E TENNESSEE ST 17 Samford
Nc Greensboro 11 at THE CITADEL
at INDIANA ST OFF Evansville
at FAIRFIELD 3½ St. Peter’s
at GEORGIA 2½ Tennessee
Wofford 1½ at CHATTANOOGA
Tulsa 2½ at EAST CAROLINA
Rhode Island 8 at ST. JOSEPH’S
at OKLAHOMA ST 3 Texas
at BAYLOR 10 Iowa St
at MARQUETTE 3 Xavier
at MISSOURI ST 1½ Bradley
at N. IOWA 11 Valparaiso
at N. DAKOTA ST 6 South Dakota
at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 8 North Dakota
at PROVIDENCE 4½ St. John’s
at GEORGIA TECH 2½ Notre Dame
at ARKANSAS 15 Vanderbilt
at HOUSTON 8 SMU
Wichita St 4 at TEMPLE
at MINNESOTA 3 Penn St
at COLORADO ST 3 New Mexico
Boise St 1 at AIR FORCE
at UTEP 5½ UTSA
Auburn 3½ at ALABAMA
Stanford 2 at UCLA
UC Irvine 7½ at CAL ST.-FULLERTON
at UNLV 14 San Jose St
National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -165 Chicago +155
at ST. LOUIS -173 Philadelphia +161
NFLSundayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7½ (45) Green Bay
at KANSAS CITY 7½ 7½ (52½) Tennessee
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
NFL Playoff Glance
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT
Tennessee 20, New England 13<
Sunday, Jan. 5
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9<
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10
Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12<
Sunday, Jan. 12
Kansas City 51, Houston 31
Green Bay 28, Seattle 23<
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)<
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)<
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
Basketball
USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (16) 13-1 774 6
2. South Carolina (12) 16-1 760 5
3. Stanford (2) 15-1 725 4
4. Louisville (1) 16-1 670 7
5. UConn 13-1 665 1
6. Oregon 13-2 631 2
7. Oregon State (1) 15-1 627 3
8. UCLA 16-0 624 9
9. Mississippi State 15-2 504 12
10. N.C. State 15-1 487 8
11. Kentucky 14-2 464 14
12. Texas A&M 14-2 408 10
13. Gonzaga 16-1 396 15
13. Florida State 15-2 396 11
15. DePaul 15-2 367 17
16. Indiana 14-3 280 13
17. Missouri State 14-2 270 18
18. West Virginia 13-1 269 20
19. Arizona State 13-4 218 —
20. Maryland 12-4 188 16
21. South Dakota 15-2 119 22
22. Arizona 13-3 118 19
23. Arkansas 14-3 96 21
24. Iowa 13-3 94 —
25. Tennessee 13-3 83 24
Others receiving votes: Princeton 80, Florida Gulf Coast 47, Northwestern 23, Georgia Tech 9, Rutgers 5, Creighton 2, Stony Brook 1.
BKC Glance
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
ConferenceAllGames W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 3 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 10 6 .625
Memphis 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
SMU 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Houston 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
Tulsa 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
East Carolina 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Tulane 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
UConn 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Temple 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
South Florida 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
UCF 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Tuesday’s GamesUCF at Tulane, 7 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesTulsa at East Carolina, 6 p.m.SMU at Houston, 8 p.m.Wichita St. at Temple, 8 p.m.Thursday’s GamesCincinnati at Memphis, 6 p.m.BIG 12 CONFERENCE
ConferenceAllGames W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929
TCU 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800
West Virginia 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
Kansas 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Oklahoma 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Texas 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
Texas Tech 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Iowa St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Oklahoma St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
Kansas St. 0 3 .000 7 8 .467
Tuesday’s GamesTexas Tech at Kansas St., 7 p.m.Kansas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.TCU at West Virginia, 8 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesIowa St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.Texas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
ConferenceAllGames W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Kentucky 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800
LSU 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Arkansas 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
Florida 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Tennessee 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Texas A&M 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Missouri 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Alabama 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Georgia 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Mississippi 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Mississippi St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
South Carolina 0 2 .000 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 0 2 .000 8 7 .533
Tuesday’s GamesMississippi at Florida, 6 p.m.LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.Missouri at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesKentucky at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m.Tennessee at Georgia, 6 p.m.Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m.SUMMIT LEAGUE
ConferenceAllGames W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 4 1 .800 13 7 .650
Nebraska-Omaha 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
N. Dakota St. 2 1 .667 11 6 .647
South Dakota 2 2 .500 11 7 .611
Oral Roberts 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Fort Wayne 2 2 .500 9 10 .474
North Dakota 2 2 .500 8 10 .444
W. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 10 .333
Denver 0 5 .000 4 15 .211
Wednesday’s GamesSouth Dakota at N. Dakota St., 7 p.m.North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.Thursday’s GamesOral Roberts at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 27 10 0 0 54 148 118
Brampton 22 14 2 0 46 146 114
Reading 20 13 4 0 44 126 125
Adirondack 14 16 5 5 38 117 139
Maine 17 17 0 1 35 105 117
Worcester 15 20 2 0 32 114 134
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 27 5 3 1 58 122 76
Florida 22 11 2 2 48 126 105
Greenville 18 19 1 1 38 125 134
Orlando 14 15 4 1 33 92 98
Atlanta 16 19 0 0 32 108 131
Jacksonville 12 18 4 0 28 95 119
Norfolk 11 23 4 0 26 95 141
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 23 9 6 0 52 119 95
Toledo 20 12 3 1 44 140 111
Fort Wayne 18 14 5 0 41 140 133
Indy 19 16 1 0 39 115 102
Wheeling 17 16 4 0 38 108 127
Kalamazoo 12 18 4 0 28 106 143
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 26 8 6 1 59 156 131
Idaho 22 12 3 2 49 111 107
Utah 20 11 4 2 46 130 101
Rapid City 20 14 3 0 43 110 117
Wichita 18 16 7 0 43 116 141
Kansas City 17 17 2 0 36 117 115
Tulsa 16 21 2 1 35 119 132
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Monday’s Games
Utah 6, Allen 1<
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 7:05 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Florida at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Indy, 6:05 p.m.<
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 47 27 8 12 66 159 125
Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130
Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153
Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152
Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147
Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148
Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154
Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138
Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122
N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 124 117
Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125
Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142
Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124
N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151
New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125
Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107
Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134
Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140
Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145
Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150
Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125
Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141
Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143
Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145
Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148
San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153
Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146
Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Monday’s GamesMontreal 2, Calgary 0N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 2Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, SOWashington 2, Carolina 0St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1Tuesday’s GamesVegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.New Jersey at Toronto, 6 p.m.Chicago at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesChicago at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Thursday’s GamesPittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.Friday’s GamesAnaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 27 11 .711 —
Toronto 25 14 .641 2½
Philadelphia 25 16 .610 3½
Brooklyn 18 20 .474 9
New York 11 29 .275 17
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 27 12 .692 —
Orlando 19 21 .475 8½
Charlotte 15 28 .349 14
Washington 13 26 .333 14
Atlanta 8 32 .200 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 6 .854 —
Indiana 25 15 .625 9½
Chicago 14 27 .341 21
Detroit 14 27 .341 21
Cleveland 12 28 .300 22½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 12 .684 —
Dallas 24 15 .615 2½
Memphis 18 22 .450 9
San Antonio 17 21 .447 9
New Orleans 15 26 .366 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 27 12 .692 —
Utah 27 12 .692 —
Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 4½
Portland 17 24 .415 11
Minnesota 15 24 .385 12
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 33 7 .825 —
L.A. Clippers 27 13 .675 6
Phoenix 16 23 .410 16½
Sacramento 15 25 .375 18
Golden State 9 32 .220 24½
Monday’s GamesNew Orleans 117, Detroit 110, OTIndiana 101, Philadelphia 95Boston 113, Chicago 101Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104Portland 115, Charlotte 112Orlando 114, Sacramento 112L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99Tuesday’s GamesPhoenix at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Utah at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.Dallas at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesBrooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s GamesPhoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesChicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Local
MEN 300
Sheridan: Earl Hearn 300
YOUTH 700
Broken Arrow: Casen Stickler 236-268-268=772
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Chuck West 751, Mike Foster 743, Russell Huffman 738, James Gibson 703
Broken Arrow: Frank Morocco 777, Willard Collins 727, Gary Monnin 737, Darin DeSelm 700, Levi Adams 714, Doug Clark 712, Eric Collier 715, Russell Huffman 723, Dusty Kelley 727, Kenny Pearson 717, Tommy Goad 730
Coffee Creek: Gary Pearson 737, Eric Collier 718, Joey Mabe 723, Kenneth Pearson 713, Avery Barrett 708, Levi Adams 708
Sheridan: Rodney Zweiacher 773, Earl Hearn 753, Jamie Walker 720, David Hearn 715, Ron Phillips 714, Jared Hoover 702, Mark Ward 701, Pat Stinnett 722, Ron Phillips 701
WOMEN 700
Sheridan: Ashley Rucker 747
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Nanci Johnson 662, Lisa Johnson 637, Pam Marshall 626
Sahoma: Jennifer Ware 612
Sheridan: Angie McCloughan 637, Nikki James 624, Tonya Bennett 622, Amanda Ross 615, Kim Snyder 602, Shara Doctor 601
SENIOR
Andy B’s: Allen Robinson 689, Paul Church 655, Sam Word 628, Nell Haynes 512
Broken Arrow: Sam Thompson 645, Doug Barr 574, Frank Coleman 597, Fran Deken 516, Colleen Dietrich 515, Tom Elmore 585, Charlie Johnson 625, Grant Kessler 574, Garry Melton 553-550, Marilyn Reeves 509, Lloyd Walker 582-551, Rick Wallace 565, Don Wilson 553, Carol Zilmer 518, Pauline Barnes 541-502, Mike Baskett 602, Judy Beasley 507, Clay Caruth 557, Tony Davis 569, Fred Engquist 571, Terry Ferrel 583, Chris Lucas 601, Ken Mayer 600, Harry Sanders 639, David Seals 556, Bob Temme 566, Pam Washington 517
Sahoma: Steve Trotter 632-570, David Segraves 620, Danny Lyons 617-571, Mark Schrader 619, Joe Palmer 632-576, Doug Richmond 609, Don Seanard 603, Ken Gibson 577-552, Mike Clayton 554-554, Hershel Thompson 555, Fred Reeves 560, Mike Barkdull 558, Dan Whitehouse 550, Rita Wilson 582
Sheridan: Gary Monnin 680, CJ Johnson 679, Charles Hearn 647, Mark Funderburk 630, Paul Church 621, Harry Sanders 619, David Doyle 614, Tracy Patterson 609, David Segraves 604, Darrell Williams 593, Fred Engquist 592, Lawrence Parks 582, Ken Secor 580, Les Harris 576, Eric Bush 573, Roger Conger 570, Leon Wilson 566, Shawn Frankfurt 562, Bill Ramsey 557, Allen Cagle 546, Margaret Snell 507
YOUTH
Broken Arrow: Kaiden Booth 634, Jaxx Crooks 527, Zachary Sprick 507, Armando Munoz 524, Amber Wolfe 512, Christian Hale 625, Gabe Hale 543, Gabe Snyder 544
Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 698, Lane Spyres 534, Gunner Hamilton 607, Reece Trammell 593, Gage Roberts 608, Brendan Smith 530