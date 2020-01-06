GOLF

Local

CHEROKEE HILLS

Old Codgers

1. Don Ingram, Jim Rouse, Mik McKinney, Rick King; 2. Delio Bustos, JW Collins, Jack Beggs, Jim Marrujo; 3. Fred Russell, Joe Martin, Sid Stahl, Bob Penix; 4. Stan Stanfield, Dan Reutlinger, James Boyd, Mike Geubelle.

MOHAWK PARK

Monday Scramble

1. Mike Leone, Bob Young, Bailey Jackson, Kevin Anderson, Bob Morrison, 65; 2. Al Kubeck, Bob Reed, Don Jones, Steve Reynolds, 65; 3. Doug Whitson, Steve Kebert, Russ Myers, Wayne Weaver, 66.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Low Net: 1. Kerry Cottrell, 64; 2. Bill Nash, 65; 3. Ron Wilson, 66; 3. Craig Hobbs, 66; 5. Dick Tullis, 68; 6. Gary Lee, 69; 7. Charles Webster, 74; 7. Charles Hearne, 74; 9. B.J. Barnhart, 76; 9. Mel Hayes, 76; 11. Frank Prentice, 77; 11. Darrell Hathcock, 77; 11. Bill Kusleika, 77; 11. Ken Hayes, 77; 15. George Siler, 80; 16. Mark Clemons, 81; 16. James Young, 81; 18. Don Miller, 83.

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE

Senior Nassau

1. Larry Timbrook, Michael Pittman, Greg Bise, Ron Tabor, 116-117—233; 2. Harry Gordon, Don Soles, Duge Horton, Leon Thornton, Bill Denton, 115-119—234; 3. Kenny Gaylor, Ron Tillman, Hank Wright, Terry Gosney, 119-121—240; 4. Jim Tauriainen, Jim Franklin, Rick Tallent, Taven Rivers, Jim Pogue, 120-133—253.

Hole-in-one

LAFORTUNE (Par 3): Richard Hunt, No. 5, 116 yards, 9-iron.

Shoots age or better

ADAMS: Fireball Havens, 84, shot 81.

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 68.

PAGE BELCHER: Bill Nash, 84, shot 81; Ron Wilson, 83, shot 81.

STONE CREEK: Lew Wade, 81, shot 80.

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Larry Timbrook, 70, shot 70.

BOWLING

Local

MEN 700

Coffee Creek: Alex Judge 755, Mike Andrasko 713, Chris Hinnen 711, Stephen Williams 740, Cody Cook 736

Sahoma: Cordraye Marshall 737, Jarrett Presley 708, Mark Schrader 73, Travis Mathews 700

Sheridan: Austin Zabienski 773, Tony Musser 739, Kevin Yoder 717, Tom Markley 716, John Little 708

WOMEN 600

Coffee Creek: Dayna Mabe 612, Apryl Sneed 610

Sheridan: Sundra Fulbright 636

SENIOR

Sahoma: Danny Lyons 682-642, Mike Clayton 661-585, Ed Miller 645, Mark Barkdull 636, Mark Schrader 605, Steve Trotter 637-588, Hershel Thompson 631, Doug Richmond 615, David Segraves 598-570, Harry Sanders 568-551, Brian Marler 567-561, Paul Bock 567, Joe Palmer 558-555, Dean Hillsberry 557, Mike Leeper 554, John Parkison 550, Rita Wilson 573-508

Sheridan: Tracy Patterson 674, Charles Hearn 669, David Segraves 662, CJ Johnson 661, Jerry Hunter 648, David Doyle 646, Eric Bush 627, Paul Church 626, David Wilson 623, Ken Secor 618, Fred Keas 617, JD Hilton 610, Leon Wilson 599, Roger Conger 595, Mark Funderburk 595, Allen Cagle 595, Ron Smith 588, Rick Wymer 575, Art Wagner 564, Harry Sanders 561, Les Harris 560, Lawrence Parks 553, Sheron Mims 530

Pregame.com Line

NBATuesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Detroit 3 (215) at CLEVELAND

at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Portland

Oklahoma City 2 (217) at BROOKLYN

at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Minnesota

at PHOENIX 6 (226½) Sacramento

at LA LAKERS 13½ (220½) New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALLTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at MARQUETTE 7½ Providence

at LOUISVILLE 13 Miami

Virginia 6½ at BOSTON COLLEGE

at MARYLAND 3 Ohio State

at KENT ST 3½ Toledo

at MISSOURI 3½ Tennessee

Florida 4½ at SOUTH CAROLINA

Rider 1½ at QUINNIPIAC

at RUTGERS 1½ Penn St

at BOWLING GREEN 8 Miami (Ohio)

at BALL ST 5 Buffalo

Houston 1½ at TEMPLE

South Florida 3½ at EAST CAROLINA

at CENT. MICHIGAN 3½ N. Illinois

at AKRON 13 W. Michigan

at OHIO 5½ E. Michigan

at S. ILLINOIS 2 Valparaiso

at ILLINOIS ST PK Missouri St

at N. IOWA 8½ Indiana St

at DRAKE PK Loyola of Chicago

at GEORGIA OFF Kentucky

Mississippi 2½ at TEXAS A&M

Iowa 8 at NEBRASKA

at SYRACUSE 3½ Virginia Tech

at CREIGHTON 2½ Villanova

at KANSAS ST 1½ TCU

at TEXAS TECH 2 Baylor

at NEW MEXICO OFF Fresno St

Utah St 8½ at AIR FORCE

National Hockey LeagueTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at TAMPA BAY -224 Vancouver +204

at FLORIDA OFF Arizona OFF

at WASHINGTON -310 Ottawa +280

at CAROLINA -170 Philadelphia +158

NY Islanders -127 at NEW JERSEY +117

at DETROIT OFF Montreal OFF

Colorado -163 at NY RANGERS +153

Boston -113 at NASHVILLE +103

at ST. LOUIS -190 San Jose +175

Calgary -122 at CHICAGO +112

at VEGAS -143 Pittsburgh +133

at ANAHEIM OFF Columbus OFF

College FootballMondayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Monday (1/13)Championship Game

At New Orleans

LSU 4½ 5½ (69½) Clemson

NFLSaturdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at SAN FRANCISCO 8 6½ (45) Minnesota

at BALTIMORE 9½ 9 (47) Tennessee

Sundayat KANSAS CITY 7 9½ (50) Houston

at GREEN BAY 3½ 4 (46) Seattle

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

NFL Playoff Glance

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13<

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9<

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)<

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)<

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)<

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)<

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

Basketball

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (27) 16-1 788 1

2. Duke (4) 13-1 764 2

3. Kansas (1) 11-2 739 3

4. Baylor 11-1 670 4

5. Auburn 13-0 626 7

6. Butler 14-1 598 10

7. San Diego State 15-0 552 12

8. Michigan State 12-3 518 16

9. Oregon 12-3 506 6

10. Florida State 13-2 456 20

11. Louisville 11-3 436 8

12. Ohio State 11-3 435 5

13. Kentucky 10-3 425 14

14. Maryland 12-2 407 15

15. Dayton 13-2 370 18

16. Villanova 10-3 317 9

17. West Virginia 11-2 276 17

18. Virginia 11-2 271 19

19. Michigan 10-4 231 13

20. Penn State 12-2 205 21

21. Texas Tech 10-3 179 22

22. Memphis 12-2 145 11

23. Wichita State 13-1 127 23

24. Arizona 11-3 115 24

25. Seton Hall 10-4 53 —

Others receiving votes: Colorado 46, Iowa 43, Marquette 22, Xavier 20, Arkansas 16, Houston 15, Creighton 8, Washington 6, Wisconsin 5, Florida 5, Purdue 2, LSU 2, Georgia 1.

Women’s Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (19) 12-0 721 1

2. Oregon (7) 12-1 708 2

3. Oregon St. (3) 14-0 682 3

4. South Carolina (1) 14-1 669 4

5. Stanford 13-1 626 5

6. Baylor 11-1 614 6

7. Louisville 14-1 574 7

8. UCLA 14-0 531 10

9. N.C. State 14-0 529 9

10. Texas A&M 13-1 468 11

11. Florida St. 14-1 465 8

12. Indiana 12-2 389 14

13. Mississippi St. 14-2 371 15

14. Kentucky 12-2 367 13

15. DePaul 13-2 316 16

16. Gonzaga 14-1 303 17

17. Maryland 10-3 278 12

18. Arizona 13-1 243 18

19. West Virginia 11-1 239 19

20. Missouri St. 12-2 155 21

21. Arkansas 13-2 150 20

22. South Dakota 15-2 92 —

23. Tennessee 11-3 89 22

24. Michigan 11-3 71 —

25. Princeton 12-1 19 —

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Nebraska 2, Texas 2, Kansas 1.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (54) 16-1 1607 1

2. Duke (9) 13-1 1545 2

3. Kansas (2) 11-2 1513 3

4. Baylor 11-1 1386 6

5. Auburn 13-0 1317 8

6. Butler 14-1 1181 11

7. San Diego St. 15-0 1130 13

8. Michigan St. 12-3 1129 14

9. Oregon 12-3 1075 4

10. Florida St. 13-2 966 18

11. Ohio St. 11-3 924 5

12. Maryland 12-2 863 15

13. Louisville 11-3 844 7

14. Kentucky 10-3 811 17

15. Dayton 13-2 614 20

16. Villanova 10-3 604 10

17. West Virginia 11-2 599 16

18. Virginia 11-2 556 19

19. Michigan 10-4 502 12

20. Penn St. 12-2 456 21

21. Memphis 12-2 455 9

22. Texas Tech 10-3 287 22

23. Wichita St. 13-1 252 24

24. Arizona 11-3 184 25

25. Colorado 12-3 81 —

Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Liberty 2, N. Iowa 2, BYU 1, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 24 10 0 0 48 138 113

Brampton 20 12 2 0 42 132 106

Reading 18 12 4 0 40 116 117

Adirondack 13 15 5 5 36 111 134

Maine 17 13 0 1 35 100 106

Worcester 13 19 2 0 28 103 124

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 24 4 3 1 52 110 70

Florida 22 8 2 2 48 121 87

Greenville 17 17 1 1 36 117 127

Orlando 13 14 4 1 31 84 92

Atlanta 14 17 0 0 28 100 118

Norfolk 10 22 4 0 24 89 133

Jacksonville 10 18 4 0 24 84 113

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 21 8 6 0 48 107 87

Toledo 20 10 3 0 43 134 100

Fort Wayne 17 12 5 0 39 130 125

Wheeling 16 14 4 0 36 101 115

Indy 17 16 1 0 35 108 97

Kalamazoo 12 17 3 0 27 100 134

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 24 7 5 1 54 143 115

Idaho 20 12 3 2 45 104 103

Utah 18 10 4 2 42 119 94

Rapid City 19 12 3 0 41 102 105

Wichita 15 16 6 0 36 105 137

Kansas City 16 16 2 0 34 112 110

Tulsa 15 19 2 1 33 114 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 7, Orlando 3

Florida 5, Greenville 4, OT

Worcester 6, Jacksonville 3

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Rapid City 5, Utah 2

Toledo 8, Wheeling 1

Idaho 3, Tulsa 1<

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Brampton at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.<

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 25 8 .758 —

Toronto 24 12 .667 2½

Philadelphia 23 14 .622 4

Brooklyn 16 18 .471 9½

New York 10 26 .278 16½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 26 10 .722 —

Orlando 16 20 .444 10

Charlotte 15 23 .395 12

Washington 11 24 .314 14½

Atlanta 8 28 .222 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 5 .865 —

Indiana 22 14 .611 9½

Chicago 13 23 .361 18½

Detroit 13 24 .351 19

Cleveland 10 26 .278 21½

WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 24 11 .686 —

Dallas 22 13 .629 2

San Antonio 14 20 .412 9½

Memphis 15 22 .405 10

New Orleans 12 24 .333 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 24 11 .686 —

Utah 23 12 .657 1

Oklahoma City 20 15 .571 4

Portland 15 22 .405 10

Minnesota 14 21 .400 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 29 7 .806 —

L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4

Phoenix 14 22 .389 15

Sacramento 13 23 .361 16

Golden State 9 28 .243 20½

Saturday’s GamesMemphis 140, L.A. Clippers 114Toronto 121, Brooklyn 102Utah 109, Orlando 96Atlanta 116, Indiana 111Oklahoma City 121, Cleveland 106Boston 111, Chicago 104Washington 128, Denver 114Charlotte 123, Dallas 120, OTDetroit 111, Golden State 104Milwaukee 127, San Antonio 118New Orleans 117, Sacramento 115Sunday’s GamesL.A. Clippers 135, New York 132Miami 122, Portland 111Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103Memphis 121, Phoenix 114L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99Monday’s GamesBoston at Washington, 6 p.m.Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Tuesday’s GamesDetroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesMiami at Indiana, 6 p.m.San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.New York at Utah, 8 p.m.Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 43 24 8 11 59 140 111

Toronto 43 24 14 5 53 155 135

Tampa Bay 41 24 13 4 52 147 125

Florida 42 22 15 5 49 151 141

Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135

Montreal 42 18 17 7 43 134 136

Ottawa 42 16 21 5 37 117 143

Detroit 43 10 30 3 23 92 165

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 43 29 9 5 63 155 129

Pittsburgh 42 25 12 5 55 142 113

N.Y. Islanders 40 25 12 3 53 115 105

Carolina 42 24 16 2 50 140 119

Philadelphia 42 22 15 5 49 133 129

Columbus 42 19 15 8 46 109 116

N.Y. Rangers 41 19 18 4 42 133 138

New Jersey 41 15 20 6 36 106 144

WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 43 26 10 7 59 135 119

Colorado 42 25 13 4 54 156 124

Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104

Winnipeg 42 22 16 4 48 130 129

Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144

Nashville 41 19 15 7 45 142 137

Chicago 43 19 18 6 44 127 141

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 45 24 15 6 54 144 133

Arizona 44 24 16 4 52 128 112

Vancouver 42 23 15 4 50 141 125

Edmonton 44 22 17 5 49 131 138

Calgary 44 22 17 5 49 123 134

San Jose 44 19 21 4 42 119 148

Anaheim 42 17 20 5 39 110 132

Los Angeles 43 17 22 4 38 110 136

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Sunday’s GamesWashington 5, San Jose 4, OTTampa Bay 3, Carolina 1Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1Calgary 5, Minnesota 4, SOChicago 4, Detroit 2Anaheim 5, Nashville 4, SOMonday’s GamesWinnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Tuesday’s GamesPhiladelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesWashington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.Thursday’s GamesWinnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

