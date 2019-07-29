Baseball
Pacific Coast League
American Northern W L Pct. GB
Iowa (Cubs) 57 50 .533 —
Omaha (Royals) 48 59 .449 9
Memphis (Cardinals) 45 62 .421 12
Nashville (Rangers) 44 61 .419 12
American Southern W L Pct. GB
San Antonio (Brewers) 67 40 .626 —
Round Rock (Astros) 62 44 .585 4½
New Orleans (Marlins) 55 50 .524 11
Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 49 57 .462 17½
Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (Giants) 58 49 .542 —
Fresno (Nationals) 53 54 .495 5
Tacoma (Mariners) 49 58 .458 9
Reno (Diamondbacks) 48 59 .449 10
Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB
El Paso (Padres) 63 44 .589 —
Las Vegas (Athletics) 62 45 .579 1
Salt Lake (Angels) 48 59 .449 15
Albuquerque (Rockies) 45 62 .421 18
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Albuquerque at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Fresno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Omaha at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Albuquerque at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.
Fresno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Omaha at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
Connecticut 13 6 .684 —
Washington 12 6 .667 ½
Chicago 11 8 .579 2
New York 8 11 .421 5
Indiana 6 15 .286 8
Atlanta 5 15 .250 8½
WESTERN W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 6 .684 —
Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2
Seattle 12 9 .571 2
Phoenix 10 8 .556 2½
Minnesota 10 10 .500 3½
Dallas 5 14 .263 8
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Chicago at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 11 7 6 39 41 36
Atlanta 11 9 3 36 38 29
D.C. United 9 6 9 36 31 26
New York City FC 9 3 8 35 36 24
New York 10 9 4 34 39 34
Montreal 10 11 3 33 31 38
New England 9 8 6 33 34 39
Toronto FC 9 9 5 32 38 38
Orlando City 7 11 5 26 30 33
Columbus 7 14 3 24 24 36
Chicago 5 10 9 24 34 35
Cincinnati 5 16 2 17 22 53
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 15 3 4 49 59 23
Seattle 11 6 5 38 33 28
LA Galaxy 12 9 1 37 30 31
San Jose 11 7 4 37 39 33
Minnesota United 10 7 5 35 38 30
FC Dallas 9 8 6 33 31 26
Portland 9 8 4 31 35 32
Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 30 30
Houston 9 10 3 30 32 35
Sporting Kansas City 6 9 7 25 33 39
Vancouver 4 11 9 21 23 41
Colorado 5 12 5 20 33 45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday
LA Galaxy at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.
New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
USL Championship
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 12 2 7 43 34 15
New York Red Bulls II 12 4 5 41 49 26
North Carolina 10 4 7 37 35 18
Indy 11 4 4 37 28 14
Nashville 10 5 5 35 35 19
Pittsburgh 8 3 8 32 34 20
Ottawa 8 4 8 32 32 22
Louisville 8 7 6 30 28 27
Charleston 6 4 8 26 26 24
Saint Louis 6 6 6 24 24 23
Charlotte 5 8 9 24 25 32
Bethlehem Steel 6 11 4 22 30 41
Birmingham 6 10 4 22 20 36
Loudoun 5 8 4 19 23 27
Memphis 4 9 6 18 20 26
Swope Park Rangers 3 10 6 15 25 43
Atlanta 2 3 12 5 14 19 47
Hartford 3 15 4 13 26 53
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 13 2 5 44 53 17
Reno 12 5 5 41 48 32
Fresno 10 3 7 37 34 20
Austin 9 7 5 32 27 29
New Mexico 7 5 8 29 36 32
El Paso 7 5 8 29 23 20
OKC Energy 7 7 8 29 29 31
LA Galaxy II 7 7 8 29 35 43
Real Monarchs 8 7 4 28 38 32
Portland II 7 7 7 28 38 34
Sacramento 8 9 3 27 27 24
San Antonio 7 8 6 27 31 29
Orange County 6 7 9 27 33 33
Las Vegas 7 8 5 26 30 32
Rio Grande Valley 6 10 5 23 32 37
Colorado Springs 6 13 2 20 18 37
Tulsa 4 11 6 18 27 43
Tacoma 3 13 5 14 18 52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday
El Paso at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Hartford at Bethlehem Steel, 4 p.m.
Friday
Birmingham at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at New York Red Bulls II, 6 p.m.
Loudoun at Atlanta 2, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Indy at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.
Reno at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at OKC Energy, 8 p.m.
Austin at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
Portland II at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.
Las Vegas at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
Local
CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE
Senior Men’s Nassau: 1. Larry Timbrook, Kenny Gaylor, Greg Bise, Ron Taber, 72-66—138.
CHEROKEE HILLS
OLD Codgers Scramble: 1. Don Ingram, Bob Penix, Dustin Bennet; 2. Bob Hoelle, Joe Worley, Bill Harper; 3. O.U. BoB, Jim Marrujo; 4. Mike Collins, Fred Russell, Jerry Shupe; 5. Sid Stahl, Freddy Corley, Danny Reutlinger; 6. Jack Beggs, Stan Standfield, Joe Martin.
HERITAGE HILLS
Monday Golf Group: 1. Dave Williamson, 59; 2. Dave Snyder, 61; 3. Bill Condrin, 65; 4. Elmer Foster, 70; 5. Bob Bruton, 72.
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble: 1. JR Robertson, Kevin Anderson, Gary Moutray, Bob Reed, 60; 2. Dell Wilson, Bailey Jackson, Larry Moore, Doug Whitson, Wayne Weaver, 63; 3. Mike Leone, Don Jones, Dennis Seawright, Gerald Kisan, 64; 4. Hardy Thomas, Al Freitus, Ron Weathers, Bob Young.
PAGE BELCHER
CMF July Tournament Finals
A Flight: 1. Darrell Wood -2; 2. Hank Prideaux +2; 3. BJ Barnhart +3; 3. Don Miller +3; 5. Charles Webster +4; 6. Craig Hobbs +10; 7. Bob Bell +11; 7. Don Liland +11; 9. Gary Lee +17.
B Flight: 1. Jerry Henderson -1; 2. Ed Hendrix +5; 2. Don Miller+5; 4. Mark Clemons +7; 4. Duane Dunham+7 6. James Young +8; 7. Dave Hohensee +12; 8. Mel Hayes +14; 8. Frank Prentice +14.
PEORIA RIDGE
West Side Golf Club
A Flight
Gross: 1. Stella Zuniga, 73; 2. Leon Jones, 75; T3. Harry Bailey, 76; T3. Jim Ellis, 76.
Net: T1. Dale Starling, 70; T1. Will Cleveland, 70; T1. Victor Rogers, 70.
B Flight
Gross: 1. Steve Carlile, 76; 2. Mike Carper, 78; 3. Mike Posten, 81.
Net: 1. Doyle Williams, 66; T2. Steve Cooper, 70; T2. Marc Dale, 70; T2. Chris Lowther, 70.
C Flight
Gross: 1. Terry Ingram, 84; T2. Darrell Wood, 90; T2. Keith Keirsey, 90.
Net: T1. Charlie Hostetter, 73; T1. Richard Mcaninch, 73; 3. Kirk Dale, 76.
Holes-in-One
BAILEY RANCH: Max Knoke, No. 13, 106 yards, SW.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Braylen Akins, No. 1 (Par-3 Course), 90 yards, SW.
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 82, shot 75.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Jim Metcalf, 91, shot 83.
OWASSO GOLF AND ATHLETIC CLUB: Mike Graves, 76, shot 76.
PAGE BELCHER: Ron Peters, 74, shot 71.
PEORIA RIDGE: Harry Bailey, 76, shot 76; Dale Starling, 76, shot 76.
SOUTH LAKES: John Bayliss, 76, shot 76; Jim Beavers, 94, shot 94; Gary Sharp, 73, shot 73.
Bowling
Local
MEN 800
Broken Arrow: Eric Collier 300-268-257—825
MEN 300
Broken Arrow: Eric Collier 300, Dustin Hearn 300
MEN 700
Broken Arrow: Ryan Scott 788, Ian Draughon 720, Dustin Hearn 711, Earl Hearn 756, Kyle Martinez 729, David McCulley 707, Mark Ward 723, Harry Sanders 729, Kenny Pearson 746
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Lisa Johnson 667
SENIOR
Broken Arrow: Anthoine Washington 687-563, Doug Barr 585-575, Wendell Davis 605, Darin DeSelm 588, Fred Engquist 575, Terry Ferrel 626-552, Mark Funderburk 679-630, Pam Marshall 592, Ken Mayer 652-626, Bob McElhattan 577, Rick Metz 612-568, Harry Sanders 585, Bob Temme 669, Lloyd Walker 620,Stan Waszak 627-555, Clay Caruth 563, Paul Church 621, Frank Coleman 569, Colleen Dietrich 537, Sarah Doty 526, Tom Elmore 618, Frank King 618, Bob Roy 556, Sam Thompson 638, Pamela Washington 547, Carol Zilmer 559
YOUTH
Broken Arrow: Christian Hale 597, Samantha Phillips 585, Dominic Grizzle 500
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES: Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP David Hess from Norfolk.
KANASAS CITY ROYALS: Placed on 1B Lucas Duda waivers.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS: Designated RHP Brian Schlitter for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jharel Cotton from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS: Recalled LHP Thomas Pannone from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of SS Bo Bichette from Buffalo.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS: Acquired INF-OF Kristopher Negron from Seattle for INF Daniel Castro. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed INF/OF Kike Hernandez on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jamie Schultz to Oklahoma City.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS: Designated RHP Marcos Diplan for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES: Acquired LHP Jason Vargas and cash considerations from the New York Mets for C Austin Bossart. Designated RHP Yacksel Rios for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES: Traded RHP Jordan Lyles to Milwaukee for RHP Cody Ponce. Recalled RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: Acquired LHP Zac Rosscup from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS: Recalled RHP Erick Fedde from Harrisburg (EL). Placed RHP Max Scherzer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 26.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS: Released RHP Colby Morris. Signed RHP Darin May.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES: Announced C Christian Correa will play for Colombia at the Pan-Am Games.
ST. PAUL SAINTS: Released OF Josh Romanski.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS: Signed OF Jeremy Hazelbaker.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES: Released C Cody Young.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS: Fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. Named Dave DeGuglielmo offensive line coach.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Released WR Cameron Meredith. Signed OL Patrick Omameh.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Signed QB Vincent Testaverde. Activated LB Jack Cichy from the PUP list. Placed TE Troy Niklas on injured reserve.
Canadian Football League
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS: Signed QB David Watford.
HOCKEY
National Hockey league
ARIZONA COYOTES: Announced Alex Meruelo has completed his transaction with Andrew Barroway to become team’s majority owner.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS: Acquired LW Nikita Gusev from Vegas for a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with Gusev on a two-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS: Named Kris Knoblauch coach of Hartford (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING: Signed G Andrei Vasilevskiy to an eight-year contract extension.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS: Loaned M Pablo Aranguiz to Chilean Primera Division Union Espanola for the rest of the 2019 season.
LOS ANGELES FC: Acquired D Eddie Segura from Colombian side Atletico Huila on a permanent, multiyear contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC: Acquired D Eric Miller from Minnesota for $50,000 General Allocation Money.
NEW YORK RED BULLS: Named Sean McCafferty director of Red Bulls Academy.
TORONTO FC: Announced F Terrence Boyd has left the team wo join Hallescher FC (Germany).
COLLEGE
BROWN: Named Jennifer Jamison women’s assistant water polo coach and men’s water polo operations assistant.
NEW JERSEY CITY: Named Harry Turner men’s wrestling coach.
VANDERBILT: Announced women’s sophomore basketball G Akira Levy transferred from Missouri.
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -119 San Fran +109
at WASHINGTON OFF Atlanta OFF
at CINCINNATI -132 Pittsburgh +122
Chicago -110 at ST. LOUIS +100
at COLORADO OFF LA Dodgers OFF
American League
Houston -119 at CLEVELAND +109
at BOSTON -141 Tampa Bay +131
at TEXAS -128 Seattle +118
at KANSAS CITY OFF Toronto OFF
at LA ANGELS -240 Detroit +220
Interleague
at SAN DIEGO OFF Baltimore OFF
at NY YANKEES -224 Arizona +204
Minnesota -152 at MIAMI +142
NY Mets -152 at CHICAGO WS +142
at OAKLAND OFF Milwaukee OFF
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Denver PK -2½ 34 Atlanta
Home Team in CAPS