Wrestling
High school
Vinita 42, Pawhuska 28
106: Winesburg (V) m.d. Roper, 21-6.
113: R. Quillan (P) d. Tadych, 4-3.
120: Moss (V) d. Cosby, 9-6.
126: Henson (V) m.d. Ramirez, 9-0.
132: R. Morgan (V) fft.
138: R. Morgan (V) p. Sweedan, 3:00.
145: D. Morgan (V) p. Richardson, :40.
152: Melann (P) m.d. Hatfield, 14-5.
160: Goins (V) p. T. Drummand, 1:19.
170: Davis (V) p. Carl, 1:21.
182: Wildcat (P) p. Ramsey, 1:32.
195: Drummand (P) p. Bailey, 2:37.
220: McCartney (P) p. Stephens, 3:09.
285: Doyle (P) d. Pifer, 5-2.
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 30 11 0 1 61 169 132
Brampton 25 17 2 0 52 171 143
Reading 23 14 5 0 51 142 135
Maine 22 19 1 1 46 135 134
Adirondack 18 19 5 5 46 143 157
Worcester 17 25 2 0 36 123 164
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 32 7 3 1 68 144 88
Florida 28 11 2 2 60 152 115
Greenville 23 21 1 1 48 152 159
Orlando 19 17 5 1 44 118 116
Atlanta 18 23 1 1 38 132 169
Jacksonville 13 22 5 1 32 107 142
Norfolk 11 28 5 0 27 107 164
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 27 11 6 0 60 135 110
Toledo 24 12 3 1 52 152 119
Fort Wayne 21 16 5 2 49 157 151
Indy 21 19 1 1 44 134 120
Wheeling 19 18 5 0 43 121 141
Kalamazoo 16 20 4 1 37 131 166
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 30 8 6 2 68 188 146
Utah 25 13 5 2 57 159 125
Idaho 24 15 3 4 55 123 128
Rapid City 24 17 3 0 51 140 143
Wichita 19 20 8 0 46 132 169
Tulsa 20 21 4 1 45 138 143
Kansas City 18 22 2 1 39 127 153
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Wednesday’s Games
Maine 3, Adirondack 0
Greenville 6, South Carolina 2
Atlanta 3, Utah 2
Wheeling 2, Norfolk 1
Florida 5, Fort Wayne 2
Cincinnati 2, Orlando 1<
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne 3, Jacksonville 2, OT
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3
Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Brampton at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Brampton at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 5 p.m.
Utah at Greenville, 5:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 5:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 6:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Greenville, 1:05 p.m.<
Golf
Thursday
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
Purse: $7,300,000
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 (35-36)
First Round
Suspended due to darkness
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
Wyndham Clark 30-31 — 061
Billy Horschel 30-33 — 063
J.B. Holmes 34-30 — 064
Tom Hoge 32-33 — 065
Harris English 32-33 — 065
Byeong Hun An 34-31 — 065
Bud Cauley 32-33 — 065
Nate Lashley 34-32 — 066
K.J. Choi 32-34 — 066
Sungjae Im 33-33 — 066
Adam Long 34-32 — 066
Hudson Swafford 33-33 — 066
Branden Grace 33-34 — 067
Sung Kang 32-35 — 067
Xander Schauffele 34-33 — 067
Jon Rahm 33-34 — 067
Hideki Matsuyama 33-34 — 067
Scott Piercy 32-35 — 067
Brandon Hagy 34-33 — 067
Keegan Bradley 33-34 — 067
Zach Johnson 34-33 — 067
Patrick Rodgers 35-32 — 067
Justin Thomas 33-35 — 068
Matt Kuchar 35-33 — 068
Keith Mitchell 33-35 — 068
Talor Gooch 34-34 — 068
Aaron Baddeley 35-33 — 068
Danny Lee 33-35 — 068
Kevin Streelman 32-36 — 068
Beau Hossler 34-34 — 068
Adam Hadwin 36-33 — 069
Collin Morikawa 33-36 — 069
C.T. Pan 33-36 — 069
Jimmy Walker 36-33 — 069
Doc Redman 34-35 — 069
Sam Burns 33-36 — 069
Peter Malnati 35-34 — 069
Andrew Landry 35-34 — 069
Bubba Watson 34-35 — 069
Tony Finau 33-36 — 069
Kevin Chappell 34-35 — 069
Daniel Berger 35-34 — 069
Kevin Na 36-33 — 069
Xinjun Zhang 36-33 — 069
James Hahn 35-34 — 069
Mark Hubbard 35-34 — 069
Colt Knost 35-35 — 070
Nick Taylor 35-35 — 070
J.J. Spaun 33-37 — 070
Gary Woodland 34-36 — 070
Aaron Wise 34-36 — 070
Patton Kizzire 35-35 — 070
Grayson Murray 34-36 — 070
Luke List 34-36 — 070
Kyle Westmoreland 36-34 — 070
Joel Dahmen 37-33 — 070
Harry Higgs 35-35 — 070
Scottie Scheffler 34-36 — 070
Bryson DeChambeau 34-36 — 070
J.T. Poston 35-35 — 070
Sebastian Munoz 37-33 — 070
Trey Mullinax 34-36 — 070
Adam Schenk 35-35 — 070
Sebastian Cappelen 30-40 — 070
Viktor Hovland 35-35 — 070
Brian Harman 35-36 — 071
Russell Henley 35-36 — 071
Harold Varner III 35-36 — 071
Charley Hoffman 37-34 — 071
Webb Simpson 36-35 — 071
Ryan Armour 35-36 — 071
Russell Knox 37-34 — 071
Troy Merritt 34-37 — 071
Brendan Steele 35-36 — 071
Corey Conners 36-35 — 071
Denny McCarthy 35-36 — 071
Kyle Stanley 37-34 — 071
John Huh 35-36 — 071
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-37 — 071
Ted Potter, Jr. 33-38 — 071
Dylan Frittelli 35-36 — 071
Ryan Palmer 35-36 — 071
Carlos Ortiz 35-36 — 071
Sam Ryder 35-36 — 071
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 36-36 — 072
Lucas Bjerregaard 36-36 — 072
Max Homa 35-37 — 072
Brice Garnett 37-35 — 072
Ryan Moore 36-36 — 072
Brian Gay 36-36 — 072
Chris Stroud 37-35 — 072
Tyler Duncan 38-34 — 072
Brandt Snedeker 36-36 — 072
Kevin Tway 36-36 — 072
Andrew Putnam 36-36 — 072
Brian Stuard 37-35 — 072
Martin Laird 37-35 — 072
Robby Shelton 34-39 — 073
Satoshi Kodaira 38-35 — 073
Luke Donald 36-37 — 073
Alex Smalley 37-36 — 073
Jason Kokrak 37-36 — 073
Chesson Hadley 36-37 — 073
Charl Schwartzel 37-36 — 073
Matthew Wolff 37-36 — 073
Chez Reavie 36-37 — 073
Rory Sabbatini 35-38 — 073
Roger Sloan 37-36 — 073
Emiliano Grillo 36-37 — 073
Matt Jones 37-37 — 074
Jamie Lovemark 36-38 — 074
Mackenzie Hughes 36-38 — 074
Zack Sucher 38-36 — 074
Sepp Straka 37-37 — 074
Jordan Spieth 37-37 — 074
Rickie Fowler 38-36 — 074
Austin Cook 38-36 — 074
Lanto Griffin 39-35 — 074
Cameron Tringale 37-37 — 074
Patrick Flavin 35-39 — 074
Greg Chalmers 36-39 — 075
Seung-Yul Noh 39-00 — 000
Bo Van Pelt 38-38 — 076
Cameron Smith 37-39 — 076
Matt Every 38-38 — 076
Scott Harrington 37-39 — 076
Si Woo Kim 37-39 — 076
Chris Kirk 37-40 — 077
Vaughn Taylor 41-36 — 077
Marty Jertson 39-38 — 077
Kevin Stadler 38-40 — 078
Martin Trainer 38-40 — 078
Basketball
College: Men
CONNORS STATE 93, WESTERN STATE 65
Western State 28 37 — 65
Connors State 49 44 — 93
Western State (9-13, 1-8): McKay 20, Brown 16, Taylor 6, Mims 5, Eaves 4, Labardy 4, Franz 4, Pierrie 3, S. Pierre 3.
Connors State (17-6, 4-5): J. Graham 23, Ealy 19, Francis 16, Cain 13, Riggs 12, Tanksley 5, Kelly 5.
College: Women
WESTERN STATE 56, CONNOR STATE 49
Western State 7 14 18 17 — 56
Connors State 6 19 6 18 — 49
Western State (12-9, 5-4): Rogers 15, Brown 10, Armstrong 9, Levy 8, Chatman 6, Lusle 4, Johnson 2, Stallworth 2.
Connors State (17-6, 4-5): Livers 11, La. Wright 10, Taylor 9, Mayes 6, Maxwell 4, Jones 4, McCallister 3, Jones 2.
High school: Boys
Summaries
CL. SEQUOYAH 63, INOLA 35
Inola 14 11 5 5 — 35
Sequoyah 19 5 22 17 — 63
Inola: Garrett Cummins 8, Tuff Jones 8, Zac Biggs 8, Tucker Ford 7, Dalton Norman 4.
Sequoyah: Zach Perry 17, Drake Olari 16, Blake Bedsworth 10, Dakota Page 7, Brody Nichols 3, Nick Perry 3, Eli Wood 3, Karson Bickel 2, Logan Hattaway 2.
High school: Girls
Summaries
INOLA 43, CL. SEQUOYAH 33
Inola 11 9 7 16 — 43
Cl. Sequoyah:8 7 5 13 — 33
Inola: Marley Jo Eaves 15, Macey Eaves 12, Emma Bell 7, Kelsie Roberts 5, Madison Courtney 4.
Sequoyah: Kyra Crenshaw 13, Halle Tathum 7, Sidney Roland 6, Abby Pennington 3, Kennedy Cloud 2, Halee Wallin 2.
Korn Ferry Tour Scores
Thursday
At Panama Golf Club
Panama City
Purse: $625,000
Yardage: 7,157; Par: 70 (35-35)
First Round
Taylor Pendrith 30-33 — 63
Greyson Sigg 31-33 — 64
Grant Hirschman 31-34 — 65
Ryan Ruffels 32-33 — 65
Patrick Fishburn 34-32 — 66
Cyril Bouniol 34-32 — 66
Dan McCarthy 32-34 — 66
Jared Wolfe 35-31 — 66
Callum Tarren 31-35 — 66
Nicholas Thompson 34-32 — 66
Roberto Diaz 33-34 — 67
Brandon Crick 34-33 — 67
Brett Drewitt 34-33 — 67
David Lipsky 34-33 — 67
Ryan Siegler 33-34 — 67
Davis Riley 34-33 — 67
Ben Kohles 32-35 — 67
Dylan Wu 33-34 — 67
Seth Reeves 33-34 — 67
Kyle Reifers 33-34 — 67
Carl Yuan 35-33 — 68
Steve LeBrun 34-34 — 68
Kent Bulle 38-30 — 68
Scott Langley 34-34 — 68
Joshua Creel 35-33 — 68
John VanDerLaan 35-33 — 68
J.T. Griffin 34-34 — 68
Mito Pereira 33-35 — 68
Joseph Winslow 36-32 — 68
George Cunningham 33-35 — 68
Martin Piller 34-34 — 68
Alex Prugh 33-35 — 68
Curtis Thompson 32-36 — 68
Chad Ramey 35-33 — 68
Erik Barnes 34-34 — 68
Vince India 35-33 — 68
Mark Baldwin 32-36 — 68
Tom Whitney 34-34 — 68
Mickey DeMorat 36-32 — 68
Nicholas Lindheim 34-35 — 69
Lee Hodges 34-35 — 69
Tyrone Van Aswegen 35-34 — 69
Augusto Nunez 33-36 — 69
Jimmy Stanger 33-36 — 69
Mark Blakefield 34-35 — 69
Chip McDaniel 32-37 — 69
Austen Truslow 36-33 — 69
Paul Barjon 33-36 — 69
Eric Axley 34-35 — 69
Max Greyserman 34-35 — 69
Evan Harmeling 32-37 — 69
Sebastian Vazquez 36-33 — 69
Dan Woltman 37-32 — 69
John Chin 33-36 — 69
Taylor Montgomery 33-36 — 69
Dawson Armstrong 35-34 — 69
Daniel Miernicki 36-33 — 69
Steve Marino 35-34 — 69
Stuart Macdonald 34-35 — 69
Braden Thornberry 35-35 — 70
Jason Millard 36-34 — 70
Drew Weaver 34-36 — 70
Tag Ridings 35-35 — 70
Billy Kennerly 35-35 — 70
Andrew Novak 34-36 — 70
Shad Tuten 34-36 — 70
David Kocher 35-35 — 70
Jordan Niebrugge 32-38 — 70
Will Zalatoris 34-36 — 70
Adam Svensson 35-35 — 70
Luke Guthrie 37-33 — 70
Max McGreevy 35-35 — 70
Marcelo Rozo 37-33 — 70
Matt Atkins 35-35 — 70
Harrison Endycott 36-34 — 70
MJ Daffue 36-34 — 70
Joey Garber 35-36 — 71
Dawie van der Walt 34-37 — 71
Martin Flores 36-35 — 71
Brian Richey 36-35 — 71
Steve Lewton 35-36 — 71
Trevor Cone 37-34 — 71
Lorens Chan 34-37 — 71
Michael Miller 37-34 — 71
David Skinns 36-35 — 71
Conrad Shindler 35-36 — 71
Kevin Roy 35-36 — 71
Tom Lovelady 37-34 — 71
Austin Smotherman 38-33 — 71
Chase Wright 36-35 — 71
T.J. Vogel 35-36 — 71
Byron Meth 37-34 — 71
Taylor Dickson 35-36 — 71
Jack Maguire 36-35 — 71
Paul Haley II 33-38 — 71
Austin Squires 37-34 — 71
Mathew Goggin 34-38 — 72
Nicolas Echavarria 36-36 — 72
Charlie Saxon 37-35 — 72
Julian Etulain 35-37 — 72
Nick Hardy 36-36 — 72
Trevor Sluman 36-36 — 72
Matt Ryan 38-34 — 72
Brad Brunner 38-34 — 72
Richard S. Johnson 37-35 — 72
Tyson Alexander 36-36 — 72
Derek Ernst 36-36 — 72
Ollie Schniederjans 36-36 — 72
Kevin Dougherty 36-36 — 72
Theo Humphrey 36-36 — 72
Jonathan Hodge 34-38 — 72
Ethan Tracy 35-37 — 72
Greg Yates 35-38 — 73
Mike Weir 35-38 — 73
Will Wilcox 34-39 — 73
Wade Binfield 36-37 — 73
Zach Wright 37-36 — 73
John Somers 36-37 — 73
Yuwa Kosaihira 37-36 — 73
Andreas Halvorsen 38-35 — 73
Derek Lamely 37-36 — 73
Whee Kim 36-37 — 73
Bobby Bai 38-35 — 73
Alex Chiarella 35-38 — 73
Sangmoon Bae 39-35 — 74
David Lingmerth 36-38 — 74
Luke Kwon 38-36 — 74
Andy Pope 34-40 — 74
Jonathan Randolph 35-39 — 74
Justin Lower 37-37 — 74
Andrew Svoboda 39-35 — 74
Wesley Bryan 40-35 — 75
Steven Bowditch 39-36 — 75
Michael Arnaud 39-36 — 75
Brad Hopfinger 37-39 — 76
Andres Gonzales 37-39 — 76
Rodrigo Lee 38-38 — 76
Shane Smith 40-36 — 76
Brady Schnell 35-43 — 78
Brett Stegmaier 39-39 — 78
Mikel Martinson 41-38 — 79
Zach Zaback 42-39 — 81
D.H. Lee 38-44 — 82
Zach Cabra 46-37 — 83
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto 4½ (223) at DETROIT
at BROOKLYN 5 (220½) Chicago
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS 4½ (241½) Memphis
Oklahoma City 1 (222½) at PHOENIX
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Denver
at LA LAKERS 12 (230½) Portland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Harvard 1½ at PENNSYLVANIA
at KENT ST 2½ Akron
at BUFFALO 4½ Bowling Green
at YALE 16½ Columbia
at IONA PK Siena
at PRINCETON 4½ Dartmouth
at NIAGARA 6 Marist
at RIDER 6½ Fairfield
at ST. PETER’S 4 Manhattan
at BROWN 10 Cornell
at CANISIUS 4½ Quinnipiac
at RHODE ISLAND 1 Va Commonwealth
N. Kentucky 2½ at GREEN BAY
Wright St 6½ at MILWAUKEE
at DETROIT 2½ Oakland
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -162 Philadelphia +152
at NY RANGERS OFF Detroit OFF
Washington -177 at OTTAWA +165
at CAROLINA -141 Vegas +131
Boston -143 at WINNIPEG +133
St. Louis -125 at EDMONTON +115
Tampa Bay -190 at ANAHEIM +175
NFL
Super Bowl — Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Kansas City 1 1½ (54½) San Fran
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
European PGA-Saudi International Leading Scores
Thursday
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
First Round
Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 64
Gavin Green, Malaysia 64
Victor Perez, France 65
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 65
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 65
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65
Adri Arnaus, Spain 65
Phil Mickelson, United States 66
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 66
Andy Sullivan, England 66
Tom Lewis, England 66
Aaron Rai, England 66
Ross Fisher, England 66
Francesco Laporta, Italy 67
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 67
Lucas Herbert, Australia 67
Dustin Johnson, United States 67
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 67
Also
Sean Crocker, United States 68
Shane Lowry, Ireland 69
Sergio Garcia, Spain 69
Brooks Koepka, United States 70
Matt Wallace, England 70
Lee Westwood, England 70
Ian Poulter, England 72
Akshay Bhatia, United States 72
Ernie Els, South Africa 72
Martin Kaymer, Germany 73
Patrick Reed, United States 73
Sebastian Crampton, United States 74
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 75
PGA Tour Champions-Morocco Champions Scores
Thursday
At Samanah Golf Club
Marrakech, Morocco
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Stephen Ames 31-32 — 63
Jose Maria Olazabal 30-37 — 67
Colin Montgomerie 32-35 — 67
Bernhard Langer 36-31 — 67
Retief Goosen 35-32 — 67
Tom Pernice Jr. 34-34 — 68
Ken Tanigawa 33-35 — 68
Scott Parel 33-35 — 68
Kevin Sutherland 35-33 — 68
Rod Pampling 35-33 — 68
Woody Austin 32-37 — 69
Brandt Jobe 34-35 — 69
Billy Andrade 34-35 — 69
Kent Jones 36-33 — 69
Brett Quigley 33-36 — 69
Jerry Kelly 36-33 — 69
Jerry Smith 34-35 — 69
Kirk Triplett 36-34 — 70
Ken Duke 33-37 — 70
Tim Petrovic 32-38 — 70
Stephen Leaney 35-35 — 70
Roger Chapman 35-35 — 70
Jeff Maggert 34-36 — 70
Dudley Hart 34-36 — 70
Jay Haas 35-35 — 70
Jesper Parnevik 34-36 — 70
Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-35 — 70
John Daly 36-35 — 71
Paul Broadhurst 35-36 — 71
Frank Lickliter II 36-35 — 71
Tommy Armour III 35-36 — 71
Doug Barron 34-37 — 71
Sandy Lyle 34-37 — 71
Darren Clarke 35-36 — 71
Mark O’Meara 36-35 — 71
Scott McCarron 34-37 — 71
Larry Mize 37-34 — 71
David McKenzie 35-36 — 71
Duffy Waldorf 38-34 — 72
Billy Mayfair 37-35 — 72
Marco Dawson 36-36 — 72
Steve Flesch 35-37 — 72
Glen Day 35-37 — 72
James Kingston 35-37 — 72
David Shacklady 37-35 — 72
Jean-Francois Remesy 33-39 — 72
Willie Wood 36-36 — 72
Jeff Sluman 36-37 — 73
Tommy Tolles 38-35 — 73
Tom Lehman 34-39 — 73
Steve Pate 34-39 — 73
Phillip Price 36-37 — 73
Bart Bryant 37-37 — 74
Michael Allen 37-37 — 74
Angel Cabrera 37-38 — 75
Mark Brooks 38-37 — 75
Wes Short, Jr. 38-38 — 76
Paul Goydos 38-38 — 76
David Frost 41-35 — 76
Esteban Toledo 37-39 — 76
Fred Funk 40-37 — 77
Carlos Franco 37-40 — 77
Olin Browne 38-40 — 78
Mark Calcavecchia 39-39 — 78
Chris DiMarco 39-40 — 79
Scott Verplank 38-41 — 79
NFL: Playoffs
Super Bowl
Sunday
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170
Montreal 52 23 22 7 53 160 162
Buffalo 51 22 22 7 51 148 160
Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Nashville 49 23 19 7 53 163 163
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152
Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155
Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
Arizona 52 26 21 5 57 148 142
San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174
Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156
Los Angeles 51 18 28 5 41 127 162
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Wednesday’s GamesNashville 5, Washington 4Toronto 5, Dallas 3Anaheim 4, Arizona 2Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 2Vancouver 5, San Jose 2Calgary 4, Edmonton 3, SOThursday’s GamesMontreal 3, Buffalo 1Nashville at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesDetroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Vegas at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.Washington at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Saturday’s GamesColumbus at Buffalo, noonVancouver at N.Y. Islanders, noonFlorida at Montreal, 1 p.m.Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Chicago at Arizona, 7 p.m.Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.Sunday’s GamesPittsburgh at Washington, 11:30 a.m.Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 34 14 .708 —
Boston 32 15 .681 1½
Philadelphia 31 18 .633 3½
Brooklyn 20 26 .435 13
New York 13 36 .265 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 32 15 .681 —
Orlando 21 27 .438 11½
Washington 16 31 .340 16
Charlotte 16 32 .333 16½
Atlanta 13 36 .265 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —
Indiana 31 17 .646 10½
Chicago 19 31 .380 23½
Detroit 17 32 .347 25
Cleveland 13 36 .265 29
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 29 18 .617 —
Houston 29 18 .617 —
Memphis 24 24 .500 5½
San Antonio 21 26 .447 8
New Orleans 19 29 .396 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 32 15 .681 —
Utah 32 15 .681 —
Oklahoma City 29 20 .592 4
Portland 21 27 .438 11½
Minnesota 15 32 .319 17
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½
Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½
Sacramento 17 30 .362 19½
Golden State 10 39 .204 27½
Wednesday’s GamesIndiana 115, Chicago 106, OTBrooklyn 125, Detroit 115Memphis 127, New York 106San Antonio 127, Utah 120Portland 125, Houston 112Oklahoma City 120, Sacramento 100Thursday’s GamesWashington 121, Charlotte 107Toronto 115, Cleveland 109Atlanta 127, Philadelphia 117Boston 119, Golden State 104Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesToronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.Dallas at Houston, 6:30 p.m.Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Saturday’s GamesMinnesota at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.Golden State at Cleveland, 7 p.m.Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m.L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.Sunday’s GamesDenver at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.Chicago at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Australian Open Results
ThursdayAt Melbourne ParkMelbourne, AustraliaPurse: AUD71,000,000Surface: Hardcourt outdoorMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):Men’s SinglesSemifinalsNovak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3.Women’s SinglesSemifinalsSofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-5.Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Simona Halep (4), Romania, 7-6 (8), 7-5.Men’s DoublesSemifinalsRajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (4), Slovakia, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4.Mixed DoublesQuarterfinalsJohn-Patrick Smith and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Lukasz Kubot and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-3.Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-2.Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (6), Taiwan, 7-5, 7-6 (2).