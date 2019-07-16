Baseball
Pacific Coast League
American Northern W L Pct. GB
Iowa (Cubs) 54 41 .568 —
Omaha (Royals) 42 53 .442 12
Nashville (Rangers) 40 54 .426 13½
Memphis (Cardinals) 38 57 .400 16
American Southern W L Pct. GB
San Antonio (Brewers) 59 36 .621 —
Round Rock (Astros) 55 40 .579 4
New Orleans (Marlins) 52 43 .547 7
Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 41 53 .436 17½
Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (Giants) 49 45 .521 —
Fresno (Nationals) 48 47 .505 1½
Tacoma (Mariners) 46 49 .484 3½
Reno (Diamondbacks) 41 53 .436 8
Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB
El Paso (Padres) 56 38 .596 —
Las Vegas (Athletics) 55 40 .579 1½
Albuquerque (Rockies) 41 54 .432 15½
Salt Lake (Angels) 40 54 .426 16
Monday
San Antonio 11, Nashville 1
Memphis 8, Round Rock 6
New Orleans 6, Omaha 3
Iowa 5, Oklahoma City 2
Albuquerque 6, Fresno 2
Sacramento 12, Salt Lake 11
Reno 9, El Paso 2
Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 4
Tuesday
New Orleans at Omaha, 12:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 1:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, Game 2, TBD
Nashville at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, ppd.
Fresno at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Nashville at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
Fresno at Albuquerque, 7:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
Connecticut 11 6 .647 —
Washington 9 6 .600 1
Chicago 9 8 .529 2
New York 7 10 .412 4
Atlanta 5 11 .313 5½
Indiana 6 12 .333 5½
WESTERN W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 5 .688 —
Minnesota 10 7 .588 1½
Los Angeles 9 7 .563 2
Seattle 10 8 .556 2
Phoenix 7 8 .467 3½
Dallas 5 11 .313 6
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
Atlanta at Chicago, 11 a.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Dallas at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.
Basketball
Major League Soccer
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 10 6 6 36 39 32
D.C. United 8 5 8 32 27 23
New York 9 7 4 31 35 28
Atlanta 9 8 3 30 28 25
Montreal 9 10 3 30 26 36
New York City FC 7 3 8 29 31 22
Toronto FC 7 8 5 26 32 33
Orlando City 7 9 4 25 28 27
New England 6 8 6 24 24 38
Chicago 5 9 7 22 32 31
Columbus 5 14 2 17 17 31
Cincinnati 5 13 2 17 20 45
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 14 2 4 46 53 17
Seattle 10 5 5 35 31 26
LA Galaxy 11 8 1 34 27 25
Minnesota United 10 7 3 33 37 29
San Jose 9 7 4 31 33 31
Real Salt Lake 9 9 2 29 29 29
FC Dallas 8 8 5 29 29 26
Houston 8 8 3 27 29 28
Sporting Kansas City 6 7 7 25 32 34
Portland 7 8 3 24 28 30
Colorado 5 10 5 20 31 40
Vancouver 4 9 8 20 22 34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
July 12
New England 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1
San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 1
July 13
Orlando City 1, Columbus 0
Toronto FC 2, Montreal 0
Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1
Minnesota United 1, FC Dallas 0
Real Salt Lake 4, Philadelphia 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0
Colorado 2, Portland 2, tie
July 14
Seattle 2, Atlanta 1
New York 2, New York City FC 1
Wednesday
Houston at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at New England, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Thursday
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Friday
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Sunday
D.C. United at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
USL
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 11 1 7 40 30 12
New York Red Bulls II 11 4 4 37 45 24
Indy 10 3 4 34 26 12
North Carolina 8 3 7 31 28 15
Louisville 8 5 6 30 28 23
Nashville 8 5 5 29 31 19
Ottawa 7 3 8 29 28 20
Pittsburgh 6 3 8 26 29 18
Charleston 5 4 8 23 23 22
Charlotte 5 7 8 23 23 29
Saint Louis 5 5 6 21 20 19
Bethlehem Steel 5 10 4 19 29 38
Loudoun 4 6 4 16 20 22
Birmingham 4 10 4 16 15 36
Memphis 3 8 5 14 16 22
Atlanta 2 3 10 4 13 15 37
Hartford 3 12 4 13 19 42
Swope Park Rangers 2 9 6 12 21 36
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 11 2 5 38 46 17
Fresno 9 2 7 34 32 18
Reno 9 4 5 32 38 25
Austin 8 6 5 29 26 23
Portland II 7 5 7 28 36 30
El Paso 7 4 7 28 22 17
Real Monarchs 8 6 3 27 37 29
Sacramento 8 7 2 26 25 20
New Mexico 6 5 8 26 34 31
OKC Energy 6 5 8 26 25 27
Las Vegas 6 7 5 23 27 27
LA Galaxy II 5 6 8 23 29 39
Orange County 5 7 7 22 29 32
San Antonio 5 8 5 20 25 27
Rio Grande Valley 5 9 5 20 29 34
Tulsa 4 9 6 18 26 39
Colorado Springs 5 12 2 17 17 33
Tacoma 2 12 5 11 14 49
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
July 10
New York Red Bulls II 4, Bethlehem Steel 3
July 12
Real Monarchs 5, Tacoma 0
July 13
Hartford 2, Indy 1
New York Red Bulls II 8, Atlanta 2 1
Charlotte 2, Saint Louis 1
Tampa Bay 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie
Memphis at Charleston, ppd.
Birmingham 1, North Carolina 0
Colorado Springs 1, Tulsa 0
Austin 3, Orange County 2
Phoenix 1, Rio Grande Valley 0
Fresno 2, New Mexico 1
Sacramento 1, Portland II 0
July 14
Louisville 1, Ottawa 1, tie
Wednesday
Loudoun at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Reno at OKC Energy, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at El Paso, 8 p.m.
Friday
Austin at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Bethlehem Steel at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Loudoun at Indy, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
OKC Energy at Colorado Springs, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
Reno at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Portland II at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
Local
ADAMS
Senior Scramble
First Flight: 1. Steve Seger, Farrell Oldham. Larry Palmer, Greg McClelland, 62; 2. Wendell Price, Dave Holder, Eldred Traxson, Lindsey Stubbs, 63; 3. Paul Taylor, Mark Abbott, Kevin Bates, Jack Maddux, 64; 3. Jim Jenkins, Eric Hsieh, Jim Straw, Bill Schmidt, 64.
Second Flight: 1. Rusty Brown, Jim Meyer, GAry Loosen, 59; 2. Tom Brewington, Derek Griffin, Ed Durkin, Steve Nett, 64; 3. Dean Murphy, Bob Kennett, Bret Prideaux, Dwain Baker, 66; 3. Ed John, Jon Hargis, Tom Polk, Paul Vassar, 66.
Third Flight: 1. Larry Cobb, Joe Allison, Steve Domann, Charlie Driskill, 64; 2. Tom King, Barry Rogers, JD Paige, Don Antle, 65; 3. Gary Reheis, Dennis Cubbage, Stan Bennett, Johnny Vaughan, 66; 3. Dennis Befort, Ray Stas, Bill Estes, Danny White, 66.
HERITAGE HILLS
Senior Scramble
1. Dell Wilson, Doug Whitson, Dr. Cha, Bob Young, Ron Martin, 62; 1. Bill Reese, Stan Stanfield, Dave Adair, Robert Dorn, 62; 3. Mike Leone, Hardy Thomas, Bill Higgins, Ron Amos, Greg Underhill, 63; 4. Pete Jensen, Chuck Owens, J.W. Collins, Don Whiddon, 64; 4. Don Ward, Mike Collins, Kelly Goforth, Russ Meyer, 64; 4. J.R. Robertson, Jim Goad, Ralph Doolittle, Darrell Rupe, 64; 7. Kevin Anderson, Al Freitus, Troy Willcut, Bob Willis, 65.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Bud Musser, Randy Smith, Bill Erwin, Gail Musser, 60; 2. Will Cleveland, Doyle Williams, Freddie Reeves, Dennis Briggs, 61; 3. Mike Hill, Mason Hill, Maddox Hill, J T Baker, 61; 4. Johnny Baker, Joe Widener, Ed Werre, Bob Henshaw, Bob Hunt, 61; 5. Harry Bailey, Lee Benest, Jerry Lewis, Keith Bacon, 62; 6. Dennis Cavenah, Craig Crowder, Dean Wiehl, Herman Henderson, 63; 7. Jeff Blair, Dave Snyder, Jim Herron, Bob Phillipe, Bill Cruikshank, 63; 8. Ken Ingram, Tom Henderson, Van Robinson, Lloyd Skinner, 63; 9. Dave Stauffer, Mark Nelson, Bo Collier, Leon Pritchard, 64; 10. Doug Manning, Rob Jones, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, 64; 11. Dave Henderson, Bob Warner, Ken Rentz, Earl Hall, Jay Orr, 64; 12. Wayne Johnson, Charlie Hostetter, Dave Shouse, Garner Pewewardy, 65.
SOUTH LAKES
Asbury Hackers
1. Henley, Martin, Smith, Graham; 2. Floyd, Mitchell, Schaffer, Schueller; 3. Tero, Colgan, Reeder, Rice.
Monday Golf Group
1. Harvey Gaspar, 65; 2. Bill Condrin, 65; 3. Bob Bruton, 68; 4. Richard Bridwell, 70; 5. Walter Kruse, 70; 6. Ken Brust, 70; 7. Bob Degen, 71; 8. Elmer Foster, 71; 9. Dave Snyder, 72; 10. Dave Williamson, 72.
Shoots age or better
BAILEY RANCH: Kenny Kaiser, 74, shot 71.
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 82, shot 77; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 71.
BROKEN ARROW: Carl Wells, 86, shot 82.
MUSKOGEE GOLF CLUB: Ben Allen, 81, shot 77; Max Holloway, 83, shot 74.
PRYOR CREEK: Bill Kannegiesser, 72, shot 72.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 81.
SOUTH LAKES: Len Diliberto, 88, shot 83.
CYCLING
Tour de France stages
July 6: Stage 1: Brussels—Brussels, flat, 120.9 miles (194.5 kilometers) (Stage: Mike Teunissen, Netherlands; Yellow Jersey: Teunissen)
July 7: Stage 2: Brussels Palais Royal—Brussels Atomium, team time trial, 17.1 (27.6) (Jumbo-Visma; Teunissen)
July 8: Stage 3: Binche—Epernay, hilly, 133.6 (215) (Julian Alaphilippe, France; Alaphilippe)
July 9: Stage 4: Reims—Nancy, flat, 132.7 (213.5) (Elia Viviani, Italy; Alaphilippe)
July 10: Stage 5: Saint-Die-des-Vosges—Colmar, hilly, 109.1 (175.5) (Peter Sagan, Slovakia; Alaphilippe)
July 11: Stage 6: Mulhouse—La Planche des Belles Filles, mountain, 99.7 (160.5) (Dylan Teuns, Belgium; Giulio Ciccone, Italy)
July 12: Stage 7: Belfort—Chalon-sur-Saone, flat, 142.9 (230) (Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands; Ciccone)
July 13: Stage 8: Macon—Saint-Etienne, hilly, 124.3 (200) (Thomas De Gendt, Belgium; Alaphilippe)
July 14: Stage 9: Saint-Etienne—Brioude, hilly, 105.9 (170.5) (Daryl Impey, South Africa; Alaphilippe)
July 15: Stage 10: Saint-Flour—Albi, flat, 135.1 (217.5) (Wout Van Aert, Belgium; Alaphilippe)
July 16: Rest: Albi
July 17: Stage 11: Albi—Toulouse, flat, 103.8 (167)
July 18: Stage 12: Toulouse—Bagneres-de-Bigorre, mountain, 130.2 (209.5)
July 19: Stage 13: Pau—Pau, individual time trial, 16.9 (27.2)
July 20: Stage 14: Tarbes—Tourmalet Bareges, mountain, 73.0 (117.5)
July 21: Stage 15: Limoux—Foix Prat d’Albis, mountain, 115.0 (185)
July 22: Rest: Nimes
July 23: Stage 16: Nimes—Nimes, flat, 110.0 (177)
July 24: Stage 17: Pont du Gard—Gap, hilly, 124.3 (200)
July 25: Stage 18: Embrun—Valloire, mountain, 129.2 (208)
July 26: Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne—Tignes, mountain, 78.6 (126.5)
July 27: Stage 20: Albertville—Val Thorens, mountain, 80.8 (130)
July 28: Stage 21: Rambouillet—Paris Champs-Elysees, flat, 79.5 (128)
Total: 2,162.6 miles (3480.3 km)
BOWLING
Local
MEN 700
Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 789, Dana Bardeaux 759, Kinnith Booth 769, David McCulley 701, Ron Phillips 746, Rick Timmons 744, Mark Ward 710
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 657, Pam Marshall 625, Pauline Barnes 601
SENIOR
Broken Arrow: Doug Barr 698-624, Frank Coleman 578, Darin DeSelm 615, Jay Douthit 591, Tom Elmore 566, Terry Ferrel 660-585, Mark Funderburk 600, Gary Johnson 556, John Johnson 558, George Kraemer 591, Ken Mayer 584, Bob McElhattan 570, Kathy McElhattan 534, Katie O’Brien 514, Harry Sanders 636-601, Lloyd Walker 553, Stan Waszak 595-565, Mike Baskett 644, Kathy Behles 513, Ron Brock 584, Wendell Davis 553, Bruce Gleghorn 562, Les Harris 576, Grant Kessler 551, Frank King 560, Dick McCandless 578, Rick Metz 568, John Payne 644, Sam Thompson 583, Stephen Tolley 552, Dennis White 570, Vicki White 511
YOUTH
Broken Arrow: Christian Hale 632, Dominic Grizzle 528
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
National League
ST. LOUIS -140 Pittsburgh +130
MILWAUKEE -105 Atlanta -105
CHICAGO -130 Cincinnati +120
COLORADO -170 San Francisco +158
LA Dodgers -149 PHILADELPHIA +139
San Diego -145 MIAMI +135
American League
OAKLAND OFF Seattle OFF
NEW YORK -150 Tampa Bay +140
BOSTON -255 Toronto +225
CLEVELAND -240 Detroit +220
KANSAS CITY -129 Chicago +119
LA ANGELS OFF Houston OFF
Interleague
MINNESOTA -165 NY Mets +155
BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF
Arizona -119 TEXAS +109
Home team in CAPS