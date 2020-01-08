Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 25 10 .714 —

Toronto 25 13 .658 1½

Philadelphia 24 14 .632 2½

Brooklyn 16 20 .444 9½

New York 10 27 .270 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 27 10 .730 —

Orlando 18 20 .474 9½

Charlotte 15 25 .375 13½

Washington 12 25 .324 15

Atlanta 8 30 .211 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 6 .842 —

Indiana 23 15 .605 9

Detroit 14 24 .368 18

Chicago 13 25 .342 19

Cleveland 10 27 .270 21½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 25 11 .694 —

Dallas 23 14 .622 2½

San Antonio 16 20 .444 8½

Memphis 16 22 .421 9½

New Orleans 13 25 .342 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 26 11 .703 —

Utah 24 12 .667 1

Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 4½

Portland 16 22 .421 10

Minnesota 14 22 .389 11

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —

L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½

Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½

Phoenix 14 23 .378 16

Golden State 9 29 .237 21½

Late Tuesday

Sacramento 114, Phoenix 103

L.A. Lakers 117, New York 87

Wednesday

Miami 122, Indiana 108

San Antonio 129, Boston 114

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Orlando 123, Washington 89

Denver 107, Dallas 106

Houston 122, Atlanta 115

New Orleans 123, Chicago 108

New York at Utah, late

Milwaukee at Golden State, late

Thursday

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

College: Men

STATE

Oklahoma 72, Texas 62

Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44

EAST

American U. 68, Army 60

Binghamton 79, UMBC 75

Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67

Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70

Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60

Farmingdale 65, St. Joseph’s (NY) 62

Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66

Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68

Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64

Marist 70, Fairfield 58

Navy 60, Bucknell 56

New Hampshire 57, Maine 51

Old Westbury 80, St. Joseph’s (LI) 70

Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58

Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77

UMass 77, La Salle 69

York (NY) 80, CCNY 77

SOUTH

Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69

Campbell 64, UNC Asheville 62

ETSU 64, UNC Greensboro 57

Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68

Furman 73, Chattanooga 66

Lander 86, Augusta 55

Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56

Mount Olive 89, Chowan 86

NC State 73, Notre Dame 68

New Orleans 86, Cent. Arkansas 78

Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65

Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64

SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73

St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49

W. Carolina 97, VMI 85

Winthrop 79, High Point 57

Wofford 67, Samford 62

MIDWEST

Bradley 72, Evansville 52

Indiana 66, Northwestern 62

Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53

Purdue Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69

Saint Louis 63, George Washington 58

Seton Hall 83, Xavier 71

SOUTHWEST

McNeese St. 87, Abilene Christian 84

Nicholls 61, Lamar 52

SMU 81, UCF 74

Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62

Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52

College: Women

STATE

Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma State 75

Tulane 64, Tulsa 62, OT

Oral Roberts 70, N. Dakota St. 62

EAST

American U. 73, Army 57

Binghamton 61, UMBC 43

Bucknell 61, Navy 34

Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74

George Washington 65, Duquesne 60

Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56

Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34

Maine 67, New Hampshire 50

Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63

Merrimack 78, Bryant 66

Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 58

Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61

St. Francis Brooklyn 88, LIU Brooklyn 63

Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49

UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 90, McNeese St. 73

Davidson 74, Fordham 62

Incarnate Word 69, Northwestern St. 67

Lamar 84, Nicholls 78

Mount Olive 73, Chowan 67

SMU 55, East Carolina 47

Troy 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65

VCU 47, Saint Joseph’s 40

MIDWEST

Ball St. 86, Bowling Green 80

Cent. Michigan 73, Ohio 71

Dayton 59, George Mason 55

E. Michigan 74, Kent St. 69

Miami (Ohio) 66, N. Illinois 64

Toledo 71, Buffalo 59

W. Michigan 56, Akron 51

SOUTHWEST

New Orleans 49, Cent. Arkansas 37

Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas A&M-CC 44

Temple 61, Houston 58

Texas Tech 80, TCU 76

FAR WEST

UNLV 66, Boise St. 65

Football

NFL Playoffs

Wild-card Playoffs

Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13

Jan. 5

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday

Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Jan. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

Hockey

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 44 25 8 11 61 146 113

Tampa Bay 42 25 13 4 54 156 127

Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145

Florida 43 22 16 5 49 153 146

Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135

Montreal 44 18 19 7 43 139 143

Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149

Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133

N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108

Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116

Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123

Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136

Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121

N.Y. Rangers 42 20 18 4 44 138 141

New Jersey 42 15 20 7 37 109 148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 44 27 10 7 61 138 121

Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130

Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104

Winnipeg 44 24 16 4 52 137 134

Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144

Nashville 42 19 16 7 45 144 143

Chicago 44 19 19 6 44 128 143

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 45 25 16 4 54 133 114

Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137

Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142

Calgary 45 23 17 5 51 125 135

Vancouver 43 23 16 4 50 143 134

San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151

Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136

Los Angeles 44 17 23 4 38 112 140

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late Tuesday

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2

Calgary 2, Chicago 1

Columbus 4, Anaheim 3

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Wednesday

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO

Dallas at Los Angeles, late

Thursday

Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

ECHL

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 24 10 0 0 48 138 113

Brampton 21 12 2 0 44 140 108

Reading 19 12 4 0 42 118 118

Adirondack 13 15 5 5 36 111 134

Maine 17 14 0 1 35 101 108

Worcester 13 19 2 0 28 103 124

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 25 4 3 1 54 115 71

Florida 22 9 2 2 48 123 95

Greenville 17 17 1 1 36 117 127

Orlando 13 14 4 1 31 84 92

Atlanta 14 18 0 0 28 101 123

Norfolk 10 22 4 0 24 89 133

Jacksonville 10 18 4 0 24 84 113

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 21 8 6 0 48 107 87

Toledo 20 10 3 0 43 134 100

Fort Wayne 17 12 5 0 39 130 125

Wheeling 16 14 4 0 36 101 115

Indy 17 16 1 0 35 108 97

Kalamazoo 12 17 3 0 27 100 134

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 24 7 6 1 55 146 119

Idaho 20 12 3 2 45 104 103

Utah 18 10 4 2 42 119 94

Rapid City 19 12 3 0 41 102 105

Wichita 16 16 6 0 38 109 140

Kansas City 16 16 2 0 34 112 110

Tulsa 15 19 2 1 33 114 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday

Cincinnati at Rapid City, late

Thursday

Greenville at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Friday

Wheeling at Reading, 6 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Brampton at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6:15 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Four Man: 1. Dick Tullis, Frank Prentice, Mike Hayes, Ken Hayes, 296; 1. Bill Kusleika, Ron Wilson, Don Miller, Dave Hohensee, 296; 3. B.J. Barnhart, Monroe Brewer, Mel Hayes, Darrell Hathcock, 303; 4. Bob Bell, Bill Nash, Mark Clemons, David Hayes, 308.

THE CANYONS Senior Nassau

1. Kenny Gaylor, Ron Tillman, Hank Wright, Bill Denton, 121-1119—240; 2. Scott Keller, Larry Van Winkle, Jerry Hendryx, Leon Thornton, 124-117—241; 3. Harry Gordon, Michael Pittman, Wes Funk, Steve Linden, 122-120—242; 4. Jim Franklin, Frank Lackey, Duge Horton, Rick Tallent, 124-120—244; 5. Bob Lyons, Terry Gosney, Jim Pogue, Frank Wright, 126-126—252.

THE WOODS Senior Scramble

1. James Olinger, Jerry Holomon, Marlin Box, Kirby Brumble, 61; 2. Bob Penix, Dennis Atkins, Dwight George, Aaron Ross, 63; 3. Leon Bowers, Frank White, Ted Hienbeck, Mike Gregory, Dave Stieger, 63.

Holes-in-one

PATRICIA ISLAND: Mitch Ray, No. 16, 185 yards; Wayne Willey, No. 2, 98 yards.

Shoots age or better

MUSKOGEE: Ben Allen, 82, shot 79.

THE CANYONS: Dennis Sadler, 69, shot 69.

Swimming

High school

Tuesday

Boys

Jenks 211, Owasso 60

Bishop Kelley 181, Owasso 86

Jenks 183, Bishop Kelley 102

200 yard medley relay: Jenks (Grant Stucky, Morne Wolmarans, Jazz Widney, Austin Bick), 1:41.27. 200 free: Sam Duda, Kelley, 1:54.18. 200 IM: Stucky, Jenks, 2:02.26. 50 free: Ian Wilson, Kelley, 23.17. 100 butterfly: Andrew Truong, Jenks, 53.76. 100 free: Preston Hoang, Kelley, 51.13 500 free: Bick, Jenks, 4:54.80. 200 freestyle relay: Jenks (Truong, Austin Sung, Widney, Payne Tetley), 1:33.83. 100 backstroke: Sung, Jenks, 58.52. 100 breaststroke: Bick, Jenks, 1:03.48. 400 freestyle relay: Jenks (Truong, Johnathon Keith, Wolmarans, Bick), 3:32.48.

Girls

Jenks 221, Owasso 59

Owasso 135, Bishop Kelley 66

Jenks 219, Bishop Kelley 36

200 yard medley relay: Jenks (Jenna Vann, Laney Fenton, Jasmine Rau, Janci Pangburn), 1:56.84. 200 free: Abbey Mink, Kelley, 2:02.57. 200 IM: Pangburn, Jenks, 2:22.60. 50 free: Elizabeth Patterson, Owasso, 26.51. 100 butterfly: Fenton, Jenks, 1:06.74. 100 free: Rau, Jenks, 56.18. 500 free: Gabby Vargus, Jenks, 5:31.97. 200 freestyle relay: Jenks (Rau, Fenton, Kaya Smith, Sophia Chatzigiannidis), 1:48.95. 100 backstroke: Vann, Jenks, 1:03.20. 100 breaststroke: Fenton, Jenks, 1:10.30. 400 freestyle relay: Jenks (Vargus, Pangburn, Josie Jones, Abigail Eaton), 4:02.18

Latest Line

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at DETROIT 7 (220½) Cleveland

at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Boston

at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Portland

at OKLA. CITY OFF (OFF) Houston

College Basketball

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at ORAL ROBERTS 2½ N. Dakota St

at TOWSON 5½ Drexel

Louisiana Tech 6 at UTSA

at SIENA 8 St. Peter’s

at YOUNGSTWN ST 3 Oakland

Delaware 2½ at JAMES MADISON

at WILL. & MARY 12 UNC-Wilmington

at MICHIGAN 4 Purdue

Coll. Of Charleston 8 at ELON

at CLEVELAND ST 1 Detroit

Tennessee State 3 at UT MARTIN

at GA SOUTHERN 10 Louisiana-Monroe

Austin Peay 7½ at TENN. TECH

at MOREHEAD ST. 10 SIU-Edwardsville

at GEORGIA ST 10½ Louisiana-Lafayette

at TROY OFF UALR

at WICHITA ST 4 Memphis

E. Illinois 5 at E. KENTUCKY

Marshall 5 at M.TENNESSEE

FAU 1 at RICE

at S. ALABAMA 5½ Arkansas St

at NORTH TEXAS 7½ FIU

W Kentucky 1 at UAB

at TEXAS-ARLINGTN 4 Appalachian St

at NORTHEASTERN 4 Hofstra

at TEXAS STATE 4 Coastal Carolina

at UT RG VALLEY 1 Umkc

Belmont 13 at SE MISSOURI

at OREGON 3 Arizona

at STANFORD 1 Washington

Murray State 3½ at J’VILLE ST

at UTEP 10 Southern Miss

S. Utah 5 at IDAHO STATE

N. Colorado 3½ at WEBER STATE

at MICHIGAN ST 12 Minnesota

at NEW MEXICO ST 30 Chicago State

at E.WASHINGTN 6½ Montana

Montana St 3 at IDAHO

at SAN FRAN 7½ Santa Clara

Hawaii 6 at CAL ST.-FLLRTN

at UC DAVIS 2½ UC Riverside

Gonzaga 15½ at SAN DIEGO

at SACRAMENTO ST 5 N. Arizona

at CALIFORNIA PK Washington St

at OREGON ST 5 Arizona St

at SAINT MARY’S CA 5 BYU

College Football

Championship Game

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

LSU (-4½)-5½ Clemson

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at SAN FRAN 8 7 (44) Minnesota

at BALTIMORE 9½ 9½ (47) Tennessee

Sunday

at KANSAS CITY 7 9½ (51) Houston

at GREEN BAY 3½ 4 (47) Seattle

Home team in CAPS

