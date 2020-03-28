Golf
Local
MOHAWK PARK
Thursday Scramble
1. Mike Leone, Al Kubeck, Wayne Weaver, 61; 2. Rip Van Winkle, Aaron Ross, Bob Young, Dennis Herrig, 61; 3. Dell Wilson, Randy Roundtree, Bailey Jackson, Doug Whitson, 66; 4. Kevin Anderson, Don Jones, Russ Myers, 68.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Ken Hayes and Ron Wilson 138; 1. Bob Bell and Mark Clemons 138; 3. Hank Prideaux and Dave Hohensee 145; 3. Gary Lee and Frank Prentice 145; 5. B.J. Barnhart and Mike Hayes 150.
Shoots age or better
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Bob Nash, 80, shot 77.
Transactions
Football
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS: Agreed to terms with LB Edmond Robinson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Announced exclusive rights free agent S Rolan Milligan signed tender.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Signed OL Dakota Dozier.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Re-signed OL Ben Garland to a one-year deal.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Re-signed CB Ryan Smith.