Wrestling

High school

Vinita 42, Pawhuska 28

106: Winesburg (V) m.d. Roper, 21-6.

113: R. Quillan (P) d. Tadych, 4-3.

120: Moss (V) d. Cosby, 9-6.

126: Henson (V) m.d. Ramirez, 9-0.

132: R. Morgan (V) fft.

138: R. Morgan (V) p. Sweedan, 3:00.

145: D. Morgan (V) p. Richardson, :40.

152: Melann (P) m.d. Hatfield, 14-5.

160: Goins (V) p. T. Drummand, 1:19.

170: Davis (V) p. Carl, 1:21.

182: Wildcat (P) p. Ramsey, 1:32.

195: Drummand (P) p. Bailey, 2:37.

220: McCartney (P) p. Stephens, 3:09.

285: Doyle (P) d. Pifer, 5-2.

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 30 11 0 1 61 169 132

Brampton 25 17 2 0 52 171 143

Reading 23 14 5 0 51 142 135

Maine 22 19 1 1 46 135 134

Adirondack 18 19 5 5 46 143 157

Worcester 17 25 2 0 36 123 164

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 32 7 3 1 68 144 88

Florida 28 11 2 2 60 152 115

Greenville 23 21 1 1 48 152 159

Orlando 19 17 5 1 44 118 116

Atlanta 18 23 1 1 38 132 169

Jacksonville 13 22 5 1 32 107 142

Norfolk 11 28 5 0 27 107 164

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 27 11 6 0 60 135 110

Toledo 24 12 3 1 52 152 119

Fort Wayne 21 16 5 2 49 157 151

Indy 21 19 1 1 44 134 120

Wheeling 19 18 5 0 43 121 141

Kalamazoo 16 20 4 1 37 131 166

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 30 8 6 2 68 188 146

Utah 25 13 5 2 57 159 125

Idaho 24 15 3 4 55 123 128

Rapid City 24 17 3 0 51 140 143

Wichita 19 20 8 0 46 132 169

Tulsa 20 21 4 1 45 138 143

Kansas City 18 22 2 1 39 127 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 3, Adirondack 0

Greenville 6, South Carolina 2

Atlanta 3, Utah 2

Wheeling 2, Norfolk 1

Florida 5, Fort Wayne 2

Cincinnati 2, Orlando 1<

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 3, Jacksonville 2, OT

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3

Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 5 p.m.

Utah at Greenville, 5:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 5:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 6:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 1:05 p.m.<

Golf

Thursday

At TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ

Purse: $7,300,000

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 (35-36)

First Round

Suspended due to darkness

This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday

Wyndham Clark 30-31 — 061

Billy Horschel 30-33 — 063

J.B. Holmes 34-30 — 064

Tom Hoge 32-33 — 065

Harris English 32-33 — 065

Byeong Hun An 34-31 — 065

Bud Cauley 32-33 — 065

Nate Lashley 34-32 — 066

K.J. Choi 32-34 — 066

Sungjae Im 33-33 — 066

Adam Long 34-32 — 066

Hudson Swafford 33-33 — 066

Branden Grace 33-34 — 067

Sung Kang 32-35 — 067

Xander Schauffele 34-33 — 067

Jon Rahm 33-34 — 067

Hideki Matsuyama 33-34 — 067

Scott Piercy 32-35 — 067

Brandon Hagy 34-33 — 067

Keegan Bradley 33-34 — 067

Zach Johnson 34-33 — 067

Patrick Rodgers 35-32 — 067

Justin Thomas 33-35 — 068

Matt Kuchar 35-33 — 068

Keith Mitchell 33-35 — 068

Talor Gooch 34-34 — 068

Aaron Baddeley 35-33 — 068

Danny Lee 33-35 — 068

Kevin Streelman 32-36 — 068

Beau Hossler 34-34 — 068

Adam Hadwin 36-33 — 069

Collin Morikawa 33-36 — 069

C.T. Pan 33-36 — 069

Jimmy Walker 36-33 — 069

Doc Redman 34-35 — 069

Sam Burns 33-36 — 069

Peter Malnati 35-34 — 069

Andrew Landry 35-34 — 069

Bubba Watson 34-35 — 069

Tony Finau 33-36 — 069

Kevin Chappell 34-35 — 069

Daniel Berger 35-34 — 069

Kevin Na 36-33 — 069

Xinjun Zhang 36-33 — 069

James Hahn 35-34 — 069

Mark Hubbard 35-34 — 069

Colt Knost 35-35 — 070

Nick Taylor 35-35 — 070

J.J. Spaun 33-37 — 070

Gary Woodland 34-36 — 070

Aaron Wise 34-36 — 070

Patton Kizzire 35-35 — 070

Grayson Murray 34-36 — 070

Luke List 34-36 — 070

Kyle Westmoreland 36-34 — 070

Joel Dahmen 37-33 — 070

Harry Higgs 35-35 — 070

Scottie Scheffler 34-36 — 070

Bryson DeChambeau 34-36 — 070

J.T. Poston 35-35 — 070

Sebastian Munoz 37-33 — 070

Trey Mullinax 34-36 — 070

Adam Schenk 35-35 — 070

Sebastian Cappelen 30-40 — 070

Viktor Hovland 35-35 — 070

Brian Harman 35-36 — 071

Russell Henley 35-36 — 071

Harold Varner III 35-36 — 071

Charley Hoffman 37-34 — 071

Webb Simpson 36-35 — 071

Ryan Armour 35-36 — 071

Russell Knox 37-34 — 071

Troy Merritt 34-37 — 071

Brendan Steele 35-36 — 071

Corey Conners 36-35 — 071

Denny McCarthy 35-36 — 071

Kyle Stanley 37-34 — 071

John Huh 35-36 — 071

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-37 — 071

Ted Potter, Jr. 33-38 — 071

Dylan Frittelli 35-36 — 071

Ryan Palmer 35-36 — 071

Carlos Ortiz 35-36 — 071

Sam Ryder 35-36 — 071

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 36-36 — 072

Lucas Bjerregaard 36-36 — 072

Max Homa 35-37 — 072

Brice Garnett 37-35 — 072

Ryan Moore 36-36 — 072

Brian Gay 36-36 — 072

Chris Stroud 37-35 — 072

Tyler Duncan 38-34 — 072

Brandt Snedeker 36-36 — 072

Kevin Tway 36-36 — 072

Andrew Putnam 36-36 — 072

Brian Stuard 37-35 — 072

Martin Laird 37-35 — 072

Robby Shelton 34-39 — 073

Satoshi Kodaira 38-35 — 073

Luke Donald 36-37 — 073

Alex Smalley 37-36 — 073

Jason Kokrak 37-36 — 073

Chesson Hadley 36-37 — 073

Charl Schwartzel 37-36 — 073

Matthew Wolff 37-36 — 073

Chez Reavie 36-37 — 073

Rory Sabbatini 35-38 — 073

Roger Sloan 37-36 — 073

Emiliano Grillo 36-37 — 073

Matt Jones 37-37 — 074

Jamie Lovemark 36-38 — 074

Mackenzie Hughes 36-38 — 074

Zack Sucher 38-36 — 074

Sepp Straka 37-37 — 074

Jordan Spieth 37-37 — 074

Rickie Fowler 38-36 — 074

Austin Cook 38-36 — 074

Lanto Griffin 39-35 — 074

Cameron Tringale 37-37 — 074

Patrick Flavin 35-39 — 074

Greg Chalmers 36-39 — 075

Seung-Yul Noh 39-00 — 000

Bo Van Pelt 38-38 — 076

Cameron Smith 37-39 — 076

Matt Every 38-38 — 076

Scott Harrington 37-39 — 076

Si Woo Kim 37-39 — 076

Chris Kirk 37-40 — 077

Vaughn Taylor 41-36 — 077

Marty Jertson 39-38 — 077

Kevin Stadler 38-40 — 078

Martin Trainer 38-40 — 078

Basketball

College: Men

CONNORS STATE 93, WESTERN STATE 65

Western State 28 37 — 65

Connors State 49 44 — 93

Western State (9-13, 1-8): McKay 20, Brown 16, Taylor 6, Mims 5, Eaves 4, Labardy 4, Franz 4, Pierrie 3, S. Pierre 3.

Connors State (17-6, 4-5): J. Graham 23, Ealy 19, Francis 16, Cain 13, Riggs 12, Tanksley 5, Kelly 5.

College: Women

WESTERN STATE 56, CONNOR STATE 49

Western State 7 14 18 17 — 56

Connors State 6 19 6 18 — 49

Western State (12-9, 5-4): Rogers 15, Brown 10, Armstrong 9, Levy 8, Chatman 6, Lusle 4, Johnson 2, Stallworth 2.

Connors State (17-6, 4-5): Livers 11, La. Wright 10, Taylor 9, Mayes 6, Maxwell 4, Jones 4, McCallister 3, Jones 2.

High school: Boys

Summaries

CL. SEQUOYAH 63, INOLA 35

Inola 14 11 5 5 — 35

Sequoyah 19 5 22 17 — 63

Inola: Garrett Cummins 8, Tuff Jones 8, Zac Biggs 8, Tucker Ford 7, Dalton Norman 4.

Sequoyah: Zach Perry 17, Drake Olari 16, Blake Bedsworth 10, Dakota Page 7, Brody Nichols 3, Nick Perry 3, Eli Wood 3, Karson Bickel 2, Logan Hattaway 2.

High school: Girls

Summaries

INOLA 43, CL. SEQUOYAH 33

Inola 11 9 7 16 — 43

Cl. Sequoyah:8 7 5 13 — 33

Inola: Marley Jo Eaves 15, Macey Eaves 12, Emma Bell 7, Kelsie Roberts 5, Madison Courtney 4.

Sequoyah: Kyra Crenshaw 13, Halle Tathum 7, Sidney Roland 6, Abby Pennington 3, Kennedy Cloud 2, Halee Wallin 2.

Korn Ferry Tour Scores

Thursday

At Panama Golf Club

Panama City

Purse: $625,000

Yardage: 7,157; Par: 70 (35-35)

First Round

Taylor Pendrith 30-33 — 63

Greyson Sigg 31-33 — 64

Grant Hirschman 31-34 — 65

Ryan Ruffels 32-33 — 65

Patrick Fishburn 34-32 — 66

Cyril Bouniol 34-32 — 66

Dan McCarthy 32-34 — 66

Jared Wolfe 35-31 — 66

Callum Tarren 31-35 — 66

Nicholas Thompson 34-32 — 66

Roberto Diaz 33-34 — 67

Brandon Crick 34-33 — 67

Brett Drewitt 34-33 — 67

David Lipsky 34-33 — 67

Ryan Siegler 33-34 — 67

Davis Riley 34-33 — 67

Ben Kohles 32-35 — 67

Dylan Wu 33-34 — 67

Seth Reeves 33-34 — 67

Kyle Reifers 33-34 — 67

Carl Yuan 35-33 — 68

Steve LeBrun 34-34 — 68

Kent Bulle 38-30 — 68

Scott Langley 34-34 — 68

Joshua Creel 35-33 — 68

John VanDerLaan 35-33 — 68

J.T. Griffin 34-34 — 68

Mito Pereira 33-35 — 68

Joseph Winslow 36-32 — 68

George Cunningham 33-35 — 68

Martin Piller 34-34 — 68

Alex Prugh 33-35 — 68

Curtis Thompson 32-36 — 68

Chad Ramey 35-33 — 68

Erik Barnes 34-34 — 68

Vince India 35-33 — 68

Mark Baldwin 32-36 — 68

Tom Whitney 34-34 — 68

Mickey DeMorat 36-32 — 68

Nicholas Lindheim 34-35 — 69

Lee Hodges 34-35 — 69

Tyrone Van Aswegen 35-34 — 69

Augusto Nunez 33-36 — 69

Jimmy Stanger 33-36 — 69

Mark Blakefield 34-35 — 69

Chip McDaniel 32-37 — 69

Austen Truslow 36-33 — 69

Paul Barjon 33-36 — 69

Eric Axley 34-35 — 69

Max Greyserman 34-35 — 69

Evan Harmeling 32-37 — 69

Sebastian Vazquez 36-33 — 69

Dan Woltman 37-32 — 69

John Chin 33-36 — 69

Taylor Montgomery 33-36 — 69

Dawson Armstrong 35-34 — 69

Daniel Miernicki 36-33 — 69

Steve Marino 35-34 — 69

Stuart Macdonald 34-35 — 69

Braden Thornberry 35-35 — 70

Jason Millard 36-34 — 70

Drew Weaver 34-36 — 70

Tag Ridings 35-35 — 70

Billy Kennerly 35-35 — 70

Andrew Novak 34-36 — 70

Shad Tuten 34-36 — 70

David Kocher 35-35 — 70

Jordan Niebrugge 32-38 — 70

Will Zalatoris 34-36 — 70

Adam Svensson 35-35 — 70

Luke Guthrie 37-33 — 70

Max McGreevy 35-35 — 70

Marcelo Rozo 37-33 — 70

Matt Atkins 35-35 — 70

Harrison Endycott 36-34 — 70

MJ Daffue 36-34 — 70

Joey Garber 35-36 — 71

Dawie van der Walt 34-37 — 71

Martin Flores 36-35 — 71

Brian Richey 36-35 — 71

Steve Lewton 35-36 — 71

Trevor Cone 37-34 — 71

Lorens Chan 34-37 — 71

Michael Miller 37-34 — 71

David Skinns 36-35 — 71

Conrad Shindler 35-36 — 71

Kevin Roy 35-36 — 71

Tom Lovelady 37-34 — 71

Austin Smotherman 38-33 — 71

Chase Wright 36-35 — 71

T.J. Vogel 35-36 — 71

Byron Meth 37-34 — 71

Taylor Dickson 35-36 — 71

Jack Maguire 36-35 — 71

Paul Haley II 33-38 — 71

Austin Squires 37-34 — 71

Mathew Goggin 34-38 — 72

Nicolas Echavarria 36-36 — 72

Charlie Saxon 37-35 — 72

Julian Etulain 35-37 — 72

Nick Hardy 36-36 — 72

Trevor Sluman 36-36 — 72

Matt Ryan 38-34 — 72

Brad Brunner 38-34 — 72

Richard S. Johnson 37-35 — 72

Tyson Alexander 36-36 — 72

Derek Ernst 36-36 — 72

Ollie Schniederjans 36-36 — 72

Kevin Dougherty 36-36 — 72

Theo Humphrey 36-36 — 72

Jonathan Hodge 34-38 — 72

Ethan Tracy 35-37 — 72

Greg Yates 35-38 — 73

Mike Weir 35-38 — 73

Will Wilcox 34-39 — 73

Wade Binfield 36-37 — 73

Zach Wright 37-36 — 73

John Somers 36-37 — 73

Yuwa Kosaihira 37-36 — 73

Andreas Halvorsen 38-35 — 73

Derek Lamely 37-36 — 73

Whee Kim 36-37 — 73

Bobby Bai 38-35 — 73

Alex Chiarella 35-38 — 73

Sangmoon Bae 39-35 — 74

David Lingmerth 36-38 — 74

Luke Kwon 38-36 — 74

Andy Pope 34-40 — 74

Jonathan Randolph 35-39 — 74

Justin Lower 37-37 — 74

Andrew Svoboda 39-35 — 74

Wesley Bryan 40-35 — 75

Steven Bowditch 39-36 — 75

Michael Arnaud 39-36 — 75

Brad Hopfinger 37-39 — 76

Andres Gonzales 37-39 — 76

Rodrigo Lee 38-38 — 76

Shane Smith 40-36 — 76

Brady Schnell 35-43 — 78

Brett Stegmaier 39-39 — 78

Mikel Martinson 41-38 — 79

Zach Zaback 42-39 — 81

D.H. Lee 38-44 — 82

Zach Cabra 46-37 — 83

Latest Line

BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Toronto 4½ (223) at DETROIT

at BROOKLYN 5 (220½) Chicago

at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Dallas

at NEW ORLEANS 4½ (241½) Memphis

Oklahoma City 1 (222½) at PHOENIX

at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Denver

at LA LAKERS 12 (230½) Portland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

Harvard 1½ at PENNSYLVANIA

at KENT ST 2½ Akron

at BUFFALO 4½ Bowling Green

at YALE 16½ Columbia

at IONA PK Siena

at PRINCETON 4½ Dartmouth

at NIAGARA 6 Marist

at RIDER 6½ Fairfield

at ST. PETER’S 4 Manhattan

at BROWN 10 Cornell

at CANISIUS 4½ Quinnipiac

at RHODE ISLAND 1 Va Commonwealth

N. Kentucky 2½ at GREEN BAY

Wright St 6½ at MILWAUKEE

at DETROIT 2½ Oakland

National Hockey League

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at PITTSBURGH -162 Philadelphia +152

at NY RANGERS OFF Detroit OFF

Washington -177 at OTTAWA +165

at CAROLINA -141 Vegas +131

Boston -143 at WINNIPEG +133

St. Louis -125 at EDMONTON +115

Tampa Bay -190 at ANAHEIM +175

NFL

Super Bowl — Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Kansas City 1 1½ (54½) San Fran

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

European PGA-Saudi International Leading Scores

Thursday

At Royal Greens Golf & CC

Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70

First Round

Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 64

Gavin Green, Malaysia 64

Victor Perez, France 65

Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 65

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 65

Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65

Adri Arnaus, Spain 65

Phil Mickelson, United States 66

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 66

Andy Sullivan, England 66

Tom Lewis, England 66

Aaron Rai, England 66

Ross Fisher, England 66

Francesco Laporta, Italy 67

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67

Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 67

Lucas Herbert, Australia 67

Dustin Johnson, United States 67

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 67

Also

Sean Crocker, United States 68

Shane Lowry, Ireland 69

Sergio Garcia, Spain 69

Brooks Koepka, United States 70

Matt Wallace, England 70

Lee Westwood, England 70

Ian Poulter, England 72

Akshay Bhatia, United States 72

Ernie Els, South Africa 72

Martin Kaymer, Germany 73

Patrick Reed, United States 73

Sebastian Crampton, United States 74

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 75

PGA Tour Champions-Morocco Champions Scores

Thursday

At Samanah Golf Club

Marrakech, Morocco

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72 (36-36)

First Round

Stephen Ames 31-32 — 63

Jose Maria Olazabal 30-37 — 67

Colin Montgomerie 32-35 — 67

Bernhard Langer 36-31 — 67

Retief Goosen 35-32 — 67

Tom Pernice Jr. 34-34 — 68

Ken Tanigawa 33-35 — 68

Scott Parel 33-35 — 68

Kevin Sutherland 35-33 — 68

Rod Pampling 35-33 — 68

Woody Austin 32-37 — 69

Brandt Jobe 34-35 — 69

Billy Andrade 34-35 — 69

Kent Jones 36-33 — 69

Brett Quigley 33-36 — 69

Jerry Kelly 36-33 — 69

Jerry Smith 34-35 — 69

Kirk Triplett 36-34 — 70

Ken Duke 33-37 — 70

Tim Petrovic 32-38 — 70

Stephen Leaney 35-35 — 70

Roger Chapman 35-35 — 70

Jeff Maggert 34-36 — 70

Dudley Hart 34-36 — 70

Jay Haas 35-35 — 70

Jesper Parnevik 34-36 — 70

Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-35 — 70

John Daly 36-35 — 71

Paul Broadhurst 35-36 — 71

Frank Lickliter II 36-35 — 71

Tommy Armour III 35-36 — 71

Doug Barron 34-37 — 71

Sandy Lyle 34-37 — 71

Darren Clarke 35-36 — 71

Mark O’Meara 36-35 — 71

Scott McCarron 34-37 — 71

Larry Mize 37-34 — 71

David McKenzie 35-36 — 71

Duffy Waldorf 38-34 — 72

Billy Mayfair 37-35 — 72

Marco Dawson 36-36 — 72

Steve Flesch 35-37 — 72

Glen Day 35-37 — 72

James Kingston 35-37 — 72

David Shacklady 37-35 — 72

Jean-Francois Remesy 33-39 — 72

Willie Wood 36-36 — 72

Jeff Sluman 36-37 — 73

Tommy Tolles 38-35 — 73

Tom Lehman 34-39 — 73

Steve Pate 34-39 — 73

Phillip Price 36-37 — 73

Bart Bryant 37-37 — 74

Michael Allen 37-37 — 74

Angel Cabrera 37-38 — 75

Mark Brooks 38-37 — 75

Wes Short, Jr. 38-38 — 76

Paul Goydos 38-38 — 76

David Frost 41-35 — 76

Esteban Toledo 37-39 — 76

Fred Funk 40-37 — 77

Carlos Franco 37-40 — 77

Olin Browne 38-40 — 78

Mark Calcavecchia 39-39 — 78

Chris DiMarco 39-40 — 79

Scott Verplank 38-41 — 79

NFL: Playoffs

Super Bowl

Sunday

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170

Montreal 52 23 22 7 53 160 162

Buffalo 51 22 22 7 51 148 160

Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176

WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Nashville 49 23 19 7 53 163 163

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152

Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155

Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

Arizona 52 26 21 5 57 148 142

San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174

Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156

Los Angeles 51 18 28 5 41 127 162

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Wednesday’s GamesNashville 5, Washington 4Toronto 5, Dallas 3Anaheim 4, Arizona 2Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 2Vancouver 5, San Jose 2Calgary 4, Edmonton 3, SOThursday’s GamesMontreal 3, Buffalo 1Nashville at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesDetroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Vegas at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.Washington at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Saturday’s GamesColumbus at Buffalo, noonVancouver at N.Y. Islanders, noonFlorida at Montreal, 1 p.m.Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Chicago at Arizona, 7 p.m.Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.Sunday’s GamesPittsburgh at Washington, 11:30 a.m.Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 34 14 .708 —

Boston 32 15 .681 1½

Philadelphia 31 18 .633 3½

Brooklyn 20 26 .435 13

New York 13 36 .265 21½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 32 15 .681 —

Orlando 21 27 .438 11½

Washington 16 31 .340 16

Charlotte 16 32 .333 16½

Atlanta 13 36 .265 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —

Indiana 31 17 .646 10½

Chicago 19 31 .380 23½

Detroit 17 32 .347 25

Cleveland 13 36 .265 29

WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 29 18 .617 —

Houston 29 18 .617 —

Memphis 24 24 .500 5½

San Antonio 21 26 .447 8

New Orleans 19 29 .396 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 32 15 .681 —

Utah 32 15 .681 —

Oklahoma City 29 20 .592 4

Portland 21 27 .438 11½

Minnesota 15 32 .319 17

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½

Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½

Sacramento 17 30 .362 19½

Golden State 10 39 .204 27½

Wednesday’s GamesIndiana 115, Chicago 106, OTBrooklyn 125, Detroit 115Memphis 127, New York 106San Antonio 127, Utah 120Portland 125, Houston 112Oklahoma City 120, Sacramento 100Thursday’s GamesWashington 121, Charlotte 107Toronto 115, Cleveland 109Atlanta 127, Philadelphia 117Boston 119, Golden State 104Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesToronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.Dallas at Houston, 6:30 p.m.Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Saturday’s GamesMinnesota at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.Golden State at Cleveland, 7 p.m.Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m.L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.Sunday’s GamesDenver at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.Chicago at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Australian Open Results

ThursdayAt Melbourne ParkMelbourne, AustraliaPurse: AUD71,000,000Surface: Hardcourt outdoorMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):Men’s SinglesSemifinalsNovak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3.Women’s SinglesSemifinalsSofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-5.Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Simona Halep (4), Romania, 7-6 (8), 7-5.Men’s DoublesSemifinalsRajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (4), Slovakia, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4.Mixed DoublesQuarterfinalsJohn-Patrick Smith and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Lukasz Kubot and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-3.Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-2.Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (6), Taiwan, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

