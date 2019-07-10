Baseball

Pacific Coast League

American Northern W L Pct. GB

Iowa (Cubs) 52 38 .578 —

Omaha (Royals) 42 48 .467 10

Nashville (Rangers) 38 51 .427 13½

Memphis (Cardinals) 36 54 .400 16

American Southern W L Pct. GB

San Antonio (Brewers) 54 36 .600 —

Round Rock (Astros) 52 38 .578 2

New Orleans (Marlins) 49 41 .544 5

Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 38 51 .427 15½

Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB

Sacramento (Giants) 46 43 .517 —

Fresno (Nationals) 46 44 .511 ½

Tacoma (Mariners) 43 47 .478 3½

Reno (Diamondbacks) 39 50 .438 7

Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB

El Paso (Padres) 55 34 .618 —

Las Vegas (Athletics) 51 39 .567 4½

Salt Lake (Angels) 39 50 .438 16

Albuquerque (Rockies) 37 53 .411 18½

Wednesday

International League at Pacific Coast League, late

Thursday

Omaha at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Fresno at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Local

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Angels 6, Oilers 2

Liners 6, Green Monsters 5

OK Kids State Tournament

Coach Pitch

At Clinton

Wednesday

Red Bracket

Morrison Black 13, Clinton Maoron 6

Stilwell Indians 17, Apache Black 5

Atoka Elite 11, Henryetta Lollygaggers 4

Blanchard Boom 9, Durant Storm 8

Blue Bracket

Shawnee PC Naturals 7, Weatherford Cubs 0

Ada Seals 4, Elgin Green 2

Sallisaw Card 7, Ada Wood Ducks 0

Kingfisher Blue Sox 7, Morris Hurricanes 4

Tuesday

Red Bracket

Blanchard Boom 12, Stilwell Indians 5

Durant Storm 10, Apache Black 4

Henryetta Lollygaggers 13, Morrison Black 5

Atoka Elite 17, Clinton Maroon 2

Blue Bracket

Kingfisher Blue Sox 18, Ada Seals 0

Morris Hurricanes 5, Elgin Green 4

Sallisaw Cardinals 11, Shawnee PC Naturals 3

Ada Wood Ducks 15, Weatherford Cubs 2

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

Washington 9 5 .643 —

Connecticut 9 6 .600 ½

Chicago 7 8 .467 2½

New York 7 8 .467 2½

Indiana 6 10 .375 4

Atlanta 4 10 .286 5

WESTERN W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 10 5 .667 —

Minnesota 9 6 .600 1

Phoenix 7 6 .538 2

Los Angeles 7 7 .500 2½

Seattle 8 8 .500 2½

Dallas 5 9 .357 4½

Tuesday

Dallas 74, Los Angeles 62

Wednesday

Atlanta 78, Connecticut 75

Phoenix 91, Washington 68

Las Vegas 74, Indiana 71

Minnesota 73, Chicago 72

Thursday

No games scheduled

soccer

Major League Soccer

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 10 5 6 36 39 28

D.C. United 8 5 7 31 25 21

Atlanta 9 7 3 30 27 23

Montreal 9 9 3 30 26 34

New York City FC 7 2 8 29 30 20

New York 8 7 4 28 33 27

Toronto FC 6 8 5 23 30 33

New England 6 8 5 23 22 36

Orlando City 6 9 4 22 27 27

Chicago 5 8 7 22 31 29

Columbus 5 13 2 17 17 30

Cincinnati 4 13 2 14 18 44

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 13 2 4 43 50 16

LA Galaxy 11 7 1 34 26 22

Seattle 9 5 5 32 29 25

Minnesota United 9 7 3 30 36 29

FC Dallas 8 7 5 29 29 25

San Jose 8 7 4 28 30 30

Houston 8 7 3 27 28 25

Real Salt Lake 8 9 2 26 25 29

Portland 7 8 2 23 26 28

Sporting Kansas City 5 7 7 22 29 34

Vancouver 4 8 8 20 22 31

Colorado 5 10 4 19 29 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday

New England at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

USL Championship

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 11 1 6 39 29 11

Indy 10 2 4 34 25 10

New York Red Bulls II 10 4 4 34 37 23

North Carolina 8 2 7 31 28 14

Nashville 8 5 5 29 31 19

Louisville 8 5 5 29 27 22

Ottawa 7 3 7 28 27 19

Pittsburgh 6 3 7 25 28 17

Charleston 5 4 8 23 23 22

Saint Louis 5 4 6 21 19 17

Charlotte 4 7 8 20 21 28

Bethlehem Steel 5 10 4 19 29 38

Loudoun 4 6 4 16 20 22

Memphis 3 8 5 14 16 22

Atlanta 2 3 9 4 13 14 29

Birmingham 3 10 4 13 14 36

Swope Park Rangers 2 9 6 12 21 36

Hartford 2 12 4 10 17 41

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 10 2 5 35 45 17

Reno 9 4 5 32 38 25

Fresno 8 2 7 31 30 17

Portland II 7 4 7 28 36 29

El Paso 7 4 7 28 22 17

New Mexico 6 4 8 26 33 29

Austin 7 6 5 26 23 21

OKC Energy 6 5 8 26 25 27

Real Monarchs 7 6 3 24 32 29

Sacramento 7 7 2 23 24 20

Las Vegas 6 7 5 23 27 27

LA Galaxy II 5 6 8 23 29 39

Orange County 5 6 7 22 27 29

San Antonio 5 8 5 20 25 27

Rio Grande Valley 5 8 5 20 29 33

Tulsa 4 8 6 18 26 38

Colorado Springs 4 12 2 14 16 33

Tacoma 2 11 5 11 14 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday

New York Red Bulls II 4, Bethlehem Steel 3

Friday

Tacoma at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.

Golf

Local

THE CANYONS Senior MGA

Flag Tournament

1. Russ Donald; 2. Don Soles; 3. Wes Funk; 4. Scott Keller; 5. Jim Tauriainen; 6. Larry Timbrook

FOREST RIDGE Senior Scramble

1. Steve Coleman, Guy Baily, Donny King 65; 2. Steve Gidley, Herb Bowman, Kenny Prunkett; 3. D.B. Merril, Hardy Thomas, David Beinke; 4. Bob Meyers, Lelank Slack, Dave Hansen.

HERITAGE HILLS

Senior Men’s Scramble

1, Mike Leone, James Olinger, Jim Goad, And Darrell Rupe 61

2, Don Ward, Larry Moore, Ted Heimback, and Chuck Owens 62

3, Dell Willson, Jerrry Holloman, Dave Adair, J.W. Collins and Bob Willis 63

4, Hardy Thomas, Stan Stanfield, Bob Whiddon, Ron Martin, and Dr. Cha 64

5, Kevin Anderson, Al Freitus, Paul Lewis, Willy Taylor, Greg Owens 64

6, J.R. Robertson, Lonnie Chambers, Larry O’Mealey and Richard Stevens 65

7, Joe Chuck, Doug Whitson, Bob Young, and Rob Dorn 66

8, Don Jones, Kelly Goforth, Aaron Ross, and Greg Underhill 67

KEYSTONE GOLF CLUB

Monday Men’s League

Low Gross: Darren Buttram

Low Net: Karl Krotzer

KEYSTONE GOLF CLUB

Tuesday Night Scramble

1, Scott Barns, Jefferson Cook, Jim Harding, Mark Elledge

2, Greg Kidder, Earl Collins, Will Shadlow, Will Guinn

MEADOWBROOK

Couples Horse Race

Win: Ben & Corinne Bangs

Place: Rod & Judy Waters

Show: Scott & Kay Ethridge

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Two Man Low Net

1. Dick Tullis/Dave Hohensee 143; 2. Bob Bell/Don Miller 146; 3. Mel Hayes/Charles Webster 148; 4. Bill Kusleika/Frank Prentice 150; 5. Monroe Brewer/Mike Hayes 151.

SOUTHERN HILLS

9-WGA Opening Day

1, Laura Revella, Sheri Allen, Annabelle Miller; 2, Vicki Lewis, Melinda Adwon, Jane Hawkins, Kim Stewart; 3, Pat Wofford, Susan Marple, Susan Dillingham.

THE WOODS Senior Scramble

1. Mark Easley, Jerry Hollomon, David Lawless, Darell Masey 52

2. Paul Lewis, Tom Todd, Bob Penix, Bill Sample, Charlie Childers 57

3. Tom Fischer, Dwight George, Alan Self, Marlin Box 57

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 82, shot 75; Lew Wade, 80, shot 80.

FOREST RIDGE: Bob Meyers, 74, shot 73.

INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes): Bob Sparks, 82, shot 77.

PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 78, shot 77.

Tennis

Wimbledon

LONDON — Results Wednesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. David Goffin (21), Belgium, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut (23), Spain, def. Guido Pella (26), Argentina, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (8), Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Danielle Collins and Bethanie Mattek-Sands , United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ash Barty (10), Australia, walkover.

Quarterfinal

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, 6-4, 6-2.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (4), China, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Danielle Collins, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, def. Andy Murray, Britain, and Serena Williams, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Kveta Peschke (5), Czech Republic, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 13-12 (5).

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Andreja Klepac (11), Slovenia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Cycling

Tour de France

Wednesday

At Colmar, France

Fifth Stage

1. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 4:02:33.

2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

3. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

4. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

5. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.

6. Julien Simon, France, Cofidis, same time.

7. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, same time.

8. Nils Politt, Germany, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

9. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

10. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

11. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.

12. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.

13. Alberto Bettiol, Italy, EF Education First, same time.

14. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, same time.

15. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana, same time.

16. Omar Fraile, Spain, Astana, same time.

17. Fabio Felline, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

18. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

19. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, same time.

20. Daryl Impey, South Africa, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

Also

30. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time.

64. Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.

92. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 8:16.

148. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 16:58.

Overall Standings

(After five stages)

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 18:44:12.

2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :14.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, :25.

4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :40.

6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.

7. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :45.

8. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :46.

9. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, :50.

10. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, :51.

11. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First, same time.

12. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

13. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :52.

14. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, :53.

15. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.

16. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :56.

17. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, :57.

18. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

19. Rudy Molard, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

20. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Sunweb, 1:00.

Also

72. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 5:52.

103. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 23:25.

174. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 39:51.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

TEXAS RANGERS: Assigned INF Patrick Wisdom outright to Nashville (PCL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS: Optioned 1B Matt Beaty to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated SS Corey Seager from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: Signed OF Tommy Jew to a minor league contract.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER: Traded F Paul George to the L.A. Clippers for G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Danilo Gallinari and first-round draft picks from 2021-24 and 2026.

Soccer

USL Championship

USL: Suspended Sacramento D Dekel Keinan, Orange County D Walker Hume, Ottawa M Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, Hartford D Kyle Curinga, Memphis D Marc Burch, Real Monarchs M Ricardo Avila, San Antonio D Ebenezer Ackon, Tacoma M Jesse Daley, Fresno M Jackson and F Jaime Chavez, Tulsa D Fredlin Mompremier and M Brayan Reyes and New Mexico M Juan Guzman and F Kevaughn Frater one game.

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

American League

Houston -124 at TEXAS +114

Updated odds at Pregame.com

Home team in CAPS

