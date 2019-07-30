GOLF
WOGA Fore State Championship
Team standings
1. Oklahoma, 16; 2. Missouri, 14; 3. Arkansas, 11.5; 4. Kansas, 6.5.
Four Ball Matches (Local results)
Chrissy Bagwell and Janet Miller, OK, def. Brenda Alexander and Rosetta Parks, AR, 6&4
Pat Elliott and Mimi Evans, AR, def. Rebecca Davis and Connie Kelsey, OK, 2&1
Julia Bower and Olivia Sobaski, MO, vs. ShaeBug Scarberry and Taylor Towers, OK, Tie
Michaela Dierinzo and Taylor Dobson, OK, def. Chloe Kraus and Anna Zech, KS, 4&3
Marna Raburn and Leigh Ann Fore, OK, def. Ellen Port and Sherry Kempton, MO, 4&3
Barbara Cusick and Jettie Bezek, KS, def. Teresa DeLarzelere and Lynn Ballard, OK, 1-Up
Foursome Matches (Local results)
Marna Raburn and Leigh Ann Fore, OK, def. Christie Blasi and Stephany Powell, MO, 2&1
Janet Miller and Chrissy Bagwell , OK, def. Kim Wright and Susan Devoe, KS, 3&2
Janis Clemens and Barb Blankenship, MO, def. Teresa DeLarzelere and Rebecca Davis, OK, 3&2
ShaeBug Scarberry and Taylor Towers, OK, def. Rachel Stous and Rebecca Thomas, KS, 1-Up
Rhonda Haynes and Pat Elliott, AR, def. Connie Kelsey and Lynn Ballard, OK, 2-Up
Michaela Dierinzo and Taylor Dobson, OK, def. Sydney Staton and Julie Oxendine, AR, 1-Up
Singles Matches (Local results)
Barbara Cusick, KS, def. Lynn Ballard, OK, 6&4
Pamela Evans, AR, vs Connie Kelsey, OK — Halved
Rebecca Davis, OK, def. Janis Clemens, MO, 2&1
Chrissy Bagwell, OK, def. Susan Devoe, KS, 2&1
Taylor Dobson, OK, def. Nora Phillips, AR, 4&2
Michelle Butler, MO, def. Michaela Dierinzo, OK, 3&2
Teresa DeLarzelere, OK, def. Barb Blankenship, Mo, 1-Up
Leigh AnnFore, OK, def. Robbin Wasson, KS, 6&5
Janet Miller, OK, def. Brenda Carr, AR, 2&1
Ellen Port, MO, def. Marna Raburn, OK, 3&2
Taylor Towers, OK, def. Rebecca Thomas, KS, 4&3.
OGA Senior Stroke Play Championship
Gaillardia Country Club
Round 1 Results
Senior Flight
Jeff Smith, Arcadia 67
Michael Hughett, Owasso 68
Todd Raffensperger, Broken Arrow 70
Joel Driver, Oklahoma City 73
Blake Gibson, Yukon 73
Dave Miley, Tulsa 73
J Kelly Hudelson, Oklahoma City 75
Brian Bennefeld, Broken Arrow 76
William Belknap, Lindsay 77
Kelly Clark , Oklahoma City 77
Robert Strother , Oklahoma City 77
Michael Koljack, Broken Arrow 78
Alex McAllister, Oklahoma City 78
Russell Lowry, Ada 79
Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City 79
Jeff Case, Norman 80
Mark Balenseifen, Bethany 81
Don Clark, Shawnee 81
Jerry Osborn, Chickasha 81
Jamie Hayes, Norman 86
Mike Shaw, Sapulpa 88
Thomas Stewart, Norman 92
Jeff Richter, Edmond WD
Super Senior Flight
Jack Steinmeyer, Tulsa 70
Terry Collier, Bixby 73
Steve Chapman, Oklahoma City 74
Ken Kee, Tulsa 75
Jerry Nick, Okmulgee 75
Jim Roberts, Edmond 78
Gary Bonner, Norman 79
Warren Murray, Claremore 80
Walter Pitts, Tulsa 81
Neil Oxford, Enid 82
Gary Swann, Yukon 87
John Reese, Norman 89
Craig Collins, Enid, — 92
Keith Mckinnnon, Oklahoma City NS
Ty Tull, Chandler WD
Jim Wetzel, Edmond, — WD
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Scramble
1. Charlie Crouse, DB Merril, Don Naifeh, Rich Buntt, 141; 2. Steve Gidley, David Wing, Frank Rehbein, Bill Shoemaker, 145; 3. Gary Woods, Jim Sides, Don Tyler, 147; 4. George Corneau, Rick Wetzel, Ray Dalla Rosa, David Beinke, 147.
HERITAGE HILLS
Senior Scramble
1. Bill Higgins, Al Freitus, Robert Young, Willy Taylor, Ralph Doolittle, 60; 2. Joe Chuck, Bill Reese, Doug Whitson, James Morrison, 61; 2. Don Ward, Lonnie Chambers, Stan Stanfield, Darrell Rupe, 61; 4. Eddie Leaf, Larry O’mealey, J.W. Collins, Larry Van Winkle, Dr. Cha, 62; 5. Robert Dorn, Kevin Anderson, Ed McKinney, Chuck Owens, 65; 5. Pete Jensen, Jim Goad, Richard Stevens, Mark Burger, 65.
OAKS
Tulsa District WGA
Championship Flight: Gross: 1. Susan Barnes, 84; 2. Debbie McClain, 85. Net: 1. Marsha Cooper, 76; 2. Karen Ford, 77.
A Flight: Gross: 1. Carolyn Schultz, 91; 2. Terri Miller, 92; 3. Pat Stevens, 93. Net: 1. Kay Hansen, 72; 2. Christie Burroughs, 72; 3. Beckie Yarer, 73.
B Flight: Gross: 1. Doris Nunnery, 97; 2. Cheryl Higgins, 98. Net: 1. Kathy Kuhn, 75; 2. Rita Anderson, 76.
C Flight: Gross: 1. Cathey Crow, 102; 2. Diane Daniels, 103. Net: 1. Ann Fields, 76; 2. Melanie Schad, 76.
D Flight: Gross: 1. Pam Childers, 102; 2. Kaye Cummins, 106. Net: 1. Dawn Mayberry, 74; 2. Sharon Strickland, 79.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Will Cleveland, Val Zuniga , Zeke Zuniga, Stella Zuniga, 57; 2. Glen Oleman, Jerry Reed, Ed Werre, Leon Pritchard, 59; 3. Ken Ingram, Coy Stewart, Jerry Bennett, Doyle Williams, 60; 4. Dave Stauffer, Lee Benest, Dan Benest, Dave Shouse, 60; 5. Marc Dale, Rob Jones, Van Robinson, Garner Pewewardy, 61; 6. Harry Bailey, Bud Musser, Paul Pearcy, Herman Henderson, 61; 7. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Phillipe, 62; 8. Johnny Baker, Bo Collier, Dean Wiehl, Bob Hunt, 62; 9. Dave Henderson, David Ostrander, J T Baker, 62; 10. Joe Widener, Jeremy Widener, Dean Cox, Bob Henshaw, 63; 11. Dennis Cavanah, Craig Crowder, Jay Orr, Ken Rentz, 60.
SOUTH LAKES
Asbury Hackers
1. Martin, Smith, Reeder, Lakin; 2. Graham, Barrett, Tero, Wadley; 3. Colgan, Schueller, Schaffer, Stumpff.
Hole-in-one
FOREST RIDGE: John Krueger, No. 15, 137 yards, pitching wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 82, shot 76; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 74.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Bob Curry, 71, shot 71.
INDIAN SPRINGS: Bob Sparks, 82, shot 76.
MUSKOGEE: Cecil Luke, 82, shot 76; Bob Weaver, 90, shot 85.
OLDE PAGE: Harry Joe Arnold, 79, shot 78; Bob Nash, 80, shot 76; Jerry Tinsley, 81, shot 78.
OWASSO: Scott Coulter, 70, shot 70.
SAPULPA: Leon Mudd, 76, shot 76; Leon Pritchard, 80, shot 71.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Beavers, 94, shot 85; Jim Pridmore, 82, shot 81; Rod Smith, 77, shot 75.
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -124 at WASHINGTON +114
at CINCINNATI -210 Pittsburgh +190
LA Dodgers -130 at COLORADO +120
at PHILADELPHIA -122 San Francisco +112
Chicago -113 at ST. LOUIS +103
American League
at KANSAS CITY -118 Toronto +108
at LA ANGELS -178 Detroit +166
at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Houston -130 at CLEVELAND +120
at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -135 Arizona +125
Minnesota -174 at MIAMI +162
NY Mets -158 at CHICAGO WS +148
at OAKLAND -143 Milwaukee +133
NFL
Thursday
Hall of Fame Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Denver PK -3 34 Atlanta
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
USL Championship
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 12 2 7 43 34 15
New York Red Bulls II 12 4 5 41 49 26
North Carolina 10 4 7 37 35 18
Indy 11 4 4 37 28 14
Nashville 10 5 5 35 35 19
Pittsburgh 8 3 8 32 34 20
Ottawa 8 4 8 32 32 22
Louisville 8 7 6 30 28 27
Charleston 6 4 8 26 26 24
Saint Louis 6 6 6 24 24 23
Charlotte 5 8 9 24 25 32
Bethlehem Steel 6 11 4 22 30 41
Birmingham 6 10 4 22 20 36
Loudoun 5 8 4 19 23 27
Memphis 4 9 6 18 20 26
Swope Park Rangers 3 10 6 15 25 43
Atlanta 2 3 12 5 14 19 47
Hartford 3 15 4 13 26 53
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 13 2 5 44 53 17
Reno 12 5 5 41 48 32
Fresno 10 3 7 37 34 20
Austin 9 7 5 32 27 29
New Mexico 7 5 8 29 36 32
El Paso 7 5 8 29 23 20
OKC Energy 7 7 8 29 29 31
LA Galaxy II 7 7 8 29 35 43
Real Monarchs 8 7 4 28 38 32
Portland II 7 7 7 28 38 34
Sacramento 8 9 3 27 27 24
San Antonio 7 8 6 27 31 29
Orange County 6 7 9 27 33 33
Las Vegas 7 8 5 26 30 32
Rio Grande Valley 6 10 5 23 32 37
Colorado Springs 6 13 2 20 18 37
Tulsa 4 11 6 18 27 43
Tacoma 3 13 5 14 18 52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
———
Wednesday, July 24
Orange County 4, Reno 1
Charlotte 2, Atlanta 2 2, tie
LA Galaxy II 3, Tulsa 1
Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 1
New Mexico 2, Sacramento 1<
Friday, July 26
New York Red Bulls II 2, Tampa Bay 0<
Saturday, July 27
Pittsburgh 4, Hartford 2
North Carolina 4, Atlanta 2 2
Birmingham 1, Charlotte 0
Charleston at Swope Park Rangers, ppd.
Nashville 2, Indy 0
Austin 1, Fresno 0
Memphis 2, Ottawa 0
Phoenix 1, Tulsa 0
Saint Louis 3, Bethlehem Steel 0
San Antonio 3, Real Monarchs 1
OKC Energy 2, Tacoma 0
Sacramento 0, Orange County 0, tie
Las Vegas 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
Reno 4, Colorado Springs 0<
Sunday, July 28
Loudoun 3, Louisville 0
LA Galaxy II 2, Portland II 1<
Wednesday, July 31
El Paso at New Mexico, 8 p.m.<
Thursday, August 1
Hartford at Bethlehem Steel, 4 p.m.<
Friday, August 2
Birmingham at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at New York Red Bulls II, 6 p.m.
Loudoun at Atlanta 2, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.<
Saturday, August 3
Indy at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.
Reno at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at OKC Energy, 8 p.m.
Austin at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
Portland II at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.
Las Vegas at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.<
Major League Soccer
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 11 7 6 39 41 36
Atlanta 11 9 3 36 38 29
D.C. United 9 6 9 36 31 26
New York City FC 9 3 8 35 36 24
New York 10 9 4 34 39 34
Montreal 10 11 3 33 31 38
New England 9 8 6 33 34 39
Toronto FC 9 9 5 32 38 38
Orlando City 7 11 5 26 30 33
Columbus 7 14 3 24 24 36
Chicago 5 10 9 24 34 35
Cincinnati 5 16 2 17 22 53
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 15 3 4 49 59 23
Seattle 11 6 5 38 33 28
LA Galaxy 12 9 1 37 30 31
San Jose 11 7 4 37 39 33
Minnesota United 10 7 5 35 38 30
FC Dallas 9 8 6 33 31 26
Portland 9 8 4 31 35 32
Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 30 30
Houston 9 10 3 30 32 35
Sporting Kansas City 6 9 7 25 33 39
Vancouver 4 11 9 21 23 41
Colorado 5 12 5 20 33 45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
———
Friday, July 26
New York City FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Los Angeles FC 4, Atlanta 3<
Saturday, July 27
New England 4, Orlando City 1
Columbus 3, New York 2
D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 0
Real Salt Lake 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Toronto FC 2, Cincinnati 1
Vancouver 0, Minnesota United 0, tie
San Jose 3, Colorado 1
Portland 4, LA Galaxy 0<
Saturday, August 3
LA Galaxy at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.
New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.<
Sunday, August 4
Portland at Minnesota United, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.<
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
Connecticut 13 6 .684 —
Washington 12 6 .667 ½
Chicago 11 8 .579 2
New York 8 11 .421 5
Indiana 6 15 .286 8
Atlanta 5 15 .250 8½
WESTERN W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 6 .684 —
Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2
Seattle 12 9 .571 2
Phoenix 10 8 .556 2½
Minnesota 10 10 .500 3½
Dallas 5 14 .263 8
———
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.<
Baseball
Pacific Coast League
American Northern W L Pct. GB
Iowa (Cubs) 57 50 .533 —
Omaha (Royals) 48 59 .449 9
Memphis (Cardinals) 45 62 .421 12
Nashville (Rangers) 44 61 .419 12
American Southern W L Pct. GB
San Antonio (Brewers) 67 40 .626 —
Round Rock (Astros) 62 44 .585 4½
New Orleans (Marlins) 55 50 .524 11
Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 49 57 .462 17½
Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (Giants) 58 49 .542 —
Fresno (Nationals) 53 54 .495 5
Tacoma (Mariners) 49 58 .458 9
Reno (Diamondbacks) 48 59 .449 10
Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB
El Paso (Padres) 63 44 .589 —
Las Vegas (Athletics) 62 45 .579 1
Salt Lake (Angels) 48 59 .449 15
Albuquerque (Rockies) 45 62 .421 18
———
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Tuesday’s Games
Albuquerque at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Fresno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Omaha at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Albuquerque at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.
Fresno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Omaha at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.<