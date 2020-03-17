BASKETBALL
College: Men
USA Today Top 25
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last poll’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (29) 28-3 795 1
2. Gonzaga (3) 31-2 760 2
3. Dayton 29-2 741 3
4. Baylor 26-4 677 5
5. Florida State 26-5 656 4
6. San Diego State 30-2 601 6
7. Kentucky 25-6 569 7
8. Duke 25-6 507 10
9. Villanova 24-7 501 8
10. Creighton 24-7 501 9
11. Maryland 24-7 486 11
12. Michigan State 22-9 472 12
13. Louisville 24-7 427 14
14. Oregon 24-7 405 13
15. Seton Hall 21-9 387 15
16. Brigham Young 24-8 306 16
17. Virginia 23-7 224 18
18. Ohio State 21-10 218 20
19. Wisconsin 21-10 216 19
20. Auburn 25-6 213 17
21. Butler 22-9 130 21
22. Illinois 21-10 124 22
23. Houston 23-8 110 24
24. West Virginia 21-10 109 23
25. Iowa 20-11 91 25
Others receiving votes: East Tennessee State (30-4) 34; Penn State (21-10) 32; Michigan (19-12) 25; Arizona (21-11) 18; Stephen F. Austin (28-3) 15; Texas Tech (18-13) 8; Liberty (30-4) 8; Utah State (26-8) 5; LSU (21-10) 5; Saint Mary’s (26-8) 4; Southern California (22-9) 4; Providence (19-12) 4; Northern Iowa (25-6) 4; UCLA (19-12) 3; Colorado (21-11) 3; Rutgers (20-11) 2.
College: Women
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last poll’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 32-1 746 1
2. Oregon (4) 31-2 724 2
3. Baylor 28-2 676 3
4. Maryland 28-4 654 4
5. UConn 29-3 642 5
6. Louisville 28-4 588 6
7. Stanford 27-6 560 7
8. NC State 28-4 543 8
9. Mississippi St. 27-6 505 9
10. UCLA 26-5 501 10
11. Northwestern 26-4 394 12
12. Arizona 24-7 385 13
13. Gonzaga 28-3 359 11
14. Oregon St. 23-9 321 14
15. DePaul 28-5 298 15
16. Kentucky 22-8 283 16
17. South Dakota 30-2 259 17
18. Texas A&M 22-8 246 19
19. Florida St. 24-8 239 18
20. Indiana 24-8 194 20
21. Iowa 23-7 174 21
22. Princeton 26-1 163 22
23. Missouri St. 26-4 121 23
24. Arkansas 24-8 97 24
25. Arizona St. 20-11 31 25
Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Boston College 6, Marquette 5, Rutgers 4, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Texas 2, Boise St. 2, Iowa St. 2, Duke 1, Cent Michigan 1.
USA Today Top 25
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last poll’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (26) 32-1 794 1
2. Oregon (6) 31-2 772 2
3. Baylor 28-2 715 3
4. UConn 29-3 706 4
5. Maryland 28-4 682 5
6. Louisville 28-4 581 6
7. Stanford 27-6 592 7
8. N.C. State 28-4 572 8
9. UCLA 26-5 543 9
10. Mississippi State 27-6 523 10
11. South Dakota 30-2 424 11
12. Arizona 24-7 384 12
13. Gonzaga 28-3 372 13
14. DePaul 28-5 368 14
15. Northwestern 26-4 359 15
16. Oregon State 23-9 319 16
17. Princeton 26-1 291 17
18. Kentucky 22-8 235 18
19. Missouri State 26-4 226 19
20. Florida State 24-8 209 20
21. Texas A&M 22-8 174 21
22. Indiana 24-8 168 22
23. Iowa 23-7 126 23
24. Florida Gulf Coast 30-3 105 24
25. Arkansas 24-8 69 25
Others receiving votes: TCU (22-7) 20; Arizona State (20-11) 10; Dayton (25-8) 9; James Madison (25-4) 8; Ohio State (21-12) 7; Marquette (24-8) 7; Central Michigan (23-7) 7; Troy (25-4) 1; Stony Brook (28-3) 1; Duke (18-12) 1.
GOLF
Local: Shoots age or better
SOUTH LAKES: Robert Pringer, 74, shot 72.
BOWLING
Local
MEN 300
Coffee Creek: Shawn Kelley 300
MEN 700
Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 766-728, John Novak 756, Dusty Kelley 752, Scott Crane 748, Rodney Zweiacher 748, AJ McElroy 740, Nathaniel Maulsby 733, Aaron Hearn 723, Austin Funderburgh 720, Park Powell 719, Justin Houtz 714, Ben McDannald 713, Brad Pollard 713, Jordan Hadden 711, Myles Jaeschke 708, Troy Oden 707, David McCulley 700
Coffee Creek: Steve Miller 757, Shawn Kelley 747, Josh Eastom 741, Mark Ward 725, Joe Bradford 717, Rodney Zweiacher 708, Kevin Trantham 735, Kenneth Pearson 707
Sahoma: Gary Roberts 734, Jacob Pilgrim 709
Sheridan: Kevin Trantham 755, Rodney Zweiacher 717, Jason Jones 707, David Simpson 701, Tommy Schiller 700
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Tammy Crooks 614, Nikki McCoy 608, Pam Marshall 603, Alisha Breazeale 604, Carol Zilmer 602
Sheridan: Nikki McCoy 630, Charla Fulton 608, Maggie Burrows 608, Shara Doctor 600
SENIOR
Broken Arrow: Terry Ferrel 670, Anthoine Washington 669-629, Darin DeSelm 666, Harry Sanders 654-577, Rod Vermillion 635-561, Bob Temme 631, Stan Waszak 630-616, Charles Flager 624, Bob McElhattan 617, Doug Barr 614, Dick McCandless 595, Curtis Wilkerson 589, Carol Zilmer 587, Larry Gillespie 579, Charlie Johnson 572, Lloyd Walker 571-560, Bob McDaniel 561, Garry Melton 561, Sam Thompson 557, Fred Engquist 555, Ken Mayer 554, Frank King 551, Mark Blum 550, Pam Washington 519, Rosie Gibson 515, Katie O’Brien 515
Sahoma: Don Seanard 694, Steve Trotter 667-621, Mark Schrader 636, David Segraves 621-558, Ray Marler 602, Mike Barkdull 595, Ed Miller 589-555, Hershel Thompson 584-577, Howard King 560, Ken Gibson 579, Dan Henderson 568, Danny Lyons 555, Jan King 551, Rita Wilson 577-544
Sheridan: Harry Sanders 665, CJ Johnson 665, Tracy Patterson 640, Fred Enquist 630, Bill Ramsey 629, Jerry Hunter 627, Fred Keys 619, Leon Wilson 592, Michael Stephens 586, Rick Wymer 583, Paul Church 583, David Doyle 576, Rodger Conger 570, Darrell Williams 569, David Segraves 568, Les Harris 563, Eric Bush 561, Don Siemeyer 558, Mark Funderburk 556, David Wilson 554, Art Wagner 553, Patty Boucher 574, Fran Woodside 508
YOUTH
Broken Arrow: Gabe Snyder 630, Christian Hale 595, Gabe Hale 584, Amber Wolfe 574, Jayce Griego 572, Eian Purnell 572-532, Ezra Boysel 571, Graesyn Hoss 554, Ian Daniels 551, Chase McClellan 540, Tommy Elmore 527, Dominic Grizzle 519, Kaiden Booth 512, Casen Stickler 512, Jonathan Hill 503
Sahoma: Ach Hathaway 763, Gunner Hamilton 530, Cruz Norris 572, Gage Roberts 556, Nathin Hamilton 571, Jacob Redfearn 518, Daizy Winningham 522
Transactions
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX: Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte (IL).
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES: Signed LHP Cole Cook.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS: Signed UT Jordan Hovey.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS: Traded OF Trey Martin to the Southern Maryland (AL) for a player to be named later.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS: Signed LHP Tommy Miller.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS: Signed OF Jarius Richards.
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS: Announced tendered one-year contracts to K Zane Gonzalez and OL Justin Murray.
ATLANTA FALCONS: Placed tender on RB Brian Hill.
BUFFALO BILLS: Signed LB Tyler Matakevich to a two-year contract.
CHIGAGO BEARS: Released LB Leonard Floyd. Agreed to terms with
DALLAS COWBOYS: Agreed to terms with WR Amari Cooper on a five-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS: Released S AJ Howard and QB Kyle Sloter.
GREEN BAY PACKERS: Signed LB Christian Kirksey and T Rick Wagner.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Announced tendered contracts to DE Isaac Rochell and OT Trent Scott. Placed a second-round tender on CB Michael Davis.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Placed tender on S Anthony Harris. Announced tendered one-year contract to LB Eric Wilson. Agreed to terms with P Britton Colquitt and FB C.J. Ham.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Agreed to terms with QB Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Placed LB Ryan Shazier on the reserve list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Announced tendered one-year contracts to WR Kendrick Bourne and RB Matt Breida.