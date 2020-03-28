Golf

Local

MOHAWK PARK

Thursday Scramble

1. Mike Leone, Al Kubeck, Wayne Weaver, 61; 2. Rip Van Winkle, Aaron Ross, Bob Young, Dennis Herrig, 61; 3. Dell Wilson, Randy Roundtree, Bailey Jackson, Doug Whitson, 66; 4. Kevin Anderson, Don Jones, Russ Myers, 68.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Ken Hayes and Ron Wilson 138; 1. Bob Bell and Mark Clemons 138; 3. Hank Prideaux and Dave Hohensee 145; 3. Gary Lee and Frank Prentice 145; 5. B.J. Barnhart and Mike Hayes 150.

Shoots age or better

MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Bob Nash, 80, shot 77.

Transactions

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS: Agreed to terms with LB Edmond Robinson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Announced exclusive rights free agent S Rolan Milligan signed tender.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Signed OL Dakota Dozier.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Re-signed OL Ben Garland to a one-year deal.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Re-signed CB Ryan Smith.

