Notice

Golf: TGA City Stroke Play Championship June 27-28, LaFortune Park. Entry Deadline Friday, June 19. For more, see tulsagolfassociation.com.

Golf

OGA Senior State Amateur Championship

At Belmar Golf Club, Norman

Round of 32

Blake Gibson, Yukon 21 holes vs. Brian Szymanski, Oklahoma City

Jeff Richter, Edmond vs. Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City 1 up

Andy Lucas, Tulsa 1 up vs. Dave Jones, Norman

John Reese, Norman vs. Michael McDonald, Oklahoma City 5 & 4

Don Cochran, Norman 19 holes vs. Steve Steele, Edmond

Jeff Smith, Arcadia 3 & 2 vs. John Kuester, Oklahoma City

Michael Hughett, Owasso 19 holes vs. Mark Wallace, Edmond

Darrell Dyson, Owasso vs. John Stansbury, Edmond 2 & 1

Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City 4 & 3 vs. Mike McCurdy, Norman

Scott Ward, Norman vs. Joel Driver, Oklahoma City 4 & 3

Don Clark, Shawnee 4 & 3 vs. Curt Howard, Bristow

Todd Brown, Kingston 2 & 1 vs. Mark Kauffman, Broken Arrow

Robert Martella, Norman vs. Nick Sidorakis, Tulsa 4 & 3

Jim Roberts, Edmond vs. Bruce Maddux, Ponca City default

Steve Chapman, Oklahoma City vs. Doug Perry, Oklahoma City 19 holes

Mike Goold, Blanchard 6 & 5 vs. Tim Mcfarland, Edmond

Round of 16

Blake Gibson, Yukon 1 up vs. Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City

Andy Lucas, Tulsa 4 & 3 vs. Michael McDonald, Oklahoma City

Don Cochran, Norman vs. Jeff Smith, Arcadia 2 up

Michael Hughett, Owasso 3 & 2 vs. John Stansbury, Edmond

Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City 4 & 3 vs. Joel Driver, Oklahoma City

Don Clark, Shawnee 3 & 2 vs. Todd Brown, Kingston

Nick Sidorakis , Tulsa vs. Bruce Maddux, Ponca City 2 & 1

Doug Perry, Oklahoma City vs. Mike Goold, Blanchard 4 & 3

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Dick Tullis 70; 1. Mike Brannon 70; 1. Frank Prentice 70; 1. Charles Webster 70; 5. Don Liland 71. 5. Duane Dunham 71; 7. Bob Bell 72; 8. Hank Prideaux 73; 8. B.J. Barnhart 73; 10. Ron Wilson 75; 11. Mark Clemons 76; 12. Dave Hohensee 77; 13 . Gary Lee 81.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 73; Ray White, 84, shot 80; Ed Fox, 82, shot 81.

FOREST RIDGE: George Corneau, 79, shot 74; Ralph Fagin, 71, shot 68.

INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes): Jim Smith, 90, shot 83.

MEADOWBROOK: Ron Anderson, 87, shot 79; Jim Heath, 83, shot 80.

MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jack Coursey, 96, shot 86; John Gadd, 84, shot 76.

SOUTHERN HILLS: Bob Nash, 81, shot 77.

