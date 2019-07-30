GOLF

WOGA Fore State Championship

Team standings

1. Oklahoma, 16; 2. Missouri, 14; 3. Arkansas, 11.5; 4. Kansas, 6.5.

Four Ball Matches (Local results)

Chrissy Bagwell and Janet Miller, OK, def. Brenda Alexander and Rosetta Parks, AR, 6&4

Pat Elliott and Mimi Evans, AR, def. Rebecca Davis and Connie Kelsey, OK, 2&1

Julia Bower and Olivia Sobaski, MO, vs. ShaeBug Scarberry and Taylor Towers, OK, Tie

Michaela Dierinzo and Taylor Dobson, OK, def. Chloe Kraus and Anna Zech, KS, 4&3

Marna Raburn and Leigh Ann Fore, OK, def. Ellen Port and Sherry Kempton, MO, 4&3

Barbara Cusick and Jettie Bezek, KS, def. Teresa DeLarzelere and Lynn Ballard, OK, 1-Up

Foursome Matches (Local results)

Marna Raburn and Leigh Ann Fore, OK, def. Christie Blasi and Stephany Powell, MO, 2&1

Janet Miller and Chrissy Bagwell , OK, def. Kim Wright and Susan Devoe, KS, 3&2

Janis Clemens and Barb Blankenship, MO, def. Teresa DeLarzelere and Rebecca Davis, OK, 3&2

ShaeBug Scarberry and Taylor Towers, OK, def. Rachel Stous and Rebecca Thomas, KS, 1-Up

Rhonda Haynes and Pat Elliott, AR, def. Connie Kelsey and Lynn Ballard, OK, 2-Up

Michaela Dierinzo and Taylor Dobson, OK, def. Sydney Staton and Julie Oxendine, AR, 1-Up

Singles Matches (Local results)

Barbara Cusick, KS, def. Lynn Ballard, OK, 6&4

Pamela Evans, AR, vs Connie Kelsey, OK — Halved

Rebecca Davis, OK, def. Janis Clemens, MO, 2&1

Chrissy Bagwell, OK, def. Susan Devoe, KS, 2&1

Taylor Dobson, OK, def. Nora Phillips, AR, 4&2

Michelle Butler, MO, def. Michaela Dierinzo, OK, 3&2

Teresa DeLarzelere, OK, def. Barb Blankenship, Mo, 1-Up

Leigh AnnFore, OK, def. Robbin Wasson, KS, 6&5

Janet Miller, OK, def. Brenda Carr, AR, 2&1

Ellen Port, MO, def. Marna Raburn, OK, 3&2

Taylor Towers, OK, def. Rebecca Thomas, KS, 4&3.

OGA Senior Stroke Play Championship

Gaillardia Country Club

Round 1 Results

Senior Flight

Jeff Smith, Arcadia 67

Michael Hughett, Owasso 68

Todd Raffensperger, Broken Arrow 70

Joel Driver, Oklahoma City 73

Blake Gibson, Yukon 73

Dave Miley, Tulsa 73

J Kelly Hudelson, Oklahoma City 75

Brian Bennefeld, Broken Arrow 76

William Belknap, Lindsay 77

Kelly Clark , Oklahoma City 77

Robert Strother , Oklahoma City 77

Michael Koljack, Broken Arrow 78

Alex McAllister, Oklahoma City 78

Russell Lowry, Ada 79

Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City 79

Jeff Case, Norman 80

Mark Balenseifen, Bethany 81

Don Clark, Shawnee 81

Jerry Osborn, Chickasha 81

Jamie Hayes, Norman 86

Mike Shaw, Sapulpa 88

Thomas Stewart, Norman 92

Jeff Richter, Edmond WD

Super Senior Flight

Jack Steinmeyer, Tulsa 70

Terry Collier, Bixby 73

Steve Chapman, Oklahoma City 74

Ken Kee, Tulsa 75

Jerry Nick, Okmulgee 75

Jim Roberts, Edmond 78

Gary Bonner, Norman 79

Warren Murray, Claremore 80

Walter Pitts, Tulsa 81

Neil Oxford, Enid 82

Gary Swann, Yukon 87

John Reese, Norman 89

Craig Collins, Enid, — 92

Keith Mckinnnon, Oklahoma City NS

Ty Tull, Chandler WD

Jim Wetzel, Edmond, — WD

Local

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Scramble

1. Charlie Crouse, DB Merril, Don Naifeh, Rich Buntt, 141; 2. Steve Gidley, David Wing, Frank Rehbein, Bill Shoemaker, 145; 3. Gary Woods, Jim Sides, Don Tyler, 147; 4. George Corneau, Rick Wetzel, Ray Dalla Rosa, David Beinke, 147.

HERITAGE HILLS

Senior Scramble

1. Bill Higgins, Al Freitus, Robert Young, Willy Taylor, Ralph Doolittle, 60; 2. Joe Chuck, Bill Reese, Doug Whitson, James Morrison, 61; 2. Don Ward, Lonnie Chambers, Stan Stanfield, Darrell Rupe, 61; 4. Eddie Leaf, Larry O’mealey, J.W. Collins, Larry Van Winkle, Dr. Cha, 62; 5. Robert Dorn, Kevin Anderson, Ed McKinney, Chuck Owens, 65; 5. Pete Jensen, Jim Goad, Richard Stevens, Mark Burger, 65.

OAKS

Tulsa District WGA

Championship Flight: Gross: 1. Susan Barnes, 84; 2. Debbie McClain, 85. Net: 1. Marsha Cooper, 76; 2. Karen Ford, 77.

A Flight: Gross: 1. Carolyn Schultz, 91; 2. Terri Miller, 92; 3. Pat Stevens, 93. Net: 1. Kay Hansen, 72; 2. Christie Burroughs, 72; 3. Beckie Yarer, 73.

B Flight: Gross: 1. Doris Nunnery, 97; 2. Cheryl Higgins, 98. Net: 1. Kathy Kuhn, 75; 2. Rita Anderson, 76.

C Flight: Gross: 1. Cathey Crow, 102; 2. Diane Daniels, 103. Net: 1. Ann Fields, 76; 2. Melanie Schad, 76.

D Flight: Gross: 1. Pam Childers, 102; 2. Kaye Cummins, 106. Net: 1. Dawn Mayberry, 74; 2. Sharon Strickland, 79.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Will Cleveland, Val Zuniga , Zeke Zuniga, Stella Zuniga, 57; 2. Glen Oleman, Jerry Reed, Ed Werre, Leon Pritchard, 59; 3. Ken Ingram, Coy Stewart, Jerry Bennett, Doyle Williams, 60; 4. Dave Stauffer, Lee Benest, Dan Benest, Dave Shouse, 60; 5. Marc Dale, Rob Jones, Van Robinson, Garner Pewewardy, 61; 6. Harry Bailey, Bud Musser, Paul Pearcy, Herman Henderson, 61; 7. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Phillipe, 62; 8. Johnny Baker, Bo Collier, Dean Wiehl, Bob Hunt, 62; 9. Dave Henderson, David Ostrander, J T Baker, 62; 10. Joe Widener, Jeremy Widener, Dean Cox, Bob Henshaw, 63; 11. Dennis Cavanah, Craig Crowder, Jay Orr, Ken Rentz, 60.

SOUTH LAKES

Asbury Hackers

1. Martin, Smith, Reeder, Lakin; 2. Graham, Barrett, Tero, Wadley; 3. Colgan, Schueller, Schaffer, Stumpff.

Hole-in-one

FOREST RIDGE: John Krueger, No. 15, 137 yards, pitching wedge.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 82, shot 76; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 74.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Bob Curry, 71, shot 71.

INDIAN SPRINGS: Bob Sparks, 82, shot 76.

MUSKOGEE: Cecil Luke, 82, shot 76; Bob Weaver, 90, shot 85.

OLDE PAGE: Harry Joe Arnold, 79, shot 78; Bob Nash, 80, shot 76; Jerry Tinsley, 81, shot 78.

OWASSO: Scott Coulter, 70, shot 70.

SAPULPA: Leon Mudd, 76, shot 76; Leon Pritchard, 80, shot 71.

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Beavers, 94, shot 85; Jim Pridmore, 82, shot 81; Rod Smith, 77, shot 75.

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

Wednesday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Atlanta -124 at WASHINGTON +114

at CINCINNATI -210 Pittsburgh +190

LA Dodgers -130 at COLORADO +120

at PHILADELPHIA -122 San Francisco +112

Chicago -113 at ST. LOUIS +103

American League

at KANSAS CITY -118 Toronto +108

at LA ANGELS -178 Detroit +166

at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF

Houston -130 at CLEVELAND +120

at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF

Interleague

at NY YANKEES -135 Arizona +125

Minnesota -174 at MIAMI +162

NY Mets -158 at CHICAGO WS +148

at OAKLAND -143 Milwaukee +133

NFL

Thursday

Hall of Fame Game

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Denver PK -3 34 Atlanta

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

USL Championship

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 12 2 7 43 34 15

New York Red Bulls II 12 4 5 41 49 26

North Carolina 10 4 7 37 35 18

Indy 11 4 4 37 28 14

Nashville 10 5 5 35 35 19

Pittsburgh 8 3 8 32 34 20

Ottawa 8 4 8 32 32 22

Louisville 8 7 6 30 28 27

Charleston 6 4 8 26 26 24

Saint Louis 6 6 6 24 24 23

Charlotte 5 8 9 24 25 32

Bethlehem Steel 6 11 4 22 30 41

Birmingham 6 10 4 22 20 36

Loudoun 5 8 4 19 23 27

Memphis 4 9 6 18 20 26

Swope Park Rangers 3 10 6 15 25 43

Atlanta 2 3 12 5 14 19 47

Hartford 3 15 4 13 26 53

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 13 2 5 44 53 17

Reno 12 5 5 41 48 32

Fresno 10 3 7 37 34 20

Austin 9 7 5 32 27 29

New Mexico 7 5 8 29 36 32

El Paso 7 5 8 29 23 20

OKC Energy 7 7 8 29 29 31

LA Galaxy II 7 7 8 29 35 43

Real Monarchs 8 7 4 28 38 32

Portland II 7 7 7 28 38 34

Sacramento 8 9 3 27 27 24

San Antonio 7 8 6 27 31 29

Orange County 6 7 9 27 33 33

Las Vegas 7 8 5 26 30 32

Rio Grande Valley 6 10 5 23 32 37

Colorado Springs 6 13 2 20 18 37

Tulsa 4 11 6 18 27 43

Tacoma 3 13 5 14 18 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Wednesday, July 24

Orange County 4, Reno 1

Charlotte 2, Atlanta 2 2, tie

LA Galaxy II 3, Tulsa 1

Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 1

New Mexico 2, Sacramento 1<

Friday, July 26

New York Red Bulls II 2, Tampa Bay 0<

Saturday, July 27

Pittsburgh 4, Hartford 2

North Carolina 4, Atlanta 2 2

Birmingham 1, Charlotte 0

Charleston at Swope Park Rangers, ppd.

Nashville 2, Indy 0

Austin 1, Fresno 0

Memphis 2, Ottawa 0

Phoenix 1, Tulsa 0

Saint Louis 3, Bethlehem Steel 0

San Antonio 3, Real Monarchs 1

OKC Energy 2, Tacoma 0

Sacramento 0, Orange County 0, tie

Las Vegas 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Reno 4, Colorado Springs 0<

Sunday, July 28

Loudoun 3, Louisville 0

LA Galaxy II 2, Portland II 1<

Wednesday, July 31

El Paso at New Mexico, 8 p.m.<

Thursday, August 1

Hartford at Bethlehem Steel, 4 p.m.<

Friday, August 2

Birmingham at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at New York Red Bulls II, 6 p.m.

Loudoun at Atlanta 2, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.<

Saturday, August 3

Indy at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.

Reno at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at OKC Energy, 8 p.m.

Austin at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.<

Major League Soccer

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 11 7 6 39 41 36

Atlanta 11 9 3 36 38 29

D.C. United 9 6 9 36 31 26

New York City FC 9 3 8 35 36 24

New York 10 9 4 34 39 34

Montreal 10 11 3 33 31 38

New England 9 8 6 33 34 39

Toronto FC 9 9 5 32 38 38

Orlando City 7 11 5 26 30 33

Columbus 7 14 3 24 24 36

Chicago 5 10 9 24 34 35

Cincinnati 5 16 2 17 22 53

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 15 3 4 49 59 23

Seattle 11 6 5 38 33 28

LA Galaxy 12 9 1 37 30 31

San Jose 11 7 4 37 39 33

Minnesota United 10 7 5 35 38 30

FC Dallas 9 8 6 33 31 26

Portland 9 8 4 31 35 32

Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 30 30

Houston 9 10 3 30 32 35

Sporting Kansas City 6 9 7 25 33 39

Vancouver 4 11 9 21 23 41

Colorado 5 12 5 20 33 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Friday, July 26

New York City FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Los Angeles FC 4, Atlanta 3<

Saturday, July 27

New England 4, Orlando City 1

Columbus 3, New York 2

D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 0

Real Salt Lake 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Toronto FC 2, Cincinnati 1

Vancouver 0, Minnesota United 0, tie

San Jose 3, Colorado 1

Portland 4, LA Galaxy 0<

Saturday, August 3

LA Galaxy at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.<

Sunday, August 4

Portland at Minnesota United, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.<

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

Connecticut 13 6 .684 —

Washington 12 6 .667 ½

Chicago 11 8 .579 2

New York 8 11 .421 5

Indiana 6 15 .286 8

Atlanta 5 15 .250 8½

WESTERN W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 13 6 .684 —

Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2

Seattle 12 9 .571 2

Phoenix 10 8 .556 2½

Minnesota 10 10 .500 3½

Dallas 5 14 .263 8

———

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.<

Baseball

Pacific Coast League

American Northern W L Pct. GB

Iowa (Cubs) 57 50 .533 —

Omaha (Royals) 48 59 .449 9

Memphis (Cardinals) 45 62 .421 12

Nashville (Rangers) 44 61 .419 12

American Southern W L Pct. GB

San Antonio (Brewers) 67 40 .626 —

Round Rock (Astros) 62 44 .585 4½

New Orleans (Marlins) 55 50 .524 11

Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 49 57 .462 17½

Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB

Sacramento (Giants) 58 49 .542 —

Fresno (Nationals) 53 54 .495 5

Tacoma (Mariners) 49 58 .458 9

Reno (Diamondbacks) 48 59 .449 10

Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB

El Paso (Padres) 63 44 .589 —

Las Vegas (Athletics) 62 45 .579 1

Salt Lake (Angels) 48 59 .449 15

Albuquerque (Rockies) 45 62 .421 18

———

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Fresno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Omaha at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.

Fresno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Omaha at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.<

