Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 10 .714 —
Toronto 25 13 .658 1½
Philadelphia 24 14 .632 2½
Brooklyn 16 20 .444 9½
New York 10 27 .270 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 27 10 .730 —
Orlando 18 20 .474 9½
Charlotte 15 25 .375 13½
Washington 12 25 .324 15
Atlanta 8 30 .211 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 6 .842 —
Indiana 23 15 .605 9
Detroit 14 24 .368 18
Chicago 13 25 .342 19
Cleveland 10 27 .270 21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 11 .694 —
Dallas 23 14 .622 2½
San Antonio 16 20 .444 8½
Memphis 16 22 .421 9½
New Orleans 13 25 .342 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 26 11 .703 —
Utah 24 12 .667 1
Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 4½
Portland 16 22 .421 10
Minnesota 14 22 .389 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —
L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½
Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½
Phoenix 14 23 .378 16
Golden State 9 29 .237 21½
Late Tuesday
Sacramento 114, Phoenix 103
L.A. Lakers 117, New York 87
Wednesday
Miami 122, Indiana 108
San Antonio 129, Boston 114
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando 123, Washington 89
Denver 107, Dallas 106
Houston 122, Atlanta 115
New Orleans 123, Chicago 108
New York at Utah, late
Milwaukee at Golden State, late
Thursday
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
College: Men
STATE
Oklahoma 72, Texas 62
Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44
EAST
American U. 68, Army 60
Binghamton 79, UMBC 75
Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67
Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70
Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60
Farmingdale 65, St. Joseph’s (NY) 62
Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66
Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68
Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64
Marist 70, Fairfield 58
Navy 60, Bucknell 56
New Hampshire 57, Maine 51
Old Westbury 80, St. Joseph’s (LI) 70
Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58
Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77
UMass 77, La Salle 69
York (NY) 80, CCNY 77
SOUTH
Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69
Campbell 64, UNC Asheville 62
ETSU 64, UNC Greensboro 57
Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68
Furman 73, Chattanooga 66
Lander 86, Augusta 55
Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56
Mount Olive 89, Chowan 86
NC State 73, Notre Dame 68
New Orleans 86, Cent. Arkansas 78
Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65
Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64
SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73
St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49
W. Carolina 97, VMI 85
Winthrop 79, High Point 57
Wofford 67, Samford 62
MIDWEST
Bradley 72, Evansville 52
Indiana 66, Northwestern 62
Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53
Purdue Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69
Saint Louis 63, George Washington 58
Seton Hall 83, Xavier 71
SOUTHWEST
McNeese St. 87, Abilene Christian 84
Nicholls 61, Lamar 52
SMU 81, UCF 74
Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62
Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52
College: Women
STATE
Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma State 75
Tulane 64, Tulsa 62, OT
Oral Roberts 70, N. Dakota St. 62
EAST
American U. 73, Army 57
Binghamton 61, UMBC 43
Bucknell 61, Navy 34
Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74
George Washington 65, Duquesne 60
Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56
Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34
Maine 67, New Hampshire 50
Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63
Merrimack 78, Bryant 66
Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 58
Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61
St. Francis Brooklyn 88, LIU Brooklyn 63
Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49
UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 90, McNeese St. 73
Davidson 74, Fordham 62
Incarnate Word 69, Northwestern St. 67
Lamar 84, Nicholls 78
Mount Olive 73, Chowan 67
SMU 55, East Carolina 47
Troy 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65
VCU 47, Saint Joseph’s 40
MIDWEST
Ball St. 86, Bowling Green 80
Cent. Michigan 73, Ohio 71
Dayton 59, George Mason 55
E. Michigan 74, Kent St. 69
Miami (Ohio) 66, N. Illinois 64
Toledo 71, Buffalo 59
W. Michigan 56, Akron 51
SOUTHWEST
New Orleans 49, Cent. Arkansas 37
Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas A&M-CC 44
Temple 61, Houston 58
Texas Tech 80, TCU 76
FAR WEST
UNLV 66, Boise St. 65
Football
NFL Playoffs
Wild-card Playoffs
Jan. 4
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT
Tennessee 20, New England 13
Jan. 5
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday
Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
Hockey
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 44 25 8 11 61 146 113
Tampa Bay 42 25 13 4 54 156 127
Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145
Florida 43 22 16 5 49 153 146
Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135
Montreal 44 18 19 7 43 139 143
Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149
Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133
N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108
Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116
Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123
Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136
Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121
N.Y. Rangers 42 20 18 4 44 138 141
New Jersey 42 15 20 7 37 109 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 44 27 10 7 61 138 121
Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130
Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104
Winnipeg 44 24 16 4 52 137 134
Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144
Nashville 42 19 16 7 45 144 143
Chicago 44 19 19 6 44 128 143
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 45 25 16 4 54 133 114
Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137
Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142
Calgary 45 23 17 5 51 125 135
Vancouver 43 23 16 4 50 143 134
San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151
Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136
Los Angeles 44 17 23 4 38 112 140
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late Tuesday
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2
Calgary 2, Chicago 1
Columbus 4, Anaheim 3
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3
Wednesday
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO
Dallas at Los Angeles, late
Thursday
Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
ECHL
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 24 10 0 0 48 138 113
Brampton 21 12 2 0 44 140 108
Reading 19 12 4 0 42 118 118
Adirondack 13 15 5 5 36 111 134
Maine 17 14 0 1 35 101 108
Worcester 13 19 2 0 28 103 124
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 25 4 3 1 54 115 71
Florida 22 9 2 2 48 123 95
Greenville 17 17 1 1 36 117 127
Orlando 13 14 4 1 31 84 92
Atlanta 14 18 0 0 28 101 123
Norfolk 10 22 4 0 24 89 133
Jacksonville 10 18 4 0 24 84 113
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 21 8 6 0 48 107 87
Toledo 20 10 3 0 43 134 100
Fort Wayne 17 12 5 0 39 130 125
Wheeling 16 14 4 0 36 101 115
Indy 17 16 1 0 35 108 97
Kalamazoo 12 17 3 0 27 100 134
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 24 7 6 1 55 146 119
Idaho 20 12 3 2 45 104 103
Utah 18 10 4 2 42 119 94
Rapid City 19 12 3 0 41 102 105
Wichita 16 16 6 0 38 109 140
Kansas City 16 16 2 0 34 112 110
Tulsa 15 19 2 1 33 114 122
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday
Cincinnati at Rapid City, late
Thursday
Greenville at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Friday
Wheeling at Reading, 6 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Brampton at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6:15 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Orlando at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Four Man: 1. Dick Tullis, Frank Prentice, Mike Hayes, Ken Hayes, 296; 1. Bill Kusleika, Ron Wilson, Don Miller, Dave Hohensee, 296; 3. B.J. Barnhart, Monroe Brewer, Mel Hayes, Darrell Hathcock, 303; 4. Bob Bell, Bill Nash, Mark Clemons, David Hayes, 308.
THE CANYONS Senior Nassau
1. Kenny Gaylor, Ron Tillman, Hank Wright, Bill Denton, 121-1119—240; 2. Scott Keller, Larry Van Winkle, Jerry Hendryx, Leon Thornton, 124-117—241; 3. Harry Gordon, Michael Pittman, Wes Funk, Steve Linden, 122-120—242; 4. Jim Franklin, Frank Lackey, Duge Horton, Rick Tallent, 124-120—244; 5. Bob Lyons, Terry Gosney, Jim Pogue, Frank Wright, 126-126—252.
THE WOODS Senior Scramble
1. James Olinger, Jerry Holomon, Marlin Box, Kirby Brumble, 61; 2. Bob Penix, Dennis Atkins, Dwight George, Aaron Ross, 63; 3. Leon Bowers, Frank White, Ted Hienbeck, Mike Gregory, Dave Stieger, 63.
Holes-in-one
PATRICIA ISLAND: Mitch Ray, No. 16, 185 yards; Wayne Willey, No. 2, 98 yards.
Shoots age or better
MUSKOGEE: Ben Allen, 82, shot 79.
THE CANYONS: Dennis Sadler, 69, shot 69.
Swimming
High school
Tuesday
Boys
Jenks 211, Owasso 60
Bishop Kelley 181, Owasso 86
Jenks 183, Bishop Kelley 102
200 yard medley relay: Jenks (Grant Stucky, Morne Wolmarans, Jazz Widney, Austin Bick), 1:41.27. 200 free: Sam Duda, Kelley, 1:54.18. 200 IM: Stucky, Jenks, 2:02.26. 50 free: Ian Wilson, Kelley, 23.17. 100 butterfly: Andrew Truong, Jenks, 53.76. 100 free: Preston Hoang, Kelley, 51.13 500 free: Bick, Jenks, 4:54.80. 200 freestyle relay: Jenks (Truong, Austin Sung, Widney, Payne Tetley), 1:33.83. 100 backstroke: Sung, Jenks, 58.52. 100 breaststroke: Bick, Jenks, 1:03.48. 400 freestyle relay: Jenks (Truong, Johnathon Keith, Wolmarans, Bick), 3:32.48.
Girls
Jenks 221, Owasso 59
Owasso 135, Bishop Kelley 66
Jenks 219, Bishop Kelley 36
200 yard medley relay: Jenks (Jenna Vann, Laney Fenton, Jasmine Rau, Janci Pangburn), 1:56.84. 200 free: Abbey Mink, Kelley, 2:02.57. 200 IM: Pangburn, Jenks, 2:22.60. 50 free: Elizabeth Patterson, Owasso, 26.51. 100 butterfly: Fenton, Jenks, 1:06.74. 100 free: Rau, Jenks, 56.18. 500 free: Gabby Vargus, Jenks, 5:31.97. 200 freestyle relay: Jenks (Rau, Fenton, Kaya Smith, Sophia Chatzigiannidis), 1:48.95. 100 backstroke: Vann, Jenks, 1:03.20. 100 breaststroke: Fenton, Jenks, 1:10.30. 400 freestyle relay: Jenks (Vargus, Pangburn, Josie Jones, Abigail Eaton), 4:02.18
