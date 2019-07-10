Baseball
Pacific Coast League
American Northern W L Pct. GB
Iowa (Cubs) 52 38 .578 —
Omaha (Royals) 42 48 .467 10
Nashville (Rangers) 38 51 .427 13½
Memphis (Cardinals) 36 54 .400 16
American Southern W L Pct. GB
San Antonio (Brewers) 54 36 .600 —
Round Rock (Astros) 52 38 .578 2
New Orleans (Marlins) 49 41 .544 5
Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 38 51 .427 15½
Pacific Northern W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (Giants) 46 43 .517 —
Fresno (Nationals) 46 44 .511 ½
Tacoma (Mariners) 43 47 .478 3½
Reno (Diamondbacks) 39 50 .438 7
Pacific Southern W L Pct. GB
El Paso (Padres) 55 34 .618 —
Las Vegas (Athletics) 51 39 .567 4½
Salt Lake (Angels) 39 50 .438 16
Albuquerque (Rockies) 37 53 .411 18½
Wednesday
International League at Pacific Coast League, late
Thursday
Omaha at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Nashville, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Fresno at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Local
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Angels 6, Oilers 2
Liners 6, Green Monsters 5
OK Kids State Tournament
Coach Pitch
At Clinton
Wednesday
Red Bracket
Morrison Black 13, Clinton Maoron 6
Stilwell Indians 17, Apache Black 5
Atoka Elite 11, Henryetta Lollygaggers 4
Blanchard Boom 9, Durant Storm 8
Blue Bracket
Shawnee PC Naturals 7, Weatherford Cubs 0
Ada Seals 4, Elgin Green 2
Sallisaw Card 7, Ada Wood Ducks 0
Kingfisher Blue Sox 7, Morris Hurricanes 4
Tuesday
Red Bracket
Blanchard Boom 12, Stilwell Indians 5
Durant Storm 10, Apache Black 4
Henryetta Lollygaggers 13, Morrison Black 5
Atoka Elite 17, Clinton Maroon 2
Blue Bracket
Kingfisher Blue Sox 18, Ada Seals 0
Morris Hurricanes 5, Elgin Green 4
Sallisaw Cardinals 11, Shawnee PC Naturals 3
Ada Wood Ducks 15, Weatherford Cubs 2
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
Washington 9 5 .643 —
Connecticut 9 6 .600 ½
Chicago 7 8 .467 2½
New York 7 8 .467 2½
Indiana 6 10 .375 4
Atlanta 4 10 .286 5
WESTERN W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 5 .667 —
Minnesota 9 6 .600 1
Phoenix 7 6 .538 2
Los Angeles 7 7 .500 2½
Seattle 8 8 .500 2½
Dallas 5 9 .357 4½
Tuesday
Dallas 74, Los Angeles 62
Wednesday
Atlanta 78, Connecticut 75
Phoenix 91, Washington 68
Las Vegas 74, Indiana 71
Minnesota 73, Chicago 72
Thursday
No games scheduled
soccer
Major League Soccer
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 10 5 6 36 39 28
D.C. United 8 5 7 31 25 21
Atlanta 9 7 3 30 27 23
Montreal 9 9 3 30 26 34
New York City FC 7 2 8 29 30 20
New York 8 7 4 28 33 27
Toronto FC 6 8 5 23 30 33
New England 6 8 5 23 22 36
Orlando City 6 9 4 22 27 27
Chicago 5 8 7 22 31 29
Columbus 5 13 2 17 17 30
Cincinnati 4 13 2 14 18 44
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 13 2 4 43 50 16
LA Galaxy 11 7 1 34 26 22
Seattle 9 5 5 32 29 25
Minnesota United 9 7 3 30 36 29
FC Dallas 8 7 5 29 29 25
San Jose 8 7 4 28 30 30
Houston 8 7 3 27 28 25
Real Salt Lake 8 9 2 26 25 29
Portland 7 8 2 23 26 28
Sporting Kansas City 5 7 7 22 29 34
Vancouver 4 8 8 20 22 31
Colorado 5 10 4 19 29 38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday
New England at D.C. United, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
USL Championship
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 11 1 6 39 29 11
Indy 10 2 4 34 25 10
New York Red Bulls II 10 4 4 34 37 23
North Carolina 8 2 7 31 28 14
Nashville 8 5 5 29 31 19
Louisville 8 5 5 29 27 22
Ottawa 7 3 7 28 27 19
Pittsburgh 6 3 7 25 28 17
Charleston 5 4 8 23 23 22
Saint Louis 5 4 6 21 19 17
Charlotte 4 7 8 20 21 28
Bethlehem Steel 5 10 4 19 29 38
Loudoun 4 6 4 16 20 22
Memphis 3 8 5 14 16 22
Atlanta 2 3 9 4 13 14 29
Birmingham 3 10 4 13 14 36
Swope Park Rangers 2 9 6 12 21 36
Hartford 2 12 4 10 17 41
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 10 2 5 35 45 17
Reno 9 4 5 32 38 25
Fresno 8 2 7 31 30 17
Portland II 7 4 7 28 36 29
El Paso 7 4 7 28 22 17
New Mexico 6 4 8 26 33 29
Austin 7 6 5 26 23 21
OKC Energy 6 5 8 26 25 27
Real Monarchs 7 6 3 24 32 29
Sacramento 7 7 2 23 24 20
Las Vegas 6 7 5 23 27 27
LA Galaxy II 5 6 8 23 29 39
Orange County 5 6 7 22 27 29
San Antonio 5 8 5 20 25 27
Rio Grande Valley 5 8 5 20 29 33
Tulsa 4 8 6 18 26 38
Colorado Springs 4 12 2 14 16 33
Tacoma 2 11 5 11 14 44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday
New York Red Bulls II 4, Bethlehem Steel 3
Friday
Tacoma at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.
Golf
Local
THE CANYONS Senior MGA
Flag Tournament
1. Russ Donald; 2. Don Soles; 3. Wes Funk; 4. Scott Keller; 5. Jim Tauriainen; 6. Larry Timbrook
FOREST RIDGE Senior Scramble
1. Steve Coleman, Guy Baily, Donny King 65; 2. Steve Gidley, Herb Bowman, Kenny Prunkett; 3. D.B. Merril, Hardy Thomas, David Beinke; 4. Bob Meyers, Lelank Slack, Dave Hansen.
HERITAGE HILLS
Senior Men’s Scramble
1, Mike Leone, James Olinger, Jim Goad, And Darrell Rupe 61
2, Don Ward, Larry Moore, Ted Heimback, and Chuck Owens 62
3, Dell Willson, Jerrry Holloman, Dave Adair, J.W. Collins and Bob Willis 63
4, Hardy Thomas, Stan Stanfield, Bob Whiddon, Ron Martin, and Dr. Cha 64
5, Kevin Anderson, Al Freitus, Paul Lewis, Willy Taylor, Greg Owens 64
6, J.R. Robertson, Lonnie Chambers, Larry O’Mealey and Richard Stevens 65
7, Joe Chuck, Doug Whitson, Bob Young, and Rob Dorn 66
8, Don Jones, Kelly Goforth, Aaron Ross, and Greg Underhill 67
KEYSTONE GOLF CLUB
Monday Men’s League
Low Gross: Darren Buttram
Low Net: Karl Krotzer
KEYSTONE GOLF CLUB
Tuesday Night Scramble
1, Scott Barns, Jefferson Cook, Jim Harding, Mark Elledge
2, Greg Kidder, Earl Collins, Will Shadlow, Will Guinn
MEADOWBROOK
Couples Horse Race
Win: Ben & Corinne Bangs
Place: Rod & Judy Waters
Show: Scott & Kay Ethridge
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Two Man Low Net
1. Dick Tullis/Dave Hohensee 143; 2. Bob Bell/Don Miller 146; 3. Mel Hayes/Charles Webster 148; 4. Bill Kusleika/Frank Prentice 150; 5. Monroe Brewer/Mike Hayes 151.
SOUTHERN HILLS
9-WGA Opening Day
1, Laura Revella, Sheri Allen, Annabelle Miller; 2, Vicki Lewis, Melinda Adwon, Jane Hawkins, Kim Stewart; 3, Pat Wofford, Susan Marple, Susan Dillingham.
THE WOODS Senior Scramble
1. Mark Easley, Jerry Hollomon, David Lawless, Darell Masey 52
2. Paul Lewis, Tom Todd, Bob Penix, Bill Sample, Charlie Childers 57
3. Tom Fischer, Dwight George, Alan Self, Marlin Box 57
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 82, shot 75; Lew Wade, 80, shot 80.
FOREST RIDGE: Bob Meyers, 74, shot 73.
INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes): Bob Sparks, 82, shot 77.
PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 78, shot 77.
Tennis
Wimbledon
LONDON — Results Wednesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. David Goffin (21), Belgium, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.
Roberto Bautista Agut (23), Spain, def. Guido Pella (26), Argentina, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.
Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (8), Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Danielle Collins and Bethanie Mattek-Sands , United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ash Barty (10), Australia, walkover.
Quarterfinal
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, 6-4, 6-2.
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (4), China, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Danielle Collins, United States, 6-1, 6-3.
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
Mixed Doubles
Third Round
Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, def. Andy Murray, Britain, and Serena Williams, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Kveta Peschke (5), Czech Republic, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 13-12 (5).
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Andreja Klepac (11), Slovenia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Cycling
Tour de France
Wednesday
At Colmar, France
Fifth Stage
1. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 4:02:33.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
3. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
4. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
5. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.
6. Julien Simon, France, Cofidis, same time.
7. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, same time.
8. Nils Politt, Germany, Katusha Alpecin, same time.
9. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
10. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
11. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
12. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.
13. Alberto Bettiol, Italy, EF Education First, same time.
14. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
15. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana, same time.
16. Omar Fraile, Spain, Astana, same time.
17. Fabio Felline, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
18. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
19. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, same time.
20. Daryl Impey, South Africa, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
Also
30. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time.
64. Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.
92. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 8:16.
148. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 16:58.
Overall Standings
(After five stages)
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 18:44:12.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :14.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, :25.
4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :40.
6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
7. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :45.
8. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :46.
9. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, :50.
10. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, :51.
11. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First, same time.
12. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.
13. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :52.
14. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, :53.
15. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.
16. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :56.
17. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, :57.
18. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
19. Rudy Molard, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
20. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Sunweb, 1:00.
Also
72. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 5:52.
103. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 23:25.
174. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 39:51.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
TEXAS RANGERS: Assigned INF Patrick Wisdom outright to Nashville (PCL).
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS: Optioned 1B Matt Beaty to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated SS Corey Seager from the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: Signed OF Tommy Jew to a minor league contract.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER: Traded F Paul George to the L.A. Clippers for G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Danilo Gallinari and first-round draft picks from 2021-24 and 2026.
Soccer
USL Championship
USL: Suspended Sacramento D Dekel Keinan, Orange County D Walker Hume, Ottawa M Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, Hartford D Kyle Curinga, Memphis D Marc Burch, Real Monarchs M Ricardo Avila, San Antonio D Ebenezer Ackon, Tacoma M Jesse Daley, Fresno M Jackson and F Jaime Chavez, Tulsa D Fredlin Mompremier and M Brayan Reyes and New Mexico M Juan Guzman and F Kevaughn Frater one game.
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
American League
Houston -124 at TEXAS +114
Updated odds at Pregame.com
Home team in CAPS