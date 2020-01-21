GOLF
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Shamble
1.Ralph Fagin, Frank Rehbein, Don Tyler, 65; 2. Steve Gidley, Tom Graham, Leland Slack, 67; 3.George Corneau, Gary Woods, Rich Buntt, Jerry Mabry, 69.
Pregame.com Line
NBAWednesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 1½ (222) Sacramento
at ORLANDO 1½ (209) Oklahoma City
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Washington
LA Lakers 10 (224) at NEW YORK
at TORONTO 6 (218½) Philadelphia
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at BOSTON 7 (233) Memphis
at NEW ORLEANS 3½ (236) San Antonio
at HOUSTON 8½ (228½) Denver
at CHICAGO PK (219½) Minnesota
at PHOENIX PK (221½) Indiana
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALLWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at XAVIER 3 Georgetown
at LOUISVILLE OFF Georgia Tech
at NOTRE DAME 4 Syracuse
at MICHIGAN 5½ Penn St
at DAYTON 15½ St. Bonaventure
at GEORGE MASON 6 UMass
at DAVIDSON 2½ Saint Louis
George Washington 1½ at FORDHAM
at RICHMOND 10 La Salle
at RHODE ISLAND 4 Duquesne
at MISSISSIPPI ST 3½ Arkansas
at FURMAN 17½ Samford
W. Carolina 1½ at MERCER
Drake 3½ at EVANSVILLE
at MARSHALL 1½ W Kentucky
Manhattan 4½ at MARIST
at AUBURN 10½ South Carolina
at CHATTANOOGA 9½ The Citadel
at WOFFORD 11½ Vmi
Cincinnati 2½ at TEMPLE
at UALR OFF Troy
at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 2½ N. Dakota St
at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 5½ Indiana St
at BRADLEY 11½ Illinois St
at VIRGINIA TECH 8 North Carolina
at SMU 14½ East Carolina
at SETON HALL 10 Providence
at DEPAUL 2 Creighton
at PITTSBURGH 11 Boston College
at IOWA 5 Rutgers
N. Iowa 5½ at S. ILLINOIS
at COLORADO ST 6 Fresno St
Alabama 9½ at VANDERBILT
Memphis 3½ at TULSA
at UC SANTA BARBARA 9 CS Northridge
at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 25 Chicago State
UC Irvine 9½ at LONG BEACH ST
at UC DAVIS 4½ Cal St.-Fullerton
at NEVADA 4½ UNLV
National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS -156 Winnipeg +146
at MINNESOTA -245 Detroit +225
NFLSuper Bowl — Sun Feb 2FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 1 1 (54) San Francisco
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 29 10 0 0 58 159 120
Brampton 24 15 2 0 50 157 125
Reading 22 13 5 0 49 137 131
Maine 20 18 1 1 42 123 131
Adirondack 15 18 5 5 40 125 147
Worcester 16 23 2 0 34 120 149
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 30 6 3 1 64 135 81
Florida 25 11 2 2 54 140 111
Greenville 22 19 1 1 46 146 150
Orlando 16 16 5 1 38 106 110
Atlanta 17 21 1 0 35 124 153
Jacksonville 13 20 4 0 30 99 128
Norfolk 11 25 5 0 27 105 155
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 25 10 6 0 56 129 103
Toledo 21 12 3 1 46 142 112
Fort Wayne 19 14 5 1 44 145 136
Indy 20 18 1 0 41 124 112
Wheeling 17 18 4 0 38 113 136
Kalamazoo 13 20 4 0 30 115 157
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 29 8 6 1 65 178 138
Utah 23 11 5 2 53 144 110
Idaho 23 14 3 3 52 116 117
Rapid City 22 16 3 0 47 127 131
Wichita 18 19 7 0 43 120 156
Tulsa 18 21 3 1 40 127 136
Kansas City 17 21 2 0 36 121 142
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Monday’s Games
Greenville 7, Atlanta 6, OT
Worcester 3, Reading 2, OT
Allen 8, Kansas City 0
Utah 2, Idaho 1, SO<
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 6 p.m.<
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 29 14 .674 —
Boston 28 14 .667 ½
Philadelphia 29 16 .644 1
Brooklyn 18 24 .429 10½
New York 12 32 .273 17½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 30 13 .698 —
Orlando 21 23 .477 9½
Washington 14 28 .333 15½
Charlotte 15 30 .333 16
Atlanta 10 34 .227 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —
Indiana 28 16 .636 10½
Detroit 16 28 .364 22½
Chicago 16 29 .356 23
Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 27 15 .643 —
Houston 26 16 .619 1
Memphis 20 23 .465 7½
San Antonio 19 23 .452 8
New Orleans 17 27 .386 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 30 13 .698 —
Utah 30 13 .698 —
Oklahoma City 25 19 .568 5½
Portland 19 26 .422 12
Minnesota 15 28 .349 15
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 34 9 .791 —
L.A. Clippers 30 13 .698 4
Phoenix 18 25 .419 16
Sacramento 15 28 .349 19
Golden State 10 35 .222 25
Monday’s GamesWashington 106, Detroit 100Toronto 122, Atlanta 117Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111Milwaukee 111, Chicago 98New Orleans 126, Memphis 116New York 106, Cleveland 86Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107Orlando 106, Charlotte 83Miami 118, Sacramento 113, OTBoston 139, L.A. Lakers 107Denver 107, Minnesota 100Utah 118, Indiana 88San Antonio 120, Phoenix 118Portland 129, Golden State 124, OTTuesday’s GamesL.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesOklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.Thursday’s GamesWashington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesMilwaukee at Charlotte, 2 p.m.Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m.Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m.Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 50 28 10 12 68 166 133
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 48 27 16 5 59 179 160
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 168 133
N.Y. Islanders 48 28 15 5 61 139 130
Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127
Carolina 49 28 18 3 59 155 131
Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150
N.Y. Rangers 47 23 20 4 50 156 155
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Winnipeg 49 25 20 4 54 148 152
Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Minnesota 49 22 21 6 50 152 164
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Monday’s GamesColorado 6, Detroit 3Florida 5, Minnesota 4Tuesday’s GamesVegas at Boston, 6 p.m.Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesWinnipeg at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Thursday’s GamesNo games scheduledFriday’s GamesNo games scheduled
BOWLING
Local
MEN 800
Sheridan: Todd Forsman 247-277-279=803
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Mark Biggs 794, Noyah Downing 758, Russ Word 702
Broken Arrow: Dusty Kelley 792, Jeff Crooks 722, Brian Daniels 720, Chris Hinnen 746, Kenny Pearson 700, Kyle Martinez 705, Ron Phillips 708, Jesse Shoemaker 745, Austin Zabienski 780
Coffee Creek: Rodney Zweiacher 791, Earl Hearn 750, AJ Nowak 743, Randy Sparks 717, David McCulley 708, Mark Ward 704, Dustin Hearn 758, Mike Andrasko 734, Mike Foster 702
Sheridan: Byron Fulbright 731, Kevin Yoder 725, Austin Zabienski 710, Garrett Lee 702
WOMEN 700
Broken Arrow: Lisa Johnson 712
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Alisha Breazeale 610, Kristin Wolfe 607, Nikki McCoy 604
Coffee Creek: Dayna Mabe 654, Niki James 634, Angela McCloughan 628, Lora Salmon 605
Sheridan: Kathy Mason 654, Niki James 623, Sara Verga 604, Shara Doctor 603
SENIOR
Andy B’s: Sam Word 683, Mike Clayton 657, Steve Trotter 622, Ron Reynolds 598, Mark Funderburk 591, Paul Church 582, Howard King 553, Jan King 550
Broken Arrow: Frank Coleman 685, Mike Baskett 676, Kathy Behles 502, Clay Caruth 593-592, Paul Church 560, Terry Ferrel 633, Mary Gibson 501, Frank King 553, Pam Marshall 550, Ken Mayer 587, Dick McCandless 620, Bob McElhattan 560, John Payne 565, Susan Piraro Anderson 523, Harry Sanders 598-585, Bob Temme 580-570, Sam Thompson 590, Rod Vermillion 608-596, Pamela Washington 537-528, Carol Zilmer 541, Doug Barr 565, Wendell Davis 592, Fran Deken 562, Darin DeSelm 623, Colleen Dietrich 501, Fred Engquist 567, Charles Flager 562, Nanci Johnson 527, Bob McDaniel 582, Peggy Reed 528, Anthoine Washington 551
Sheridan: Les Harris 692, Gary Monnin 667, Charles Hearn 665, Rodger Conger 648, Eric Bush 619, Leon Wilson 619, David Wilson 604, Mark Funderburk 600, Paul Church 577, Rick Colligan 570, Allen Cagle 566, Jerry Hunter 556, Janet West 507, Fran Woodside 502
YOUTH
Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 619-549, Braden Lang 573-528, Mya Gonzalez 518-515, Zander Marshall 501
Broken Arrow: Casen Stickler 619, Kaiden Booth 521, Ian Daniels 565, Dominic Grizzle 531, Gabe Hale 585, Gabe Snyder 618, Jaxx Crooks 518, Zachary Sprick 517