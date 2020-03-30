Golf
Local: Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 71; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 72.
Transactions
FootballNational Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS: Signed K Greg Zuerlein, CB Maurice Canady and CB C.J. Goodwin.
DENVER BRONCOS: Re-signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year contract. Signed P Sam Martin to a three-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS: Signed RT Rick Wagner and LB Christian Kirksey to two-year contracts. Re-signed DB Will Redmond and RB Tyler Ervin to one-year contracts.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS: Signed TE Richard Rodgers and WR Cody Latimer.
Hockey
NHL
ARIZONA COYOTES: Signed F Michael Chaput to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS: Signed F Tyler Madden to a three-year contract.
Sportlight
March 311973: The Philadelphia Flyers tie an NHL record for most goals in one period, scoring eight in the second period of a 10-2 romp over the New York Islanders.
1973: Ken Norton scores a stunning upset with a 12-round, split decision over Muhammad Ali to win the NABF heavyweight title. Norton, a 5-1 underdog, breaks Ali’s jaw in the first round.
1975: UCLA beats Kentucky 92-85 for its 10th NCAA basketball title under coach John Wooden. Wooden finishes with a 620-147 career record after announcing his retirement two days earlier.
1986: Freshman center Pervis Ellison hits two free throws with 27 seconds left to seal Louisville’s 72-69 victory over Duke for the NCAA basketball championship.
1991: Tennessee edges Virginia 70-67 in overtime for its third NCAA women’s basketball title. It’s the first overtime in the 10 years of the women’s tournament.
1991: Brett Hull scores his 86th goal to give him the third-best total in NHL history as the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota North Stars 2-1.
1997: Martina Hingis becomes the youngest No. 1 player in tennis history. The 16-year-old Swiss, who won her fifth title of 1997 at the Lipton Championships on March 29, supplants Steffi Graf in the WTA Tour rankings.
2012: Ray Whitney passes 1,000 career points with a goal and assist in Phoenix’s 4-0 victory over Anaheim.
2013: In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament, sixth-seeded Louisville defeats defending national champion Baylor 82-81 in the regional semifinals. It’s the final college game for Baylor star Brittney Griner.