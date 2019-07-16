Baseball

Pacific Coast League

American Northern W L Pct. GB

Iowa (Cubs) 54 41 .568 —

Omaha (Royals) 42 53 .442 12

Nashville (Rangers) 40 54 .426 13½

Memphis (Cardinals) 38 57 .400 16

American Southern W L Pct. GB

San Antonio (Brewers) 59 36 .621 —

Round Rock (Astros) 55 40 .579 4

New Orleans (Marlins) 52 43 .547 7

Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 41 53 .436 17½

Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB

Sacramento (Giants) 49 45 .521 —

Fresno (Nationals) 48 47 .505 1½

Tacoma (Mariners) 46 49 .484 3½

Reno (Diamondbacks) 41 53 .436 8

Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB

El Paso (Padres) 56 38 .596 —

Las Vegas (Athletics) 55 40 .579 1½

Albuquerque (Rockies) 41 54 .432 15½

Salt Lake (Angels) 40 54 .426 16

Monday

San Antonio 11, Nashville 1

Memphis 8, Round Rock 6

New Orleans 6, Omaha 3

Iowa 5, Oklahoma City 2

Albuquerque 6, Fresno 2

Sacramento 12, Salt Lake 11

Reno 9, El Paso 2

Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 4

Tuesday

New Orleans at Omaha, 12:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 1:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, Game 2, TBD

Nashville at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, ppd.

Fresno at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday

Nashville at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Fresno at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

Connecticut 11 6 .647 —

Washington 9 6 .600 1

Chicago 9 8 .529 2

New York 7 10 .412 4

Atlanta 5 11 .313 5½

Indiana 6 12 .333 5½

WESTERN W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 11 5 .688 —

Minnesota 10 7 .588 1½

Los Angeles 9 7 .563 2

Seattle 10 8 .556 2

Phoenix 7 8 .467 3½

Dallas 5 11 .313 6

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Atlanta at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Dallas at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.

Basketball

Major League Soccer

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 10 6 6 36 39 32

D.C. United 8 5 8 32 27 23

New York 9 7 4 31 35 28

Atlanta 9 8 3 30 28 25

Montreal 9 10 3 30 26 36

New York City FC 7 3 8 29 31 22

Toronto FC 7 8 5 26 32 33

Orlando City 7 9 4 25 28 27

New England 6 8 6 24 24 38

Chicago 5 9 7 22 32 31

Columbus 5 14 2 17 17 31

Cincinnati 5 13 2 17 20 45

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 14 2 4 46 53 17

Seattle 10 5 5 35 31 26

LA Galaxy 11 8 1 34 27 25

Minnesota United 10 7 3 33 37 29

San Jose 9 7 4 31 33 31

Real Salt Lake 9 9 2 29 29 29

FC Dallas 8 8 5 29 29 26

Houston 8 8 3 27 29 28

Sporting Kansas City 6 7 7 25 32 34

Portland 7 8 3 24 28 30

Colorado 5 10 5 20 31 40

Vancouver 4 9 8 20 22 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

July 12

New England 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1

San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 1

July 13

Orlando City 1, Columbus 0

Toronto FC 2, Montreal 0

Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1

Minnesota United 1, FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 4, Philadelphia 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0

Colorado 2, Portland 2, tie

July 14

Seattle 2, Atlanta 1

New York 2, New York City FC 1

Wednesday

Houston at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at New England, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Thursday

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Sunday

D.C. United at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

USL

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 11 1 7 40 30 12

New York Red Bulls II 11 4 4 37 45 24

Indy 10 3 4 34 26 12

North Carolina 8 3 7 31 28 15

Louisville 8 5 6 30 28 23

Nashville 8 5 5 29 31 19

Ottawa 7 3 8 29 28 20

Pittsburgh 6 3 8 26 29 18

Charleston 5 4 8 23 23 22

Charlotte 5 7 8 23 23 29

Saint Louis 5 5 6 21 20 19

Bethlehem Steel 5 10 4 19 29 38

Loudoun 4 6 4 16 20 22

Birmingham 4 10 4 16 15 36

Memphis 3 8 5 14 16 22

Atlanta 2 3 10 4 13 15 37

Hartford 3 12 4 13 19 42

Swope Park Rangers 2 9 6 12 21 36

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 11 2 5 38 46 17

Fresno 9 2 7 34 32 18

Reno 9 4 5 32 38 25

Austin 8 6 5 29 26 23

Portland II 7 5 7 28 36 30

El Paso 7 4 7 28 22 17

Real Monarchs 8 6 3 27 37 29

Sacramento 8 7 2 26 25 20

New Mexico 6 5 8 26 34 31

OKC Energy 6 5 8 26 25 27

Las Vegas 6 7 5 23 27 27

LA Galaxy II 5 6 8 23 29 39

Orange County 5 7 7 22 29 32

San Antonio 5 8 5 20 25 27

Rio Grande Valley 5 9 5 20 29 34

Tulsa 4 9 6 18 26 39

Colorado Springs 5 12 2 17 17 33

Tacoma 2 12 5 11 14 49

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

July 10

New York Red Bulls II 4, Bethlehem Steel 3

July 12

Real Monarchs 5, Tacoma 0

July 13

Hartford 2, Indy 1

New York Red Bulls II 8, Atlanta 2 1

Charlotte 2, Saint Louis 1

Tampa Bay 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie

Memphis at Charleston, ppd.

Birmingham 1, North Carolina 0

Colorado Springs 1, Tulsa 0

Austin 3, Orange County 2

Phoenix 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Fresno 2, New Mexico 1

Sacramento 1, Portland II 0

July 14

Louisville 1, Ottawa 1, tie

Wednesday

Loudoun at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Reno at OKC Energy, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at El Paso, 8 p.m.

Friday

Austin at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Bethlehem Steel at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Loudoun at Indy, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

OKC Energy at Colorado Springs, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Portland II at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.

GOLF

Local

ADAMS

Senior Scramble

First Flight: 1. Steve Seger, Farrell Oldham. Larry Palmer, Greg McClelland, 62; 2. Wendell Price, Dave Holder, Eldred Traxson, Lindsey Stubbs, 63; 3. Paul Taylor, Mark Abbott, Kevin Bates, Jack Maddux, 64; 3. Jim Jenkins, Eric Hsieh, Jim Straw, Bill Schmidt, 64.

Second Flight: 1. Rusty Brown, Jim Meyer, GAry Loosen, 59; 2. Tom Brewington, Derek Griffin, Ed Durkin, Steve Nett, 64; 3. Dean Murphy, Bob Kennett, Bret Prideaux, Dwain Baker, 66; 3. Ed John, Jon Hargis, Tom Polk, Paul Vassar, 66.

Third Flight: 1. Larry Cobb, Joe Allison, Steve Domann, Charlie Driskill, 64; 2. Tom King, Barry Rogers, JD Paige, Don Antle, 65; 3. Gary Reheis, Dennis Cubbage, Stan Bennett, Johnny Vaughan, 66; 3. Dennis Befort, Ray Stas, Bill Estes, Danny White, 66.

HERITAGE HILLS

Senior Scramble

1. Dell Wilson, Doug Whitson, Dr. Cha, Bob Young, Ron Martin, 62; 1. Bill Reese, Stan Stanfield, Dave Adair, Robert Dorn, 62; 3. Mike Leone, Hardy Thomas, Bill Higgins, Ron Amos, Greg Underhill, 63; 4. Pete Jensen, Chuck Owens, J.W. Collins, Don Whiddon, 64; 4. Don Ward, Mike Collins, Kelly Goforth, Russ Meyer, 64; 4. J.R. Robertson, Jim Goad, Ralph Doolittle, Darrell Rupe, 64; 7. Kevin Anderson, Al Freitus, Troy Willcut, Bob Willis, 65.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Bud Musser, Randy Smith, Bill Erwin, Gail Musser, 60; 2. Will Cleveland, Doyle Williams, Freddie Reeves, Dennis Briggs, 61; 3. Mike Hill, Mason Hill, Maddox Hill, J T Baker, 61; 4. Johnny Baker, Joe Widener, Ed Werre, Bob Henshaw, Bob Hunt, 61; 5. Harry Bailey, Lee Benest, Jerry Lewis, Keith Bacon, 62; 6. Dennis Cavenah, Craig Crowder, Dean Wiehl, Herman Henderson, 63; 7. Jeff Blair, Dave Snyder, Jim Herron, Bob Phillipe, Bill Cruikshank, 63; 8. Ken Ingram, Tom Henderson, Van Robinson, Lloyd Skinner, 63; 9. Dave Stauffer, Mark Nelson, Bo Collier, Leon Pritchard, 64; 10. Doug Manning, Rob Jones, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, 64; 11. Dave Henderson, Bob Warner, Ken Rentz, Earl Hall, Jay Orr, 64; 12. Wayne Johnson, Charlie Hostetter, Dave Shouse, Garner Pewewardy, 65.

SOUTH LAKES

Asbury Hackers

1. Henley, Martin, Smith, Graham; 2. Floyd, Mitchell, Schaffer, Schueller; 3. Tero, Colgan, Reeder, Rice.

Monday Golf Group

1. Harvey Gaspar, 65; 2. Bill Condrin, 65; 3. Bob Bruton, 68; 4. Richard Bridwell, 70; 5. Walter Kruse, 70; 6. Ken Brust, 70; 7. Bob Degen, 71; 8. Elmer Foster, 71; 9. Dave Snyder, 72; 10. Dave Williamson, 72.

Shoots age or better

BAILEY RANCH: Kenny Kaiser, 74, shot 71.

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 82, shot 77; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 71.

BROKEN ARROW: Carl Wells, 86, shot 82.

MUSKOGEE GOLF CLUB: Ben Allen, 81, shot 77; Max Holloway, 83, shot 74.

PRYOR CREEK: Bill Kannegiesser, 72, shot 72.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 81.

SOUTH LAKES: Len Diliberto, 88, shot 83.

CYCLING

Tour de France stages

July 6: Stage 1: Brussels—Brussels, flat, 120.9 miles (194.5 kilometers) (Stage: Mike Teunissen, Netherlands; Yellow Jersey: Teunissen)

July 7: Stage 2: Brussels Palais Royal—Brussels Atomium, team time trial, 17.1 (27.6) (Jumbo-Visma; Teunissen)

July 8: Stage 3: Binche—Epernay, hilly, 133.6 (215) (Julian Alaphilippe, France; Alaphilippe)

July 9: Stage 4: Reims—Nancy, flat, 132.7 (213.5) (Elia Viviani, Italy; Alaphilippe)

July 10: Stage 5: Saint-Die-des-Vosges—Colmar, hilly, 109.1 (175.5) (Peter Sagan, Slovakia; Alaphilippe)

July 11: Stage 6: Mulhouse—La Planche des Belles Filles, mountain, 99.7 (160.5) (Dylan Teuns, Belgium; Giulio Ciccone, Italy)

July 12: Stage 7: Belfort—Chalon-sur-Saone, flat, 142.9 (230) (Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands; Ciccone)

July 13: Stage 8: Macon—Saint-Etienne, hilly, 124.3 (200) (Thomas De Gendt, Belgium; Alaphilippe)

July 14: Stage 9: Saint-Etienne—Brioude, hilly, 105.9 (170.5) (Daryl Impey, South Africa; Alaphilippe)

July 15: Stage 10: Saint-Flour—Albi, flat, 135.1 (217.5) (Wout Van Aert, Belgium; Alaphilippe)

July 16: Rest: Albi

July 17: Stage 11: Albi—Toulouse, flat, 103.8 (167)

July 18: Stage 12: Toulouse—Bagneres-de-Bigorre, mountain, 130.2 (209.5)

July 19: Stage 13: Pau—Pau, individual time trial, 16.9 (27.2)

July 20: Stage 14: Tarbes—Tourmalet Bareges, mountain, 73.0 (117.5)

July 21: Stage 15: Limoux—Foix Prat d’Albis, mountain, 115.0 (185)

July 22: Rest: Nimes

July 23: Stage 16: Nimes—Nimes, flat, 110.0 (177)

July 24: Stage 17: Pont du Gard—Gap, hilly, 124.3 (200)

July 25: Stage 18: Embrun—Valloire, mountain, 129.2 (208)

July 26: Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne—Tignes, mountain, 78.6 (126.5)

July 27: Stage 20: Albertville—Val Thorens, mountain, 80.8 (130)

July 28: Stage 21: Rambouillet—Paris Champs-Elysees, flat, 79.5 (128)

Total: 2,162.6 miles (3480.3 km)

BOWLING

Local

MEN 700

Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 789, Dana Bardeaux 759, Kinnith Booth 769, David McCulley 701, Ron Phillips 746, Rick Timmons 744, Mark Ward 710

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 657, Pam Marshall 625, Pauline Barnes 601

SENIOR

Broken Arrow: Doug Barr 698-624, Frank Coleman 578, Darin DeSelm 615, Jay Douthit 591, Tom Elmore 566, Terry Ferrel 660-585, Mark Funderburk 600, Gary Johnson 556, John Johnson 558, George Kraemer 591, Ken Mayer 584, Bob McElhattan 570, Kathy McElhattan 534, Katie O’Brien 514, Harry Sanders 636-601, Lloyd Walker 553, Stan Waszak 595-565, Mike Baskett 644, Kathy Behles 513, Ron Brock 584, Wendell Davis 553, Bruce Gleghorn 562, Les Harris 576, Grant Kessler 551, Frank King 560, Dick McCandless 578, Rick Metz 568, John Payne 644, Sam Thompson 583, Stephen Tolley 552, Dennis White 570, Vicki White 511

YOUTH

Broken Arrow: Christian Hale 632, Dominic Grizzle 528

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

National League

ST. LOUIS -140 Pittsburgh +130

MILWAUKEE -105 Atlanta -105

CHICAGO -130 Cincinnati +120

COLORADO -170 San Francisco +158

LA Dodgers -149 PHILADELPHIA +139

San Diego -145 MIAMI +135

American League

OAKLAND OFF Seattle OFF

NEW YORK -150 Tampa Bay +140

BOSTON -255 Toronto +225

CLEVELAND -240 Detroit +220

KANSAS CITY -129 Chicago +119

LA ANGELS OFF Houston OFF

Interleague

MINNESOTA -165 NY Mets +155

BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF

Arizona -119 TEXAS +109

Home team in CAPS

