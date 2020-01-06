GOLF
Local
CHEROKEE HILLS
Old Codgers
1. Don Ingram, Jim Rouse, Mik McKinney, Rick King; 2. Delio Bustos, JW Collins, Jack Beggs, Jim Marrujo; 3. Fred Russell, Joe Martin, Sid Stahl, Bob Penix; 4. Stan Stanfield, Dan Reutlinger, James Boyd, Mike Geubelle.
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Mike Leone, Bob Young, Bailey Jackson, Kevin Anderson, Bob Morrison, 65; 2. Al Kubeck, Bob Reed, Don Jones, Steve Reynolds, 65; 3. Doug Whitson, Steve Kebert, Russ Myers, Wayne Weaver, 66.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Low Net: 1. Kerry Cottrell, 64; 2. Bill Nash, 65; 3. Ron Wilson, 66; 3. Craig Hobbs, 66; 5. Dick Tullis, 68; 6. Gary Lee, 69; 7. Charles Webster, 74; 7. Charles Hearne, 74; 9. B.J. Barnhart, 76; 9. Mel Hayes, 76; 11. Frank Prentice, 77; 11. Darrell Hathcock, 77; 11. Bill Kusleika, 77; 11. Ken Hayes, 77; 15. George Siler, 80; 16. Mark Clemons, 81; 16. James Young, 81; 18. Don Miller, 83.
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE
Senior Nassau
1. Larry Timbrook, Michael Pittman, Greg Bise, Ron Tabor, 116-117—233; 2. Harry Gordon, Don Soles, Duge Horton, Leon Thornton, Bill Denton, 115-119—234; 3. Kenny Gaylor, Ron Tillman, Hank Wright, Terry Gosney, 119-121—240; 4. Jim Tauriainen, Jim Franklin, Rick Tallent, Taven Rivers, Jim Pogue, 120-133—253.
Hole-in-one
LAFORTUNE (Par 3): Richard Hunt, No. 5, 116 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
ADAMS: Fireball Havens, 84, shot 81.
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 68.
PAGE BELCHER: Bill Nash, 84, shot 81; Ron Wilson, 83, shot 81.
STONE CREEK: Lew Wade, 81, shot 80.
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Larry Timbrook, 70, shot 70.
BOWLING
Local
MEN 700
Coffee Creek: Alex Judge 755, Mike Andrasko 713, Chris Hinnen 711, Stephen Williams 740, Cody Cook 736
Sahoma: Cordraye Marshall 737, Jarrett Presley 708, Mark Schrader 73, Travis Mathews 700
Sheridan: Austin Zabienski 773, Tony Musser 739, Kevin Yoder 717, Tom Markley 716, John Little 708
WOMEN 600
Coffee Creek: Dayna Mabe 612, Apryl Sneed 610
Sheridan: Sundra Fulbright 636
SENIOR
Sahoma: Danny Lyons 682-642, Mike Clayton 661-585, Ed Miller 645, Mark Barkdull 636, Mark Schrader 605, Steve Trotter 637-588, Hershel Thompson 631, Doug Richmond 615, David Segraves 598-570, Harry Sanders 568-551, Brian Marler 567-561, Paul Bock 567, Joe Palmer 558-555, Dean Hillsberry 557, Mike Leeper 554, John Parkison 550, Rita Wilson 573-508
Sheridan: Tracy Patterson 674, Charles Hearn 669, David Segraves 662, CJ Johnson 661, Jerry Hunter 648, David Doyle 646, Eric Bush 627, Paul Church 626, David Wilson 623, Ken Secor 618, Fred Keas 617, JD Hilton 610, Leon Wilson 599, Roger Conger 595, Mark Funderburk 595, Allen Cagle 595, Ron Smith 588, Rick Wymer 575, Art Wagner 564, Harry Sanders 561, Les Harris 560, Lawrence Parks 553, Sheron Mims 530
Pregame.com Line
NBATuesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Detroit 3 (215) at CLEVELAND
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Portland
Oklahoma City 2 (217) at BROOKLYN
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Minnesota
at PHOENIX 6 (226½) Sacramento
at LA LAKERS 13½ (220½) New York
COLLEGE BASKETBALLTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MARQUETTE 7½ Providence
at LOUISVILLE 13 Miami
Virginia 6½ at BOSTON COLLEGE
at MARYLAND 3 Ohio State
at KENT ST 3½ Toledo
at MISSOURI 3½ Tennessee
Florida 4½ at SOUTH CAROLINA
Rider 1½ at QUINNIPIAC
at RUTGERS 1½ Penn St
at BOWLING GREEN 8 Miami (Ohio)
at BALL ST 5 Buffalo
Houston 1½ at TEMPLE
South Florida 3½ at EAST CAROLINA
at CENT. MICHIGAN 3½ N. Illinois
at AKRON 13 W. Michigan
at OHIO 5½ E. Michigan
at S. ILLINOIS 2 Valparaiso
at ILLINOIS ST PK Missouri St
at N. IOWA 8½ Indiana St
at DRAKE PK Loyola of Chicago
at GEORGIA OFF Kentucky
Mississippi 2½ at TEXAS A&M
Iowa 8 at NEBRASKA
at SYRACUSE 3½ Virginia Tech
at CREIGHTON 2½ Villanova
at KANSAS ST 1½ TCU
at TEXAS TECH 2 Baylor
at NEW MEXICO OFF Fresno St
Utah St 8½ at AIR FORCE
National Hockey LeagueTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -224 Vancouver +204
at FLORIDA OFF Arizona OFF
at WASHINGTON -310 Ottawa +280
at CAROLINA -170 Philadelphia +158
NY Islanders -127 at NEW JERSEY +117
at DETROIT OFF Montreal OFF
Colorado -163 at NY RANGERS +153
Boston -113 at NASHVILLE +103
at ST. LOUIS -190 San Jose +175
Calgary -122 at CHICAGO +112
at VEGAS -143 Pittsburgh +133
at ANAHEIM OFF Columbus OFF
College FootballMondayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Monday (1/13)Championship Game
At New Orleans
LSU 4½ 5½ (69½) Clemson
NFLSaturdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN FRANCISCO 8 6½ (45) Minnesota
at BALTIMORE 9½ 9 (47) Tennessee
Sundayat KANSAS CITY 7 9½ (50) Houston
at GREEN BAY 3½ 4 (46) Seattle
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
NFL Playoff Glance
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT
Tennessee 20, New England 13<
Sunday, Jan. 5
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9<
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)<
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)<
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)<
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)<
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
Basketball
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (27) 16-1 788 1
2. Duke (4) 13-1 764 2
3. Kansas (1) 11-2 739 3
4. Baylor 11-1 670 4
5. Auburn 13-0 626 7
6. Butler 14-1 598 10
7. San Diego State 15-0 552 12
8. Michigan State 12-3 518 16
9. Oregon 12-3 506 6
10. Florida State 13-2 456 20
11. Louisville 11-3 436 8
12. Ohio State 11-3 435 5
13. Kentucky 10-3 425 14
14. Maryland 12-2 407 15
15. Dayton 13-2 370 18
16. Villanova 10-3 317 9
17. West Virginia 11-2 276 17
18. Virginia 11-2 271 19
19. Michigan 10-4 231 13
20. Penn State 12-2 205 21
21. Texas Tech 10-3 179 22
22. Memphis 12-2 145 11
23. Wichita State 13-1 127 23
24. Arizona 11-3 115 24
25. Seton Hall 10-4 53 —
Others receiving votes: Colorado 46, Iowa 43, Marquette 22, Xavier 20, Arkansas 16, Houston 15, Creighton 8, Washington 6, Wisconsin 5, Florida 5, Purdue 2, LSU 2, Georgia 1.
Women’s Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (19) 12-0 721 1
2. Oregon (7) 12-1 708 2
3. Oregon St. (3) 14-0 682 3
4. South Carolina (1) 14-1 669 4
5. Stanford 13-1 626 5
6. Baylor 11-1 614 6
7. Louisville 14-1 574 7
8. UCLA 14-0 531 10
9. N.C. State 14-0 529 9
10. Texas A&M 13-1 468 11
11. Florida St. 14-1 465 8
12. Indiana 12-2 389 14
13. Mississippi St. 14-2 371 15
14. Kentucky 12-2 367 13
15. DePaul 13-2 316 16
16. Gonzaga 14-1 303 17
17. Maryland 10-3 278 12
18. Arizona 13-1 243 18
19. West Virginia 11-1 239 19
20. Missouri St. 12-2 155 21
21. Arkansas 13-2 150 20
22. South Dakota 15-2 92 —
23. Tennessee 11-3 89 22
24. Michigan 11-3 71 —
25. Princeton 12-1 19 —
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Nebraska 2, Texas 2, Kansas 1.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 16-1 1607 1
2. Duke (9) 13-1 1545 2
3. Kansas (2) 11-2 1513 3
4. Baylor 11-1 1386 6
5. Auburn 13-0 1317 8
6. Butler 14-1 1181 11
7. San Diego St. 15-0 1130 13
8. Michigan St. 12-3 1129 14
9. Oregon 12-3 1075 4
10. Florida St. 13-2 966 18
11. Ohio St. 11-3 924 5
12. Maryland 12-2 863 15
13. Louisville 11-3 844 7
14. Kentucky 10-3 811 17
15. Dayton 13-2 614 20
16. Villanova 10-3 604 10
17. West Virginia 11-2 599 16
18. Virginia 11-2 556 19
19. Michigan 10-4 502 12
20. Penn St. 12-2 456 21
21. Memphis 12-2 455 9
22. Texas Tech 10-3 287 22
23. Wichita St. 13-1 252 24
24. Arizona 11-3 184 25
25. Colorado 12-3 81 —
Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Liberty 2, N. Iowa 2, BYU 1, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 24 10 0 0 48 138 113
Brampton 20 12 2 0 42 132 106
Reading 18 12 4 0 40 116 117
Adirondack 13 15 5 5 36 111 134
Maine 17 13 0 1 35 100 106
Worcester 13 19 2 0 28 103 124
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 24 4 3 1 52 110 70
Florida 22 8 2 2 48 121 87
Greenville 17 17 1 1 36 117 127
Orlando 13 14 4 1 31 84 92
Atlanta 14 17 0 0 28 100 118
Norfolk 10 22 4 0 24 89 133
Jacksonville 10 18 4 0 24 84 113
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 21 8 6 0 48 107 87
Toledo 20 10 3 0 43 134 100
Fort Wayne 17 12 5 0 39 130 125
Wheeling 16 14 4 0 36 101 115
Indy 17 16 1 0 35 108 97
Kalamazoo 12 17 3 0 27 100 134
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 24 7 5 1 54 143 115
Idaho 20 12 3 2 45 104 103
Utah 18 10 4 2 42 119 94
Rapid City 19 12 3 0 41 102 105
Wichita 15 16 6 0 36 105 137
Kansas City 16 16 2 0 34 112 110
Tulsa 15 19 2 1 33 114 122
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Sunday’s Games
Brampton 7, Orlando 3
Florida 5, Greenville 4, OT
Worcester 6, Jacksonville 3
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2
Rapid City 5, Utah 2
Toledo 8, Wheeling 1
Idaho 3, Tulsa 1<
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Reading, 9:30 a.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Brampton at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.<
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 8 .758 —
Toronto 24 12 .667 2½
Philadelphia 23 14 .622 4
Brooklyn 16 18 .471 9½
New York 10 26 .278 16½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 26 10 .722 —
Orlando 16 20 .444 10
Charlotte 15 23 .395 12
Washington 11 24 .314 14½
Atlanta 8 28 .222 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 5 .865 —
Indiana 22 14 .611 9½
Chicago 13 23 .361 18½
Detroit 13 24 .351 19
Cleveland 10 26 .278 21½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 24 11 .686 —
Dallas 22 13 .629 2
San Antonio 14 20 .412 9½
Memphis 15 22 .405 10
New Orleans 12 24 .333 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 24 11 .686 —
Utah 23 12 .657 1
Oklahoma City 20 15 .571 4
Portland 15 22 .405 10
Minnesota 14 21 .400 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 29 7 .806 —
L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4
Phoenix 14 22 .389 15
Sacramento 13 23 .361 16
Golden State 9 28 .243 20½
Saturday’s GamesMemphis 140, L.A. Clippers 114Toronto 121, Brooklyn 102Utah 109, Orlando 96Atlanta 116, Indiana 111Oklahoma City 121, Cleveland 106Boston 111, Chicago 104Washington 128, Denver 114Charlotte 123, Dallas 120, OTDetroit 111, Golden State 104Milwaukee 127, San Antonio 118New Orleans 117, Sacramento 115Sunday’s GamesL.A. Clippers 135, New York 132Miami 122, Portland 111Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103Memphis 121, Phoenix 114L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99Monday’s GamesBoston at Washington, 6 p.m.Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Tuesday’s GamesDetroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesMiami at Indiana, 6 p.m.San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.New York at Utah, 8 p.m.Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 43 24 8 11 59 140 111
Toronto 43 24 14 5 53 155 135
Tampa Bay 41 24 13 4 52 147 125
Florida 42 22 15 5 49 151 141
Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135
Montreal 42 18 17 7 43 134 136
Ottawa 42 16 21 5 37 117 143
Detroit 43 10 30 3 23 92 165
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 43 29 9 5 63 155 129
Pittsburgh 42 25 12 5 55 142 113
N.Y. Islanders 40 25 12 3 53 115 105
Carolina 42 24 16 2 50 140 119
Philadelphia 42 22 15 5 49 133 129
Columbus 42 19 15 8 46 109 116
N.Y. Rangers 41 19 18 4 42 133 138
New Jersey 41 15 20 6 36 106 144
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 43 26 10 7 59 135 119
Colorado 42 25 13 4 54 156 124
Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104
Winnipeg 42 22 16 4 48 130 129
Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144
Nashville 41 19 15 7 45 142 137
Chicago 43 19 18 6 44 127 141
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 45 24 15 6 54 144 133
Arizona 44 24 16 4 52 128 112
Vancouver 42 23 15 4 50 141 125
Edmonton 44 22 17 5 49 131 138
Calgary 44 22 17 5 49 123 134
San Jose 44 19 21 4 42 119 148
Anaheim 42 17 20 5 39 110 132
Los Angeles 43 17 22 4 38 110 136
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Sunday’s GamesWashington 5, San Jose 4, OTTampa Bay 3, Carolina 1Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1Calgary 5, Minnesota 4, SOChicago 4, Detroit 2Anaheim 5, Nashville 4, SOMonday’s GamesWinnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Tuesday’s GamesPhiladelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesWashington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.Thursday’s GamesWinnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.