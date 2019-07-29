Baseball

Pacific Coast League

American Northern W L Pct. GB

Iowa (Cubs) 57 50 .533 —

Omaha (Royals) 48 59 .449 9

Memphis (Cardinals) 45 62 .421 12

Nashville (Rangers) 44 61 .419 12

American Southern W L Pct. GB

San Antonio (Brewers) 67 40 .626 —

Round Rock (Astros) 62 44 .585 4½

New Orleans (Marlins) 55 50 .524 11

Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 49 57 .462 17½

Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB

Sacramento (Giants) 58 49 .542 —

Fresno (Nationals) 53 54 .495 5

Tacoma (Mariners) 49 58 .458 9

Reno (Diamondbacks) 48 59 .449 10

Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB

El Paso (Padres) 63 44 .589 —

Las Vegas (Athletics) 62 45 .579 1

Salt Lake (Angels) 48 59 .449 15

Albuquerque (Rockies) 45 62 .421 18

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Albuquerque at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Fresno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Omaha at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday

Albuquerque at Memphis, 6:35 p.m.

Fresno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Omaha at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

Connecticut 13 6 .684 —

Washington 12 6 .667 ½

Chicago 11 8 .579 2

New York 8 11 .421 5

Indiana 6 15 .286 8

Atlanta 5 15 .250 8½

WESTERN W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 13 6 .684 —

Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2

Seattle 12 9 .571 2

Phoenix 10 8 .556 2½

Minnesota 10 10 .500 3½

Dallas 5 14 .263 8

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Chicago at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 11 7 6 39 41 36

Atlanta 11 9 3 36 38 29

D.C. United 9 6 9 36 31 26

New York City FC 9 3 8 35 36 24

New York 10 9 4 34 39 34

Montreal 10 11 3 33 31 38

New England 9 8 6 33 34 39

Toronto FC 9 9 5 32 38 38

Orlando City 7 11 5 26 30 33

Columbus 7 14 3 24 24 36

Chicago 5 10 9 24 34 35

Cincinnati 5 16 2 17 22 53

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 15 3 4 49 59 23

Seattle 11 6 5 38 33 28

LA Galaxy 12 9 1 37 30 31

San Jose 11 7 4 37 39 33

Minnesota United 10 7 5 35 38 30

FC Dallas 9 8 6 33 31 26

Portland 9 8 4 31 35 32

Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 30 30

Houston 9 10 3 30 32 35

Sporting Kansas City 6 9 7 25 33 39

Vancouver 4 11 9 21 23 41

Colorado 5 12 5 20 33 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday

LA Galaxy at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

USL Championship

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 12 2 7 43 34 15

New York Red Bulls II 12 4 5 41 49 26

North Carolina 10 4 7 37 35 18

Indy 11 4 4 37 28 14

Nashville 10 5 5 35 35 19

Pittsburgh 8 3 8 32 34 20

Ottawa 8 4 8 32 32 22

Louisville 8 7 6 30 28 27

Charleston 6 4 8 26 26 24

Saint Louis 6 6 6 24 24 23

Charlotte 5 8 9 24 25 32

Bethlehem Steel 6 11 4 22 30 41

Birmingham 6 10 4 22 20 36

Loudoun 5 8 4 19 23 27

Memphis 4 9 6 18 20 26

Swope Park Rangers 3 10 6 15 25 43

Atlanta 2 3 12 5 14 19 47

Hartford 3 15 4 13 26 53

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 13 2 5 44 53 17

Reno 12 5 5 41 48 32

Fresno 10 3 7 37 34 20

Austin 9 7 5 32 27 29

New Mexico 7 5 8 29 36 32

El Paso 7 5 8 29 23 20

OKC Energy 7 7 8 29 29 31

LA Galaxy II 7 7 8 29 35 43

Real Monarchs 8 7 4 28 38 32

Portland II 7 7 7 28 38 34

Sacramento 8 9 3 27 27 24

San Antonio 7 8 6 27 31 29

Orange County 6 7 9 27 33 33

Las Vegas 7 8 5 26 30 32

Rio Grande Valley 6 10 5 23 32 37

Colorado Springs 6 13 2 20 18 37

Tulsa 4 11 6 18 27 43

Tacoma 3 13 5 14 18 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday

El Paso at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Hartford at Bethlehem Steel, 4 p.m.

Friday

Birmingham at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at New York Red Bulls II, 6 p.m.

Loudoun at Atlanta 2, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Indy at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.

Reno at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at OKC Energy, 8 p.m.

Austin at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

Local

CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE

Senior Men’s Nassau: 1. Larry Timbrook, Kenny Gaylor, Greg Bise, Ron Taber, 72-66—138.

CHEROKEE HILLS

OLD Codgers Scramble: 1. Don Ingram, Bob Penix, Dustin Bennet; 2. Bob Hoelle, Joe Worley, Bill Harper; 3. O.U. BoB, Jim Marrujo; 4. Mike Collins, Fred Russell, Jerry Shupe; 5. Sid Stahl, Freddy Corley, Danny Reutlinger; 6. Jack Beggs, Stan Standfield, Joe Martin.

HERITAGE HILLS

Monday Golf Group: 1. Dave Williamson, 59; 2. Dave Snyder, 61; 3. Bill Condrin, 65; 4. Elmer Foster, 70; 5. Bob Bruton, 72.

MOHAWK PARK

Monday Scramble: 1. JR Robertson, Kevin Anderson, Gary Moutray, Bob Reed, 60; 2. Dell Wilson, Bailey Jackson, Larry Moore, Doug Whitson, Wayne Weaver, 63; 3. Mike Leone, Don Jones, Dennis Seawright, Gerald Kisan, 64; 4. Hardy Thomas, Al Freitus, Ron Weathers, Bob Young.

PAGE BELCHER

CMF July Tournament Finals

A Flight: 1. Darrell Wood -2; 2. Hank Prideaux +2; 3. BJ Barnhart +3; 3. Don Miller +3; 5. Charles Webster +4; 6. Craig Hobbs +10; 7. Bob Bell +11; 7. Don Liland +11; 9. Gary Lee +17.

B Flight: 1. Jerry Henderson -1; 2. Ed Hendrix +5; 2. Don Miller+5; 4. Mark Clemons +7; 4. Duane Dunham+7 6. James Young +8; 7. Dave Hohensee +12; 8. Mel Hayes +14; 8. Frank Prentice +14.

PEORIA RIDGE

West Side Golf Club

A Flight

Gross: 1. Stella Zuniga, 73; 2. Leon Jones, 75; T3. Harry Bailey, 76; T3. Jim Ellis, 76.

Net: T1. Dale Starling, 70; T1. Will Cleveland, 70; T1. Victor Rogers, 70.

B Flight

Gross: 1. Steve Carlile, 76; 2. Mike Carper, 78; 3. Mike Posten, 81.

Net: 1. Doyle Williams, 66; T2. Steve Cooper, 70; T2. Marc Dale, 70; T2. Chris Lowther, 70.

C Flight

Gross: 1. Terry Ingram, 84; T2. Darrell Wood, 90; T2. Keith Keirsey, 90.

Net: T1. Charlie Hostetter, 73; T1. Richard Mcaninch, 73; 3. Kirk Dale, 76.

Holes-in-One

BAILEY RANCH: Max Knoke, No. 13, 106 yards, SW.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Braylen Akins, No. 1 (Par-3 Course), 90 yards, SW.

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 82, shot 75.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Jim Metcalf, 91, shot 83.

OWASSO GOLF AND ATHLETIC CLUB: Mike Graves, 76, shot 76.

PAGE BELCHER: Ron Peters, 74, shot 71.

PEORIA RIDGE: Harry Bailey, 76, shot 76; Dale Starling, 76, shot 76.

SOUTH LAKES: John Bayliss, 76, shot 76; Jim Beavers, 94, shot 94; Gary Sharp, 73, shot 73.

Bowling

Local

MEN 800

Broken Arrow: Eric Collier 300-268-257—825

MEN 300

Broken Arrow: Eric Collier 300, Dustin Hearn 300

MEN 700

Broken Arrow: Ryan Scott 788, Ian Draughon 720, Dustin Hearn 711, Earl Hearn 756, Kyle Martinez 729, David McCulley 707, Mark Ward 723, Harry Sanders 729, Kenny Pearson 746

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Lisa Johnson 667

SENIOR

Broken Arrow: Anthoine Washington 687-563, Doug Barr 585-575, Wendell Davis 605, Darin DeSelm 588, Fred Engquist 575, Terry Ferrel 626-552, Mark Funderburk 679-630, Pam Marshall 592, Ken Mayer 652-626, Bob McElhattan 577, Rick Metz 612-568, Harry Sanders 585, Bob Temme 669, Lloyd Walker 620,Stan Waszak 627-555, Clay Caruth 563, Paul Church 621, Frank Coleman 569, Colleen Dietrich 537, Sarah Doty 526, Tom Elmore 618, Frank King 618, Bob Roy 556, Sam Thompson 638, Pamela Washington 547, Carol Zilmer 559

YOUTH

Broken Arrow: Christian Hale 597, Samantha Phillips 585, Dominic Grizzle 500

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES: Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP David Hess from Norfolk.

KANASAS CITY ROYALS: Placed on 1B Lucas Duda waivers.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS: Designated RHP Brian Schlitter for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jharel Cotton from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS: Recalled LHP Thomas Pannone from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of SS Bo Bichette from Buffalo.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS: Acquired INF-OF Kristopher Negron from Seattle for INF Daniel Castro. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed INF/OF Kike Hernandez on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jamie Schultz to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS: Designated RHP Marcos Diplan for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES: Acquired LHP Jason Vargas and cash considerations from the New York Mets for C Austin Bossart. Designated RHP Yacksel Rios for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES: Traded RHP Jordan Lyles to Milwaukee for RHP Cody Ponce. Recalled RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: Acquired LHP Zac Rosscup from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS: Recalled RHP Erick Fedde from Harrisburg (EL). Placed RHP Max Scherzer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 26.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS: Released RHP Colby Morris. Signed RHP Darin May.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES: Announced C Christian Correa will play for Colombia at the Pan-Am Games.

ST. PAUL SAINTS: Released OF Josh Romanski.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS: Signed OF Jeremy Hazelbaker.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES: Released C Cody Young.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS: Fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. Named Dave DeGuglielmo offensive line coach.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Released WR Cameron Meredith. Signed OL Patrick Omameh.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Signed QB Vincent Testaverde. Activated LB Jack Cichy from the PUP list. Placed TE Troy Niklas on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS: Signed QB David Watford.

HOCKEY

National Hockey league

ARIZONA COYOTES: Announced Alex Meruelo has completed his transaction with Andrew Barroway to become team’s majority owner.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS: Acquired LW Nikita Gusev from Vegas for a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with Gusev on a two-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS: Named Kris Knoblauch coach of Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING: Signed G Andrei Vasilevskiy to an eight-year contract extension.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS: Loaned M Pablo Aranguiz to Chilean Primera Division Union Espanola for the rest of the 2019 season.

LOS ANGELES FC: Acquired D Eddie Segura from Colombian side Atletico Huila on a permanent, multiyear contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC: Acquired D Eric Miller from Minnesota for $50,000 General Allocation Money.

NEW YORK RED BULLS: Named Sean McCafferty director of Red Bulls Academy.

TORONTO FC: Announced F Terrence Boyd has left the team wo join Hallescher FC (Germany).

COLLEGE

BROWN: Named Jennifer Jamison women’s assistant water polo coach and men’s water polo operations assistant.

NEW JERSEY CITY: Named Harry Turner men’s wrestling coach.

VANDERBILT: Announced women’s sophomore basketball G Akira Levy transferred from Missouri.

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at PHILADELPHIA -119 San Fran +109

at WASHINGTON OFF Atlanta OFF

at CINCINNATI -132 Pittsburgh +122

Chicago -110 at ST. LOUIS +100

at COLORADO OFF LA Dodgers OFF

American League

Houston -119 at CLEVELAND +109

at BOSTON -141 Tampa Bay +131

at TEXAS -128 Seattle +118

at KANSAS CITY OFF Toronto OFF

at LA ANGELS -240 Detroit +220

Interleague

at SAN DIEGO OFF Baltimore OFF

at NY YANKEES -224 Arizona +204

Minnesota -152 at MIAMI +142

NY Mets -152 at CHICAGO WS +142

at OAKLAND OFF Milwaukee OFF

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Denver PK -2½ 34 Atlanta

Home Team in CAPS

