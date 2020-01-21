GOLF

Local

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Shamble

1.Ralph Fagin, Frank Rehbein, Don Tyler, 65; 2. Steve Gidley, Tom Graham, Leland Slack, 67; 3.George Corneau, Gary Woods, Rich Buntt, Jerry Mabry, 69.

Pregame.com Line

NBAWednesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at DETROIT 1½ (222) Sacramento

at ORLANDO 1½ (209) Oklahoma City

at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Washington

LA Lakers 10 (224) at NEW YORK

at TORONTO 6 (218½) Philadelphia

at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) LA Clippers

at BOSTON 7 (233) Memphis

at NEW ORLEANS 3½ (236) San Antonio

at HOUSTON 8½ (228½) Denver

at CHICAGO PK (219½) Minnesota

at PHOENIX PK (221½) Indiana

at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALLWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at XAVIER 3 Georgetown

at LOUISVILLE OFF Georgia Tech

at NOTRE DAME 4 Syracuse

at MICHIGAN 5½ Penn St

at DAYTON 15½ St. Bonaventure

at GEORGE MASON 6 UMass

at DAVIDSON 2½ Saint Louis

George Washington 1½ at FORDHAM

at RICHMOND 10 La Salle

at RHODE ISLAND 4 Duquesne

at MISSISSIPPI ST 3½ Arkansas

at FURMAN 17½ Samford

W. Carolina 1½ at MERCER

Drake 3½ at EVANSVILLE

at MARSHALL 1½ W Kentucky

Manhattan 4½ at MARIST

at AUBURN 10½ South Carolina

at CHATTANOOGA 9½ The Citadel

at WOFFORD 11½ Vmi

Cincinnati 2½ at TEMPLE

at UALR OFF Troy

at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 2½ N. Dakota St

at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 5½ Indiana St

at BRADLEY 11½ Illinois St

at VIRGINIA TECH 8 North Carolina

at SMU 14½ East Carolina

at SETON HALL 10 Providence

at DEPAUL 2 Creighton

at PITTSBURGH 11 Boston College

at IOWA 5 Rutgers

N. Iowa 5½ at S. ILLINOIS

at COLORADO ST 6 Fresno St

Alabama 9½ at VANDERBILT

Memphis 3½ at TULSA

at UC SANTA BARBARA 9 CS Northridge

at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 25 Chicago State

UC Irvine 9½ at LONG BEACH ST

at UC DAVIS 4½ Cal St.-Fullerton

at NEVADA 4½ UNLV

National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at COLUMBUS -156 Winnipeg +146

at MINNESOTA -245 Detroit +225

NFLSuper Bowl — Sun Feb 2FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Kansas City 1 1 (54) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 29 10 0 0 58 159 120

Brampton 24 15 2 0 50 157 125

Reading 22 13 5 0 49 137 131

Maine 20 18 1 1 42 123 131

Adirondack 15 18 5 5 40 125 147

Worcester 16 23 2 0 34 120 149

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 30 6 3 1 64 135 81

Florida 25 11 2 2 54 140 111

Greenville 22 19 1 1 46 146 150

Orlando 16 16 5 1 38 106 110

Atlanta 17 21 1 0 35 124 153

Jacksonville 13 20 4 0 30 99 128

Norfolk 11 25 5 0 27 105 155

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 25 10 6 0 56 129 103

Toledo 21 12 3 1 46 142 112

Fort Wayne 19 14 5 1 44 145 136

Indy 20 18 1 0 41 124 112

Wheeling 17 18 4 0 38 113 136

Kalamazoo 13 20 4 0 30 115 157

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 29 8 6 1 65 178 138

Utah 23 11 5 2 53 144 110

Idaho 23 14 3 3 52 116 117

Rapid City 22 16 3 0 47 127 131

Wichita 18 19 7 0 43 120 156

Tulsa 18 21 3 1 40 127 136

Kansas City 17 21 2 0 36 121 142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Monday’s Games

Greenville 7, Atlanta 6, OT

Worcester 3, Reading 2, OT

Allen 8, Kansas City 0

Utah 2, Idaho 1, SO<

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 6 p.m.<

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 29 14 .674 —

Boston 28 14 .667 ½

Philadelphia 29 16 .644 1

Brooklyn 18 24 .429 10½

New York 12 32 .273 17½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 30 13 .698 —

Orlando 21 23 .477 9½

Washington 14 28 .333 15½

Charlotte 15 30 .333 16

Atlanta 10 34 .227 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —

Indiana 28 16 .636 10½

Detroit 16 28 .364 22½

Chicago 16 29 .356 23

Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 27 15 .643 —

Houston 26 16 .619 1

Memphis 20 23 .465 7½

San Antonio 19 23 .452 8

New Orleans 17 27 .386 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 30 13 .698 —

Utah 30 13 .698 —

Oklahoma City 25 19 .568 5½

Portland 19 26 .422 12

Minnesota 15 28 .349 15

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 34 9 .791 —

L.A. Clippers 30 13 .698 4

Phoenix 18 25 .419 16

Sacramento 15 28 .349 19

Golden State 10 35 .222 25

Monday’s GamesWashington 106, Detroit 100Toronto 122, Atlanta 117Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111Milwaukee 111, Chicago 98New Orleans 126, Memphis 116New York 106, Cleveland 86Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107Orlando 106, Charlotte 83Miami 118, Sacramento 113, OTBoston 139, L.A. Lakers 107Denver 107, Minnesota 100Utah 118, Indiana 88San Antonio 120, Phoenix 118Portland 129, Golden State 124, OTTuesday’s GamesL.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesOklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.Thursday’s GamesWashington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesMilwaukee at Charlotte, 2 p.m.Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m.Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m.Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 50 28 10 12 68 166 133

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 48 27 16 5 59 179 160

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 168 133

N.Y. Islanders 48 28 15 5 61 139 130

Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127

Carolina 49 28 18 3 59 155 131

Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150

N.Y. Rangers 47 23 20 4 50 156 155

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Winnipeg 49 25 20 4 54 148 152

Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Minnesota 49 22 21 6 50 152 164

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Monday’s GamesColorado 6, Detroit 3Florida 5, Minnesota 4Tuesday’s GamesVegas at Boston, 6 p.m.Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesWinnipeg at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Thursday’s GamesNo games scheduledFriday’s GamesNo games scheduled

BOWLING

Local

MEN 800

Sheridan: Todd Forsman 247-277-279=803

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Mark Biggs 794, Noyah Downing 758, Russ Word 702

Broken Arrow: Dusty Kelley 792, Jeff Crooks 722, Brian Daniels 720, Chris Hinnen 746, Kenny Pearson 700, Kyle Martinez 705, Ron Phillips 708, Jesse Shoemaker 745, Austin Zabienski 780

Coffee Creek: Rodney Zweiacher 791, Earl Hearn 750, AJ Nowak 743, Randy Sparks 717, David McCulley 708, Mark Ward 704, Dustin Hearn 758, Mike Andrasko 734, Mike Foster 702

Sheridan: Byron Fulbright 731, Kevin Yoder 725, Austin Zabienski 710, Garrett Lee 702

WOMEN 700

Broken Arrow: Lisa Johnson 712

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Alisha Breazeale 610, Kristin Wolfe 607, Nikki McCoy 604

Coffee Creek: Dayna Mabe 654, Niki James 634, Angela McCloughan 628, Lora Salmon 605

Sheridan: Kathy Mason 654, Niki James 623, Sara Verga 604, Shara Doctor 603

SENIOR

Andy B’s: Sam Word 683, Mike Clayton 657, Steve Trotter 622, Ron Reynolds 598, Mark Funderburk 591, Paul Church 582, Howard King 553, Jan King 550

Broken Arrow: Frank Coleman 685, Mike Baskett 676, Kathy Behles 502, Clay Caruth 593-592, Paul Church 560, Terry Ferrel 633, Mary Gibson 501, Frank King 553, Pam Marshall 550, Ken Mayer 587, Dick McCandless 620, Bob McElhattan 560, John Payne 565, Susan Piraro Anderson 523, Harry Sanders 598-585, Bob Temme 580-570, Sam Thompson 590, Rod Vermillion 608-596, Pamela Washington 537-528, Carol Zilmer 541, Doug Barr 565, Wendell Davis 592, Fran Deken 562, Darin DeSelm 623, Colleen Dietrich 501, Fred Engquist 567, Charles Flager 562, Nanci Johnson 527, Bob McDaniel 582, Peggy Reed 528, Anthoine Washington 551

Sheridan: Les Harris 692, Gary Monnin 667, Charles Hearn 665, Rodger Conger 648, Eric Bush 619, Leon Wilson 619, David Wilson 604, Mark Funderburk 600, Paul Church 577, Rick Colligan 570, Allen Cagle 566, Jerry Hunter 556, Janet West 507, Fran Woodside 502

YOUTH

Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 619-549, Braden Lang 573-528, Mya Gonzalez 518-515, Zander Marshall 501

Broken Arrow: Casen Stickler 619, Kaiden Booth 521, Ian Daniels 565, Dominic Grizzle 531, Gabe Hale 585, Gabe Snyder 618, Jaxx Crooks 518, Zachary Sprick 517

