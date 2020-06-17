Notice
Golf: TGA City Stroke Play Championship June 27-28, LaFortune Park. Entry Deadline Friday, June 19. For more, see tulsagolfassociation.com.
Golf
OGA Senior State Amateur Championship
At Belmar Golf Club, Norman
Round of 32
Blake Gibson, Yukon 21 holes vs. Brian Szymanski, Oklahoma City
Jeff Richter, Edmond vs. Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City 1 up
Andy Lucas, Tulsa 1 up vs. Dave Jones, Norman
John Reese, Norman vs. Michael McDonald, Oklahoma City 5 & 4
Don Cochran, Norman 19 holes vs. Steve Steele, Edmond
Jeff Smith, Arcadia 3 & 2 vs. John Kuester, Oklahoma City
Michael Hughett, Owasso 19 holes vs. Mark Wallace, Edmond
Darrell Dyson, Owasso vs. John Stansbury, Edmond 2 & 1
Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City 4 & 3 vs. Mike McCurdy, Norman
Scott Ward, Norman vs. Joel Driver, Oklahoma City 4 & 3
Don Clark, Shawnee 4 & 3 vs. Curt Howard, Bristow
Todd Brown, Kingston 2 & 1 vs. Mark Kauffman, Broken Arrow
Robert Martella, Norman vs. Nick Sidorakis, Tulsa 4 & 3
Jim Roberts, Edmond vs. Bruce Maddux, Ponca City default
Steve Chapman, Oklahoma City vs. Doug Perry, Oklahoma City 19 holes
Mike Goold, Blanchard 6 & 5 vs. Tim Mcfarland, Edmond
Round of 16
Blake Gibson, Yukon 1 up vs. Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City
Andy Lucas, Tulsa 4 & 3 vs. Michael McDonald, Oklahoma City
Don Cochran, Norman vs. Jeff Smith, Arcadia 2 up
Michael Hughett, Owasso 3 & 2 vs. John Stansbury, Edmond
Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City 4 & 3 vs. Joel Driver, Oklahoma City
Don Clark, Shawnee 3 & 2 vs. Todd Brown, Kingston
Nick Sidorakis , Tulsa vs. Bruce Maddux, Ponca City 2 & 1
Doug Perry, Oklahoma City vs. Mike Goold, Blanchard 4 & 3
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Dick Tullis 70; 1. Mike Brannon 70; 1. Frank Prentice 70; 1. Charles Webster 70; 5. Don Liland 71. 5. Duane Dunham 71; 7. Bob Bell 72; 8. Hank Prideaux 73; 8. B.J. Barnhart 73; 10. Ron Wilson 75; 11. Mark Clemons 76; 12. Dave Hohensee 77; 13 . Gary Lee 81.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 73; Ray White, 84, shot 80; Ed Fox, 82, shot 81.
FOREST RIDGE: George Corneau, 79, shot 74; Ralph Fagin, 71, shot 68.
INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes): Jim Smith, 90, shot 83.
MEADOWBROOK: Ron Anderson, 87, shot 79; Jim Heath, 83, shot 80.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jack Coursey, 96, shot 86; John Gadd, 84, shot 76.
SOUTHERN HILLS: Bob Nash, 81, shot 77.